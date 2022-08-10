Truck driver acquitted in 2019 NH biker deaths

Local

CONCORD, NH (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in a head-on collision in northern New Hampshire.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded not guilty to several counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving, although some of the charges were were dropped during the trial. He has been in jail since the June 21, 2019 crash in Randolph.

His trial began on July 26.

The seven people who died were part of a Marines motorcycle club and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. They were between 42 and 62 years old. They were part of a larger group that had just left a motel and were heading to an American Legion post in Gorham for a fundraiser.

The jury deliberated for less than 3 hours before returning the verdict.

Prosecutors argued that Zhukovskyy, who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that day, walked back and forth several times before the head-on crash and told police he had caused it. But a judge dismissed eight charges related to whether he was intoxicated, and his lawyers charge lead biker Albert “Woody” Mazza, who was among those killed.

“He was drunk, he wasn’t watching where he was going, he lost control of his motorbike and slid in front of Vlad Zhukovskyy’s truck. Al Mazza caused this accident. Vlad Zhukovskyy is not guilty,” defense attorney Jay Duguay said in his closing statements.

“There is no doubt that this accident was a tragedy,” Duguay said. “But we are not here to decide whether or not this was a tragedy.”

Duguay accused prosecutors of ignoring that their own crash reconstruction unit contradicted their theory that Zhukovsky crossed the lane in the opposite direction. An expert hired by the defense, meanwhile, testified that the accident happened on the center line of the road and would have happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because Mazza’s motorcycle was heading into this direction.

“From the start of this investigation, the state had made a decision about what happened, to hell with the evidence,” said Duguay, who also pointed to inconsistencies between testimonies or where witnesses contradicted each other.

“These witnesses were talking everywhere about what they remembered and what they claimed to have seen,” he said.

In particular, Duguay suggested that members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club “shaded” their accounts to protect Mazza and the club. Prosecutor Scott Chase acknowledged some inconsistencies, but asked jurors to remember the circumstances.

“People covered the dead, tried to save the barely alive, comforted the dying. It was not story time,” he said. “They were here to talk about some of the most unimaginable chaos, trauma, death and carnage we could even imagine three years later. They were talking about the hell that had opened.

Witnesses were consistent, he argued, describing the truck as driving back and forth before the crash. This behavior continued “until he killed people,” Chase said.

“That’s what stopped him. It’s not that he made a responsible decision to start paying attention or doing the right thing,” he said. “The only thing that stopped him was an embankment after he went through a group of motorbikes.”

Chase called the attempt to blame Mazza a “fanciful story” and a “frivolous distraction”, while reminding jurors that Zhukovskyy, who did not testify at trial, told investigators “Obviously I caused the ‘accident”.

“It was perfectly clear from the start that he caused this crash,” Chase said. “That’s what he said, because that’s what happened.”

The motorcyclists who died were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and were between the ages of 42 and 62. They were part of a larger group that had just left a motel along US Route 2 in Randolph.

Killed were Mazza, of Lee, New Hampshire; Edward and Jo-Ann Corr, a couple from Lakeville, Massachusetts; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, of Concord, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Aaron Perry, of Farmington, New Hampshire.