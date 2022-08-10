Trump cries foul after FBI raids his home

By Bloomberg

One of Hina Nagarajan’s first moves as head of liquor giant Diageo Plc’s Indian arm is a confrontation with government officials over price caps that have already cost the company nearly $9 million sales, and some say it could backfire.

United Spirits Ltd. suspended whiskey sales in a number of states, but has yet to move on price caps despite rising inflation. The decision to halt sales rather than see margins continue to erode is a risky gamble, analysts at Mumbai-based Dolat Capital wrote last month, which could complicate the company’s pivot to higher prices. high-end products. It also means a growing loss of revenue in its portfolio while costs increase at a double-digit rate.

“I didn’t realize how difficult it was,” said Nagarajan, 57, referring to the maze of red tape that spans 36 states and union territories in a country where alcohol is still sometimes considered prohibited.

“In the short term, there will be an impact on market share,” she said in an interview in the southern city of Bengaluru, adding that she hopes the pricing issues will be resolved by the end. september. “If we look at the longer-term perspective, I think it’s the right thing to do for the business and I think our investors, our stakeholders, recognize that.”

Talks are “going well” with up to five states, she said. Others, like Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, have already set up treks.

“We are not taking any belligerent action with any of the governments,” Nagarajan said. “We work with them and show them the data, showing them the right facts.”

Diageo’s difficulties are emblematic of a market where the strong growth potential of spirits is complicated by tradition and taboos. Mahatma Gandhi wanted to rid the country of alcohol and some states like Bihar and Gujarat ban alcohol. But a growing class of Indian urban drinkers, seeking new tastes and craft drinks, also represents a profitable opportunity.

Complex relationship

Diageo – which owns brands such as Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff – needs around 200,000 permits each year to navigate rules that often change at any time. This includes in the capital, New Delhi, where more than 100 liquor stores closed this month after the local government rescinded licenses introduced last year to liberalize liquor sales.

Currently, each state sets its own alcohol prices. Nagarajan said Diageo is pushing for a mechanism to allow prices to rise with inflation, which the company expects to remain high over the next two quarters, as well as inclusion in the Indian tax on goods and services applied at the national level. The latter would help streamline the process, though she said that could be a long way off with states unwilling to relinquish control of a lucrative revenue stream.

Beyond bureaucratic battles, Nagarajan’s first year as CEO – she is the first woman to lead a major liquor company in India – has focused on revamping the alcohol titan’s local portfolio after the purchase of United Spirits a decade ago from liquor and airline magnate Vijay Mallya, an embattled former billionaire currently facing extradition from the UK to India after failing to repay his bank debt.

High-end swivel

Diageo seeks to tap into a growing class of urban Indian drinkers. The volume of premium spirits produced in India is expected to more than double between 2021 and 2026 at a rate of 18% per year, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, an industry researcher.

This year, Diageo invested 315 million rupees ($4 million) for a minority stake in Indian distiller Nao Spirits – the maker of Greater Than and Hapusa gins – and launched its own craft whiskey Godawan. The company is also piloting its Guinness stout beer in a handful of states, and Nagarajan said it’s “looking” for new acquisitions to enhance its premium roster.

Nagarajan also led the sale of 32 lower market brands to Indian brewer Inbrew Beverages Pvt Ltd. for 8.2 billion rupees, as well as the franchise of 11 others under a five-year agreement between the two companies.

Investors have so far backed those plans, with United Spirits up 22% since Nagarajan’s appointment in July 2021, compared to India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex’s 12% gain. Emerging from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company announced that its net profit tripled on an annual basis in the last quarter, beating analysts’ estimates, even as costs jumped 12%.

Growing acceptance

Nagarajan’s rise from leading Diageo’s emerging markets business in Africa is also a sign of wavering social acceptance of alcohol consumption in parts of India.

Born and raised in New Delhi by middle-class parents who had fled Pakistan during the bloody partition of British India in 1947, Nagarajan credits her late “progressive” mother with advocating for her upbringing. After graduating from one of India’s top universities, she pursued careers in global consumer goods companies including Nestlé SA and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, working in countries including China, Malaysia and Singapore.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairman of Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd., who found her own attempts to enter India’s brewing industry in the late 1970s thwarted by “huge stigma”, said she felt “quite encouraged” when Nagarajan was chosen to lead the country. largest liquor company.

“But you know, I don’t think much has changed,” Mazumdar-Shaw said in an interview. “When you go to a liquor store, you don’t see any women.”

Nagarajan, whose favorite drink is a Tanqueray 10 gin and tonic, said while more women are entering the industry, cultural acceptance is mostly concentrated in larger, more socially liberal cities. “Is it evenly distributed across India? I would say not yet,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve gotten to where we should be.”