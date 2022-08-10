Vitalik Buterin Acknowledges New NFT Privacy Proposal

Wahrstatter proposes using zk-SNARKs, a kind of encryption.
Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, praised Wahrstatter’s concept.
Anton Wahrstatter, an Ethereum researcher, came up with a new proposal for an ERC-721 extension that would incorporate “stealth” addresses to hide public blockchain transactions incorporating non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
There is currently no way to deploy ERC-721 stealth addresses for non-fungible (NFTs) on the Ethereum platform. Wahrstatter proposes using zk-SNARKs, a kind of encryption that focuses on privacy.
No Transaction Details on Public Blockchain
An NFT’s “stealth address,” a one-time address used for each transaction, is inserted into a Merkle tree which is a data structure used for data verification and synchronization), allowing for NFTs to be sent, stored, and burned without leaving much of the transaction details on the public blockchain, per the proposal.
Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, praised Wahrstatter’s concept as “a low-tech approach to add a significant amount of privacy to the NFT ecosystem” when it was still a notion.
Buterin tweeted:
“Idea: stealth addresses for ERC721s. A low-tech approach to add a significant amount of privacy to the NFT ecosystem. So you would be able to eg. send an NFT to vitalik.eth without anyone except me (the new owner) being able to see who the new owner is.”
Buterin, on the other hand, has a few reservations about Wahrstätter’s plan, stating that “with much lighter-weight technology” might likely achieve the goal of anonymous NFT transactions.
Buterin added:
“In order to conceal the relationship between the sender’s and recipient’s very visible public identification (thus, you may send an ERC-721 to ‘vitalik.eth’ and I can see it, but no one else can know that vitalik.eth got an ERC-721; they will only see that someone received an ERC-721).”
Bullish NEXO price prediction is $1.117 to $2.536.
The NEXO price will also reach $5 soon.
Bearish NEXO price prediction for 2022 is $0.550.
In NEXO (NEXO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about NEXO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
NEXO (NEXO) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of NEXO (NEXO) is $0.972286 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,098,784 at the time of writing. However, NEXO has DEcreased to 2.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, NEXO (NEXO) has a circulating supply of 560,000,010 NEXO. Currently, NEXO trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Deepcoin, BingX, Bybit, and MEXC.
What is NEXO (NEXO)?
N|exo is a blockchain-based lending platform that offers users instant cryptocurrency-backed loans. Nexo has a native token, NEXO, that when locked in the platform grants users benefits such as discounts on interest accumulated on loans and the opportunity to receive interest payments on funds deposited. Token holders also receive dividends from Nexo’s profits. Nexo is marketed to individual and institutional investors, cryptocurrency companies, exchanges, miners, and others who want liquidity from their assets. Nexo seeks to build a user base of clients that continue using the platform and remain invested in NEXO.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2022
NEXO (NEXO) holds the 86th position on CoinGecko right now. NEXO price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending channel is defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, NEXO (NEXO) is at $0.972286. If the pattern continues, the price of NEXO might reach the resistance level of $1.060, and $1.738. If the trend reverses, then the price of NEXO may fall to $0.834, $0.701, and $0.572.
NEXO (NEXO) Support and Resistance Level
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of NEXO (NEXO).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of NEXO (NEXO).
Resistance Level 1
$1.117
Resistance Level 2
$1.766
Resistance Level 3
$2.536
Support Level 1
$0.821
Support Level 2
$0.550
NEXO Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that NEXO has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NEXO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.536.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the NEXO might plummet to almost $0.550, a bearish signal.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of NEXO (NEXO) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of NEXO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of NEXO (NEXO) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the NEXO price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, NEXO is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of NEXO at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NEXO is at a level of 61.22. This means that NEXO is nearly in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of NEXO (NEXO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of NEXO (NEXO). Currently, NEXO lies in the range of 52.9321, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of NEXO (NEXO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of NEXO lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, NEXO’s RSI is at 61.22, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of NEXO with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NEXO (NEXO).
From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and NEXO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and NEXO increases or decreases respectively.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, NEXO (NEXO)might probably attain $7 by 2023.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, NEXO (NEXO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, NEXO might rally to hit $11 by 2024.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2025
If NEXO (NEXO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, NEXO would rally to hit $14.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2026
If NEXO (NEXO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, NEXO would rally to hit $18.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2027
If NEXO (NEXO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, NEXO would rally to hit $22.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2028
If NEXO (NEXO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, NEXO would hit $26.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on NEXO (NEXO), it would witness major spikes. NEXO might hit $31 by 2029.
NEXO (NEXO) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in NEXO ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in NEXO (NEXO) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, NEXO (NEXO) might hit $35 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in NEXO network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for NEXO. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of NEXO (NEXO) in 2022 is $2.536. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of NEXO (NEXO) for 2022 is $0.550.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in NEXO ecosystem, the performance of NEXO (NEXO) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $4.07 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that NEXO is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is NEXO (NEXO)?
Nexo is a blockchain based lending platform that offers users instant cryptocurrency-backed loans.
2. Where can you purchase NEXO (NEXO)?
NEXO (NEXO) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Deepcoin, BingX, Bybit, and MEXC.
3. Will NEXO (NEXO) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within NEXO platform, NEXO (NEXO) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of NEXO (NEXO)?
On May 12, 2020, NEXO (NEXO) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $4.07.
5. Is NEXO (NEXO) a good investment in 2022?
NEXO (NEXO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of NEXO in the past few months, NEXO is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can NEXO (NEXO) reach $5?
NEXO (NEXO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then NEXO (NEXO) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be NEXO (NEXO) price by 2023?
NEXO (NEXO) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
8. What will be NEXO (NEXO) price by 2024?
NEXO (NEXO) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
9. What will be NEXO (NEXO) price by 2025?
NEXO (NEXO) price is expected to reach $14 by 2025.
10. What will be NEXO (NEXO) price by 2026?
NEXO (NEXO) price is expected to reach $18 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The Microsoft CEO claims crypto might have an impact on the gaming industry.
Also, Phil Spencer worried about implementing cryptocurrency into games.
In a recent interview, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Xbox division (gaming division) discussed his stance on the cryptocurrency sector, primarily play-to-earn gaming, and his understanding of the metaverse. The discussion covers a wide range of topics, including the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, premium games, and Microsoft’s $70 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard.
Since most gamers are not yet impressed by the idea of a metaverse, they have basically been playing in metaverse worlds for decades, Spencer made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg.
And, CEO Phil Spencer stated about metaverse that;
My view on metaverse is gamers have been in the metaverse for 30 years. When you’re playing games if you’re playing a World of Warcraft game you’re playing in roadblocks you’re playing in a racing game where everybody’s in a shared world.
He also claimed that it is common for gamers not fully understand the metaverse concept because they are already experienced with avatars and voice interactions within connected worlds.
Additionally, Phil Spencer addressed the possible impact of cryptocurrency on the gaming industry. The gaming division CEO is worried about implementing cryptocurrency into games because it could encourage a culture of play-to-work where some players would only join the workforce in order to make money.
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $21,800 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and a 6% loss in the past 7 days. The cryptocurrency was rejected north of $22,000 and seems to be on track to re-test those levels of resistance.
A spike in inflation has been one of the macroeconomic factors negatively impacting Bitcoin, the crypto market, and risk-on assets. The Fed has been trying to slow down inflation and might succeed which could allow them to ease their monetary policy.
Inflation is measured by several metrics in the U.S., but the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) are two of the most important. The former hinted at a decrease in inflation at the start of August when it printed an 8.5% for July 2022.
Expectations were aiming at a CPI print above 9%, but the positive results led to a Bitcoin and overall relief rally across the crypto market. Now, the U.S. published its PCE metrics which stood at 0.1%, coming in from 0.6%, which positively beat market expectations.
On this metric and the potential to support a fresh rally, analyst Caleb Franzen said:
The July PCE data confirms exactly what we saw in the CPI & PPI data. This will likely give the market more reason to celebrate, which is why we’re seeing Bitcoin back over $21,800 after dipping below $21,150 prior to the report. Expect tech & high beta to perform well.
Can Bitcoin Break Above $22,000?
For the time being, all eyes are set on the U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his speech in Jackson Hole. Market participants seem to be taking long positions, as there is a perception that Powell might appear dovish, less aggressive in his intent to push down inflation or celebrate the recent inflation metrics.
Bitcoin must break above critical resistance at $22,000 to provide bulls with a convincing opportunity to shift momentum. Analyst Justin Bennett has remained cautious about mid-term bullish continuation.
In a recent market update, Bennett hinted at the possibility that the crypto market trades sideways for the next two years. About this scenario, Bennett said:
I’m not trying to forecast exactly what will happen. I don’t know what will happen (nobody does), and there are far too many variables to count, much less forecast. But don’t assume this crypto bear market is like any other. The last bull market certainly wasn’t.
Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy.
The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible.
“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.”
– Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO
Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two more regions where licensing procedures are underway.
“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and ambitions.”
– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO
Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in.
About Zonda
Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.
Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.
To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com
Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.
Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.
Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility
Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.
If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.
Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)
Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.
EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive.
The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.
For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.
Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.
Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher.
EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.
With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.
EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.
EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com