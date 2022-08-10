News
Walz says Mankato area will host Governor’s Fishing Opener next year
The Mankato and Madison Lake area will host the Governor’s 2023 Fishing Opener, marking just the fourth time the event has been in southern Minnesota during its 75-year history.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the location Monday at Bray Park on Madison Lake. The fishing opener is set for May 12-13 and will feature multiple lakes in the region.
Walz, a longtime Mankato resident before his time as governor, said it’s gratifying to announce the area will get to showcase its many fishing and recreational opportunities.
“I like to brag about this area; I make no bones about that,” he said. “I know it well. I know what it offers. I know it’s an incredible part of the state.”
The event will introduce visitors to all the area has to offer, he added. Walz thanked Visit Mankato, area businesses and other partners for stepping up to host.
“This will bring a lot of folks here, many who haven’t ever been down here,” he said. “And I think they’ll continue to come back.”
Either Walz or Republican challenger Scott Jensen will be governor in May 2023. Traditionally governors fish for walleye over opening weekend while promoting the host area.
The Mankato area hasn’t previously hosted the state’s official fishing opener. Albert Lea hosted it in 2019, while 2021’s took place in northern Minnesota’s Chippewa National Forest region and Leech Lake Reservation.
It’ll be an honor to serve as the host area, said Jessica Beyer, Greater Mankato Growth’s president and CEO. The event is centered around fishing, a big industry on its own, but drawing people for fishing will support a host of other sectors as well.
Visitors will gas up their boats and vehicles, buy supplies at the local bait shop, stay at campgrounds or hotels, shop at local stores and eat at restaurants.
Bison and the falls at Minneopa State Park, the Sakatah bike trail and kayaking down the Minnesota River are all recreational draws for anglers when they’re not out fishing.
“I think this will be really a unique opportunity to highlight our region in a different way,” Beyer said. “Especially because it’s the 75th, I think it’s really special to have this coming to our region post-pandemic but also during an anniversary year.”
Southern Minnesota maybe didn’t get its fair share of hosting opportunities over the last seven decades, said Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, so the Mankato area getting it is exciting.
“One of the things we like to promote during the governor’s fishing opener is the diversity of fishing opportunities that we have all across the state of Minnesota,” she said. ” … There are more than 150 lakes in a 30-mile radius from here. I think most Minnesotans would be surprised to know that.”
In addition to the lakes, Strommen noted the Minnesota River has 80 species of fish and the area has the state’s largest cold water hatchery. Walz and Strommen called for more state investments in the program during their remarks Monday.
“It produces millions of fingerlings and fry that go all over the state of Minnesota, but are especially important to keeping our fisheries thriving here in southern Minnesota as well,” Strommen said.
For all the people who discovered Minnesota’s incredible access to outdoor activities like fishing during the pandemic, Walz said, an opener in the Mankato and Madison Lake area will show them the Land of 10,000 Lakes extends to southern Minnesota.
“Let folks know it’s not just one or two lakes, it’s the 10,000,” he said. “And down here, you’re going to have some great fishing.”
Diageo halts some whiskey sales in India to push price hikes
United Spirits Ltd. halted whiskey sales in a number of states that have yet to move on price caps despite rising inflation. The decision to halt sales rather than see margins continue to erode is a risky gamble, analysts at Mumbai-based Dolat Capital wrote last month, which could complicate the company’s pivot to higher prices. high-end products. It also means a growing loss of revenue in its portfolio while costs increase at a double-digit rate.
One of Hina Nagarajan’s first moves as head of liquor giant Diageo Plc’s Indian arm is a confrontation with government officials over price caps that have already cost the company nearly $9 million sales, and some say it could backfire.
United Spirits Ltd. suspended whiskey sales in a number of states, but has yet to move on price caps despite rising inflation. The decision to halt sales rather than see margins continue to erode is a risky gamble, analysts at Mumbai-based Dolat Capital wrote last month, which could complicate the company’s pivot to higher prices. high-end products. It also means a growing loss of revenue in its portfolio while costs increase at a double-digit rate.
“I didn’t realize how difficult it was,” said Nagarajan, 57, referring to the maze of red tape that spans 36 states and union territories in a country where alcohol is still sometimes considered prohibited.
“In the short term, there will be an impact on market share,” she said in an interview in the southern city of Bengaluru, adding that she hopes the pricing issues will be resolved by the end. september. “If we look at the longer-term perspective, I think it’s the right thing to do for the business and I think our investors, our stakeholders, recognize that.”
Talks are “going well” with up to five states, she said. Others, like Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, have already set up treks.
“We are not taking any belligerent action with any of the governments,” Nagarajan said. “We work with them and show them the data, showing them the right facts.”
Diageo’s difficulties are emblematic of a market where the strong growth potential of spirits is complicated by tradition and taboos. Mahatma Gandhi wanted to rid the country of alcohol and some states like Bihar and Gujarat ban alcohol. But a growing class of Indian urban drinkers, seeking new tastes and craft drinks, also represents a profitable opportunity.
Complex relationship
Diageo – which owns brands such as Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff – needs around 200,000 permits each year to navigate rules that often change at any time. This includes in the capital, New Delhi, where more than 100 liquor stores closed this month after the local government rescinded licenses introduced last year to liberalize liquor sales.
Currently, each state sets its own alcohol prices. Nagarajan said Diageo is pushing for a mechanism to allow prices to rise with inflation, which the company expects to remain high over the next two quarters, as well as inclusion in the Indian tax on goods and services applied at the national level. The latter would help streamline the process, though she said that could be a long way off with states unwilling to relinquish control of a lucrative revenue stream.
Beyond bureaucratic battles, Nagarajan’s first year as CEO – she is the first woman to lead a major liquor company in India – has focused on revamping the alcohol titan’s local portfolio after the purchase of United Spirits a decade ago from liquor and airline magnate Vijay Mallya, an embattled former billionaire currently facing extradition from the UK to India after failing to repay his bank debt.
High-end swivel
Diageo seeks to tap into a growing class of urban Indian drinkers. The volume of premium spirits produced in India is expected to more than double between 2021 and 2026 at a rate of 18% per year, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, an industry researcher.
This year, Diageo invested 315 million rupees ($4 million) for a minority stake in Indian distiller Nao Spirits – the maker of Greater Than and Hapusa gins – and launched its own craft whiskey Godawan. The company is also piloting its Guinness stout beer in a handful of states, and Nagarajan said it’s “looking” for new acquisitions to enhance its premium roster.
Nagarajan also led the sale of 32 lower market brands to Indian brewer Inbrew Beverages Pvt Ltd. for 8.2 billion rupees, as well as the franchise of 11 others under a five-year agreement between the two companies.
Investors have so far backed those plans, with United Spirits up 22% since Nagarajan’s appointment in July 2021, compared to India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex’s 12% gain. Emerging from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company announced that its net profit tripled on an annual basis in the last quarter, beating analysts’ estimates, even as costs jumped 12%.
Growing acceptance
Nagarajan’s rise from leading Diageo’s emerging markets business in Africa is also a sign of wavering social acceptance of alcohol consumption in parts of India.
Born and raised in New Delhi by middle-class parents who had fled Pakistan during the bloody partition of British India in 1947, Nagarajan credits her late “progressive” mother with advocating for her upbringing. After graduating from one of India’s top universities, she pursued careers in global consumer goods companies including Nestlé SA and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, working in countries including China, Malaysia and Singapore.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairman of Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd., who found her own attempts to enter India’s brewing industry in the late 1970s thwarted by “huge stigma”, said she felt “quite encouraged” when Nagarajan was chosen to lead the country. largest liquor company.
“But you know, I don’t think much has changed,” Mazumdar-Shaw said in an interview. “When you go to a liquor store, you don’t see any women.”
Nagarajan, whose favorite drink is a Tanqueray 10 gin and tonic, said while more women are entering the industry, cultural acceptance is mostly concentrated in larger, more socially liberal cities. “Is it evenly distributed across India? I would say not yet,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve gotten to where we should be.”
August 26, 2022, 1:24 p.m. STI
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc among F1 drivers penalized on grid at Spa
SPA FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Six drivers, including F1 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, will start from the back of the Belgian Grand Prix grid after picking up penalties for powertrain and gearbox changes.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher will occupy the last six places on the grid in Sunday’s race after the six drivers had several components changed on their cars, which caused them to exceed their quota for the year.
Because six drivers all have a return-to-grid penalty for this weekend’s race at Spa, their order in the last six places will be determined by who qualifies the highest, meaning Verstappen and Leclerc could still start as high as 15th on the grid.
Engine penalties exist in F1 to encourage cost savings. The amount of engine and gearbox components used on each car is capped per season, with grid penalties applied to drivers who exceed their quota.
Depending on whether it is the first overtake of the component or another time thereafter, drivers receive penalties of 10 or five places, but if the total penalty totals 20 or more grid positions due to multiple component changes, the drivers are simply penalized “behind the grid”.
‘Success breeds success’: Lakeville South Cougars became Minnesota high school football’s new standard by sticking to theirs
Lakeville South’s football practice Monday morning wasn’t quite up to snuff. Not for the Cougars. Not with the standard they’ve set for themselves in recent years, which has resulted in unprecedented success.
And Lakeville South coach Ben Burk let his players know about it, while also giving them an option.
“If you don’t want me to hold you to the standard, I won’t. You just tell me,” Burk said. “But they’re like, ‘No, we want it. We know what the expectation level is.’ ”
That, Burk said, is the difference between where the Cougars were four years ago and where they are now. That standard of effort and execution was previously an idea, and now is a reality that has been realized year after year.
“Success breeds success,” Burk said. “Even the guys that didn’t play in games, (they) watched guys do that at the high level, so now they’re trying to emulate it. They have a model, and it’s easier to follow a model. So that’s kind of what we’re doing and hoping for and breeding the next group to try to be similar.”
That’s how you reach the heights to which the Cougars have ascended. They enter the 2022 season — which they open at home Thursday against Park — on a 21-game winning streak. Lakeville South reached Class 6A state tournament semifinals in 2018 and 2019. It finished the truncated 2020 season at 8-0 and atop the Associated Press state rankings. It finished off a perfect 13-0 season last fall with a state championship.
The Cougars have quickly established themselves as Minnesota high school football’s new big-school standard. And yet Lakeville South knows past success means little for this fall’s group. Each season brings a different cast of characters and ensuing results.
The consistent for the Cougars is their set of values: pride, passion, discipline and brotherhood. If they stick to those, success tends to follow. If they don’t, history will not repeat itself.
“The coaches are always saying we have a target on our back and other teams are always going to bring their best out against us every week,” said senior running back Carson Hansen, an Iowa State commit. “So we’ve got to stay motivated and ready and never get complacent.”
Part of that motivation is indeed carrying on the newly-developed tradition of success. The winning streak, for example, is a source of pride. This group doesn’t want to be the one to end it.
“It’s part of building a championship culture over time, right? It’s not just one year,” Burk said. “So they’ve got to prove that last year wasn’t a flash in the pan. It’s up to them to prove that. They care about that and it motivates them, and it should. We like to encourage and foster it, for sure.”
Senior linebacker Owen McCloud admitted the winning streak is indeed in the back of players’ minds, but the team is still primarily looking forward. That’s been the case since last season ended.
On the bus ride home from U.S. Bank Stadium last November, just hours after the Cougars claimed the state title, Hansen found himself thinking, “Man, I want to do it again. I want to enjoy the process and get back up the mountain.”
That was also the coaching staff’s message this offseason. The fire to win still burns within the program. For the coaches, that’s less about legacy building — Burk noted the Cougars’ staff is flush with hall of famers, and those coaches don’t often discuss wins and championships — but about wanting the next group of kids to experience the joy of victory as a result of hard work.
But for players, there is a bit of incentive to cement their place in state lore.
Hansen noted his senior class’ goal upon entry to the varsity level was to “dominate.” They do not use the word “dynasty”; that’s something Hansen noted isn’t discussed until after a high school career is finished, if ever. But a third straight season finished atop the state would certainly cement this group’s stature.
“It’s a goal, a goal for all of us,” McCloud said. “It’s definitely in my head every day through practice, and we think about it, for sure.”
And yet the Cougars know that possibility can only become a reality in the future by focusing on the present.
“I think we just need to put what happened in the past behind us,” Cougars senior Ryder Patterson said. “Get through camp, Week 1, Week 2, and then worry about what comes after that later.”
Is that ever a difficult task considering just how rich that recent past is?
“Maybe, but we have a lot to look forward to,” Patterson said. “What’s coming is really, really special.”
Amazon closes five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Amazon is closing five warehouses in Massachusetts.
The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield.
There are plans to renovate the Mansfield and Randolph warehouses.
“We regularly review how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and this includes upgrading our facilities,” Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. “As part of this effort, we will be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield and offering all employees the option of relocating to several different delivery stations across Massachusetts.”
Amazon works with employees to provide work opportunities at nearby locations and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Michigan Lottery Numbers for Thursday, August 25
These Michigan lotteries were drawn on Thursday:
Fantasy 5 Double Game: 12-14-25-36-38
lucky for life: 05-06-09-27-30, Lucky ball: 8
Lotto Poker: QD-JS-6D-9D-6H
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Daily Noon 3: 3-3-1
Daily Noon 4: 1-8-7-9
Daily 3: 1-0-8
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Daily 4: 8-7-5-7
Fantasy 5: 06-11-16-30-36
Estimated Jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 02-05-12-15-16-31-33-35-36-37-40-42-46-48-53-57-58-64-68-71-74-77
MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY DRAW: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES
Estimated Mega Millions Jackpot: $135,000,000
Estimated Powerball Jackpot: $115,000,000
JP Sears was part of the Yankees future, now he’s facing the Bombers with the A’s
OAKLAND — JP Sears was surprised when he got the news. The left-hander had broken camp with the Yankees and pitched in some important spots for them this season. He was working down in Scranton with the Triple-A club when he was told he had been traded to the A’s.
“Obviously, it’s surprising, exciting, and lots of emotions,” Sears said. “That first day you didn’t really know what to think, but then after that I was just super, super excited to come over here and help his team out hopefully and do my best to win and kind of carry on what I’ve been doing this year. Just [having that] next up mentality and getting ready for the next start whenever that would be.”
Sears’ next start, his fourth with the A’s, will be Friday night against the Yankees at the Coliseum.
“Yeah, I mean it’s definitely unique facing a team where you know guys personally or have history with them,” Sears said. “So, it’s gonna be an exciting game. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it, just looking forward to competing and just knowing some guys on the other side would definitely be unique.”
Since coming to the A’s, Sears has had a chance to be a full-time big leaguer and he’s responded well. He is 2-0 in three starts with a 1.76 ERA. He is very well aware of the challenge the Yankees lineup will present him on Friday night.
“I think that they have a really versatile lineup. A lot of power in the lineup. A lot of speed. Just a lot of different different types of hitters,” Sears said. “Obviously, they’ve had a great year and are looking to continue on that the rest of the year into the postseason. So anytime you get a chance to face a really good team that is in contention, it’s really exciting.”
Sears was part of the group of young arms like Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Ron Marinaccio that the Yankees planned on having help them in their run to the playoffs. Now, Sears gets more opportunities to showcase his talent, but is on a team that is struggling.
“I approach every game like it’s a World Series game or a postseason game, whether you’re on a team that’s going to play in the playoffs or on teams that’s not having as good of a year,” Sears said. “So I think every time I go out there, I’m trying to fill the zone with strikes and you try and keep guys off on pitches and, and just compete. It doesn’t really matter who it was against or what teams for the history I have with that team. It’s just about competing and having fun and doing my best.”
The lefty was an 11th-round pick of the Mariners in 2017. He was dealt to the Yankees in November of that year with Juan Then for Nick Rumbelow. After missing the 2020 season with the minor leagues canceled by COVID, Sears rocketed through the Yankees system in 2021 jumping from Class-A in 2019 to Triple-A in 2021. He made the big league team out of spring training. Sears made seven appearances, including two starts for the Yankees, pitching to a 2.05 ERA.
“I definitely won’t forget that ever,” Sears said of making his big league debut in Yankee Stadium on April 13 against the Blue Jays. “Being in the stadium back in April for my debut. The great crowd, the great fans, the great franchise which has so much history. And I feel really blessed to have worn pinstripes in my career already. And, I won’t forget that.”
Sears, who had faced the A’s in one of his two starts, was dealt to Oakland along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino. The Yankees also shipped Hayden Wesneski to the Cubs for Scott Effross and Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. That’s much of the pitching depth the Yankees were counting on this year, especially after Gil went down early in the year with a torn ulnar collateral ligament requiring Tommy John surgery.
Now, the Yankees are feeling that crunch with Nestor Cortes heading to the injured list on Thursday, joining Luis Severino, who has been on the IL since July. They are both expected back in the middle of July. And Friday they will face that crunch head-on, when they face one of the talented young arms they dealt away to make a playoff push.
