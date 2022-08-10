What to know about his autoimmune disease – NBC Chicago

Ashton Kutcher’s recent revelation about his diagnosis of vasculitis sheds light on an autoimmune disease that can cause serious damage to the body.

“Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which kind of destroyed my vision, it destroyed my hearing, it destroyed my whole balance,” the That ’70s alum shared. Show in a preview of his appearance in an upcoming episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.” “It took me about a year to rebuild everything.”

According to the 44-year-old, he is “lucky to be alive” after battling this rare condition. “As soon as you start seeing your obstacles as things that are meant for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to become fun, right?” he told host Bear Grylls. “You start surfing on your problems instead of living under them.”

And while Kutcher shared on Aug. 8 that he was “fully recovered” from his health issues, his heartbreaking story shows some of the adverse effects of vasculitis.

Read on for more details on the condition.

Talking with E! News, Dr. Nazanin Firooz – a California-based rheumatologist, who did not treat Kutcher – described vasculitis as “inflammation of the blood vessels” in his lining or walls. “Because of this inflammation, this blood vessel can thicken, weaken or narrow,” she explained. “When this happens, it can affect blood flow to the organ that the blood vessel is supplying.”

Although Kutcher did not specify what type of vasculitis he has, Firooz said there are “many different types” of the disease and each can have varying symptoms – from mild ones such as rashes and from muscle aches to major problems with the kidneys. and the lungs.

“Vasculitis, in general, is not common and some vasculitis is even less common,” she said, while noting that the disease does not discriminate by age and can affect anyone. . “Any type of vasculitis can potentially cause systemic problems.”

“Yes, people can die from it,” Firooz said. “It really depends on the type and severity of that case of vasculitis.” The doctor noted that the survival rate “also depends on how quickly appropriate treatment is implemented” and whether the disease affects major organs, such as the heart, brain or lungs.

Depending on the severity of the vasculitis, treatment can range from anti-inflammatory drugs for mild cases to stronger immunosuppressants for severe cases, according to Firooz. In the case of severe disease, the doctor said the treatment process can take anywhere from several months to over a year, as it takes time to slowly “wean” the patient off immunosuppressants without further flare-ups or relapses in their recovery.

“If they have relapses, it may take longer,” she said. “Some people recover completely, some people have relapses, and some people never get full results.”

The long-term damage done to the body as a result of vasculitis all depends on how quickly the inflammation has been reversed and controlled, Firooz said. If so, “chances are the blood vessels are fine” and the long-term impact is minimal to none. However, she noted, there are cases where vasculitis “just sticks around long term” and never resolves on its own.

Since symptoms vary widely between each patient and the type of vasculitis they have, Firooz said it can be hard to tell. Instead, she recommends keeping an eye out for “out of the ordinary” symptoms that “worse over time instead of getting better” as an indication for seeing a doctor.

“It’s always a clue that it needs to be checked out,” she said. “For example, let’s say you have a rash. You expect an allergic reaction or mosquito bite to go away after a few days. But if a rash doesn’t get better, but gets worse and spreading, so it’s time to get it checked out. And it’s very simple vasculitis.

For more serious cases like hearing or vision loss, Firooz said it “could be a variety of different things, including vasculitis” and should be taken seriously. “Anything that shouldn’t be there should be checked out,” she added. “It’s not necessarily a symptom of vasculitis, but I think it’s a symptom of something that needs to be evaluated.”

Unfortunately, there’s probably nothing you can do to avoid getting vasculitis, according to Firooz. After all, she explained, there are many causes of vasculitis, including a preexisting condition such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, a reaction to a certain medication, or the result of a viral or bacterial infection.

“And then a lot of times it’s none of the above: we can’t find any of these things and it will just be called idiopathic, which means the causes are unknown,” she said. “Maybe you have a genetic predisposition plus an environmental factor, which is [how] most autoimmune diseases occur this way.”

Still, she pointed out, seeking early treatment improves the chances of recovery without further harm to the body. “We know how to treat these things, so we generally have good results,” the rheumatologist noted. “The goal is to avoid damage.