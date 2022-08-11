The man accused of murdering two Muslim men this summer in Albuquerque knew the victims, according to court records.
Albuquerque man charged with murdering 2 Muslim men knew them, police say
Murders Spread Fear and Panic in Albuquerque’s Muslim Community
Syed was arrested Monday after authorities followed him from a Costco to his home in Albuquerque, where they found a Volkswagen Jetta matching the description of the vehicle police had previously asked the public to watch.
WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shooting of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/1h0vUvtbSg
— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022
Syed left the Jetta’s house before authorities detained him in Santa Rosa, NM, halfway between Albuquerque and the Texas border. He told officers he was traveling to Houston “to find a new place for his family to live because the situation in Albuquerque was bad,” and mentioned recent shootings of Muslims, according to court records.
The shootings – a string of four killings over the past year, including three in a 10-day period – had rocked Albuquerque’s 5,000-strong Muslim community. Some businesses closed early, refused to go out after dark and stopped going to daily prayers at a local mosque, the Islamic Center of New Mexico, where armed guards were posted. At least three of the shootings followed a pattern in which the victim was ambushed and left for dead, police said.
During Hussein’s killing last month, police say the gunman hid in a bush near an alley, waiting for Hussein to park and get out of his vehicle, at which point he was shot “through the bush several times”. Police found multiple firearms in Syed’s home and vehicle, Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock told a news conference on Tuesday, including at least one that matched casings found at the scene. two murders.
In an interview with a detective from Albuquerque Police Headquarters, Syed said he’s known Hussain since 2016 and that he knew Hussein through “parts of the community.” Both victims were regular members of the mosque, center spokesman Tahir Gauba told The Washington Post. (Although the men shared a similar surname, they were unrelated, Gauba said.)
Police said “an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shooting.”
Syed denied any involvement in the killings, police said. His daughter told KRQE, a local television news station: “I believe they are going to release my father. He did not do anything. »
His daughter and wife told the station they knew three of the victims but that Syed was not responsible for the murders. Shaheen Syed, Syed’s eldest son, told police he knew about the shooting but was not involved.
The elder Syed told authorities that he and his son sometimes go into the desert to shoot his AK-47 – an activity he described to police as “hunting” – and that he enjoys it. gun because he had one in Afghanistan. He told the police that he fought the Taliban there.
washingtonpost
Conversational intelligence firm Jiminny raises $16.5 million to unlock sales team insights – TechCrunch
Jiminny, a UK-based conversational intelligence platform that companies use to record, transcribe and analyze communications from across sales teams and other customer-facing teams, announced today today that it had raised $16.5 million in a Series A funding round.
Founded in London in 2016, Jiminny provides companies with the technology to better understand how well their sales or customer support teams are interacting with their customers through voice, video, email and mobile. messaging.
By integrating into a company’s broader technology stack, including calendars, CRMs, dialers and video conferencing tools, Jiminny can provide insights such as which staff are most successful in converting that “call from initial discovery” into a serious prospect (or even a sale), and dive right into the call that made it possible.
Businesses can also use Jiminny to identify customer sentiment and satisfaction, and pinpoint messages that sales and marketing teams need to focus on, for example.
A central part of Jiminny is its data, which breaks down conversations in terms of metrics such as talk-to-listening ratio, listening skills, and monologues, to show which staff is best at which skill, and which of them. between them offers the best results. From there, companies can identify the practices that work best and use that information to train other staff.
On top of that, Jiminny offers a “chat and whisper” feature, which is basically a live coaching tool that allows executives and senior sales reps to join a voice or video call and talk to new colleagues. what they should say.
conversation piece
The nascent conversational intelligence space is heating up, with companies like Observe.ai recently securing $125 million in funding, while Gong hit a $7.25 billion valuation with a fundraising round. $250 million fund. In the area of mergers and acquisitions, Zoominfo acquired Chorus.ai last year for $575 million shortly after Allego acquired Refract.
According to Jiminny founder and CEO Tom Lavery, this has been driven (predictably enough) by the rise of remote and hybrid working, with companies looking for new ways to generate insights and upskill those working in remote locations. disparate.
“The shift to hybrid working over the past two years has led to explosive growth in demand for conversational intelligence tools and solutions with adjacent capabilities such as voice artificial intelligence technology, for example,” said Lavery at TechCrunch. “This comes as customer service and sales reps look to add these tools to their existing sales technology stack, scale up operations when operating remotely, and formalize and improve staff coaching.”
While it’s clear that Jiminny operates in a busy space, the company says it stands out on several fronts, including the range of languages it supports – businesses can use Jiminny to transcribe over 30 languages , including French, Spanish, German, and Japanese, and turn them into actionable data in English. On top of that, Jiminny also touts its ability to provide summaries of long sales calls, while supporting a wider range of CRMs compared to rivals in the space.
Despite only raising $2.5 million in seed funding over its six-year run, Jiminny has amassed a pretty impressive list of clients including Cision and Just Eat. And with an additional $16.5 million in the bank, the company has a solid financial foundation to build on that.
“Our funding round will help accelerate our expansion into more markets with ongoing product development,” Lavery said. “We will also double our research and development efforts to drive innovation that will benefit our customers.”
techcrunch
Massachusetts wants your bacon – WSJ
Americans are bringing home less bacon as pork prices have jumped 8.5% over the past year. Now animal rights activists in Massachusetts are piling on costly farm regulations that could inflate pork prices and cause shortages in the Northeast.
In 2016, Bay State voters approved a referendum that would ban the sale of products from farms that confine “any breeding pig [sow], calf reared for the meat of a veal or laying hen in a manner which prevents the animal from lying down, standing up, fully extending its limbs or turning freely. Pig farmers would be the most affected since almost all are housed in individual pens.
wsj
From high-spec cameras to verification, how Delhi police provide security
mini
Delhi police are said to have taken “irreproachable and infallible” security measures for Independence Day. Here’s what police say they plan to provide security on August 15.
Strict security measures were taken in Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations. From heavy police deployment to the use of high-spec cameras, Delhi police have pulled up their socks to mitigate any threat on August 15 – when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.
(With PTI, ANI entries)
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
cnbctv18-forexlive
Trump pleaded fifth more than 400 times during his New York deposition, answering only a question about his name, according to an NBC News report.
-
A source told NBC News that Trump pleaded the Fifth more than 440 times during his Wednesday deposition.
-
Trump’s attorney, Ron Fischetti, said Trump only answered one question about his name.
-
In 2018, Trump spoke out against pleading the Fifth, saying only “the mob” had done that.
Former President Donald Trump, during his deposition in New York on Wednesday, ended up pleading the Fifth more than 440 times, according to NBC News.
That was according to a source with knowledge of the deposition, who told NBC News how Trump had invoked his Fifth Amendment rights hundreds of times.
Additionally, Trump’s attorney, Ron Fischetti, told NBC News that the only question Trump answered was when he was asked what his name was.
A spokesperson for the New York Attorney General’s office confirmed to NBC News that Trump had invoked the Fifth, but did not say how many times he had done so.
Trump declined to answer questions during a deposition Wednesday at the office of New York Attorney General Tish James. James is investigating whether Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, violated banking, insurance and tax laws and whether it engaged in financial fraud.
The New York Times also spoke to Fischetti, who said the deposition, which lasted about four hours with breaks in between, involved Trump repeating “the same answer” over and over and reiterating his plea for the fifth amendment.
“They asked a lot of questions about ratings and golf clubs and stuff,” Fischetti told The Times.
Fischetti also told The Times that Trump should be dissuaded from answering questions from the New York attorney general’s office.
“He absolutely wanted to testify, and it took very strong persuasion from me and others to convince him,” Fischetti said.
Trump issued a lengthy statement slamming James on Wednesday.
“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment? ‘” he said in the statement.
“Now I know the answer to that question,” he continued in the statement. “When your family, your business and everyone in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded and politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the bogus news media, you have no choice. .”
After the deposition, Trump posted a message on Truth Social, stating that he was leaving the attorney general’s office.
“A very professional meeting. Having a fantastic company with great assets, very little debt and lots of CASH. Only in America!” Trump wrote.
Trump has said in the past that only members of “the mob” would take the Fifth.
“You see the mob taking the Fifth,” he said in April 2018. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
Fischetti did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
FBI raid of Trump home exposes long-running dispute
Monday’s FBI search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home, a police action with explosive legal and political implications, was the culmination of a long-running dispute between a president proud of his contempt for rules and officials responsible for protecting the archives and secrets of the nation.
On one side were officials from the National Archives, which is responsible for ensuring that all presidential records are kept in accordance with the law, and the Justice Department, which some people familiar with the investigation say s There were concerns about the whereabouts of any classified information and whether Mr. Trump’s team was fully open.
On the other, Mr. Trump, who, in apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act, had taken a trove of documents with him to his home in Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House, containing documents sensitive – and then, in the opinion of the Department of Justice, had not fully complied with requests for the return of the disputed material.
After the investigation took place largely out of public view for months, news that officers had arrived at the gates of Mar-a-Lago early Monday morning with a search warrant raised new questions about Mr. Trump’s vulnerability to prosecution and fueled further partisan divisions.
Trump aides and allies stepped up their criticism of the search on Tuesday, calling it unnecessary and saying, without citing any evidence, that it was a brazen use of prosecutorial power for political gain. On his social media site on Tuesday, Trump described the raid as part of a “coordinated attack” that also includes local and state prosecutors, alluding to ongoing investigations into him in Georgia and New York.
Christina Bobb, an attorney and aide to Mr. Trump, who said she received a copy of the search warrant, told an interviewer that officers were looking for “presidential records or any possibly classified documents.”
At the White House, President Biden’s press secretary said he was not informed in advance of the decision to carry out the search, and at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has maintained public silence on this momentous step.
Despite Mr. Trump’s suggestions that an army of agents attacked Mar-a-Lago and stormed his home, the FBI carried out the search on a day when Mr. Trump was out of town and the club was firm. Officers carried out the search relatively discreetly, people familiar with the matter said; by some accounts, they were not seen donning the conspicuous navy jackets with the agency’s initials emblazoned on the back that are commonly worn when executing search warrants.
Another person familiar with the search said officers began going through a storage unit, where items such as lounge chairs and umbrellas are kept, in the basement. They went to his office, which was built for him on the second floor of the main house, where they cracked a hotel-style safe which two people briefed on the search said contained nothing of importance to him. the agents.
Then they moved to Mr. Trump’s residence, the person said.
In the end, they removed a number of boxes of documents, people familiar with the search said.
More coverage of the FBI search of Trump’s home
It’s unclear what the officers were looking for or what they took. It is also not clear whether the search was carried out simply to ensure that documents and other items were properly returned to the archives or if it was a possible precursor to a prosecution of Mr. Trump for mishandling classified documents or obstructing efforts to retrieve them. .
Throughout his presidency, Mr. Trump has disregarded records retention laws and was known to tear up documents and, in some cases, flush them down the toilet. It is not clear whether he sought to preserve the material sought by the archives and the Department of Justice to keep it away from public scrutiny or for some other reason.
A close look at the investigation, however, shows how it has quietly accelerated for much of this year, introducing a new element into questions about Mr. Trump’s varied and escalating legal troubles and his political viability even then. that he is hinting at another running for president.
For many months before he left office, Mr Trump was telling his aides to bring him documents to the residence while he was in the Oval Office, and they complied, but there was no process in place, meaning officials whose job it was to keep track of the paperwork didn’t always know exactly what happened there, according to people familiar with the events.
At the end of his presidency, and as Mr. Trump fought to undo his election defeat, some of his aides were keen to preserve the work of the office itself. His habit of carrying equipment in cardboard boxes, with a personal helper or valet carrying them, was well known, but the contents were not always clear.
Discussions have taken place within the White House by top staffers about how to get Mr. Trump to return his boxes, people familiar with the events said; it is unclear whether Mr. Trump has ever been questioned directly or whether officials simply did not ask him.
When he left the White House, Mr Trump took the boxes with him to Mar-a-Lago, filled with papers including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the “Sharpie-gate” map of the former president. a hurricane, as well as personal items like golf balls and a raincoat and various other lined things.
What we consider before using anonymous sources.
How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source.
The National Archives, whose mission is to preserve government records, determined last year that many important presidential documents that archivists knew existed were missing and in Mr. Trump’s possession.
It sparked lengthy back-and-forths between the National Archives and Mr. Trump’s attorneys over what documents he might have taken. Mr. Trump’s reluctance to turn over the documents quickly frustrated archive officials, who had become deeply skeptical throughout the Trump administration that he and his aides were following federal record-keeping laws.
For the rest of 2021, Mr. Trump has resisted demands for the return of the equipment. In the meantime, Mr Trump was waving things like the North Korean leader’s letters to people as if they were collectibles he was showing off.
In January this year, the National Archives arranged to recover 15 boxes of government documents, gifts and other property from Mar-a-Lago.
When archivists searched the boxes, they found several documents containing sensitive national security information, some marked classified.
Archivists also found that Mr Trump had failed to return several documents they believed the former president had in his possession. At that time, the National Archives alerted the Department of Justice that it was concerned about the handling of classified documents, which are closely monitored by the government and are supposed to remain in secure channels.
In the spring, the Justice Department took a series of actions that showed it was investigating what happened to the classified documents, as prosecutors issued a subpoena to the National Archives to obtain the boxes and convened a grand jury, whose term was later extended beyond its original expiration date.
Investigators began contacting possible witnesses, including Molly Michael, an aide to Mr. Trump, saying they were seeking information from people close to the former president. A lawyer for Ms Michael declined to comment.
In the spring, a group of federal investigators, including the Justice Department’s top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, traveled to Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Trump met with them briefly and Mr. Trump’s lawyers were present.
In an interview with the right-wing Real America’s Voice on Tuesday, Bobb said she and other Trump lawyers had been “extremely cooperative” with the FBI during a previous visit when agents had “a free access” to the building.
After Mr. Bratt and other officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago, they subpoenaed the Trump Organization to obtain a copy of Mar-a-Lago’s surveillance tapes, a person with knowledge said of the case. The company complied, turning over the tapes to the government.
Mr. Trump’s attorneys also sifted through his records at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether he still retained any classified or sensitive information. During this process, Mr. Trump’s team made statements to the Department of Justice about what Mr. Trump had delivered.
But in recent weeks, officials have questioned whether that information is entirely accurate — and whether Mr. Trump continues to store sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, one of the people said. It’s unclear whether the department conveyed that concern to Mr. Trump’s team.
Mr Trump and his aides made it clear they were taken by surprise when officers showed up at Mar-a-Lago with a search warrant on Monday.
A person familiar with the matter said the warrant was approved by federal magistrate Bruce Reinhart, a former federal prosecutor and defense attorney. Magistrates are chosen by district court judges, which means they are not politically appointed. It is common for magistrates to consider search warrant applications.
The warrant was obtained by prosecutors from the Justice Department’s National Security Division, which, at the request of the National Archives, conducted the investigation into whether the documents were improperly removed and stored, according to two people aware of the situation.
The FBI left behind a detailed manifesto of all the materials that were removed, according to a person familiar with the investigation.
Thrush Glenn and Katie Benner contributed report.
nytimes
Up to £50 cashback if any of your first five £10 bets lose with Paddy Power
The new Premier League season returns for its second round of fixtures this weekend, following last weekend’s action-packed first round of matches.
Paddy Power is offering up to £50 cash back to new customers.
Up to £50 Cash Back with Paddy Power – CLAIM HERE*
The weekend begins on Saturday lunchtime with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard facing off in the dugouts for the first time, with Gerrard’s Aston Villa side hosting Lampard’s Everton.
There are five kick-offs at 3pm on Saturday, which see Arsenal in action against Leicester, and newly-promoted Bournemouth face the daunting challenge of playing at the Etihad to take on defending champions Manchester City.
Newcastle and Leeds are both due to travel to the south coast to take on Brighton and Southampton respectively, while Wolves also host Fulham in the other 3pm games on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side travel to west London to take on Brentford in the evening’s kick-off, with both sides seeking their first win of the season.
Newly promoted Nottingham Forest host West Ham for their first home game in the top flight since 1999 on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea host Tottenham in a London derby which sees the big six teams’ first league encounter of the season. Both teams finished in the top four last season and will be looking to build on promising transfer windows.
The final match takes place on Monday night as Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to get the title back on track after last weekend’s draw at newly-promoted Fulham.
How to Claim the Paddy Power Offer
- Open a new account using the promo codeYSKWEY
- Deposit a minimum of £10 using a card. This is only required once.
- Place a sports bet on any market up to £10 at minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs)
- Qualification requirements must be completed within 30 days of registration.
- As part of this promotion, your first 5 qualifying bets placed will count.
Up to £50 Cash Back with Paddy Power – CLAIM HERE*
Albuquerque man charged with murdering 2 Muslim men knew them, police say
