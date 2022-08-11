Oakland School Board faces incident at closed Parker Elementary School

OAKLAND — The Oakland School Board had a listening ear during its meeting Wednesday night, as parents confronted board members about last week’s altercation at the Parker Elementary School recently closed.

“It’s ridiculous that our parents are being treated this way and you’re responsible because you’re the superintendent,” former McClymonds High School teacher Ben Tapscott said in a public comment. He had a heated exchange with OUSD Chairman of the Board, Gary Yee.

“We are going to sue you and you for mistreating our parents and teachers. It’s shameful!” Tapscott shouted.

Oakland School Board meeting on August 10, 2022, where a recent altercation between security guards and parents at the recently closed Parker Elementary School was discussed. SCS



“Wrap it up Mr. Tapscott. Wrap it up,” Yee replied.

“I know you want me to finish, but I want you to too,” Tapscott replied.

He wasn’t the only one who had a heated exchange with the board.

“Do you have the answer for me? Have you investigated who assaulted us?” asked Max Orozco, an OUSD parent and now also a school board candidate.

Orozco had his microphone turned off during Wednesday’s school board meeting as he demanded accountability after an incident at Parker Elementary on Thursday, where he and other activists and parents clashed with OUSD security guards as they attempted to occupy the now closed school.

Orozco was one of the parents who said he was assaulted by OUSD security guards.

“This council knows who started and who gave instructions for us to be attacked. It’s part of what I can show what I have left of Parker. I don’t want to take off and show the rest,” said Orozco in a public hearing. comment.

Parker Elementary in Oakland. SCS



Although school board members did not directly respond to public comments, they did address the situation at Parker.

“What happened to him is unacceptable and again there needs to be accountability,” board member Mike Hutchinson said.

“The cost of school closures shouldn’t be you getting beaten up by the district… Nobody should ever get hurt in a process like this,” said VanCedric Williams, another board member of the ‘OUSD.

The parents said that since they do not believe the problem at Parker has been resolved, they will be back here at the next school board meeting in two weeks from Wednesday, demanding accountability.