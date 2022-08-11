Finance
Possession of Controlled Substances
What will happen to you if you are arrested for personal possession of cocaine or other controlled substances? Drug possession is one of the most common crimes in the U.S. Any possession of an illicit drug, such as marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, or heroin, can lead to serious charges. If the court determines that you had in your possession more than would be used for one person, you could even be charged with possession with intent to distribute or sell. If you or a loved one were charged with this crime, you need to be well-aware of every aspect of your case as well as how you can defend yourself.
A person may be arrested for personal possession of cocaine or other controlled substances pursuant to Health and Safety Code 11350(a), which states: Except as otherwise provided in this division, every person who possesses (1) any controlled substance specified in subdivision (b) or (c), or paragraph (1) of subdivision (f) of Section 11054, specified in paragraph (14), (15), or (20) of subdivision (d) of Section 11054, or specified in subdivision (b) or (c) of Section 11055, or specified in subdivision (h) of Section 11056, or (2) any controlled substance classified in Schedule III, IV, or V which is a narcotic drug, unless upon the written prescription of a physician, dentist, podiatrist, or veterinarian licensed to practice in this state, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison.
Health and Safety Code 11350(a) is not a wobbler, and can only be charged as a felony, which could result up to 3 years in state prison. Fortunately, if a person is charged with personal possession of a drug offense, the majority of the time that person will be eligible for a diversion program where their arrest and conviction could be ultimately dismissed as long as they fulfill the necessary requirements. A few different options for that person would be programs such as (PC 1000), (Prop 36) or (Drug Court).
Remember that each case is looked at differently and the outcomes could be greater than what is listed based upon circumstances of the individual cases. If you or someone you know has been arrested for charges under Health and Safety Code 11350(a), contact an experienced criminal defense lawyer who is familiar with the handling of these types of offenses. Which attorney you choose to defend you could make all the difference in the outcome of your case. Please do not risk your future or your freedom by failing to retain a strong legal advocate to fight for you.
Is It Worth Bringing a Claim?
One of the most common questions raised when you consider bringing a claim for compensation is “will it be worth it?” It is commonly known that bringing a claim is a long, laborious and stressful process. It is not something that should be taken on lightly. Even if your legal team do the majority of the heavy lifting for you, you will still need to be involved and you will need to be able to commit to the case. Therefore, it is not uncommon for many people to want to know if the hard work and the potential stress involved will be worth it.
To answer this question firstly your legal professional will need to know what your idea of worth is. For some a claim will be worth it if you can have your day in Court, stand up in front of a judge and say, “these people did me wrong, they were negligent,” to have a judge agree with you and confirm that you have won your case is enough for some. But for others the financial outcome of the case is what makes it worth it, will the claim, if won, provide enough compensation to make the work involved worthwhile.
The majority of clients tend to fall in the middle of these two, the fact that they feel they have been treated negligently and want to prevent that treatment from happening to someone else is a large part of their motivation, however the financial aspect is also present and needs to be sufficient enough to make the work involved worthwhile.
Sadly, it is almost impossible for any legal professional to answer either of these questions. There is no guarantee that you will win your claim just because a firm has taken it on. Things happen in cases that make weak claims much stronger and strong claims much weaker and these events can happen at any point in the claim. Just because your legal profession says you have a 70% chance of winning at the beginning of your claim does not mean that on the day of the trial you will still have a 70% chance of winning, you might only have 50% or you might have 80% circumstances change regularly.
It is also almost impossible to give a valuation of a claim right at the beginning. This is because your legal professional will need to break down your compensation into what is known as General Damages and Special Damages. General Damages being the compensation for pain, suffering, loss of amenity and Special Damages being the monetary loss. The money you have had to spend because of your injury that you would not have had to pay otherwise. For example, pain killers you had to purchase, time spent by friends and family in helping you that they would not have done if you had not been injured.
So to provide a proper value your legal professional will need to know all of your financial losses incurred because of the negligence, as well as have a detailed medical report from an independent medical expert to value the pan and suffering part of your injury.
Once your claim has reached the point where you have provided your legal professional with all of the information as to your financial losses and you have been examined by an independent medical expert then a financial value can be placed on your claim/
To calculate your general damages your legal professional will review and analyses your medical report which details your injury, your treatment and your symptoms. The report may also hazard a guess at when your symptoms will resolve or plateau. Once your legal professional has that information they turn to a publication called the Judicial Studies Board Guidelines which list various injuries and give a bracket of value. For example Wrist Injuries, Bracket a) Injuries resulting in complete loss of function in the wrist. Deformity may increase the award depending on severity are worth between £35,000 – £72,500.00
Once your legal professional has a bracket, they will then look at previous case law. They will be looking for cases where someone suffered an injury similar to your and had a similar recovery period. The mechanics of the case does not matter. So if you suffered a broken wrist in a car accident that healed fully after six months, your solicitor wouldn’t be looking for someone who suffered a broken wrist in a car crash. They will be looking for a case where someone suffered a broken wrist that healed fully after six months. Once a few cases have been found with similar injuries and recovery times inflation will be added and you will have a figure!
Unfortunately just because your legal professional says your claim is work £5,000.00 does not mean you will receive £5,000.00 at the end of the day. Negotiation will cause the figure to change, if you settle before trial you will usually be advised to accept a slightly lower figure as you are removing the risk of attending trial. If you win at trial it will be up to the Judge to award you compensation.
With regard to Special Damages, these are paid to cover all the costs you incurred as a result of your injury, they are essentially refunding/reimbursing you.
There are a lot of various expenses that can be reclaimed such as:
- Travel costs for medical appointments and treatments such as Physiotherapy
- Loss of earnings
- Time spent by friends and family helping you do tasks that you would normally do yourself.
- Medicines either prescribed or not
Tip: Keep your receipts! I cannot stress this enough. You will be asked to prove your loss, and you will struggle to do that without receipts.
In conclusion, it is up to you to decide what your claim is worth to you. Compensation is broken into two headings General and Special. General is the payment received for your injury and Special is the compensation received for any financial loss you have suffered. The two headings are then added together giving a figure to start negotiations.
How to Create an Email Marketing Campaign Your Audience Will Love
4 Reasons to Discover the Value of Email Marketing
Whether you sell a product or service, work from a home office or a corporate one, starting an email campaign can be incredibly beneficial.
Sending consistent newsletters to your followers gives you the ability to develop a “Know, Like and Trust” relationship with them that will dramatically increase your brand visibility and market reach.
Yet many business owners and entrepreneurs pass up this golden opportunity to build relationships and increase sales. Are you one of them?
In this week’s blog, I’m going to share some reasons why your small business should create an email marketing campaign and offer some tips to help you increase open rates.
What is the Value of Email Marketing?
Let’s start with 4 reasons why your small business should send out a newsletter.
1. It reminds people that you’re there. As much as you’d like it to happen, your customers aren’t sitting at their computer daydreaming about your brand. Sending them relevant content can keep you top-of-mind among your target audience.
2. You can get truly personal. For example, greeting someone by their first name, or even using data on their past purchases to suggest complementary products or services can be hugely beneficial. In fact, open rates for personalized emails average 18.8% compared to 13.1% without personalization.
3. It boosts your website traffic. Links within your newsletter drive traffic to your website and social media platforms, which means increased brand awareness, leads and sales.
4. It’s cost-effective advertising. By using a service like Constant Contact to create newsletters, you can quite easily design a newsletter to send to thousands of people. From segmenting your audience to managing unlimited marketing campaigns and lists, you can do a lot within a platform like Constant Contact.
See our recommended newsletter providers for more info. And remember while it may be tempting to use a newsletter template, hiring a professional web designer to create a unique one that reflects your brand is better for your customers.
*****
Read: How to Target Your Ideal Clients with Digital Newsletters
Regardless of the size of your business, eNewsletters are an efficient way to reach current and potential clients and to easily measure the results of your efforts.
But before you send out newsletters for digital marketing purposes, you need to make sure you’re targeting the right people with the right messages. Here are 5 ways to get started.
Read more on our website.
*****
4 Email Basics to Increase Open Rates
Your open rate is the percentage of the total number of subscribers who opened your newsletter.
While open rates vary by industry, stats show the average is about 17.80%. So if you want to get that number even higher, here are 4 things you need to do when you create an email marketing campaign:
1. Determine your goals.
Like any page on your website, your newsletter needs to serve a purpose. Here are a few common goals for Digital Newsletters:
â— To drive traffic to your website
â— To increase brand awareness
â— To build your authority in your industry
â— To increase leads and/or sales
â— To promote a product, service or event
Like I mentioned in my last blog, you need a compelling CTA. What do you want your visitors to do on a particular page? Each page on your site should have a call to action that encourages your potential customers to do something.
2. Craft a compelling subject line.
The subject line is the first thing anyone sees, and it’s what encourages people to open your eNewsletter. It should be short and attention-grabbing, telling your audience what to expect when they open the email.
Obviously, you can’t cover every topic within your newsletter in the subject line. Focus on the meatiest, most important message you want your target audience to receive.
3. Give people a reason to sign up.
With so many messages flooding your customers’ inboxes, it’s hard to cut through the noise. Instead of just saying “sign up for my newsletter,” offer your website visitors a discount, free content download or something else enticing.
It’s also essential to remember the purpose of sending your eNewsletter is to inform, engage and entertain your audience. It’s NOT a place to drive a pushy sell. If you do that, expect to see your newsletter subscribers drop off.
4. Learn from your data.
It’s not enough to just send out email newsletters with the content that you think your target audience wants to see. To ensure the value of email marketing, you need to measure your efforts.
You need to look at your eNewsletter metrics to see:
â— Who’s opening your emails
â— What links people are clicking on
â— Who’s unsubscribing
Once you have some numbers around your emails, you can tailor them better to meet your audience’s needs.
***
You can’t argue with the value of email marketing! Sending out consistent newsletters is one of the most effective marketing tools for your business and can grow your brand visibility and sales big time.
If you don’t feel like starting an email campaign is the best use of your time or energy, find a professional marketing team like us who can handle the writing, marketing, and technical components. It’s the ideal way to increase open rates, leads and sales even more!
To your business success,
Susan
Project Manager Career Profile
Education and certification with project management (PM) emerging as one of the fastest-growing fields in the country, many professionals are exploring a project manager career path. The PMI® studies paint a very bright picture for those who plan on carving out a career.
Jobs and salaries are on the rise a recent PMI report indicates that 25% of companies that have reduced their headcounts in other specialties will still be hiring project managers, while an Anderson Economic Group study predicted that approximately 1.2 million PM jobs will need to be filled each year through 2016.
The availability of open positions is just part of the appeal; the substantial salaries are another enticement. Payscale.com reports that it managers typically earn between $74,299 and $103,710 a year. PMI’s annual salary survey indicates that those with industry certification – such as the PMP® designation – earn upwards of $100,000 annually.
Career opportunities and potential earnings are two of the most important factors that individuals must consider before choosing a profession.
A place in every industry professionals possess skills that can be used in virtually any industry – from information technology to consumer goods to business services. This career mobility ensures that one can readily find work, even if their current industry is affected by an economic downturn or cyclical demand.
Skills required for a PM career before entering into management, you need to ask yourself whether or not you have a passion and aptitude for this type of work. If you’re up to the challenge overseeing the contributions of a diverse team and managing the expectations of key stakeholders, this may be the position for you. The profession requires strong communication and organizational skills, the ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously and an understanding of the functional roles of departments throughout the organization.
Training and education the first step in becoming a manager is to get the right education. You don’t necessarily need a PM degree, but you do need to have specialized training. Industry certification will give you an even greater edge in securing the best positions.
When evaluating your training options, consider what will make your resume stand apart from the competition. A credential from an accredited university shows that you are serious about your career path. The good news is that with the widespread availability of online programs, location is no longer a limitation.
Embark on your career path. Project management training and industry certification can help professionals land their first position. Over time, successful project managers will be assigned projects of increasing size and complexity. Those who prove themselves on the job and demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning have excellent advancement potential. Take the first steps toward a career today, and you’ll be on your way toward a wealth of job opportunities, a lucrative salary and genuine long-term career satisfaction.
Violating NY Move Over Law May Result in License Suspension
Last year, New York troopers gave out 16,000 tickets for violating VTL 1144-a. More tickets can be expected this year with the newly amended New York Move Over Law extending the obligation to amber lights such as construction vehicles and tow trucks now in effect.
One obvious result of enforcement of VTL 1144-a is rapid accumulation of points on the driver record; and this can unknowingly lead to a suspension of driving privileges.
On January 1, 2011, New York began enforcing its original Move Over Law. The law mandates that drivers use caution to avoid an accident when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped or standing on the shoulder of a road with its emergency lights flashing. In a multi-lane highway, a driver must slow down and move over to create a safe distance for the emergency vehicle. In a single lane road, VTL 1144-a requires motorists to slow down and exercise caution.
The newly expanded New York Move Over Law effective January 1, 2012 applies the same caution requirements to tow trucks, HELP trucks and any vehicles being used in the construction or maintenance of roadways.
Tow truck operators and highway construction workers have almost unanimously voiced their support for the new New York Move Over Law. Tow truck drivers express concern about having to watch their backs while working and that oftentimes it can be quite frightening on the road.
Motorists violating the amended New York Move Over Law face a fine of up to $275 plus court surcharge and a possible jail sentence of up to 15 days. Violators may also have three points tacked onto their driving record.
Three points on a driving record is not significant…unless the driver has already been issued a couple of speeding tickets. Eleven points for traffic violations in 18 months may result in the New York Department of Motor Vehicles suspending your driver’s license – usually for 31 days.
Let’s take an example:
Last year, you received a speeding ticket for driving 72 mph in a 55-mph zone. This is 4 points on your driving record. A few months later, you were issued a ticket for rolling through a stop sign – 2 points. While driving on the New York Thruway, you were ticketed for talking on your cell phone while driving — another 3 points. At this point you have amassed 9 points on your driving record in 18 months.
If you are convicted for violating VTL 1144-a, then you may lose your driving privileges for month as well as a hefty fine.
Parents of Teen Drivers and Liability in Illinois
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 350,000 U.S. teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 were treated in emergency departments for injuries resulting from automobile accidents in 2008. While young people aged 15-24 make up only 14% of the U.S. population, they account for 30% of the total costs of motor vehicle injuries among males and 28% among females.
Parties to an accident may try to hold parents responsible for damage caused by their teenage driver. Some parents may be held accountable for their child’s actions while driving or may risk loss of insurance coverage, depending on the situation.
Graduated Driver Licensing
In Illinois, teen drivers must pass through phases before they can obtain an unrestricted driver’s license. The stages include:
- Permit phase: Teens are eligible to obtain an instruction permit beginning at age 15 and must have a written consent from their parent or legal guardian
- Initial licensing phase: Drivers aged 16 and 17 may obtain an initial license provided that they have complied with all the terms required as a permitted driver
- Full licensing phase: Drivers who have completed the permit and initial license requirements may apply for a full license between the ages of 18 and 20
Additional conditions apply to drivers with an instruction permit or initial license, which include nighttime curfews, education and training requirements. Teenage drivers are prohibited from cell phone use while driving, except in the case of emergency calls.
Insurance Requirements
Illinois drivers are required to have liability coverage, which is divided as follows:
- Bodily injury: Illinois law requires drivers to have bodily injury coverage of at least $20,000 per person per accident and $40,000 total per accident.
- Property damage: Illinois drivers must have property damage coverage of at least $15,000 per accident.
Teenagers must have the same minimum coverage as adult drivers but parents may consider purchasing additional coverage given the high incidence of accidents for new drivers. Drivers in Illinois can purchase uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage to cover their injuries and damages if the person who causes the accident does not have sufficient insurance. Uninsured and underinsured coverag e is extremely inexpensive. As low as $20 per year for $300,000 in coverage. Parents of teens are urged to purchase the highest limits allowed by their insurance company.
Parental Liability
Under Illinois law, parents may be held liable under an agency theory for their child’s negligent driving if the child was engaged in doing the parents’ business at the time of the accident. That is, parents are not responsible if they merely allow the child to use the car for his or her own purposes but will be held accountable if the child is on a family errand.
What constitutes the parents’ business is determined on a case-by-case basis, based on the facts of any particular situation. Examples of errands the court has deemed to be family business include when the child was going to the store for groceries or picking up her shoes from the shoe repair shop. Because parents have an obligation to feed and clothe their children, when a child drives a family vehicle with permission and for the purpose of assisting with these obligations, the court finds that the child is on a family errand.
When the teen uses the car purely for his or her own purposes and pleasure, the parents will not be held liable.
In addition, parents should consider their insurance policy provisions. Insurers may exclude certain acts from coverage. For example, an insurance company may refuse to provide coverage for illegal activities, such as if a parent were to supply their child with alcohol and then allow the child to drive. Expenses incurred in any resulting accident would need to be paid out of pocket by the parent and child.
Parents of teenage drivers may have questions about their obligations and liabilities. An attorney can offer guidance to parents who may be wondering what they need to do if their teenage driver was in an accident. A lawyer can assess the situation and advise whether the other party may try to sue the teen, the parent or both.
5 Tips to Choose the Best Courier Service
Are you looking for a good courier service? Have you had bad experience with your previous provider? If so, we may help. If you are a business owner, choosing the best service provider may have a great impact on the productivity and efficiency of your business. So, if you want to boost the efficiency and productivity of your enterprise, we suggest that you choose the right courier service based on the 5 tips given in this article. Read on.
Immediate Availability
The first thing that you want to keep in mind that the service you choose should be available at all times. This is to make sure that the package will be picked up and delivered in time. You don’t want a service that won’t provide the services it claims or one that is not reputable.
Weight and size Limitations
Secondly, you need to find out what the weight and size limitations are for the packages the company can deliver. This won’t be a big deal for a law firm that delivers files back and forth; however, it can be a very important consideration for a good furniture retailer.
Proof of Delivery
You don’t want to hire a provider that won’t deliver your packages and shipments to the destination on time. In other words, you may want to use a courier service that will give you a proof of delivery. This way you can easily check if your package has been delivered or not.
Aside from this, tracking will be more useful if you have been thinking of sending goods through a courier that needs several days to get the package delivered. On the other hand, if the courier takes a few hours for delivery, you won’t benefit a lot form the tracking service. You can ask the company as to how you can get the proof of delivery. Usually, you can get the proof via email, phone, fax or the company website.
Cost and the Value
Your next step is to take into account the fees and costs of the courier service. Keep in mind that the lowest cost should not be a factor that your hiring decision should be based on. However, if you know that the inexpensive service that you are considering provides all the services you need, then you go ahead and try out the service.
Insurance
Again, this factor is very important if you are looking for a good service. If your shipment or package doesn’t get delivered to the given address and the goods are very valuable or confidential, then make sure you choose a service that is insured. Insurance will give you peace of mind that your goods are secure and that you can file a claim in case your package gets lost or damaged during transit.
Long story short, if you have been looking for a good service provider, we suggest that you take into account these factors first. This will ensure that you will get the best service provider for your money.
