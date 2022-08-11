The Federal Trade Commission should launch an effort to extend online privacy protections

Jiminny, a UK-based conversational intelligence platform that companies use to record, transcribe and analyze communications from across sales teams and other customer-facing teams, announced today today that it had raised $16.5 million in a Series A funding round.

Founded in London in 2016, Jiminny provides companies with the technology to better understand how well their sales or customer support teams are interacting with their customers through voice, video, email and mobile. messaging.

By integrating into a company’s broader technology stack, including calendars, CRMs, dialers and video conferencing tools, Jiminny can provide insights such as which staff are most successful in converting that “call from initial discovery” into a serious prospect (or even a sale), and dive right into the call that made it possible.

Businesses can also use Jiminny to identify customer sentiment and satisfaction, and pinpoint messages that sales and marketing teams need to focus on, for example.

A central part of Jiminny is its data, which breaks down conversations in terms of metrics such as talk-to-listening ratio, listening skills, and monologues, to show which staff is best at which skill, and which of them. between them offers the best results. From there, companies can identify the practices that work best and use that information to train other staff.

On top of that, Jiminny offers a “chat and whisper” feature, which is basically a live coaching tool that allows executives and senior sales reps to join a voice or video call and talk to new colleagues. what they should say.

conversation piece

The nascent conversational intelligence space is heating up, with companies like Observe.ai recently securing $125 million in funding, while Gong hit a $7.25 billion valuation with a fundraising round. $250 million fund. In the area of ​​mergers and acquisitions, Zoominfo acquired Chorus.ai last year for $575 million shortly after Allego acquired Refract.

According to Jiminny founder and CEO Tom Lavery, this has been driven (predictably enough) by the rise of remote and hybrid working, with companies looking for new ways to generate insights and upskill those working in remote locations. disparate.

“The shift to hybrid working over the past two years has led to explosive growth in demand for conversational intelligence tools and solutions with adjacent capabilities such as voice artificial intelligence technology, for example,” said Lavery at TechCrunch. “This comes as customer service and sales reps look to add these tools to their existing sales technology stack, scale up operations when operating remotely, and formalize and improve staff coaching.”

While it’s clear that Jiminny operates in a busy space, the company says it stands out on several fronts, including the range of languages ​​it supports – businesses can use Jiminny to transcribe over 30 languages , including French, Spanish, German, and Japanese, and turn them into actionable data in English. On top of that, Jiminny also touts its ability to provide summaries of long sales calls, while supporting a wider range of CRMs compared to rivals in the space.

Despite only raising $2.5 million in seed funding over its six-year run, Jiminny has amassed a pretty impressive list of clients including Cision and Just Eat. And with an additional $16.5 million in the bank, the company has a solid financial foundation to build on that.

“Our funding round will help accelerate our expansion into more markets with ongoing product development,” Lavery said. “We will also double our research and development efforts to drive innovation that will benefit our customers.”