Usd/Cad Looks To Establish A New Bearish Leg After Falling To A Two-Month Low

A Newport Beach doctor says he caught his wife poisoning him with Drano three times, according to an application for a restraining order filed Aug. 5 in Orange County Superior Court.

Jack Chen filed for divorce and asked the court to a restraining order against his wife, Yue “Emily” Yu.

Yu was arrested Aug. 4 by the Irvine Police Department, according to a department news release. She was released a day later after posting $30,000 bond.

She has not been charged, and Yu’s attorney, David E. Wohl, told Insider, “Ms. Yu vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else. “

The husband said his suspicions began around March and April when he said he noticed a “chemical taste” in his lemonade which he usually likes to drink hot, according to court documents.

When he developed symptoms, Chen, who is a radiologist, went to the doctor for an examination, according to the filing requesting an injunction, and he revealed two stomach ulcers, gastritis and esophagitis.

“Based on the diagnosis and my suspicions about the chemical taste, I installed cameras in our kitchen,” according to Chen’s injunction request. “I got footage of Emily poisoning me three times.”

Chen’s attorney, Steven Hittleman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told USA Today that his client recorded Yu putting drain cleaner in his drinks on July 11, 18 and 25.

“After the first video of her poisoning him, he had his morning tea and put Saran wrap on it,” Hittelman told USA Today. “She peeled it off again and put the Drano in it.

Several screenshots in the docs appear to show Yu in the kitchen, pouring a bright orange jug of what Chen says is Drano.

The photo appears to show Yue Yu pouring out the contents of a bright orange jug near the dining table.Courtesy of Jack Chen

Another photo shows a close-up of the bright orange Drano decanter.

Drano Jack Chen’s photo was allegedly used by his wife Yue Yu to poison him.Courtesy of Jack Chen

The court documents preface the poisoning allegations with details of a long history of alleged abuse by Yu and his mother, Yuqin “Amy” Gu.

Chen claimed that his wife and stepmother were physically and emotionally abusive towards him and his two children.

“Emily’s parenting, if you could call it that, revolves around yelling, name calling, verbal abuse, hitting, pushing, pulling and being emotionally abusive,” the documents state.

Yu’s lawyer denies these allegations and stated that “these defamatory and false allegations were made by Mr. Chen in an attempt to gain an advantage in the divorce and custody case he filed against Ms. Yu. , one day after his arrest”.

