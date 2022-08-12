News
Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds soak up experience at Field of Dreams game in Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The intimate crowd, the film set, all that corn and just playing a major league game in Iowa were the highlights for attendees of Thursday’s Field of Dreams MLB Game 2 .
The real-life competition on the field didn’t quite match the heroics of last year when the White Sox won in playoff fashion against the Yankees, but the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds had fun nonetheless. .
“There’s no way to take anything away from the day we’ve had here,” Reds manager David Bell said after his side lost 4-2. “It’s been a great experience. I’ve heard so many people in our clubhouse say it’s something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
The winning team agreed, especially Cubs starter Drew Smyly, who pitched fantastically. His wife and daughter joined him as they celebrated the latter’s fifth birthday. He was asked for the highlight of the day – in addition to pitching five shutout innings.
“Just being a tourist, taking it all in,” he said. “You feel like a kid again. You’re in the middle of Iowa playing a baseball game. It’s awesome.
“I hope she remembers. I know I will.”
Players toured the film set before performing to a sold-out crowd that included just 7,823 fans. It brought back a feeling that many major league players hadn’t felt in a long time.
“It felt like a college atmosphere,” Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner said. “Definitely not normal. I could obviously see a horse from shortstop quite easily. It was definitely quieter than normal. Had to turn the PitchCom down.”
All was not well when Reds second goalkeeper Jonathan India went off with a bruised left leg. Bell was relieved to learn that India had not suffered a fracture and said so on the day-to-day. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras also had a scary moment wrapping his ankle after rounding second base in the third inning, but stayed in the game.
“Field conditions were great,” Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom said before the first pitch. “I didn’t know what to expect but everything was great.”
Manager David Ross said he had been distracted all night “looking over the corn” but felt honored to be part of the match, which will not take place in 2023 due of building work.
Day and night was also an eye-opening experience for Japanese rookie Seiya Suzuki.
“There aren’t many cornfields like this in Japan,” Suzuki deadpanned.
Nor are there many major league games with such an intimate atmosphere. One memory that will last a lifetime was the post-match narrative coming from both sides.
“It’s very hard to put into words what that meant,” Bell said. “It was just perfect.”
WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 date: start time, fight card, live stream and how to watch
WWE returns to the UK for a major pay-per-view event for the first time in 30 years for Clash at Cardiff Castle next month.
Stephanie McMahon’s company has not visited these shores for a stadium show since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley.
Drew McIntyre remains Britain’s first and only world champion and he will be looking to reclaim WWE’s top prize in Wales.
The Scot will be in the main event against Roman Reigns – whose 700+ day title reign is in danger of finally coming to an end.
Clash at the Castle 2022: Start date and time
This year’s inaugural PPV event will take place onSaturday September 3.
It takes place at the 74,000 capacity Millennium Stadium, also known as the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales.
Clash at the Castle will start at 5:30 p.m. – a stark difference from the usual WWE shows that start after midnight in the UK.
Clash at the Castle 2022: TV Channel and Live Stream
The main event will be shown on UK pay-per-view and BT Sport Box Office – coverage will start at 7pm.
It will cost £19.95 and can be purchased through the BT Player, on the BT Sport website or on their app – it will be shown on BT TV, Sky and Virgin.
The show can be purchased and then streamed live on mobile devices with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android.
Clash at the Castle will also air live on the WWE Network.
The WWE Network costs £9.99 per month for subscribers and can be canceled at any time.
Clash at the Castle 2022: Battle Map
MORE SOON
- Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler – for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky – Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Clash at the Castle 2022: what has been said?
Damian Priest told the Mirror: “Since I came onto the scene, I’ve talked about wanting my name and my legacy to live on forever.
“It’s the moments, working with these legends like Rey and Edge, that make it happen.
“At Clash at the Castle, we seek to create a memory, to create a moment, to create something special for every fan who will watch or attend.”
Man shot dead outside Sherwood Shopping Center in Stockton
STOCKTON – A man was fatally shot in Stockton near Sherwood Shopping Center in Stockton on Thursday following a disturbance at a bank and the shooter remains at large, police said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire outside Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue across from San Joaquin Delta College.
Officers located a man with gunshot wounds and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately available.
Police say a disturbance outside the bank led to the shooting.
Police have released no suspicious information in the case.
Aaron Judge worried about Yankees results, not home run records
BOSTON — Not too long ago, the Yankees and Aaron Judge were at historic rates.
The Yankees were looking to potentially break the franchise record of 114 regular-season wins set in 1998 or the MLB record of 116, achieved by the Mariners three years later.
And the judge was ready to make a run at Roger Maris’ record of 61 home runs, the most in Yankee and American League history — and still considered by some to be the true home run record.
But after a month of mediocrity – including a downright mediocre week of play – the total wins milestone has become unrealistic.
And that’s why Judge insists he’s still not focused on his own numbers, even after hitting 45 home runs before Friday’s series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
“I don’t think about that at all,” Judge said of his numbers. “I’m not even close yet.”
It’s a matter of debate, as he remains on pace to hit 65 home runs this season with less than two months left.
“What helps is that we play important games,” Judge said. “We have this big lead in the division and we want to maintain it and we know we want the home ground. [advantage] in the playoffs, so there are other things to play for. We have games to win, so I’m not worried about the stats.
One stat that interests him is their place in the standings.
The Yankees fell half a game behind the Astros for the AL’s best record when Houston beat Texas 7-3 on Thursday, but they remain firmly in control of the AL East, with a 10-game lead over Toronto. .
The lead had reached 15½ games on July 8 – which is the last time the Yankees were in Boston, when they looked set to run away with the division and the best record in the AL and can – be majors. .
Since then, however, the Yankees have lost the last two games at Fenway and have gone 10-18, including losing seven of their last eight.
“It’s not that easy,” Judge said of his division win. “We have a lot of work to do to get the job done and you know that’s part of it. Every good team goes through a time like this and times like this. We’ll get out the other side and we’ll be better off. It’s good that it happened now in August and not in September before the playoffs. We can learn from it.
What they’ve seen lately is an overreliance on the judge’s bat.
He’s been in tears most of the season, but even better in his last 21 games, going 33-for-76 (.434), with five doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 20 strikeouts to go along with a OPS of 1,614.
That leaves Aaron Boone and most of Judge’s teammates with no more ways to describe what he does. But without the contributions of injured Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter, as well as Anthony Rizzo, who just returned from a lower back strain and didn’t look comfortable at home plate in the loss Wednesday in Seattle, the Yankees offense is much less intimidating – no matter what Judge does.
For example, the Yankees got another home run from Judge in the seventh inning, but it was just one of four hits.
They’ve hit 52.6% of their runs with homers this season, the most in the majors — which is intentional, but also leaves them vulnerable to droughts, especially when they have hitters out. alignment.
Injured Ravens WRs Tylan Wallace, James Proche II could miss time; OLB Tyus Bowser taking recovery ‘day-by-day’ | NOTES
The Ravens might have some depth issues at wide receiver.
During Baltimore’s 23-10 preseason-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, Tylan Wallace suffered a knee sprain while coach John Harbaugh said James Proche II has a soft tissue injury that could keep him out for a week or two.
With 5:10 to go in the first quarter, Wallace received the handoff on an end-around before getting tackled for a 4-yard loss by Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver. Wallace was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent before heading into the locker room and did not return.
Proche, on the other hand, did not appear in the game.
Wallace, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has a history of knee injuries as he suffered a torn ACL in October 2019, forcing him to miss the final five games of his junior season at Oklahoma State.
Wallace appeared in 17 games last season, including one start, and had two catches for 23 yards. He played mostly on special teams, recording 278 snaps on that unit compared with 84 snaps on offense. He’s competing for snaps at wide receiver behind Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Proche, all of whom did not play Thursday as the Ravens sat most of their starters.
Proche, a 2020 sixth-round pick, caught 16 passes for 202 yards last season. He’s received praised from receivers coach Tee Martin, who said the fourth-year player is having a better training camp than last summer.
“I think he’s doing even better this year, because he’s taken the next step,” Martin said. “He played a little bit more in games last year, and he understands the opportunity in front of him. So, he’s attacking it every day. He’s asking a lot of great questions, he’s playing three positions for us and playing lights out.”
The Ravens’ receivers have dealt with their share of injuries so far during training camp. Duvernay was sidelined for a week with a thigh injury he suffered during the team’s stadium practice last month, while Bateman missed two days with a soft tissue injury. Meanwhile, undrafted free agents Slade Bolden and Bailey Gaither were seen leaving practice early this week and did not play against the Titans.
With injuries to Wallace and Proche, receivers like Shemar Bridges, who had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown Thursday, Jaylon Moore (two catches for 15 yards), Makai Polk (six catches for 63 yards) and Binjimen Victor (four catches for 30 yards) have an opportunity to make a case for themselves. Still, it seems likely the Ravens will go into the free-agent market and add a veteran wideout.
Bowser taking recovery process ‘day-by-day’
Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, said Thursday that he is taking his recovery process “day-by-day.” When asked about his chances of playing in the regular-season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11, Bowser said “whenever I’m ready, I’m ready.”
Bowser was one of the Ravens’ top defensive players in 2021, registering 56 tackles, seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits before injuring his Achilles in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
32 players sit
Thirty-two players sat out Thursday night as Harbaugh sidelined all of his offensive starters, as well as outside linebacker Justin Houston, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, safeties Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Fuller and rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played one snap in the first quarter before taking his shoulder pads off and watching the rest of the game from the sideline. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce also played in a couple of drives during the first quarter.
Omar whistle returns
It appears the Ravens will continue using the Omar whistle during their pregame introductions. Before the team took the field Thursday night, the whistling of “The Farmer in the Dell” by Omar Little from “The Wire” played throughout the stadium. Last season, the Ravens played the whistle as a tribute to the late actor Michael K. Williams, who played the scarred, shotgun-toting, stickup man in the hit HBO show.
The whistle was expected to be a one-night tribute until it went viral on social media and the team decided to keep it moving forward.
Omar’s whistle recently found its way to Camden Yards, as Orioles closer Félix Bautista used it to spice up his introduction to the mound. Even though Bautista said he doesn’t know what “The Wire” is, he liked the idea of the track signifying intimidation for opposing hitters.
Tribute for late Ravens
Before the national anthem, the Ravens held a moment of silence to honor former players Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa, who died in June.
Ferguson, 26, was entering his fourth season in Baltimore after being picked in the third round of the 2019 draft. He died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said after the outside linebacker was found unresponsive in a North Baltimore home. Siragusa, who died at 55, spent five of his 12-year NFL career with the Ravens and helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Over $2 billion announced for roads, bridges and bike lanes across the US – The Denver Post
By TERRY TANG and DAVID A. LIEB
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials on Thursday announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railroads and harbors in many communities across the country.
Competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure bill backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for grants.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects would help modernize America’s transportation systems.
“This is a program that recognizes that many of the most interesting and compelling ideas, designs and plans won’t come from Washington, but more of the funding should,” Buttigieg said. “That’s what we deliver here.”
Buttigieg traveled to Arizona to highlight projects in Phoenix and Tucson, each receiving the maximum $25 million. In Phoenix, the money will help build a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Rio Salado, connecting the city’s south area to downtown.
In Tucson, the money will help redevelop a major street and replace a dilapidated 1960s vehicular bridge. It will also add a separate bicycle and pedestrian bridge in what Mayor Regina Romero called “a transformative investment in Tucson’s infrastructure.”
While the Tucson project will expand numbered lanes for motorists, some projects elsewhere will reduce them. For example, a $17 million grant will help reduce a five-lane highway to three lanes in the Chicago suburb of Munster, Indiana, in an effort to reduce traffic accidents. The money will also fund a 10-foot-wide multi-use pathway along the street and plant more than 250 trees.
For many road improvement grants, “we do it in the spirit of benefiting cyclists and pedestrians equally,” Buttigieg said.
Other recently announced projects under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program also include funding for bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Texas and Kansas each receive about $25 million for hiking and biking trails. Huntsville, Alabama is receiving $20 million to improve a pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to isolated neighborhoods. An additional $20 million helps fund a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Potomac River between Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, DC
Buttigieg said the US Department of Transportation has received about $13 billion in grant applications.
A total of 166 projects across the country are receiving a tranche of the $2.2 billion. The funding marks a significant increase from the $983 million split among 90 projects in 2021. The allocation is the largest dating back to 2009 for a program that has undergone multiple name and emphasis changes during presidential administrations. of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
While still substantial, the funding doesn’t quite have the buying power that was anticipated when infrastructure legislation was passed by Congress last year. Indeed, inflation has driven up the cost of key transportation construction materials, such as steel plates for bridges and asphalt for road paving.
Projects this year range from a new seawall and harbor improvements in Sitka, Alaska, to the construction of a four-lane boardwalk in the Virgin Islands.
Among other projects, New Jersey is receiving $20 million to raise a road that serves as the main escape route for Atlantic City and its casino industry. In Louisiana, $20 million will go towards the design and construction of two train stations along a planned route between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Whatcom County, Washington will receive $25 million to replace a 60-year-old ferry serving rural Lummi Island with a hybrid-electric model.
Estonia has never needed to import gas by ship. Until it does.
In Paldiski, Estonia, abandoned Soviet-era bunkers splattered with graffiti and overgrown with weeds are a reminder of the centuries-old dominance Russia once exercised over the Baltic region.
Now, this northwestern port city is being hastily turned into a bulwark against Russian efforts to politically pressure Europe. Ever since Moscow threatened to withhold natural gas in retaliation for countries opposed to its invasion of Ukraine, Paldiski workers have been building an offshore terminal for non-Russian gas on a 24-hour basis.
The project is part of Europe’s strategy to quickly wean itself off Russian energy that heats homes and powers factories across the continent.
The Estonian terminal will serve as a floating dock for a gargantuan processing tanker that will receive deliveries of liquefied natural gas and convert it back into steam that can be transported through the existing network that serves the Baltics and Finland. With an expected completion date of November, Paldiski is set to be the first new LNG terminal completed in Europe since the start of the war.
Shipping natural gas in liquefied form has become Europe’s eureka solution to what the European Commission has called “energy blackmail” by Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Since the fighting began in late February, 18 new installations or extensions to existing installations have been proposed in 11 European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Greece, according to Rystad Energy.
European leaders have traveled to the Middle East and Africa – including some countries previously kept at arm’s length due to human rights abuses – to compete for limited global LNG supplies or advocate for rapid development from additional sources. Until the war, China, South Korea and Japan were the biggest customers.
“LNG is really the only element of supply capable of scaling up in the coming years” in the transition to more climate-friendly renewable energy sources, said James Huckstepp, head of gas analysis Europeans at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Although the United States and Qatar, the largest LNG producers, are stepping up operations, it will take at least two years to significantly increase capacity. So businesses and households brace themselves for high prices and painful shortages during the cold winter months. Governments have drawn up contingency plans to cut consumption and ration energy amid grim warnings of social unrest.
Marti Haal, founder and chairman of Estonian energy group Alexela, shakes his head at the feverish race to build liquefied natural gas terminals. He and his brother, Heiti, proposed building one more than a dozen years ago, arguing that it was dangerous for any country to rely solely on Russia for natural gas.
“If you spoke to anyone in Estonia in 2009 and 2010, they would call me and my brother idiots for going after this,” Mr Haal said. He was driving his limited-edition Bullitt Mustang, #694, in Steve McQueen green, to the site of the Paldiski terminal his company is building. It slows to indicate the border of a restricted area that existed before the departure of the Soviet army in 1994. When Moscow was in charge, Paldiski was emptied of its population, turned into a nuclear training center and surrounded by barbed wire.
As he drove, Mr Haal recalled the debate over building an LNG receiving station: “Everyone we talked to said, ‘Why do we need diversification?’” After all , gas had reliably flowed through Russian pipelines since the 1950s.
Today, the brothers are more like visionaries. “If at the time they had listened to us, we wouldn’t have to run like mad now to solve the problem,” Mr Haal said.
Mr. Haal, who spent that morning competing in a regatta, has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, even under communism. In 1989, as the Soviet Union dissolved, he and his brother started building and selling car trailers. Mr Haal said he would drag one aboard the ferry to Finland – the fare to bring it by car was too expensive – and deliver it to a buyer at the port of Helsinki. He collected the money and then came back to pay everyone’s salary.
When they started selling gasoline, they named the company Alexela – a palindrome – so they only had to erect one sign that could be read by drivers in both directions.
Their LNG venture at one point looked like a failure. Ultimately, the millions of dollars and years of frustration meant that when Estonia and Finland agreed in April to share the cost of leasing an LNG processing vessel and building floating terminals, preliminary research and development had already been completed.
In the months before the Russian invasion, Haal said, soaring gas prices had already begun to alter the economics of investing in an LNG terminal. His main concern now is to ensure that the Estonian government completes the connection of the gas pipeline to the national gas network in time.
Over the years, the issue of building more LNG facilities – in addition to the two dozen already in Europe – has been debated repeatedly in ports and capitals. Opponents argued that transporting refrigerated liquefied natural gas was much more expensive than flowing from Russia. The required new infrastructure of port terminals and pipelines has sparked local opposition. And there was resistance to investing so much money in a fossil fuel that the climate accords had ultimately targeted for extinction.
One of the countries that said no was Europe’s largest economy, Germany, which got 55% of its gas from Russia.
“The general picture was that Europe had more LNG capacity than it needed,” said Nina Howell, partner at law firm King and Spalding. After the invasion, projects which had not been considered commercially viable, “and which probably would not have succeeded, suddenly gained government support”.
Estonia, which shares a 183-mile border with Russia, is in fact the European country least dependent on its gas. About three-quarters of Estonia’s energy supply comes from locally produced oil shale, giving it more independence but setting it back on climate goals.
Yet, like the other former Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia, as well as former communist bloc countries like Poland, Estonia has always been wary of Russia’s power plays.
Two days before the start of the war, the Estonian Prime Minister criticized “countries that do not border Russia” for not having thought about the risks of depending on Russian energy.
In contrast, Poland decided to get rid of Russian natural gas and started work in 2013 on a gas pipeline that will bring supplies from Norway. It should be completed in October. Lithuania – which at one point received 100% of its supply via a single pipeline from Russian monopoly Gazprom – went ahead and completed its own small LNG terminal in 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea.
Liquefied natural gas terminals are not the only energy source that European countries once shunned and are now forced to explore. In a highly controversial decision, the European Parliament last month reclassified some gas and nuclear power as “green”. The Netherlands is reviewing hydraulic fracturing. And Germany is re-igniting coal plants and even rethinking its determined rejection of nuclear power.
In Paldiski, huge wind turbines are found along the coast of the Pakri Peninsula. That day, the gusts were strong enough not only to spin the blades but also to halt work on the floating terminal. A giant crawler excavator was parked on the sand. At the end of a long, skeletal pier, the tops of 200-foot-long steel pipes that had been sunk into the seabed loomed out of the water like a horizon line of rust-colored smokestacks.
Paldiski Bay, which is ice-free all year round and has direct access to the Baltic Sea, has always been an important commercial and strategic gateway. Generations before the Soviets stationed their nuclear submarines there; Russian Tsar Peter the Great built a military fortress and port here in the 18th century.
Now the berry plays a similar role again – but this time not for Russia.
