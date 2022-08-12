Fbi Search For Trump Resort Sparks Surge In Violent Rhetoric Online

The FBI’s search this week of former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort has led to a surge in extremist rhetoric online, raising concerns about a new wave of political violence.

As FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to announce that “my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida , is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump wrote. “Anarchy, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped.”

The reaction from his fans was swift.

“Lock and load,” wrote a user named HughJasske on patriots.win, a popular pro-Trump forum, in response to Trump’s comment.

The widely reported comment was quickly deleted, but other users on the site continued to echo the sentiment.

“Locked and loaded… still no targets in sight but in full red condition,” wrote a user named Cutter.

As Trump lashes out at the FBI for the “awful thing” that took place at Mar-a-Lago, his supporters have increased their vitriol, with much of their anger directed at law enforcement.

“Kill all feds,” user monkeylovebanana wrote.

Referring to Attorney General Merrick Garland, another commenter wrote: “I’m just going to say it. Garland needs to be murdered. It’s as simple as that.”





The federal judge who signed the search warrant was also targeted.

“I see a rope around his neck,” Dckman, a known user of the site, wrote on a post showing a photo of the judge.

Some of the patriots.win commenters are well-known users, according to Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research group that studied them.

One has been identified as Tyler Welsh Slaeker, a Trump supporter who pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In response to the “lock and load” comment, Slaeker, using the online persona bananaguard62, wrote, “Aren’t we in a cold civil war at this point?”

The admins of patriots.win say they don’t allow users to post violent threats and that no “violent incidents” have been attributed to any poster on the site.

But extremism researchers say the site, formerly known as TheDonald.win, served as a planning and mobilization platform for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy, noted that users of TheDonald.win floated the idea of ​​building a gallows outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and targeting former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to certify Trump as the winner of the 2020 election.

“There is no doubt that users were involved in January 6 and are implicated in threats related to Mar-A-Lago,” Jones told VOA.





Patriots.win isn’t the only fringe platform to see a spike in violent rhetoric. Many Trump supporters have taken to Telegram, Rumble, Gabb, Gettr, TikTok and Twitter to express their anger, said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

“From my own observations, it’s been a deluge, and the only real discussion going on on a lot of these sites is about the FBI raid,” Beirich said. “There are certainly explicit calls for violence.”

What is more alarming, extremism experts say, is that the attack on law enforcement comes from influential supporters of the former president.

“These people are attacking the FBI, calling the Justice Department corrupt, saying it was all political, and it’s filtering into the ecosystem where people support Trump,” Beirich said.

In an attempt to quell the fury, the Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to unseal Trump’s search warrant and related documents.

Top law enforcement officials have pushed back against Republican criticism that the Justice Department and FBI have become “weaponized.”

Garland, a former federal judge and Supreme Court nominee, called the attacks unfounded.

“I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said in a televised statement. “The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated and patriotic public servants.”

In a written statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the violence and threats of violence against the FBI are “dangerous and should be of deep concern to all Americans.”

“Every day I see the men and women of the FBI do their jobs professionally and with thoroughness, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution,” Wray said.