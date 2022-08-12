News
FBI search for Trump Resort sparks surge in violent rhetoric online
The FBI’s search this week of former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort has led to a surge in extremist rhetoric online, raising concerns about a new wave of political violence.
As FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to announce that “my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida , is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump wrote. “Anarchy, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped.”
The reaction from his fans was swift.
“Lock and load,” wrote a user named HughJasske on patriots.win, a popular pro-Trump forum, in response to Trump’s comment.
The widely reported comment was quickly deleted, but other users on the site continued to echo the sentiment.
“Locked and loaded… still no targets in sight but in full red condition,” wrote a user named Cutter.
As Trump lashes out at the FBI for the “awful thing” that took place at Mar-a-Lago, his supporters have increased their vitriol, with much of their anger directed at law enforcement.
“Kill all feds,” user monkeylovebanana wrote.
Referring to Attorney General Merrick Garland, another commenter wrote: “I’m just going to say it. Garland needs to be murdered. It’s as simple as that.”
The federal judge who signed the search warrant was also targeted.
“I see a rope around his neck,” Dckman, a known user of the site, wrote on a post showing a photo of the judge.
Some of the patriots.win commenters are well-known users, according to Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research group that studied them.
One has been identified as Tyler Welsh Slaeker, a Trump supporter who pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
In response to the “lock and load” comment, Slaeker, using the online persona bananaguard62, wrote, “Aren’t we in a cold civil war at this point?”
The admins of patriots.win say they don’t allow users to post violent threats and that no “violent incidents” have been attributed to any poster on the site.
But extremism researchers say the site, formerly known as TheDonald.win, served as a planning and mobilization platform for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy, noted that users of TheDonald.win floated the idea of building a gallows outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and targeting former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to certify Trump as the winner of the 2020 election.
“There is no doubt that users were involved in January 6 and are implicated in threats related to Mar-A-Lago,” Jones told VOA.
Patriots.win isn’t the only fringe platform to see a spike in violent rhetoric. Many Trump supporters have taken to Telegram, Rumble, Gabb, Gettr, TikTok and Twitter to express their anger, said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.
“From my own observations, it’s been a deluge, and the only real discussion going on on a lot of these sites is about the FBI raid,” Beirich said. “There are certainly explicit calls for violence.”
What is more alarming, extremism experts say, is that the attack on law enforcement comes from influential supporters of the former president.
“These people are attacking the FBI, calling the Justice Department corrupt, saying it was all political, and it’s filtering into the ecosystem where people support Trump,” Beirich said.
In an attempt to quell the fury, the Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to unseal Trump’s search warrant and related documents.
Top law enforcement officials have pushed back against Republican criticism that the Justice Department and FBI have become “weaponized.”
Garland, a former federal judge and Supreme Court nominee, called the attacks unfounded.
“I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said in a televised statement. “The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated and patriotic public servants.”
In a written statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the violence and threats of violence against the FBI are “dangerous and should be of deep concern to all Americans.”
“Every day I see the men and women of the FBI do their jobs professionally and with thoroughness, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution,” Wray said.
Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds soak up experience at Field of Dreams game in Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The intimate crowd, the film set, all that corn and just playing a major league game in Iowa were the highlights for attendees of Thursday’s Field of Dreams MLB Game 2 .
The real-life competition on the field didn’t quite match the heroics of last year when the White Sox won in playoff fashion against the Yankees, but the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds had fun nonetheless. .
“There’s no way to take anything away from the day we’ve had here,” Reds manager David Bell said after his side lost 4-2. “It’s been a great experience. I’ve heard so many people in our clubhouse say it’s something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
The winning team agreed, especially Cubs starter Drew Smyly, who pitched fantastically. His wife and daughter joined him as they celebrated the latter’s fifth birthday. He was asked for the highlight of the day – in addition to pitching five shutout innings.
“Just being a tourist, taking it all in,” he said. “You feel like a kid again. You’re in the middle of Iowa playing a baseball game. It’s awesome.
“I hope she remembers. I know I will.”
Players toured the film set before performing to a sold-out crowd that included just 7,823 fans. It brought back a feeling that many major league players hadn’t felt in a long time.
“It felt like a college atmosphere,” Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner said. “Definitely not normal. I could obviously see a horse from shortstop quite easily. It was definitely quieter than normal. Had to turn the PitchCom down.”
All was not well when Reds second goalkeeper Jonathan India went off with a bruised left leg. Bell was relieved to learn that India had not suffered a fracture and said so on the day-to-day. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras also had a scary moment wrapping his ankle after rounding second base in the third inning, but stayed in the game.
“Field conditions were great,” Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom said before the first pitch. “I didn’t know what to expect but everything was great.”
Manager David Ross said he had been distracted all night “looking over the corn” but felt honored to be part of the match, which will not take place in 2023 due of building work.
Day and night was also an eye-opening experience for Japanese rookie Seiya Suzuki.
“There aren’t many cornfields like this in Japan,” Suzuki deadpanned.
Nor are there many major league games with such an intimate atmosphere. One memory that will last a lifetime was the post-match narrative coming from both sides.
“It’s very hard to put into words what that meant,” Bell said. “It was just perfect.”
WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 date: start time, fight card, live stream and how to watch
WWE returns to the UK for a major pay-per-view event for the first time in 30 years for Clash at Cardiff Castle next month.
Stephanie McMahon’s company has not visited these shores for a stadium show since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley.
Drew McIntyre remains Britain’s first and only world champion and he will be looking to reclaim WWE’s top prize in Wales.
The Scot will be in the main event against Roman Reigns – whose 700+ day title reign is in danger of finally coming to an end.
Clash at the Castle 2022: Start date and time
This year’s inaugural PPV event will take place onSaturday September 3.
It takes place at the 74,000 capacity Millennium Stadium, also known as the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales.
Clash at the Castle will start at 5:30 p.m. – a stark difference from the usual WWE shows that start after midnight in the UK.
Clash at the Castle 2022: TV Channel and Live Stream
The main event will be shown on UK pay-per-view and BT Sport Box Office – coverage will start at 7pm.
It will cost £19.95 and can be purchased through the BT Player, on the BT Sport website or on their app – it will be shown on BT TV, Sky and Virgin.
The show can be purchased and then streamed live on mobile devices with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android.
Clash at the Castle will also air live on the WWE Network.
The WWE Network costs £9.99 per month for subscribers and can be canceled at any time.
Clash at the Castle 2022: Battle Map
MORE SOON
- Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler – for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky – Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Clash at the Castle 2022: what has been said?
Damian Priest told the Mirror: “Since I came onto the scene, I’ve talked about wanting my name and my legacy to live on forever.
“It’s the moments, working with these legends like Rey and Edge, that make it happen.
“At Clash at the Castle, we seek to create a memory, to create a moment, to create something special for every fan who will watch or attend.”
Man shot dead outside Sherwood Shopping Center in Stockton
STOCKTON – A man was fatally shot in Stockton near Sherwood Shopping Center in Stockton on Thursday following a disturbance at a bank and the shooter remains at large, police said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire outside Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue across from San Joaquin Delta College.
Officers located a man with gunshot wounds and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately available.
Police say a disturbance outside the bank led to the shooting.
Police have released no suspicious information in the case.
Aaron Judge worried about Yankees results, not home run records
BOSTON — Not too long ago, the Yankees and Aaron Judge were at historic rates.
The Yankees were looking to potentially break the franchise record of 114 regular-season wins set in 1998 or the MLB record of 116, achieved by the Mariners three years later.
And the judge was ready to make a run at Roger Maris’ record of 61 home runs, the most in Yankee and American League history — and still considered by some to be the true home run record.
But after a month of mediocrity – including a downright mediocre week of play – the total wins milestone has become unrealistic.
And that’s why Judge insists he’s still not focused on his own numbers, even after hitting 45 home runs before Friday’s series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
“I don’t think about that at all,” Judge said of his numbers. “I’m not even close yet.”
It’s a matter of debate, as he remains on pace to hit 65 home runs this season with less than two months left.
“What helps is that we play important games,” Judge said. “We have this big lead in the division and we want to maintain it and we know we want the home ground. [advantage] in the playoffs, so there are other things to play for. We have games to win, so I’m not worried about the stats.
One stat that interests him is their place in the standings.
The Yankees fell half a game behind the Astros for the AL’s best record when Houston beat Texas 7-3 on Thursday, but they remain firmly in control of the AL East, with a 10-game lead over Toronto. .
The lead had reached 15½ games on July 8 – which is the last time the Yankees were in Boston, when they looked set to run away with the division and the best record in the AL and can – be majors. .
Since then, however, the Yankees have lost the last two games at Fenway and have gone 10-18, including losing seven of their last eight.
“It’s not that easy,” Judge said of his division win. “We have a lot of work to do to get the job done and you know that’s part of it. Every good team goes through a time like this and times like this. We’ll get out the other side and we’ll be better off. It’s good that it happened now in August and not in September before the playoffs. We can learn from it.
What they’ve seen lately is an overreliance on the judge’s bat.
He’s been in tears most of the season, but even better in his last 21 games, going 33-for-76 (.434), with five doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 20 strikeouts to go along with a OPS of 1,614.
That leaves Aaron Boone and most of Judge’s teammates with no more ways to describe what he does. But without the contributions of injured Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter, as well as Anthony Rizzo, who just returned from a lower back strain and didn’t look comfortable at home plate in the loss Wednesday in Seattle, the Yankees offense is much less intimidating – no matter what Judge does.
For example, the Yankees got another home run from Judge in the seventh inning, but it was just one of four hits.
They’ve hit 52.6% of their runs with homers this season, the most in the majors — which is intentional, but also leaves them vulnerable to droughts, especially when they have hitters out. alignment.
Injured Ravens WRs Tylan Wallace, James Proche II could miss time; OLB Tyus Bowser taking recovery ‘day-by-day’ | NOTES
The Ravens might have some depth issues at wide receiver.
During Baltimore’s 23-10 preseason-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, Tylan Wallace suffered a knee sprain while coach John Harbaugh said James Proche II has a soft tissue injury that could keep him out for a week or two.
With 5:10 to go in the first quarter, Wallace received the handoff on an end-around before getting tackled for a 4-yard loss by Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver. Wallace was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent before heading into the locker room and did not return.
Proche, on the other hand, did not appear in the game.
Wallace, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has a history of knee injuries as he suffered a torn ACL in October 2019, forcing him to miss the final five games of his junior season at Oklahoma State.
Wallace appeared in 17 games last season, including one start, and had two catches for 23 yards. He played mostly on special teams, recording 278 snaps on that unit compared with 84 snaps on offense. He’s competing for snaps at wide receiver behind Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Proche, all of whom did not play Thursday as the Ravens sat most of their starters.
Proche, a 2020 sixth-round pick, caught 16 passes for 202 yards last season. He’s received praised from receivers coach Tee Martin, who said the fourth-year player is having a better training camp than last summer.
“I think he’s doing even better this year, because he’s taken the next step,” Martin said. “He played a little bit more in games last year, and he understands the opportunity in front of him. So, he’s attacking it every day. He’s asking a lot of great questions, he’s playing three positions for us and playing lights out.”
The Ravens’ receivers have dealt with their share of injuries so far during training camp. Duvernay was sidelined for a week with a thigh injury he suffered during the team’s stadium practice last month, while Bateman missed two days with a soft tissue injury. Meanwhile, undrafted free agents Slade Bolden and Bailey Gaither were seen leaving practice early this week and did not play against the Titans.
With injuries to Wallace and Proche, receivers like Shemar Bridges, who had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown Thursday, Jaylon Moore (two catches for 15 yards), Makai Polk (six catches for 63 yards) and Binjimen Victor (four catches for 30 yards) have an opportunity to make a case for themselves. Still, it seems likely the Ravens will go into the free-agent market and add a veteran wideout.
Bowser taking recovery process ‘day-by-day’
Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, said Thursday that he is taking his recovery process “day-by-day.” When asked about his chances of playing in the regular-season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11, Bowser said “whenever I’m ready, I’m ready.”
Bowser was one of the Ravens’ top defensive players in 2021, registering 56 tackles, seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits before injuring his Achilles in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
32 players sit
Thirty-two players sat out Thursday night as Harbaugh sidelined all of his offensive starters, as well as outside linebacker Justin Houston, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, safeties Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Fuller and rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played one snap in the first quarter before taking his shoulder pads off and watching the rest of the game from the sideline. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce also played in a couple of drives during the first quarter.
Omar whistle returns
It appears the Ravens will continue using the Omar whistle during their pregame introductions. Before the team took the field Thursday night, the whistling of “The Farmer in the Dell” by Omar Little from “The Wire” played throughout the stadium. Last season, the Ravens played the whistle as a tribute to the late actor Michael K. Williams, who played the scarred, shotgun-toting, stickup man in the hit HBO show.
The whistle was expected to be a one-night tribute until it went viral on social media and the team decided to keep it moving forward.
Omar’s whistle recently found its way to Camden Yards, as Orioles closer Félix Bautista used it to spice up his introduction to the mound. Even though Bautista said he doesn’t know what “The Wire” is, he liked the idea of the track signifying intimidation for opposing hitters.
Tribute for late Ravens
Before the national anthem, the Ravens held a moment of silence to honor former players Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa, who died in June.
Ferguson, 26, was entering his fourth season in Baltimore after being picked in the third round of the 2019 draft. He died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said after the outside linebacker was found unresponsive in a North Baltimore home. Siragusa, who died at 55, spent five of his 12-year NFL career with the Ravens and helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Over $2 billion announced for roads, bridges and bike lanes across the US – The Denver Post
By TERRY TANG and DAVID A. LIEB
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials on Thursday announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railroads and harbors in many communities across the country.
Competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure bill backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for grants.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects would help modernize America’s transportation systems.
“This is a program that recognizes that many of the most interesting and compelling ideas, designs and plans won’t come from Washington, but more of the funding should,” Buttigieg said. “That’s what we deliver here.”
Buttigieg traveled to Arizona to highlight projects in Phoenix and Tucson, each receiving the maximum $25 million. In Phoenix, the money will help build a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Rio Salado, connecting the city’s south area to downtown.
In Tucson, the money will help redevelop a major street and replace a dilapidated 1960s vehicular bridge. It will also add a separate bicycle and pedestrian bridge in what Mayor Regina Romero called “a transformative investment in Tucson’s infrastructure.”
While the Tucson project will expand numbered lanes for motorists, some projects elsewhere will reduce them. For example, a $17 million grant will help reduce a five-lane highway to three lanes in the Chicago suburb of Munster, Indiana, in an effort to reduce traffic accidents. The money will also fund a 10-foot-wide multi-use pathway along the street and plant more than 250 trees.
For many road improvement grants, “we do it in the spirit of benefiting cyclists and pedestrians equally,” Buttigieg said.
Other recently announced projects under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program also include funding for bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Texas and Kansas each receive about $25 million for hiking and biking trails. Huntsville, Alabama is receiving $20 million to improve a pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to isolated neighborhoods. An additional $20 million helps fund a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Potomac River between Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, DC
Buttigieg said the US Department of Transportation has received about $13 billion in grant applications.
A total of 166 projects across the country are receiving a tranche of the $2.2 billion. The funding marks a significant increase from the $983 million split among 90 projects in 2021. The allocation is the largest dating back to 2009 for a program that has undergone multiple name and emphasis changes during presidential administrations. of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
While still substantial, the funding doesn’t quite have the buying power that was anticipated when infrastructure legislation was passed by Congress last year. Indeed, inflation has driven up the cost of key transportation construction materials, such as steel plates for bridges and asphalt for road paving.
Projects this year range from a new seawall and harbor improvements in Sitka, Alaska, to the construction of a four-lane boardwalk in the Virgin Islands.
Among other projects, New Jersey is receiving $20 million to raise a road that serves as the main escape route for Atlantic City and its casino industry. In Louisiana, $20 million will go towards the design and construction of two train stations along a planned route between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Whatcom County, Washington will receive $25 million to replace a 60-year-old ferry serving rural Lummi Island with a hybrid-electric model.
—-
Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Mo.
