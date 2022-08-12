News
Man shot dead outside Sherwood Shopping Center in Stockton
STOCKTON – A man was fatally shot in Stockton near Sherwood Shopping Center in Stockton on Thursday following a disturbance at a bank and the shooter remains at large, police said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire outside Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue across from San Joaquin Delta College.
Officers located a man with gunshot wounds and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately available.
Police say a disturbance outside the bank led to the shooting.
Police have released no suspicious information in the case.
Aaron Judge worried about Yankees results, not home run records
BOSTON — Not too long ago, the Yankees and Aaron Judge were at historic rates.
The Yankees were looking to potentially break the franchise record of 114 regular-season wins set in 1998 or the MLB record of 116, achieved by the Mariners three years later.
And the judge was ready to make a run at Roger Maris’ record of 61 home runs, the most in Yankee and American League history — and still considered by some to be the true home run record.
But after a month of mediocrity – including a downright mediocre week of play – the total wins milestone has become unrealistic.
And that’s why Judge insists he’s still not focused on his own numbers, even after hitting 45 home runs before Friday’s series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
“I don’t think about that at all,” Judge said of his numbers. “I’m not even close yet.”
It’s a matter of debate, as he remains on pace to hit 65 home runs this season with less than two months left.
“What helps is that we play important games,” Judge said. “We have this big lead in the division and we want to maintain it and we know we want the home ground. [advantage] in the playoffs, so there are other things to play for. We have games to win, so I’m not worried about the stats.
One stat that interests him is their place in the standings.
The Yankees fell half a game behind the Astros for the AL’s best record when Houston beat Texas 7-3 on Thursday, but they remain firmly in control of the AL East, with a 10-game lead over Toronto. .
The lead had reached 15½ games on July 8 – which is the last time the Yankees were in Boston, when they looked set to run away with the division and the best record in the AL and can – be majors. .
Since then, however, the Yankees have lost the last two games at Fenway and have gone 10-18, including losing seven of their last eight.
“It’s not that easy,” Judge said of his division win. “We have a lot of work to do to get the job done and you know that’s part of it. Every good team goes through a time like this and times like this. We’ll get out the other side and we’ll be better off. It’s good that it happened now in August and not in September before the playoffs. We can learn from it.
What they’ve seen lately is an overreliance on the judge’s bat.
He’s been in tears most of the season, but even better in his last 21 games, going 33-for-76 (.434), with five doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 20 strikeouts to go along with a OPS of 1,614.
That leaves Aaron Boone and most of Judge’s teammates with no more ways to describe what he does. But without the contributions of injured Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter, as well as Anthony Rizzo, who just returned from a lower back strain and didn’t look comfortable at home plate in the loss Wednesday in Seattle, the Yankees offense is much less intimidating – no matter what Judge does.
For example, the Yankees got another home run from Judge in the seventh inning, but it was just one of four hits.
They’ve hit 52.6% of their runs with homers this season, the most in the majors — which is intentional, but also leaves them vulnerable to droughts, especially when they have hitters out. alignment.
Injured Ravens WRs Tylan Wallace, James Proche II could miss time; OLB Tyus Bowser taking recovery ‘day-by-day’ | NOTES
The Ravens might have some depth issues at wide receiver.
During Baltimore’s 23-10 preseason-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, Tylan Wallace suffered a knee sprain while coach John Harbaugh said James Proche II has a soft tissue injury that could keep him out for a week or two.
With 5:10 to go in the first quarter, Wallace received the handoff on an end-around before getting tackled for a 4-yard loss by Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver. Wallace was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent before heading into the locker room and did not return.
Proche, on the other hand, did not appear in the game.
Wallace, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has a history of knee injuries as he suffered a torn ACL in October 2019, forcing him to miss the final five games of his junior season at Oklahoma State.
Wallace appeared in 17 games last season, including one start, and had two catches for 23 yards. He played mostly on special teams, recording 278 snaps on that unit compared with 84 snaps on offense. He’s competing for snaps at wide receiver behind Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Proche, all of whom did not play Thursday as the Ravens sat most of their starters.
Proche, a 2020 sixth-round pick, caught 16 passes for 202 yards last season. He’s received praised from receivers coach Tee Martin, who said the fourth-year player is having a better training camp than last summer.
“I think he’s doing even better this year, because he’s taken the next step,” Martin said. “He played a little bit more in games last year, and he understands the opportunity in front of him. So, he’s attacking it every day. He’s asking a lot of great questions, he’s playing three positions for us and playing lights out.”
The Ravens’ receivers have dealt with their share of injuries so far during training camp. Duvernay was sidelined for a week with a thigh injury he suffered during the team’s stadium practice last month, while Bateman missed two days with a soft tissue injury. Meanwhile, undrafted free agents Slade Bolden and Bailey Gaither were seen leaving practice early this week and did not play against the Titans.
With injuries to Wallace and Proche, receivers like Shemar Bridges, who had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown Thursday, Jaylon Moore (two catches for 15 yards), Makai Polk (six catches for 63 yards) and Binjimen Victor (four catches for 30 yards) have an opportunity to make a case for themselves. Still, it seems likely the Ravens will go into the free-agent market and add a veteran wideout.
Bowser taking recovery process ‘day-by-day’
Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, said Thursday that he is taking his recovery process “day-by-day.” When asked about his chances of playing in the regular-season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11, Bowser said “whenever I’m ready, I’m ready.”
Bowser was one of the Ravens’ top defensive players in 2021, registering 56 tackles, seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits before injuring his Achilles in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
32 players sit
Thirty-two players sat out Thursday night as Harbaugh sidelined all of his offensive starters, as well as outside linebacker Justin Houston, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, safeties Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Fuller and rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played one snap in the first quarter before taking his shoulder pads off and watching the rest of the game from the sideline. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce also played in a couple of drives during the first quarter.
Omar whistle returns
It appears the Ravens will continue using the Omar whistle during their pregame introductions. Before the team took the field Thursday night, the whistling of “The Farmer in the Dell” by Omar Little from “The Wire” played throughout the stadium. Last season, the Ravens played the whistle as a tribute to the late actor Michael K. Williams, who played the scarred, shotgun-toting, stickup man in the hit HBO show.
The whistle was expected to be a one-night tribute until it went viral on social media and the team decided to keep it moving forward.
Omar’s whistle recently found its way to Camden Yards, as Orioles closer Félix Bautista used it to spice up his introduction to the mound. Even though Bautista said he doesn’t know what “The Wire” is, he liked the idea of the track signifying intimidation for opposing hitters.
Tribute for late Ravens
Before the national anthem, the Ravens held a moment of silence to honor former players Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa, who died in June.
Ferguson, 26, was entering his fourth season in Baltimore after being picked in the third round of the 2019 draft. He died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said after the outside linebacker was found unresponsive in a North Baltimore home. Siragusa, who died at 55, spent five of his 12-year NFL career with the Ravens and helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
()
Over $2 billion announced for roads, bridges and bike lanes across the US – The Denver Post
By TERRY TANG and DAVID A. LIEB
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials on Thursday announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railroads and harbors in many communities across the country.
Competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure bill backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for grants.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects would help modernize America’s transportation systems.
“This is a program that recognizes that many of the most interesting and compelling ideas, designs and plans won’t come from Washington, but more of the funding should,” Buttigieg said. “That’s what we deliver here.”
Buttigieg traveled to Arizona to highlight projects in Phoenix and Tucson, each receiving the maximum $25 million. In Phoenix, the money will help build a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Rio Salado, connecting the city’s south area to downtown.
In Tucson, the money will help redevelop a major street and replace a dilapidated 1960s vehicular bridge. It will also add a separate bicycle and pedestrian bridge in what Mayor Regina Romero called “a transformative investment in Tucson’s infrastructure.”
While the Tucson project will expand numbered lanes for motorists, some projects elsewhere will reduce them. For example, a $17 million grant will help reduce a five-lane highway to three lanes in the Chicago suburb of Munster, Indiana, in an effort to reduce traffic accidents. The money will also fund a 10-foot-wide multi-use pathway along the street and plant more than 250 trees.
For many road improvement grants, “we do it in the spirit of benefiting cyclists and pedestrians equally,” Buttigieg said.
Other recently announced projects under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program also include funding for bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Texas and Kansas each receive about $25 million for hiking and biking trails. Huntsville, Alabama is receiving $20 million to improve a pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to isolated neighborhoods. An additional $20 million helps fund a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Potomac River between Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, DC
Buttigieg said the US Department of Transportation has received about $13 billion in grant applications.
A total of 166 projects across the country are receiving a tranche of the $2.2 billion. The funding marks a significant increase from the $983 million split among 90 projects in 2021. The allocation is the largest dating back to 2009 for a program that has undergone multiple name and emphasis changes during presidential administrations. of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
While still substantial, the funding doesn’t quite have the buying power that was anticipated when infrastructure legislation was passed by Congress last year. Indeed, inflation has driven up the cost of key transportation construction materials, such as steel plates for bridges and asphalt for road paving.
Projects this year range from a new seawall and harbor improvements in Sitka, Alaska, to the construction of a four-lane boardwalk in the Virgin Islands.
Among other projects, New Jersey is receiving $20 million to raise a road that serves as the main escape route for Atlantic City and its casino industry. In Louisiana, $20 million will go towards the design and construction of two train stations along a planned route between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Whatcom County, Washington will receive $25 million to replace a 60-year-old ferry serving rural Lummi Island with a hybrid-electric model.
—-
Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Mo.
Estonia has never needed to import gas by ship. Until it does.
In Paldiski, Estonia, abandoned Soviet-era bunkers splattered with graffiti and overgrown with weeds are a reminder of the centuries-old dominance Russia once exercised over the Baltic region.
Now, this northwestern port city is being hastily turned into a bulwark against Russian efforts to politically pressure Europe. Ever since Moscow threatened to withhold natural gas in retaliation for countries opposed to its invasion of Ukraine, Paldiski workers have been building an offshore terminal for non-Russian gas on a 24-hour basis.
The project is part of Europe’s strategy to quickly wean itself off Russian energy that heats homes and powers factories across the continent.
The Estonian terminal will serve as a floating dock for a gargantuan processing tanker that will receive deliveries of liquefied natural gas and convert it back into steam that can be transported through the existing network that serves the Baltics and Finland. With an expected completion date of November, Paldiski is set to be the first new LNG terminal completed in Europe since the start of the war.
Shipping natural gas in liquefied form has become Europe’s eureka solution to what the European Commission has called “energy blackmail” by Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Since the fighting began in late February, 18 new installations or extensions to existing installations have been proposed in 11 European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Greece, according to Rystad Energy.
European leaders have traveled to the Middle East and Africa – including some countries previously kept at arm’s length due to human rights abuses – to compete for limited global LNG supplies or advocate for rapid development from additional sources. Until the war, China, South Korea and Japan were the biggest customers.
“LNG is really the only element of supply capable of scaling up in the coming years” in the transition to more climate-friendly renewable energy sources, said James Huckstepp, head of gas analysis Europeans at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Although the United States and Qatar, the largest LNG producers, are stepping up operations, it will take at least two years to significantly increase capacity. So businesses and households brace themselves for high prices and painful shortages during the cold winter months. Governments have drawn up contingency plans to cut consumption and ration energy amid grim warnings of social unrest.
Marti Haal, founder and chairman of Estonian energy group Alexela, shakes his head at the feverish race to build liquefied natural gas terminals. He and his brother, Heiti, proposed building one more than a dozen years ago, arguing that it was dangerous for any country to rely solely on Russia for natural gas.
“If you spoke to anyone in Estonia in 2009 and 2010, they would call me and my brother idiots for going after this,” Mr Haal said. He was driving his limited-edition Bullitt Mustang, #694, in Steve McQueen green, to the site of the Paldiski terminal his company is building. It slows to indicate the border of a restricted area that existed before the departure of the Soviet army in 1994. When Moscow was in charge, Paldiski was emptied of its population, turned into a nuclear training center and surrounded by barbed wire.
As he drove, Mr Haal recalled the debate over building an LNG receiving station: “Everyone we talked to said, ‘Why do we need diversification?’” After all , gas had reliably flowed through Russian pipelines since the 1950s.
Today, the brothers are more like visionaries. “If at the time they had listened to us, we wouldn’t have to run like mad now to solve the problem,” Mr Haal said.
Mr. Haal, who spent that morning competing in a regatta, has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, even under communism. In 1989, as the Soviet Union dissolved, he and his brother started building and selling car trailers. Mr Haal said he would drag one aboard the ferry to Finland – the fare to bring it by car was too expensive – and deliver it to a buyer at the port of Helsinki. He collected the money and then came back to pay everyone’s salary.
When they started selling gasoline, they named the company Alexela – a palindrome – so they only had to erect one sign that could be read by drivers in both directions.
Their LNG venture at one point looked like a failure. Ultimately, the millions of dollars and years of frustration meant that when Estonia and Finland agreed in April to share the cost of leasing an LNG processing vessel and building floating terminals, preliminary research and development had already been completed.
In the months before the Russian invasion, Haal said, soaring gas prices had already begun to alter the economics of investing in an LNG terminal. His main concern now is to ensure that the Estonian government completes the connection of the gas pipeline to the national gas network in time.
Over the years, the issue of building more LNG facilities – in addition to the two dozen already in Europe – has been debated repeatedly in ports and capitals. Opponents argued that transporting refrigerated liquefied natural gas was much more expensive than flowing from Russia. The required new infrastructure of port terminals and pipelines has sparked local opposition. And there was resistance to investing so much money in a fossil fuel that the climate accords had ultimately targeted for extinction.
One of the countries that said no was Europe’s largest economy, Germany, which got 55% of its gas from Russia.
“The general picture was that Europe had more LNG capacity than it needed,” said Nina Howell, partner at law firm King and Spalding. After the invasion, projects which had not been considered commercially viable, “and which probably would not have succeeded, suddenly gained government support”.
Estonia, which shares a 183-mile border with Russia, is in fact the European country least dependent on its gas. About three-quarters of Estonia’s energy supply comes from locally produced oil shale, giving it more independence but setting it back on climate goals.
Yet, like the other former Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia, as well as former communist bloc countries like Poland, Estonia has always been wary of Russia’s power plays.
Two days before the start of the war, the Estonian Prime Minister criticized “countries that do not border Russia” for not having thought about the risks of depending on Russian energy.
In contrast, Poland decided to get rid of Russian natural gas and started work in 2013 on a gas pipeline that will bring supplies from Norway. It should be completed in October. Lithuania – which at one point received 100% of its supply via a single pipeline from Russian monopoly Gazprom – went ahead and completed its own small LNG terminal in 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea.
Liquefied natural gas terminals are not the only energy source that European countries once shunned and are now forced to explore. In a highly controversial decision, the European Parliament last month reclassified some gas and nuclear power as “green”. The Netherlands is reviewing hydraulic fracturing. And Germany is re-igniting coal plants and even rethinking its determined rejection of nuclear power.
In Paldiski, huge wind turbines are found along the coast of the Pakri Peninsula. That day, the gusts were strong enough not only to spin the blades but also to halt work on the floating terminal. A giant crawler excavator was parked on the sand. At the end of a long, skeletal pier, the tops of 200-foot-long steel pipes that had been sunk into the seabed loomed out of the water like a horizon line of rust-colored smokestacks.
Paldiski Bay, which is ice-free all year round and has direct access to the Baltic Sea, has always been an important commercial and strategic gateway. Generations before the Soviets stationed their nuclear submarines there; Russian Tsar Peter the Great built a military fortress and port here in the 18th century.
Now the berry plays a similar role again – but this time not for Russia.
Darwin Nunez holder, Harvey Elliott or Fabio Carvalho in place of injured Thiago
Liverpool’s starting XI could be set for a rejig after their stuttered start to the new season, and along with Jurgen Klopp they’ve dealt more injury blows
Whether they have plenty of options up front or youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho battling for a place in their injured midfield, the Reds could look different when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday .
Getting a refreshment from the starting XI might not be too bad a thing after Klopp’s side could only pick up one point on their trip to Fulham last weekend.
The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted west London side, falling two behind against the impressive Londoners, with Klopp saying his team’s ‘attitude was not the right’ at Craven Cottage.
However, substitute and summer signing Darwin Nunez impressed again, bringing his side level in the second half and injecting new focus to their attack when he came off the bench.
Some were disappointed with Klopp’s decision not to start the marquee’s summer signing, and he could remedy that against the Eagles.
Meanwhile, there have been more injuries for the Reds with Thiago joining fellow midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the sidelines as the Spanish maestro suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to l rule out for at least a month.
But while the Spaniard’s huge personality and leadership will be missed by Liverpool at Anfield, it leaves the door open for Elliott – fresh off signing his new contract – and Carvalho to make their mark.
So which players could earn a start this week as the Reds take on their second London side this season, Crystal Palace?
Of course, Alisson – Klopp’s first-choice keeper – starts in goal.
Then, when it comes to Liverpool’s back line, Klopp is unlikely to move away from his long-serving back four, Andy Roberston, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
It’s fair to point out that the Reds looked a little shaky at the back in the opener, with them conceding two goals to Fulham talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic.
But given Klopp’s side beat Palace 2-0 in pre-season with a weaker backline, the German is unlikely to feel the need to shake up his choice defensive options.
Meanwhile in midfield, Thiago’s absence leaves room for rising stars Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho to step in.
The latter came on as a substitute last weekend, his side scoring just two minutes after coming through Mohamed Salah.
While Elliott has more Premier League experience, playing against Palace offers Klopp a chance to give Carvalho a good run.
As an exciting new prospect for the Reds and given his impressive performance in pre-season, the 19-year-old could make his full Premier League debut for his new club.
And it’s a move former Reds star and talkSPORT co-host Danny Murphy would back.
“A lot of people may not have watched the championship last year, but it [Carvalho] was in double digits for goals,” Murphy said on Wednesday’s White and Jordan show.
“This boy is a talent. People have been talking about the loss of Sadio Mane, how Nunez will cope, if Luis Diaz can continue his form… I think we’ll see Carvalho used more than you think.
“He has this wonderful balance to get past people, he slides past people. He’s only small but he’s got this big, low center of gravity.
“He’s a great deal for Liverpool.”
When it comes to Liverpool’s attack, the departure of Mane, now a Bayern Munich member, doesn’t mean Klopp lacks attacking options.
With Firmino leading last time out, Liverpool’s goal threat kicked in once summer signing Nunez was put in place, with the Uruguayan getting his level and securing an assist.
So maybe Klopp will choose to see how the Reds get along from the start with their new physical striker up front against Palace’s solid defenders.
Expected line-up of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on talkSPORT – Monday August 15, kick-off: 8pm
Luta Security and Emsisoft discuss fighting ransomware at Disrupt – TechCrunch
Ransomware is an exponentially growing global threat. Here are some examples from 2022: Costa Rica declared a national emergency after a $20 million ransomware attack; ransomware caused one of the largest healthcare data breaches in the United States; and ransomware topped CSO’s list of nine hot cybersecurity trends.
To drive the point home, 14 of 16 critical infrastructure sectors in the United States experienced ransomware attacks in 2021, according to a February 2022 report from the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency.
The urgent threat posed by ransomware is why we are thrilled to announce that Katie Moussouris, Founder and CEO of Luta Security, and Brett Callow, Threat Analyst at Emsisoft, will be joining us on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt from 18-20 October in San Francisco. .
In a conversation titled “Winning the War on Ransomware,” Moussouris and Callow will explain why ransomware is growing at such an alarming rate, define what “winning the war” looks like, and share what startup founders need to know — and what steps they can take — to protect their customers and their business.
A self-proclaimed computer hacker with over 20 years of professional cybersecurity experience, Moussouris has a distinct perspective on security research, vulnerability disclosure, bug bounty, and incident response. She holds three advisory positions for the US government as a member of the Cyber Safety Review Board, the Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board, and the Information Systems Technical Advisory Committee.
Moussouris worked with the US Department of Defense where she led the launch of Hack the Pentagon, the government’s first bug bounty program. During her tenure at Microsoft, she worked on initiatives such as Microsoft Bug Bounty Programs and Microsoft Vulnerability Research.
Moussouris is an adviser at the Center for Democracy and Technology, and she is also a cybersecurity fellow at New America and the National Security Institute.
A Vancouver Island-based threat analyst for cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, Brett Callow lives his life with a keen ear, monitoring emerging cyber threat trends and developments.
Emsisoft, a partner in Europol’s No More Ransom project, has worked on some of the most high-profile ransomware incidents in recent years to help businesses and individuals avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in ransom demands.
TechCrunch Disrupt takes place October 18-20 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now and save up to $1,100. Student, government, and nonprofit passes are available for just $295. Prices increase on September 16.
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by fill in this form.
techcrunch
