Man shot dead outside Sherwood Shopping Center in Stockton

BOSTON — Not too long ago, the Yankees and Aaron Judge were at historic rates.

The Yankees were looking to potentially break the franchise record of 114 regular-season wins set in 1998 or the MLB record of 116, achieved by the Mariners three years later.

And the judge was ready to make a run at Roger Maris’ record of 61 home runs, the most in Yankee and American League history — and still considered by some to be the true home run record.

But after a month of mediocrity – including a downright mediocre week of play – the total wins milestone has become unrealistic.

And that’s why Judge insists he’s still not focused on his own numbers, even after hitting 45 home runs before Friday’s series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“I don’t think about that at all,” Judge said of his numbers. “I’m not even close yet.”

It’s a matter of debate, as he remains on pace to hit 65 home runs this season with less than two months left.

“What helps is that we play important games,” Judge said. “We have this big lead in the division and we want to maintain it and we know we want the home ground. [advantage] in the playoffs, so there are other things to play for. We have games to win, so I’m not worried about the stats.

One stat that interests him is their place in the standings.

The Yankees fell half a game behind the Astros for the AL’s best record when Houston beat Texas 7-3 on Thursday, but they remain firmly in control of the AL East, with a 10-game lead over Toronto. .

The lead had reached 15½ games on July 8 – which is the last time the Yankees were in Boston, when they looked set to run away with the division and the best record in the AL and can – be majors. .

Since then, however, the Yankees have lost the last two games at Fenway and have gone 10-18, including losing seven of their last eight.

“It’s not that easy,” Judge said of his division win. “We have a lot of work to do to get the job done and you know that’s part of it. Every good team goes through a time like this and times like this. We’ll get out the other side and we’ll be better off. It’s good that it happened now in August and not in September before the playoffs. We can learn from it.

What they’ve seen lately is an overreliance on the judge’s bat.

He’s been in tears most of the season, but even better in his last 21 games, going 33-for-76 (.434), with five doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 20 strikeouts to go along with a OPS of 1,614.

That leaves Aaron Boone and most of Judge’s teammates with no more ways to describe what he does. But without the contributions of injured Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter, as well as Anthony Rizzo, who just returned from a lower back strain and didn’t look comfortable at home plate in the loss Wednesday in Seattle, the Yankees offense is much less intimidating – no matter what Judge does.

For example, the Yankees got another home run from Judge in the seventh inning, but it was just one of four hits.

They’ve hit 52.6% of their runs with homers this season, the most in the majors — which is intentional, but also leaves them vulnerable to droughts, especially when they have hitters out. alignment.