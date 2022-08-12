Residents Report Second Water Leak, Suspected Theft at 33 Tehama Luxury Apartments in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The building of 33 luxury apartments Tehama has been closed for more than two months due to flooding. Hundreds of residents have been displaced, staying in hotels in San Francisco.

Now, a new delay prevents tenants, who were waiting for the building to be repaired, from returning home: a second water leak occurred just 24 hours ago.

The latest water leak at 33 Tehama prompted the evacuation of construction workers repairing the building and residents collecting their belongings.

“We’re in the stack of units in a corner that’s been hit the hardest. From top to bottom, 35th floor to first floor, units have water damage. We’re in the position where 90-95% of our stuff is still in our apartment and we can’t access it,” tenant Stephanie Sunwoo said.

Sunwoo is one of more than 600 residents who were evacuated two months ago after a pipe burst. An estimated 20,000 gallons of water – the equivalent of an entire swimming pool – poured through the building, into elevator shafts and apartments. She was in her apartment over the weekend collecting some of her personal items and now says they are discovering more than water damage.

“It’s just crazy right now,” Sunwoo said. “We have already suffered losses in our apartment. We have items missing from our apartment and also from some of our neighbours.”

Sunwoo said some of his neighbors surprised people inside their vacated apartments.

“There are nighttime intruders who come in and get caught on the cameras of our neighbors, those of them who are lucky enough to have the internet,” Sunwoo said.

In a statement, Hines, the property development and management company that owns the building, confirmed that the latest water leak occurred at the same location as the original event.

“At approximately 6:30 p.m. PST on August 10, 33 Tehama experienced a water leak incident at the same location as the original event. The San Francisco Fire Department responded immediately and evacuated the building, which n hasn’t housed residents since the initial June 3 water intrusion event. A small number of residents and construction workers were in the building at the time, and everyone got out safely. security. We are in the process of assessing the extent of the damage and the cause. At this time, we are unable to allow residents access to the building to pick up mail, retrieve items at their home or proceed with their move. We do not know when access will be available again. The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We continue to work with them to meet their needs and keep them We will provide more information as it becomes available. available.

The San Francisco Building Inspection Department has several complaints for 33 Tehama, the latest citing “there is water dripping from the elevator shafts. It’s visible.”

Supervisor Matt Dorsey demands answers and says a city lawsuit is not out of the question

“It’s extraordinary that it’s happened once – that it’s happened twice in three months. Come on, something isn’t handled or handled well here,” Dorsey said. “Under state law, the city attorney has the authority to bring civil actions if someone breaks the law in the course of their business.”

As for Sunwoo and her neighbors, she says that despite the second water leak, they are still paying utilities, even though they haven’t lived in the building since early June.

“Our utility bills are skyrocketing because they’re using all of our individual outlets to run these fans for several hours a day,” Sunwoo said.

