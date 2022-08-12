Connect with us

Blockchain

TA: Ethereum Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $2k: Rally Isn't Over Yet

Ethereum
Ethereum gained pace and cleared the $1,800 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might continue to rise towards the $2,000 resistance zone.

  • Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,800 support and climbed further higher.
  • The price is now trading above $1,820 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,880 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could continue to rise further higher towards the $1,980 and $2,000 levels.

Ethereum Price Eyes More Upsides

Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,750 level. ETH gained pace after there was a clear move above the $1,800 resistance zone. It even climbed above the $1,880 level.

There was a spike above the $1,920 resistance and the price traded as high as $1,943. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,900 level. Ether price tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,655 low to $1,943 high.

However, the price remained well bid above the $1,880 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,880 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ether price is now trading above $1,820 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,920 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,940 level. A clear move above the $1,940 level could start a steady increase to $2,000. If there are more upsides, the price may perhaps rise towards the $2,120 resistance zone in the near term.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,940 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,880 zone and the trend line. The next major support is near $1,855.

The main support is near the $1,800 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,655 low to $1,943 high, below which there is a risk of more losses. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,765 support. Any more losses might call for a test of the $1,720 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,800

Major Resistance Level – $1,940

How Web 3.0 Revolutionizes Approach to the Creator Economy

How Web 3.0 Revolutionizes Approach To The Creator Economy
More than 50 million people worldwide consider themselves to be creators of some kind of content. The content creator economy is a fast-evolving market niche that is experiencing exponential growth. Its current size is estimated to be a little over $100 billion, showing an 8-fold increase year-on-year. This new economic sector requires new approaches and instruments, as large corporate platforms exercise great power over the creators’ content, and personal websites and blogs have limited reach.

The problem with Web 2.0

In the current state of the Internet, known as Web 2.0, content is stored on a particular server or computer and accessed via a web address known as a URL, or Uniform Resource Locator, that specifies its location on a computer network and a mechanism for retrieving it. This means that the owner of the computer or the server where content is stored has complete control over whether and how it can be accessed and can limit access or even delete content at any time.

At present, if the creators of video content, photographs, or blogs want to get their material out into the world, they have little choice but to post it on major social network platforms like Alphabet’s YouTube, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Tumblr, Snapchat, and the like. While this provides access to huge audiences, this benefit comes with major drawbacks.

This is because all content is stored and hosted on these Big Tech companies’ central servers, which these corporate behemoths have complete control of, and creators must give up a great deal of power over their content to put it there. At any time and at their own discretion, these social media giants can block any content they dislike or deprive creators of the ability to earn money from it. The platform has no legal obligations to the creators, so creators have no right to claim damages. All revenue generated by the creators’ content is collected and distributed by the network, and creators have no say as to what share they will receive. This disparity in terms of power and revenue puts content creators at a great disadvantage.

Could Web 3.0 be the answer?

The answer to this conundrum may be the third iteration of the internet: Web 3.0

Web 3.0 represents a whole new stage of development for the internet, in which working with web content will be organized in a completely different way. It is based on decentralizing content by storing data not on just one central server, but distributing it among many computers, or nodes, in a P2P (peer-to-peer) network with the help of blockchain technology. In this way, content is no longer held hostage in large corporate data centers, and big corporations and government authorities lose their ability to dictate if or how it can be used.

Web 3.0 technologically eliminates the monopoly of Web 2.0 platforms and returns ownership of content to the creators themselves. This will fundamentally change the way creators produce and manage their content while providing them with better opportunities to profit from their work.

Moving into the future

While Web 2.0 platforms have demonstrated their commercial value, their drawbacks are becoming increasingly apparent. Delivering content through Web 3.0-based platforms can be the ideal answer to the problems creators currently face when dealing with faceless corporations. This is particularly true for creators of video content, whose work may be arbitrarily censored, restricted, or demonetized.

One such solution is a new application called FavorTube, which is a Web 3.0 media-streaming platform offering real-time, consumer-grade HD video playback and full lifecycle services for content creation. It connects content creators, consumers, and fans in one decentralized platform that is transparent, fair, and anti-censorship, where all users benefit.

With FavorTube, content creators produce and upload videos and earn revenue when consumers subscribe to their channels or content. Revenue from consumer views of ads on the platform is automatically distributed among creators, the platform, and viewers via smart contracts. Multiple forms of NFTs (permanent membership, crowdfunding) can be issued with one click, and revenue from channels or content is automatically distributed to NTF holders. Access to content is authorized on the P2P network, which protects the rights and interests of commercial videos. Randomly assigned DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) auditors from the FavorTube community monitor content and can ban material deemed to be inappropriate.

FavorTube uses its own protocol stack, dubbed FavorX, as decentralized storage and content distribution underlayer. While some projects have already carried out theoretical exploration and technological R&D in this area, FavorTube is the first media-streaming platform to implement complete decentralization for file storage, content distribution, data retrieval, and purchase transactions. Its out-of-the-box desktop and mobile applications are directly connected to the blockchain on mobile terminals via P2P networks whose performance increases as the scale of the network expands. FavorTube is also the first fully decentralized application project to support the use of mobile terminals directly connected without gateways on an anti-censorship and globally accessible streaming platform.

FavorTube takes the underlying concepts of similar Web 2.0 platforms but discards the monopolistic practices they use to generate excess profits, thus creating a new business model for content creation and revenue distribution by harnessing the decentralized financial characteristics of blockchain. Its decentralized storage and content distribution capabilities turn the power relationship between content creators, consumers, and content display platforms on its head to implement the fundamental idea behind Web 3.0 – that data is owned by users

This represents a multi-dimensional leap over existing Web 2.0 content creation platforms, from the technical foundation to the business model, and provides content creators and consumers with an anti-censorship, high-yield, and autonomously growing application platform, which will be the first blockchain application project to exploit the commercial value of Web 3.0.

As Web 3.0 develops, there is no doubt that other projects will emerge and follow in the footsteps of this ground-breaking project, as content creators increasingly seek out new platforms where they can display and profit from their work freely and fairly, without the ever-present oversight of Big Brother corporations.

 

Bitcoin Price Tops Near $25K, Why Dips Might Be Limited

Bitcoin
Bitcoin traded close to $25,000 before it corrected lower against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $23,500 support to start another increase.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,000 resistance zone.
  • The price is now trading above the $23,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $24,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is now approaching a major support zone near $23,600 and $23,500.

Bitcoin Price Corrects Lower

Bitcoin price gained pace after there was a clear move above the $24,000 resistance zone. BTC broke the $24,200 level to move further into a positive zone.

The price even climbed above the $24,500 level and traded close to the $25,000 level. A high was formed near $24,900 and the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $24,500 support level.

Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $24,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price even traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $22,686 swing low to $24,901 high.

However, the price is now trading above the $23,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $24,200 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance is near the $24,500 zone. A close above the $24,500 resistance zone could start another increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $25,000 resistance.

Dips Limited in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $24,200 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $23,800 level and the 100 hourly SMA.

It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $22,686 swing low to $24,901 high. The next major support now sits near the $23,500 level. If the bears push the price below the $23,500 support level, there might be a move towards the $23,000 level. Any more losses might send the price towards $22,500 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $23,800, followed by $23,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $24,200, $24,500 and $25,000.

Will Ethereum Breach $2,000 Before The Merge?

Ethereum
Ethereum has recorded a large upwards movement in the last month following the announcement made about the Merge. A more definite launch time in September has seen the market rally around the altcoin, causing it to surge drastically. With each day, the Merge draws closer, and Ethereum tests another technical level. This time around, the cryptocurrency has set its sight on the $2,000 level as it continues to trade in the green.

Will ETH Reach $2,000?

Ethereum’s most recent break above the $1,900 level has laid the foundation for a larger bounce upward. This time around, ETH is looking towards the important technical level of $2,000, where the bears have now begun to make their stand.

However, despite the mounting resistance, the accumulation trend in ETH has provided strong momentum for it. The last 30 days alone have seen the digital asset add more than 50% to its value, but bulls are not satisfied with this.

Data shows that Ethereum whales have been taking advantage of the low prices and upping their investments. A single whale had bought approximately $1.7 billion in ETH futures in the past weeks, and others have rocked to follow suit.

ETH jumps above $1,900 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Exchange net flows also show a similar accumulation rend where investors look to be moving out their ETH from centralized exchanges. In the last 24 hours, $739.3 million in ETH were moved from CEXes, which left a negative net flow of -$156.7 million for the day.

Ethereum Merge Propels Growth

At this point, it is no longer a secret that the Ethereum Merge is behind the recent recorded growth. There has been growing anticipation regarding the upgrade, with mixed feelings coming from investors on what will happen after, but one thing that has remained consistent has been the bullish sentiment going into the Merge.

As expected, there has been rallying support for hard forks, which are expected to happen following the Merge, but the ETH PoS is still receiving massive support. More users have also flocked to stake their ETH ahead of the Merge, leading to a record number of ETH being staked. At this point, about 10% of the total ETH supply is staked.

There is no certainty of what will happen to the price of ETH once the upgrade is completed. The price can go either way, depending on the sentiment of investors towards the digital asset. However, the consensus remains that moving to proof of stake is a pivotal event for the network to move towards more mainstream adoption.

Featured image from MARCA, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

"The Merge" To Be A Buy The Rumor Sell The News Event For Ethereum?

Ethereum Price
Ethereum is coming into heavy resistance north of $1,900 as the cryptocurrency attempts to push further into previously lost territory. Today, ETH core developers announced a tentative date for the upcoming “Merge” event set for September 15 to 16, 2022, which could bolster bulls’ attempts to climb higher.

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s (ETH) price trades at $1,888 with 3% profits in the last 24 hours and a 17% profit in the last week.

ETH’s price with important gains on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

“The Merge” is the event that will complete Ethereum’s migration to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. It’s one of the most highly anticipated events in the space due to its implications for the price of ETH, and one of the main reasons why the bullish momentum could extend in the coming months.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said the following on “The Merge”, its short-term implications for the crypto market, and why ETH’s price could continue to see bullish momentum:

Honestly, Ethereum is the actual asset that is carrying the markets, as some FOMO is starting to get some grip on the markets with the merge and ETH 2.0 coming up. Through that, expecting to see $ETH continue towards $2.5K and $BTC towards the $30K region in the coming month.

Some market participants are wondering if “The Merge” will operate as a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event. In other words, whether Ethereum will rally into September only to see a sharp decline after the hype around the event mitigates.

As NewsBTC reported earlier, the market is showing signs that could support this theory. In particular, the lack of accumulation from large investors, and Bitcoin lagging behind the rest of the crypto market.

Traders might be more confident about a potential sustainable price action if Bitcoin and Ethereum move in tandem with support from whales. In the meantime, uncertainty will remain king.

What Could Push Ethereum Higher Before “The Merge”

Former CEO at BitMEX Arthur Hayes shared a shift in dynamics for ETH futures contracts. The price of these investment instruments have been lagging the spot market.

Ethereum Eth Ethusdt
Source: Arthur Hayes via Twitter

Hayes speculated that this is happening because there are a lot of traders hedging their position before “The Merge”. If the event is successful, and institutions have taken a neutral long position on Ethereum with retails increasing their buying pressure, a chain of events could contribute to a more bullish continuation for the price of Ethereum:

(…) the pressure is on the buy side, and market makers are short futures and must go long spot. A reversal of their positioning pre-merge. This is a positive feedback loop that leads to higher spot prices should the merge go smoothly on Sept 15th. If you believe the merge is going to succeed, then this is yet another positive structural reason why $ETH could gap higher into the end of the year.

U.S Supreme Court Rejects Coinbase's Appeal Over Arbitration

Sec Continues Stand Against Coinbase Crypto-Staking Program
