Finance
Advanced French – How To Answer The Telephone In French
Using the telephone in French can be difficult because it is not always easy to understand what is being said. For speakers of advanced French, here are some useful tips and common phrases.
1. Answering the telephone.
AllÃ´ is the most way to answer a personal call. In an office or business setting, you could say something like this:
Librairie Bertrand, Christiane Ã l’appareil. (Bertrand Bookstore, Christiane speaking.)
Banque de Lyons, Service Ã la clientele, Jacques Lambert Ã l’appareil, Comment puis-je vous aider? (Banque de Lyons, Customer service, Jacques Lambert speaking. How can I help you?)
Clinique dentaire du Dr Schmidt, bonjour. (Dr Schmidt’s dental clinic)
Notice how French uses Ã l’appareil for the English “speaking”
2. Introducing oneself, “My name is…”
Bonjour, ici Johanne Ledoux de la Clinique mÃ©dicale de la CitÃ©. (Hello, this is Johanne Ledoux, calling from the La CitÃ© medical clinic.)
Bonjour, je m’appelle…. (Hello, my name is…)
3. Asking to speak to someone.
Je voudrais parler Ã Monsieur, Madame…. (I wish to speak to…)
J’aimerais parler Ã Madame Lavigne. (I would like to speak to Madame Lavigne.)
4. Confirming yourself. “Speaking”, “This is he / she”.
C’est moi-mÃªme.
5. How to ask who is calling for someone else.
C’est de la part de qui? (Who may I ask is calling?)
Do not say Qui appelle? This sounds rather rude in French.
6. How to express the reason for calling.
C’est au sujet de votre compte en souffrance. (I’m calling about your overdue account.)
Je vous appelle de la part du docteur Gouin. (I’m calling on behalf of Dr. Gouin.)
7. Asking the caller to wait. “Hang on”, “Hold the line”.
Ne quittez pas. Une seconde.
8. How to put someone on hold.
Ne quittez pas. Je vous mets en garde.
9. Taking a message.
M. Pierre n’est pas lÃ . Voulez-vous laisser un message? (Mr. Pierre is not in. Would you like to leave a message?)
Madame Goyer est en reunion. Je vous transfÃ¨re dans sa boÃ®te vocale. (Ms Gouin is in a meeting. I’ll transfer you to her voicemail.)
10. Transferring a call.
Ne quittez pas. Je vous transfÃ¨re.
11. Voice mail messages.
Here is a typical personal voicemail or answering machine message.
Bonjour, vous avez joint la boîte vocale de Jany Pellerin. Malheureusement, je ne peux répondre Ã votre appel. Laissez-moi un message avec la date et l’heure de votre appel et je vais communiquer avec vous dans le plus bref délai.
(Hello, you have the voicemail for Jany Pellerin. Unfortunately, I am unable to take your call. Leave a message with the date and time of your call and I will get back to you soon.)
Here is an example of a business message:
Vous avez joint le bureau du docteur Colette Mercier. Nos heures de bureau sont de 8 heures Ã 16 heures du lundi au vendredi. Veuillez me laisser un message et je vous rappellerai dans le plus bref dÃ©lai. (You have reached the office of Dr. Colette Mercier. Our office is open from 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Please leave me a message, and I will get back to you soon.)
12. In the business world, you will often have to deal with telephone menus. Here are some typical messages:
For service in English, press 1. Pour le service en franÃ§ais, faites le 2. Para comunicarse en castellano, marque el 3.
Pour le dÃ©partement des achats, faites le 2. Pour la comptabilitÃ©, appuyez sur le 4. Pour parler avec un agent, faites le 9. Pour entendre ce message de nouveau, faites le 0. (For Purchasing, press 2. For Accounting, press 4. To speak with an agent, press 9. To hear this message again, press 0.)
Si vous connaissez le numÃ©ro du poste de la personne Ã qui vous voulez parler, entrez-le maintenant suivi du diÃ¨se. Sinon, restez en ligne et on vous rÃ©pondra sous peu. (If you know the extension of the person you wish to speak to, enter it followed by the pound sign. Otherwise, wait and you will be answered shortly.)
Finance
Ways a GPS Vehicle Tracking System Can Benefit Your Business
There are many advantages of incorporating a GPS vehicle tracking system in your business. Probably, one of the primary things you’re interested in is what it could do regarding saving money, specifically to offset implementation costs. A GPS vehicle tracking system is in fact very good in such aspect. Although it cannot provide an overnight solution to fleet-related costs, a measurable return of investment can be quickly felt.
The most important thing to keep in mind regarding a GPS vehicle tracking system is that it’s a data capture device. It captures data in detail, and then you analyze the data and address any issues that are significant to your business.
1. Planning
The data captured and stored by a vehicle tracking system will be valuable to your business with regards to planning. Other ways that keep you in touch with your drivers, such as manual daily time and attendance record, and cell phones, can’t help you do such as well as a GPS vehicle tracking system can, with how detailed and accurate it delivers data.
Cellular phones are a great and powerful asset to businesses, but they can be dependent on a consistent good signal, and are easily damaged, stolen, or lost. Plus they can be expensive.
Knowing the exact locations of your drivers at any given time will allow you to make more informed decisions regarding their directions, locations, and work, making your general dispatch and routing process a lot smoother and informed.
Before, once a driver and a business automobile went off, there’s no way of knowing his exact location and what he’s up to. A GPS vehicle tracking system will enable you to follow your driver anywhere he goes, as if you were with him in the vehicle. You can do the same thing for all your drivers and vehicles on the road.
The details data gathered from a certain vehicle will over time establish a big picture for your about it condition and help you with it regular maintenance and repair scheduling.
2. Driver Behaviour & Fuel Efficiency
An obvious way a GPS vehicle tracking system can help save your business significant sum of money is in the fuel consumption. But this is just a secondary benefit of using a tracking system, as the primary impact is improved behaviour of drivers on the road, specifically with regards to acceleration, braking, and speeding. Rapid driving and acceleration at erratic speeds consumes more fuel and when combined with the any inefficiencies of the engine, especially when driving beyond speed limit, could leave your company with a high fuel bill. Because a driver’s performance is being monitored, he’s less likely to go above the speed limit and drive more safely.
3. Asset Management
The tracking system not only allows you monitor your customers’ important delivery but also provides you with a complete record of data for delivery’s movements, and back up in case a problem arises. This can be a great bonus in terms of insurances and any other financial factors, but the ability of the GPS vehicle tracking system in improving your business’ customer service quality cannot be underestimated. For many companies, this degree of customer service is what differentiates them from other companies.
Finance
Tariffs: Reality Check
In 1776 Adam Smith stated:
“It is the maxim of every prudent master of a family, never to attempt to make at home what it will cost him more to make than to buy. If a foreign country can make it, better buy it of them with some part of the produce of our own industry, employed in a way in which we have some advantage.”
This is the natural order of economics. Tariffs attempt to disrupt this law of economics. Tariffs adjust wages by imposing a tax that amounts to an economy adjustment. The need for tariffs are supported by the argument that since people in lower wage economies make pennies on the dollar compared to workers higher wage economies then higher wage economies will experience high unemployment relative to the lower wage economy. Well, this doesn’t hold true based on economic theory established by David Ricardo in 1810 and supported empirically.
A labor force in a higher wage economy specializes and it gains improvements in efficiencies in the things it does well. Consider the wage economics in manufacturing Nike shoes versus aerospace products.
According to Matthew Kish in his May 20, 2014 article, Nike pays its contract factory workers in Vietnam $73.94 per month, which is on the higher end of the pay scale for shoe factory workers (workers in Bangladesh make $36.01 per month as reported in the same article). This wage equates to $0.43/hour based on a typical U.S.A. labor year of 2,080 hours. Manufacturing shoes requires unskilled and semi-skilled labor to manufacture; therefore the barrier to entry is low. The Vietnam-U.S.A. wage disparity is impossible to overcome, so it is highly unlikely that Nike shoes will be manufactured in the U.S.A.
According to Statista, as compiled using data from Congressional Research Service the U.S.A. exports over $15 Billion worth of aerospace products and parts to China and this volume is growing year over year. The average aerospace manufacturing machine operator makes $30.17 per hour or $5,229 per month according to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing aerospace products is highly specialized and manufacturers are constantly improving efficiencies in manufacturing thereby creating a high barrier to entry.
In April 2010, Phillippe Martin, Thierry Mayer, and Mathias Thoenig published that free trade agreements result in political peace because the opportunity cost for war is too high. The authors go onto state that economic and security gains are complimentary and if trade gains are not realized then security benefits are jeopardized.
The bottom line is American are not likely to accept $0.43 per hour to make shoes and Chinese workers and infrastructure are not prepared to make $30.17 per hour making aerospace products. It is highly unlikely that tariffs will create long-term, meaningful changes to trade imbalances based on the two basic examples provided. Tariffs can jeopardize U.S. security interests in Asia, such as the South China Sea, Taiwan, Korean Peninsula, Japan, etc. since the opportunity cost for conflict is lowered. Part of the current U.S. trade dispute with China centers on technology theft.
When I lived in Malaysia I was witness to Chinese theft of U.S. technology. It is my opinion that technology theft is far more complex than a tariff driven solution can provide.
Finance
Wide Area Network (WAN)
Types and Characteristics of WANs
What is a WAN?
There are two prevailing definitions of a Wide Area Network (WAN). The book definition of a WAN is a network that spans large geographical locations, usually to interconnect multiple Local Area Networks (LANs). The practical definition of a WAN is a network that traverses a public network or commercial carrier, using one of several WAN technologies
What are its Main Components?
The main components for a WAN are routers, switches and modems. These components are described below in the hardware section.
CPE – Devices on the subscriber premises are called customer premises equipment (CPE).
The subscriber owns the CPE or leases the CPE from the service provider. A copper or fiber cable connects the CPE to the service provider’s nearest exchange or central office. This cabling is often called the local loop, or “last-mile”.
DTE/DCE – Devices that put data on the local loop are called data circuit-terminating equipment, or data communications equipment (DCE). The customer devices that pass the data to the DCE are called data terminal equipment (DTE). The DCE primarily provides an interface for the DTE into the communication link on the WAN cloud.
Hardware
In a WAN you will need various types of hardware components for it to function. The typical items of hardware that you will need in a WAN are:
Router – An electronic device that connects a local area network (LAN) to a wide area network (WAN) and handles the task of routing messages between the two networks. Operates at layer 3, and makes decisions using IP addresses.
Switch – A switch is a network device that selects a path or circuit for sending a unit of data to its next destination. Operates at layer 2, and uses MAC addresses to send data to correct destination.
Modem – Short for modulator/demodulator, a modem enables a computer to communicate with other computers over telephone lines. Operates at layer 1, where signals are converted from digital to analogue and vice versa for transmission and receiving.
Wan Standards
WANs operate within the OSI model using layer 1 and layer 2 levels. The data link layer and the physical layer. The physical layer protocols describe how to provide electrical, mechanical and functional connections to the services provided by the ISP. The data link layer defines how data is encapsulated for transmission to remote sites.
Encapsulation
Encapsulation is the wrapping of data in a particular protocol header. Remember that WANs operate at the physical layer and the data link layer of the osi model and that higher layer protocols such as IP are encapsulated when sent across the WAN link. Serial interfaces support a wide range of WAN encapsulation types, which must be manually specified. These types include SDLC, PPP, Frame delay etc. Regardless of WAN encapsulation used it must be identical on both sides of the point to point link.
Packet and Circuit Switching
Circuit switching and packet switching are both used in high-capacity networks.
The majority of switched networks today get data across the network
through packet switching.
Circuit-switching is more reliable than packet-switching. Circuit switching is old and expensive, packet switching is more modern.
General Routing Issues
What is a Routing Protocol?
A routing protocol is a protocol that specifies how routers communicate and exchange information on a network. Each router has prior knowledge of its immediate neighbours and knows the structure of the network topology. The routers know this because the routing protocol shares this information.
Protocol
RIP (Routing Information Protocol) was one of the most commonly uses protocols on internal networks. Routers use RIP to dynamically adapt changes to the network connections and communicate information about which networks routers can reach and the distance between them. RIP is sometimes said to stand for Rest in Pieces in reference to the reputation that RIP has for breaking unexpectedly and rendering a network unable to function.
Routing Algorithms
Distance Vector
This type of routing protocol requires that each router simply inform its neighbours of its routing table. The distance vector protocol is also known as the bellman-ford algorithm.
Link State
This type of routing protocol requires that each router maintain a partial map of the network. The link state algorithm is also know as Dijkstra’s algorithm.
IGRP
IGRP is a type of distance vector routing protocol invented by cisco used to exchange routing data in a autonomous system. Distance vector protocols measure distances and compare routes. Routers that use distance vector must send all or a portion of their routing table in a routing update message at regular intervals to each neighbour router.
Addressing and Routing
What does routing mean?
Routing is the process of deciding how to move packets from one network to another.
The directions also known as routes can be learned by a router using a routing protocol then the information is passed from router to router along the route of the destination.
IP Address’s
Every machine connected to the internet is assigned an IP address. An example of an IP address would be 192.168.0.1. IP addresses are displayed in decimal format to make it easier for humans to understand but computers communicate in binary form. The four numbers that separate an IP address are called Octets. Each position consists of eight bits. When added to together you get 32 bit address. The purpose of each octet in an IP address is to create classes of IP addresses that can be assigned within a network. There are three main classes that we deal with Class A, B and C. The octets of an IP address are split into two parts Network and Host. In a class A address the first octet is the network portion, this determines which network the computer belongs to, the last octets of the address are the hosts that belong to the network.
Sub netting
Sub netting allows you to create multiple networks within a class A, B or C address. The subnet address is the address used by your LAN. In a Class C network address you would have a subnet mask of 255.255.255.0. A subnet mask identifies which portion is network and which is host. For example 192.168.6.15 the first octet three octets are the Network address and the last octet being the host(Workstation). It is important to subnet a network because gateways need to forward packets to other LANS. By giving each NIC on the gateway an IP address and a Subnet mask it allows the gateways to route packets from LAN to LAN. Once the packet arrives at its destination, the gateway then uses the bits of the subnet portion of the IP address to decide which LAN to send the packets.
Circuit Switched Leased Lines
A circuit switched network is one that establishes a dedicated circuit (or channel) between nodes and terminals before the users may communicate. Here are some terminologies associated with a Circuit switched network.
Frame relay is a telecommunication service designed for cost-efficient data transmission between local area networks (LANs)
Basic rate interference is a service used by small business for internet connectivity. An ISDN BRI provides two 64 Kbps digital channels to the user.
Primary rate interface (PRI) is a telecommunications standard for carrying voice and data transmissions between two locations
All data and voice channels are ISDN and operate at 64kbit/s
Packet Switching
http://www.raduniversity.com/networks/2004/PacketSwitching/main.htm – _Toc80455261
Packet switching refers to protocols in which messages are broken up into small packets before they are sent. Each packet is then transmitted over the Internet. At the destination the packets are reassembled into the original message. Packet switching main difference from Circuit Switching is that that the communication lines are not dedicated to passing messages from the source to the destination. In Packet Switching, different messages can use the same network resources within the same time period.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asynchronous_Transfer_Mode
Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) is a cell relay, packet switching network and protocolwhich encodes data into small fixed-sized cells.
ISDN is used to carry voice, data, video and images across a telephone network. ISDN stands for integrated services Digital Network. Isdn also provides users with a 128kbps bandwidth. This is done through frame relay. Frame relay complements and provides a service between ISDN, which offers bandwidth at 128 Kbps and Asynchronous Transfer Mode which operates in somewhat similar fashion to frame relay but at speeds from 155.520 Mbps or 622.080 Mbps. Frame relay is based on the older X.25 packet switching technology and is used to transmit analogue signals such as telephone conversations.
PSDN stands for packet switched data network and is a data communication network. Packet switched networks do not establish a physical communication signal like the public telephone does (circuit switched network) Packets are sent on a fixed length basis and assigned with a source and a destination address. The packets then rely on the routers to read the address and route the packets through the network.
Mobile and Broadband Services
Digital Subscriber line(DSL) is mainly used to bring high bandwidth connections to homes and small business’s over a copper wire telephone line. This is can only be achieved if you stay within the range of the telephone exchange. DSL offers download rates of up to 6mbps allowing continuous transmission of video, audio and 3D effects. DSL is set to replace ISDN and compete with the cable modem in providing multimedia to homes. DSL works by connecting your telephone line to the telephone office over copper wires that are twisted together.
Asymmetric Digital Subscribers Line is most commonly used for home users. It provides a high download speed but a lower upload speed. Using ADSL, up to 6.1 megabits per second of data can be sent downstream and up to 640 Kbps upstream.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symmetric_Digital_Subscriber_Line
Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line is a digital subcriber line which runs over one pair of copper wires. The main difference between ADSL and SDSL is the difference in upload and download speeds. SDSL allows the same upstream data rate and downstream data rate as ADSL upstream can be very slow.
[http://searchnetworking.techtarget.com/sDefinition/0],,sid7_gci558545,00.html
HDSL High bit-rate Digital Subscriber Line, one of the earliest forms of DSL, is used for wideband digital transmission within a corporate site and between the telephone company and a customer. The main characteristic of HDSL is that provides equal bandwidth in both directions.
IDSL is a system in which data is transmitted at 128 Kbps on a regular copper telephone line from a user to a destination using digital transmission.
The Local Loop enables operators to connect directly to the consumer via copper local loops and then add their own equipment to offer broadband and other services. This process involves operators accessing local exchange buildings to connect to a network of copper lines which connect them to homes and businesses. BT is an Example of a Local Exchange. The local loop connecting the telephone exchange to most subscribers is capable of carrying frequencies well beyond the 3.4 kHz upper limit.
Benefits of using DSL
DSL can provide virtually instantaneous transmission of voice, data and video over ordinary copper phone lines. A DSL connection can eliminate delays when waiting to download information and graphics from the Internet. It provides users with a cost effective high speed Internet connection. Another benefit is that a DSL connection is always on-line (like a LAN connection) with no waiting time for dialling or connecting.
There are now more than 10 million broadband connections in the UK. By December 2005 there were 9.792 million broadband connections in the UK and the average broadband take up rate during the three months to December was more than 70,000 per week.
Finance
Is Free Fax to Email Conversion the Right Solution for You?
If you are wondering whether free fax to email conversion is the right solution for you, you need to know the facts. This simple, yet effective form of communication can increase your businesses productivity and give you access to a number of new and exciting possibilities.
In recent years, the lowly fax machine has become almost a null and void way of communicating. This is due in part to the fact that email and other forms of communication via the internet have become not only necessary, but in some ways more convenient. In business, quick, reliable communication is key. This is why many companies have shied away from using fax machines. Fax machines, before now, would take a while to get the information through and also required a lot of paper in order to function. In some cases, fax messages were also difficult to decipher if handwriting was illegible, which is why many businesses chose to find a new way in which to communicate. However, free fax to email has changed the way the fax machine is used today.
If you are considering using this technology, you will need to understand how it works and why it is still a fantastic solution to many problems. Firstly, if you have a fax machine, phone line and email already set up, this technology is completely free. It works by using the fax machine. As usual, the information will be faxed through to you via your phone line. This information will then be converted into an email format and will appear in your inbox as a normal message. This makes it far easier to read and makes it simpler to convert the information on your side if need be. On top of that, you will no longer have to worry about wasting paper in order to receive these fax messages. This is especially helpful if the information and documentation is extensive.
If you are still not convinced that this solution is right for you, you need to think about these other possibilities:
- Business on the go: in business, you are required to go out and have business meetings, making it impossible to be in the office 24/7. You may not always have access to the information that you need. Free fax to email is the solution! Simply add your business email address to your smartphone and you will receive the information as you would if you were in the office.
- Larger client interaction: there are many different people who you will need to deal with in business. Some of them may be situated in rural areas that may not have access to reliable and fast internet. Using a fax machine could be the only way for them to send you documents. In business, you need to be prepared for these situations and having this fax conversion technology will keep you in the loop regardless of who you are dealing with.
Finance
Michael Cole – Pete Cochran From Mod Squad
This interview was done in the early 1990s. It was my wildest dream, an answered dream, even as a professional reporter.
Dark curly hair. Brooding eyes. Gravelly voice.
Women over thirty will probably recall introspective Pete Cochran of the early seventies hit ABC series MOD SQUAD. Michael Cole, the actor who portrayed Pete, is much different spiritually today than he was then.
Appearance-wise, however, one significant point is just as obvious. Amidst MOD SQUAD‘s five year run, Michael was in a serious car accident. His eyelid was nearly severed from his face; surgery saved it but an obvious scar remained. Girls across America sighed in relief and dreamed anew of his weathered face.
Today, the face is even more weathered; the build medium, seesawing between middle-aged and toned; the dark hair – streaked with gray – still curly. The voice is unchanged. He wears glasses.
Those once-dreaming teens who sighed over him are now adults with lives no longer centered around the fantasy of Michael Cole, and he’s long been aware of that.
“I got into trouble [afterward],” he admitted. “It was unreal to have nothing, then say, ‘I want that house,’ and be able to buy it.” The squint to his eye became more obvious as got into his thoughts. Now, however, his words opened on deeper scars, invisible to sight but obvious to the ear. “Everything bad was my fault. I blame no one else.
“I started in acting school working in plays. The stage was my bedroom.” He laughed, and his eyes lit up as he went into a long dissertation on how he literally lived on the stage for many years. “Then I went to Las Vegas. I met Paula there.” Paula Kelly was once a member of The Modernaires, a talented singer, and the woman who become Mrs. Michael Cole.
“She was beautiful. I was shy.” His grin was lopsided; his squint deepened. He looked like a big kid. The mention of Paula, the woman he married, the mother of his adored daughter, brought a softness to his voice and made his face light up.
His ideas moved so fast. Next, he was discussing his stardom. “MOD SQUAD was a groundbreaker. There were always mailbags in the hall outside Aaron Spelling’s office.” He leaned over the table to stare at his hands. His forefingers and thumbs made a triangle, the rest spread evenly – a thinking gesture. “It changed lives. I remember a letter from a girl on drugs, she was a hooker. Because of our show, she became a social worker.” So many years later, the thought still made him emotional.
A faceless kid helped towards a better life by Michael Cole, at the time a young man who had it all. Yet he was ready to self-destruct. What followed were years of anger, confusion, and much drinking and senseless indulgence. How is it that he now owns a spacious hilltop home? Speaks often and liberally of spirituality and Christ’s meaning in his life?
The accident. He found God amidst his car accident. “It was on a slick spot on Laurel Canyon Freeway; we [he and Paula] hit the mountain. I went through the windshield twice.” That reminded him of the moments directly after, rushing to the hospital. “People were in and out of my room.”
He eyed his fingers, once again splayed. “After everyone left one night, I checked the mirror and knew it might be over.” He looked up with a slow grin. “Then I did this,” he showed how he covered the eye with one hand. “Thought maybe it’d be an interesting image.” He probably wasn’t really all that philosophical about losing an eye and his career. After the eye was saved, after MOD SQUAD, he floundered, guesting on episodic TV and doing plays across the country. He related one experience.
“We were in a small town at one time. The weather was bad, we didn’t know if we’d have an audience. But three old ladies were there, one celebrating her 80th birthday.” He ran a forefinger up the side of his nose, then readjusted his glasses. “At intermission, I had a stagehand get a dozen red roses. After the play, we had a party.” He stopped talking and breathed deep. His next words were thick. “We both cried. It’s still a special memory.”
How could a man who cries at a stranger’s party become hard-drinking and belligerent? “I was afraid. I remember waking in the middle of one night. Something real gripped me. Paula held me and it went away.” Love notwithstanding, Paula could only handle so much amidst such powerful emotions, and she eventually left him.
“She didn’t do anything wrong,” he was quick to assure, “it was me. She just couldn’t take anymore.”
Then came a long period where he did nothing. “Absolutely nothing. People started dying around me…my manager, my mother. Other people were worried, told me to go back to work, but it wasn’t time. I knew when it would be time.”
Michael reads avidly, quotes Dylan Thomas, the Bible, and other writings that have affected him. He quit school in the 10th grade, eventually returned but never finished college; yet he can speak with a scholar’s insight. For someone who did nothing for so long, his thoughts and words speak of a healthy spiritual life.
It’s been many years since each of the mentioned milestones happened in Michael Cole’s life. Despite everything that has tried to bring him down and pull him into despair, today he has peace of mind, a spiritual understanding of his life, and friendship with his ex-wife.
He showed me a sketch he had done on his wall, a cross with a humanistic flower object draped across it as Christ had been hung on the cross. Next to his sketch, he wrote, “This time, Father, they know what they do.”
“Yes,” he smiled as our interview came to a close, “all in God’s time, not ours. God gave me a gift, I wasted it for awhile, but no longer. I’m ready to begin to use it again.”
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This was one of my favorite of all interviews. Michael picked me up at a 7-Eleven at the foot of the long, winding road that went up to his beautiful, large home in the California foothills. He handed me into his dark-green, very expensive car and, as I closed the door, it got away from me and slammed.
“Hey!” he exclaimed as he got into his side. “Don’t do that!”
I apologized, explaining that it hadn’t been done on purpose. He was clearly very careful with his vehicle.
We arrived at his home, and he led me into the house, where we sat together at his dining table. He got me a diet soda, and then we talked. And talked. And talked. It was like a dam had burst.
Remember, this was a dream-come-true for me. Michael Cole had been my young girlhood perfect guy – and here I was as an adult, at his dining table, in his home, chatting with him as if we were long-time friends. Amazing!
When we finally finished talking, he allowed me to take his photo in front of his drawing on his wall.
But the most amazing part, really, beyond everything else…interview over, photos done – Michael Cole, the Michael Cole, wanted to cook me dinner. Yes, he wanted me to have dinner with him – and he was going to be the chef. Spaghetti, as a matter of fact. I thanked him for the offer and, for reasons I’ll never understand…I said, “No, thank you.”
Can you imagine?!
Finance
MLM – Mike Dillard Magnetic Sponsoring – A Scam?
Magnetic Sponsoring, an Internet Based MLM sponsoring scheme by Mike Dillard, purports to have been responsible for sponsoring as many as 1,732 new distributors in 31 days!
It is unbelievable, especially to anyone with experience as an MLM Distributor. For those of you who may not have had the pleasure, let’s examine the typical MLM distributor’s career, all 6 months of it.
After leaving the exuberant hotel “Opportunity Meeting,” full of emotion, enthusiasm, “Sample Packs” of products and images of big checks dancing in their heads, the new Distributor excitedly embarks on his journey to financial freedom.
Following the procedures straight out of the 1957 MLM Marketing Handbook, the Distributor makes a list of his “warm market;” his family, friends and co workers.
His task is to convince, cajole or drag people on this list to an MLM “Opportunity Meeting” at a hotel. Usually, fewer than half of the people who said they would come, show up. Then, amazingly, virtually none are interested in signing up.
Many will eventually go so far as to change their phone numbers or move to a distant city to avoid further contact with their tormentor!
After terrorizing his “warm market,” of friends, etc the Distributor is encouraged by their “up line leader” to “Keep a Positive Attitude,” Never give up and to enthusiastically “Share their business opportunity” with anyone and everyone they encounter during the day, within 3 feet of them, the “3 foot rule.”
Most distributors cannot do this, since most Americans would rather have their eyeballs pulled from their eye sockets with rusted fish hooks than sell anyone anything, not to mention the fact that only 1 or 2 out of every 100 of the general public will have any interest in what they are selling.
After a few, half hearted, sweaty palm attempts; often leading to humiliation, the discouraged Distributor decides that the MLM business may not be for them.
Turning again to their “Up Line Leader” for help, they are assured it is only a matter of time, that sales is a numbers game and what they need are Fresh, Hot, Exclusive, Opportunity Seeker leads, who, at $1 to $5 each are supposedly sitting by their phones, waiting for their call.
After spending anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars per month and countless hours on what turns out to be a bitter cocktail of bad numbers, answering machines, rude language and very few grateful recipients, the Distributor is not only discouraged, his forced enthusiasm finally faded, he is also broke!
The average Distributor’s MLM career typically spans 3-6 months. Eighty percent never sponsor anyone. He has lost thousands of dollars on mandatory product purchases, (auto ship) marketing material, trips to company events and of course, Hot leads. He is cooked!
Fully 90% of Distributors fail at making money using traditional, out dated MLM methods.
With failure such a common out come, it is no wonder that Mike Dillard’s Magnetic Sponsoring System is called a scam by those unfamiliar with Internet Marketing methods.
Internet Marketers, on the other hand have no problem with such claims as sponsoring hundreds of new distributors monthly, since it is grounded in scientific marketing principals.
Targeted markets, funded proposals, under which prospects pay to be prospected; eliciting progressively greater commitment from prospects and using the power of the Internet to market to and follow up with prospects are all used with tremendous success by such marketing icons as Dan Kennedy, J. Abraham, Joe Sugarman and Willie Crawford, to name a few.
Some of their most effective campaigns pull in hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales in just a few days!
Internet Based MLM is destined to become the future of MLM and Mike Dillard is showing the way forward.
The difference between the old, 1957 Marketing Methods of most MLM companies and Internet Based MLM is the difference between digging a hole with a shovel and pick or blasting a hole with dynamite!
If you want you want to learn how to make money from day 1 in MLM or if you are looking to salvage your failing MLM career, you need to learn all you can about Internet Based MLM as quickly as you can!
Advanced French – How To Answer The Telephone In French
St. Paul Mayor to state: Hamline-Midway Library is not historic
Congress passes Democrats’ climate, health care bill, a win for Biden’s agenda
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump’s estate
Ways a GPS Vehicle Tracking System Can Benefit Your Business
FBI vs. Trump: Donald Trump investigation involves potential violations of US espionage law: search warrant
After special election win, Finstad sworn in as Minnesota’s newest member of Congress
Tariffs: Reality Check
A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Norfolk police officer charged with manslaughter
Preseason message to young Vikings: ‘You have to smell the roses’
Rugby South Africa vs Wales: 3rd test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream and team news
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Rugby South Africa vs Wales: 3rd test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream and team news
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Sports3 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Finance4 days ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide