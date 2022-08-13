News
After special election win, Finstad sworn in as Minnesota’s newest member of Congress
WASHINGTON — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can’t afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.
Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children.
“It’s a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family,” Pelosi said. “As I said to the children, what we do is all about them, all about the future.”
Finstad, a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration, won a special election Tuesday to fill out the remaining months of the term of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February.
“People in my district sent a farmer to Congress,” Finstad said in a statement. “As a farmer, we wake up in the morning and don’t wonder if something will be broken during the day; we know something will be, so instead, we wonder how we will fix it. I will come to work every day in Congress with the intention to do everything I can to fix things.”
Finstad will face a quick rematch in November for a full term against his Democratic opponent, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who came within 4 percentage points of winning Tuesday in their Republican-leaning southern Minnesota district.
A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Norfolk police officer charged with manslaughter
The trial of a Virginia police officer accused of fatally shooting a mental patient has ended in a mistrial.
Edmund “Ryan” Hoyt, a Norfolk Police Department patrol officer, was charged with intentional homicide in the 2020 death of Kelvin White near a Chesapeake grocery store. Hoyt, who was off duty, claimed he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors claimed he “overstepped” and wrongly killed White.
VA POLICE OFFICERS WEARED ACTIVATED BODYCAMS DURING THE FATAL SHOOTING
The Virginian-Pilot reports that a Chesapeake Circuit Court judge declared a mistrial on Thursday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked after nine hours of deliberations over two days.
Hoyt, 36, testified in his own defense, telling jurors he walked to the store and confronted White after his wife called and said a man was threatening her and their two young daughters . Hoyt said he opened fire after White tried to stab him.
White, 42, had a long history of mental health issues, including a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, according to trial testimony.
About a dozen members of White’s family attended the trial. They declined to discuss the outcome as they left the courthouse.
VIRGINIA FLOODS LEAVE 3 PEOPLE UNCOUNTED, TEAMS STILL SEARCHING
It is unclear whether prosecutors will seek a new trial. Hoyt’s attorney said he plans to file a motion to have the charges dismissed.
Preseason message to young Vikings: ‘You have to smell the roses’
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips still remembers walking out of the tunnel for first time in as an NFL player. He was a rookie with the Buffalo Bills at the time, and it came ahead of a preseason game with the Carolina Panthers.
“That was a surreal moment,” Phillips said. “I had watery eyes, and I hope a lot of the young guys have that same experience.”
While some Vikings veterans might not be looking forward with Sunday’s preseason game at Las Vegas, Phillips, 26, is excited to see some of the young Vikings hopefuls in action.
“Man, I love the preseason,” Phillips said with a smile. “It’s a harsh pill to swallow, but we’ve got 90 players on this team, and a handful of them won’t ever get another opportunity.”
That’s his message as the Vikings head into the matchup with the Raiders: This isn’t something to be taken for granted.
“To go into an NFL stadium and play in a preseason game might be the highest level of achievement that (some of these guys) have in their football career,” Phillips said. “I absolutely love seeing any type of big play and celebrating. I’m all about it. I want them to be as extra as they can. You have to smell the roses.”
VERY BASIC
As for what to expect from the Vikings in their preseason opener, it’s safe to assume there won’t be any trick plays.
“It will be very basic,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said with a smile. “Don’t evaluate us off this one.”
That said, there will be some intrigue with Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond getting a 50-50 split at quarterback. Though it would appear Mannion leads the race for the No. 2 spot behind Kirk Cousins, Phillips doesn’t want him to rest on his laurels this weekend.
“You don’t really get credit for experience; you get credit for performance,” Phillips said. “We’re just going to let these guys go out there and compete and evaluate each play as it comes.”
PATIENTLY WAITING
It seems like only a matter of time before rookie safety Lewis Cine starts getting consistent reps with the starters. In the meantime, he’s trying to soak up as much information as possible.
“I’m still learning,” Cine said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Plus, even if Cine isn’t running with the starters in the Sep. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers, he’s confident he will make an impact whenever he gets in the game.
“I know there’s a place for me on the defense,” he said. “I know I’m going to contribute somewhere.”
Forexlive Americas FX News Wrap: USD Rises as Flows Move From Other Currencies
The USD rose in trade today as the focus shifted from the drop in inflation seen this week in the US to unrest in other countries. The German Rhine has fallen below a critical navigation level which could impact energy (coal runs through the river), hydropower, trade, slow growth and increase inflation. This is not good news for the EU. The GBP has been impacted and also suffers from higher energy costs with higher temperatures.
GBP, JPY and EUR end the day as the weakest of the major currencies, while NZD and USD are the strongest.
Next week, the RBNZ is expected to continue its tightening program with another 50 basis point hike. The US Fed will release the minutes of the last FOMC rate meeting where the Fed tightened 75 basis points and moved the target rate to “neutral” at 2.5%.
Today the Richmond Fed’s Barkin reiterated a number of Fed officials’ sentiments, saying he wants inflation to stay lower for an extended period and until the rate hits its level. target of 2%, the Fed would continue to tighten its policy. He did not commit to 50 or 75 basis points citing the number of inflation and employment reports that have yet to be released.
Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index came out better than expected, but was mixed on the details. Although expectations have risen to 54.9 from 47.3, current conditions have moved to 55.5 from 58.1 last month. Inflation expectations were also mixed, with 1-year expectations rising from 5.2% to 5.0%, with 5-year expectations rising to 3.0% from 2.9% last month.
In other markets before the weekend:
- Spot gold is trading at $1,801.44, up $12.06 or 0.67% today. For the week, the precious metal is up 1.54% and 7.16% from its July 21 low.
- Silver spot is up $0.51 or 2.46% at $20.80. For the trading week, the price is up 4.61%
- WTI Crude Oil is trading down $2.45 at $91.89. For the week, the price is still up 3.77%
- Bitcoin is trading at $24,254. Since last Friday’s close, the price is up 4%.
In the US debt market, returns are mixed today:
- 2 years 3.246%, +2.3 basis points
- 5 years 2.960%, -3.0 basis points
- 10 years 2.838% -5.1 basis points
- 30 years 3.114%, -6.5 basis points
For the trading week, the:
- Fall in 2-year yields -2.8 basis points
- The 5-year return is stable
- The 10-year return is stable
- The 30-year yield is up 4.3 basis points
In the US stock market today, the week ended with strong gains led by the Nasdaq which rose more than 2%. Over the week, the major indices made their fourth consecutive gain. Earnings for the week showed:
- Dow, +2.92%
- S&P +3.25%
- Nasdaq +3.08%
The Nasdaq is now up 23.4% from its low, but still remains at -16.6% from the high. The Dow Jones is down only -7.2% from its all-time high and the S&P is still down -10.18%.
For the week, the biggest Dow 30 gainers were:
- Disney +14.01%
- Dow, +8.62%
- Travelers, +7.93%
- Caterpillar, +6.18%
- Goldman Sachs, +5.72%
Dow laggards included:
- J&J, -3.4%
- Visa, -2.10%
- Sales force, -0.15%
- Verizon, +0.44%
- Coca-Cola, +0.5%
The week was again dominated by so-called meme actions:
- Bed bath and beyond, increased by 58.7%
- Express grew by 17.2%
- AMC increased by 8.96%
Other big winners include:
- First Solar, +15.76% after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
- Snap, +14.15%
- Soft, +12.47%
- Netflix, +9.93%
- Meta, +8.01%
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
By JOSHUA GOODMAN
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and was undergoing surgery, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
Dr. Martin Haskell, a physician who was among those who rushed to help, described Rushdie’s wounds as “serious but recoverable.”
Event moderator Henry Reese, 73, a co-founder of an organization that offers residencies to writers facing persecution, was also attacked. Reese suffered a facial injury and was treated and released from a hospital, police said. He and Rushdie were due to discuss the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile.
A state trooper and a county sheriff’s deputy were assigned to Rushdie’s lecture, and state police said the trooper made the arrest. But after the attack, some longtime visitors to the center questioned why there wasn’t tighter security for the event, given the decades of threats against Rushdie and a bounty on his head offering more than $3 million for anyone who kills him.
Rabbi Charles Savenor was among the roughly 2,500 people in the audience. Amid gasps, spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.
The assailant ran onto the platform “and started pounding on Mr. Rushdie. At first you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten,” Savenor said. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.
Another spectator, Kathleen Jones, said the attacker was dressed in black, with a black mask.
“We thought perhaps it was part of a stunt to show that there’s still a lot of controversy around this author. But it became evident in a few seconds” that it wasn’t, she said.
Matar, like other visitors, had obtained a pass to enter the institution’s 750-acre grounds, the president of the organization said.
The suspect’s attorney, public defender Nathaniel Barone, said he was still gathering information and declined to comment.
Rushdie has been a prominent spokesman for free expression and liberal causes. He is a former president of PEN America, which said it was “reeling from shock and horror” at the attack.
“We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil,” CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.
Rushdie’s 1988 novel was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims, who saw a character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Across the Muslim world, often-violent protests erupted against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family.
At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.
The book was banned in Iran, where the late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Khomeini died that same year.
Iran’s current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the edict, though Iran in recent years hasn’t focused on the writer.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s attack, which led a night news bulletin on Iranian state television.
The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, which included a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.
He said in a 2012 talk in New York that terrorism is really the art of fear.
“The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid,” he said.
Anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered long after Khomeini’s decree. The Index on Censorship, an organization promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for his killing as recently as 2016.
An Associated Press journalist who went to the Tehran office of the 15 Khordad Foundation, which put up the millions for the bounty on Rushdie, found it closed Friday night on the Iranian weekend. No one answered calls to its listed telephone number.
In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.
Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”
Widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest living writers, Rushdie was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 and earlier this year was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor, a royal accolade for people who have made a major contribution to the arts, science or public life.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “appalled” that Rushdie was stabbed “while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.”
The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, has served for more than a century as a place for reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors don’t pass through metal detectors or undergo bag checks. Most people leave the doors to their century-old cottages unlocked at night.
The center is known for its summertime lecture series, where Rushdie has spoken before.
“We were founded to bring people together” to learn and look for solutions to major problems, institution President Michael Hill said. “Now we’re called to take on fear and the worst of all human traits: hate.”
Associated Press writers John Wawrow in Chautauqua; Jennifer Peltz and Hillel Italie in New York City; Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Michael Hill in Albany, New York; and Nasser Karimi and Mehdi Fattahi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
RSS changes profile pictures of social media accounts to national flag
New Delhi:
Ahead of Independence Day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday replaced profile pictures on its social media accounts with the national flag of its traditional saffron flag.
As the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to put ‘Tiranga’ as the profile picture of their media accounts social between August 2 and 15.
The RSS, the political source of the ruling BJP, has been criticized by Congress and other oppositions for its stance on the national flag.
In an obvious reference to the RSS, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh asked earlier this month whether the organization which has not hoisted the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years will abide by the message of the Prime Minister to make “tiranga” the profile image of social media accounts.
On Friday, co-head of the RSS publicity department, Narender Thakur, said the Sangh celebrated Independence Day in all its offices by raising the national flag.
The Sangh changed their social media profile picture to the national flag from their organizational flag.
He added that RSS workers were actively involved in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.
The central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag from their homes from August 13 to 15 as part of its “Har Ghar Tiranga” program.
Earlier, the head of the RSS publicity service, Sunil Ambekar, said such things should not be politicized.
The RSS has already extended its support to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” and “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” programs. The Sangh had appealed in July for the full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programs to be organized by the government, private bodies and Sangh-related organizations, Sunil Ambekar said.
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their hold on Congress in November’s elections.
The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, which is but a shadow of the larger, more ambitious plan to supercharge environment and social programs that Biden and his party envisioned early last year. Even so, Democrats happily declared victory on top-tier goals like providing Congress’ largest ever investment in curbing carbon emissions, reining in pharmaceutical costs and taxing large companies, a vote they believe will show they can wring accomplishments from a routinely gridlocked Washington that often disillusions voters.
“Today is a day of celebration, a day we take another giant step in our momentous agenda,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. She said the measure “meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives.”
Republicans solidly opposed the legislation, calling it a cornucopia of wasteful liberal daydreams that would raise taxes and families’ living costs. They did the same Sunday but Senate Democrats banded together and used Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote t o power the measure through that 50-50 chamber.
“Democrats, more than any other majority in history, are addicted to spending other people’s money, regardless of what we as a country can afford,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “I can almost see glee in their eyes.”
Biden’s initial 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal also envisioned free prekindergarten, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and eased immigration restrictions. That crashed after centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it was too costly, using the leverage every Democrat has in the evenly-divided Senate.
Still, the final legislation remained substantive. Its pillar is about $375 billion over 10 years to encourage industry and consumers to shift from carbon-emitting to cleaner forms of energy. That includes $4 billion to cope with the West’s catastrophic drought.
Spending, tax credits and loans would bolster technology like solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emission-reducing equipment for coal- and gas-powered power plants and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities.
Another $64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for privately bought health insurance. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for only 10 drugs. Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket prescription costs would be limited to $2,000 starting in 2025, and beginning next year would pay no more than $35 monthly for insulin, the costly diabetes drug.
The bill would raise around $740 billion in revenue over the decade, over a third from government savings from lower drug prices. More would flow from higher taxes on some $1 billion corporations, levies on companies that repurchase their own stock and stronger IRS tax collections. About $300 billion would remain to defray budget deficits, a sliver of the period’s projected $16 trillion total.
Against the backdrop of GOP attacks on the FBI for its court-empowered search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate for sensitive documents, Republicans repeatedly savaged the bill’s boost to the IRS budget. That is aimed at collecting an estimated $120 billion in unpaid taxes over the coming decade, and Republicans have misleadingly claimed that the IRS will hire 87,000 agents to target average families.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said Democrats would also “weaponize” the IRS with agents, “many of whom will be trained in the use of deadly force, to go after any American citizen.” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, asked Thursday on “Fox and Friends” if there would be an IRS “strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small business person.”
Few IRS personnel are armed, and Democrats say the bill’s $80 billion, 10-year budget increase would be to replace waves of retirees, not just agents, and modernize equipment. They have said typical families and small businesses would not be targeted, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen directing the IRS this week to not “increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold” that would be audited.
Republicans say the legislation’s new business taxes will increase prices, worsening the nation’s bout with its worst inflation since 1981. Though Democrats have labeled the measure the Inflation Reduction Act, nonpartisan analysts say it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices.
The GOP also says the bill would raise taxes on lower- and middle-income families. An analysis by Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which didn’t include the bill’s tax breaks for health care and energy, estimated that the corporate tax boosts would marginally affect those taxpayers but indirectly, partly due to lower stock prices and wages.
The bill caps three months in which Congress has approved legislation on veterans’ benefits, the semiconductor industry, gun checks for young buyers and Ukraine’s invasion by Russia and adding Sweden and Finland to NATO. All passed with bipartisan support, suggesting Republicans also want to display their productive side.
It’s unclear whether voters will reward Democrats for the legislation after months of painfully high inflation dominating voters’ attention and Biden’s dangerously low popularity with the public and a steady history of midterm elections that batter the party holding the White House.
The bill had its roots in early 2021, after Congress approved a $1.9 trillion measure over GOP opposition to combat the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Emboldened, the new president and his party reached further.
They called their $3.5 trillion plan Build Back Better. Besides social and environment initiatives, it proposed rolling back Trump-era tax breaks for the rich and corporations and $555 billion for climate efforts, well above the resources in Friday’s legislation.
With Manchin opposing those amounts, it was sliced to a roughly $2 trillion measure that Democrats moved through the House in November. He unexpectedly sank that bill too, earning scorn from exasperated fellow Democrats from Capitol Hill and the White House.
Last gasp talks between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., seemed fruitless until the two unexpectedly announced agreement last month on the new package.
Manchin won billions for carbon capture technology for the fossil fuel industries he champions, plus procedures for more oil drilling on federal lands and promises for faster energy project permitting. Centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., also won concessions, eliminating planned higher taxes on hedge fund managers and helping win the drought funds.
