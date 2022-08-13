News
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump’s estate
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ZEKE MILLER and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week.
A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday.
The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain.
The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
The property receipt also shows federal agents collected other potential presidential records, including the order pardoning Trump ally Roger Stone, a “leatherbound box of documents,” and information about the “President of France.” A binder of photos, a handwritten note, “miscellaneous secret documents” and “miscellaneous confidential documents” were also seized in the search.
Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, who was present at Mar-a-Lago when the agents conducted the search, signed two property receipts — one that was two pages long and another that is a single page.
In a statement earlier Friday, Trump claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified,” and argued that he would have turned them over if the Justice Department had asked.
While incumbent presidents generally have the power to declassify information, that authority lapses as soon as they leave office and it was not clear if the documents in question have ever been declassified. And even an incumbent’s powers to declassify may be limited regarding secrets dealing with nuclear weapons programs, covert operations and operatives, and some data shared with allies.
Trump kept possession of the documents despite multiple requests from agencies, including the National Archives, to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law.
The Mar-a-Lago search warrant served Monday was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s home earlier this year. The Archives had asked the department to investigate after saying 15 boxes of records it retrieved from the estate included classified records.
It remains unclear whether the Justice Department moved forward with the warrant simply as a means to retrieve the records or as part of a wider criminal investigation. Multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified information, with both criminal and civil penalties, as well as presidential records.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the same judge who signed off on the search warrant, unsealed the warrant and property receipt Friday at the request of the Justice Department after Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump said he backed the warrant’s “immediate” release. The Justice Department told the judge Friday afternoon that Trump’s lawyers did not object to the proposal to make it public.
In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents … I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”
The Justice Department’s request was striking because such warrants traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation. But the department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks by Trump and his allies, and felt that the public was entitled to the FBI’s side about what prompted Monday’s action at the former president’s home.
“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” said a motion filed in federal court in Florida on Thursday.
The information was released as( Trump prepares for another run for the White House. During his 2016 campaign, he pointed frequently to an FBI investigation into his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, over whether she mishandled classified information.
To obtain a search warrant, federal authorities must prove to a judge that probable cause exists to believe that a crime was committed. Garland said he personally approved the warrant, a decision he said the department did not take lightly given that standard practice where possible is to select less intrusive tactics than a search of one’s home.
In this case, according to a person familiar with the matter, there was substantial engagement with Trump and his representatives prior to the search warrant, including a subpoena for records and a visit to Mar-a-Lago a couple of months ago by FBI and Justice Department officials to assess how the documents were stored. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
FBI and Justice Department policy cautions against discussing ongoing investigations, both to protect the integrity of the inquiries and to avoid unfairly maligning someone who is being scrutinized but winds up ultimately not being charged. That’s especially true in the case of search warrants, where supporting court papers are routinely kept secret as the investigation proceeds.
In this case, though, Garland cited the fact that Trump himself had provided the first public confirmation of the FBI search, “as is his right.” The Justice Department, in its new filing, also said that disclosing information about it now would not harm the court’s functions.
The Justice Department under Garland has been leery of public statements about politically charged investigations, or of confirming to what extent it might be investigating Trump as part of a broader probe into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The department has tried to avoid being seen as injecting itself into presidential politics, as happened in 2016 when then-FBI Director James Comey made an unusual public statement announcing that the FBI would not be recommending criminal charges against Clinton regarding her handling of email — and when he spoke up again just over a week before the election to notify Congress that the probe was being effectively reopened because of the discovery of new emails.
The attorney general also condemned verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel over the search. Some Republican allies of Trump have called for the FBI to be defunded. Large numbers of Trump supporters have called for the warrant to be released hoping they it will show that Trump was unfairly targeted.
“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said of federal law enforcement agents, calling them “dedicated, patriotic public servants.”
Earlier Thursday, an armed man wearing body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio, then fled and was later killed after a standoff with law enforcement. A law enforcement official briefed on the matter identified the man as Ricky Shiffer and said he is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol and may have been there on the day it took place.
_____
Associated Press writers Lindsay Whitehurst and Meg Kinnard contributed to this report.
News
FBI vs. Trump: Donald Trump investigation involves potential violations of US espionage law: search warrant
Washington:
The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida residence was partly based on suspicion of violations of US espionage law related to the unlawful withholding of sensitive defense documents, a warrant revealed on Friday.
The warrant and related documents, unsealed by a Florida judge, showed that agents had taken with them a significant number of documents labeled “top secret”.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
After special election win, Finstad sworn in as Minnesota’s newest member of Congress
WASHINGTON — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can’t afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.
Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children.
“It’s a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family,” Pelosi said. “As I said to the children, what we do is all about them, all about the future.”
Finstad, a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration, won a special election Tuesday to fill out the remaining months of the term of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February.
“People in my district sent a farmer to Congress,” Finstad said in a statement. “As a farmer, we wake up in the morning and don’t wonder if something will be broken during the day; we know something will be, so instead, we wonder how we will fix it. I will come to work every day in Congress with the intention to do everything I can to fix things.”
Finstad will face a quick rematch in November for a full term against his Democratic opponent, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who came within 4 percentage points of winning Tuesday in their Republican-leaning southern Minnesota district.
News
A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Norfolk police officer charged with manslaughter
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The trial of a Virginia police officer accused of fatally shooting a mental patient has ended in a mistrial.
Edmund “Ryan” Hoyt, a Norfolk Police Department patrol officer, was charged with intentional homicide in the 2020 death of Kelvin White near a Chesapeake grocery store. Hoyt, who was off duty, claimed he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors claimed he “overstepped” and wrongly killed White.
VA POLICE OFFICERS WEARED ACTIVATED BODYCAMS DURING THE FATAL SHOOTING
The Virginian-Pilot reports that a Chesapeake Circuit Court judge declared a mistrial on Thursday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked after nine hours of deliberations over two days.
Hoyt, 36, testified in his own defense, telling jurors he walked to the store and confronted White after his wife called and said a man was threatening her and their two young daughters . Hoyt said he opened fire after White tried to stab him.
White, 42, had a long history of mental health issues, including a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, according to trial testimony.
About a dozen members of White’s family attended the trial. They declined to discuss the outcome as they left the courthouse.
VIRGINIA FLOODS LEAVE 3 PEOPLE UNCOUNTED, TEAMS STILL SEARCHING
It is unclear whether prosecutors will seek a new trial. Hoyt’s attorney said he plans to file a motion to have the charges dismissed.
Fox
News
Preseason message to young Vikings: ‘You have to smell the roses’
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips still remembers walking out of the tunnel for first time in as an NFL player. He was a rookie with the Buffalo Bills at the time, and it came ahead of a preseason game with the Carolina Panthers.
“That was a surreal moment,” Phillips said. “I had watery eyes, and I hope a lot of the young guys have that same experience.”
While some Vikings veterans might not be looking forward with Sunday’s preseason game at Las Vegas, Phillips, 26, is excited to see some of the young Vikings hopefuls in action.
“Man, I love the preseason,” Phillips said with a smile. “It’s a harsh pill to swallow, but we’ve got 90 players on this team, and a handful of them won’t ever get another opportunity.”
That’s his message as the Vikings head into the matchup with the Raiders: This isn’t something to be taken for granted.
“To go into an NFL stadium and play in a preseason game might be the highest level of achievement that (some of these guys) have in their football career,” Phillips said. “I absolutely love seeing any type of big play and celebrating. I’m all about it. I want them to be as extra as they can. You have to smell the roses.”
VERY BASIC
As for what to expect from the Vikings in their preseason opener, it’s safe to assume there won’t be any trick plays.
“It will be very basic,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said with a smile. “Don’t evaluate us off this one.”
That said, there will be some intrigue with Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond getting a 50-50 split at quarterback. Though it would appear Mannion leads the race for the No. 2 spot behind Kirk Cousins, Phillips doesn’t want him to rest on his laurels this weekend.
“You don’t really get credit for experience; you get credit for performance,” Phillips said. “We’re just going to let these guys go out there and compete and evaluate each play as it comes.”
PATIENTLY WAITING
It seems like only a matter of time before rookie safety Lewis Cine starts getting consistent reps with the starters. In the meantime, he’s trying to soak up as much information as possible.
“I’m still learning,” Cine said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Plus, even if Cine isn’t running with the starters in the Sep. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers, he’s confident he will make an impact whenever he gets in the game.
“I know there’s a place for me on the defense,” he said. “I know I’m going to contribute somewhere.”
News
Forexlive Americas FX News Wrap: USD Rises as Flows Move From Other Currencies
The USD rose in trade today as the focus shifted from the drop in inflation seen this week in the US to unrest in other countries. The German Rhine has fallen below a critical navigation level which could impact energy (coal runs through the river), hydropower, trade, slow growth and increase inflation. This is not good news for the EU. The GBP has been impacted and also suffers from higher energy costs with higher temperatures.
GBP, JPY and EUR end the day as the weakest of the major currencies, while NZD and USD are the strongest.
Next week, the RBNZ is expected to continue its tightening program with another 50 basis point hike. The US Fed will release the minutes of the last FOMC rate meeting where the Fed tightened 75 basis points and moved the target rate to “neutral” at 2.5%.
Today the Richmond Fed’s Barkin reiterated a number of Fed officials’ sentiments, saying he wants inflation to stay lower for an extended period and until the rate hits its level. target of 2%, the Fed would continue to tighten its policy. He did not commit to 50 or 75 basis points citing the number of inflation and employment reports that have yet to be released.
Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index came out better than expected, but was mixed on the details. Although expectations have risen to 54.9 from 47.3, current conditions have moved to 55.5 from 58.1 last month. Inflation expectations were also mixed, with 1-year expectations rising from 5.2% to 5.0%, with 5-year expectations rising to 3.0% from 2.9% last month.
In other markets before the weekend:
- Spot gold is trading at $1,801.44, up $12.06 or 0.67% today. For the week, the precious metal is up 1.54% and 7.16% from its July 21 low.
- Silver spot is up $0.51 or 2.46% at $20.80. For the trading week, the price is up 4.61%
- WTI Crude Oil is trading down $2.45 at $91.89. For the week, the price is still up 3.77%
- Bitcoin is trading at $24,254. Since last Friday’s close, the price is up 4%.
In the US debt market, returns are mixed today:
- 2 years 3.246%, +2.3 basis points
- 5 years 2.960%, -3.0 basis points
- 10 years 2.838% -5.1 basis points
- 30 years 3.114%, -6.5 basis points
For the trading week, the:
- Fall in 2-year yields -2.8 basis points
- The 5-year return is stable
- The 10-year return is stable
- The 30-year yield is up 4.3 basis points
In the US stock market today, the week ended with strong gains led by the Nasdaq which rose more than 2%. Over the week, the major indices made their fourth consecutive gain. Earnings for the week showed:
- Dow, +2.92%
- S&P +3.25%
- Nasdaq +3.08%
The Nasdaq is now up 23.4% from its low, but still remains at -16.6% from the high. The Dow Jones is down only -7.2% from its all-time high and the S&P is still down -10.18%.
For the week, the biggest Dow 30 gainers were:
- Disney +14.01%
- Dow, +8.62%
- Travelers, +7.93%
- Caterpillar, +6.18%
- Goldman Sachs, +5.72%
Dow laggards included:
- J&J, -3.4%
- Visa, -2.10%
- Sales force, -0.15%
- Verizon, +0.44%
- Coca-Cola, +0.5%
The week was again dominated by so-called meme actions:
- Bed bath and beyond, increased by 58.7%
- Express grew by 17.2%
- AMC increased by 8.96%
Other big winners include:
- First Solar, +15.76% after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
- Snap, +14.15%
- Soft, +12.47%
- Netflix, +9.93%
- Meta, +8.01%
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
By JOSHUA GOODMAN
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and was undergoing surgery, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
Dr. Martin Haskell, a physician who was among those who rushed to help, described Rushdie’s wounds as “serious but recoverable.”
Event moderator Henry Reese, 73, a co-founder of an organization that offers residencies to writers facing persecution, was also attacked. Reese suffered a facial injury and was treated and released from a hospital, police said. He and Rushdie were due to discuss the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile.
A state trooper and a county sheriff’s deputy were assigned to Rushdie’s lecture, and state police said the trooper made the arrest. But after the attack, some longtime visitors to the center questioned why there wasn’t tighter security for the event, given the decades of threats against Rushdie and a bounty on his head offering more than $3 million for anyone who kills him.
Rabbi Charles Savenor was among the roughly 2,500 people in the audience. Amid gasps, spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.
The assailant ran onto the platform “and started pounding on Mr. Rushdie. At first you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten,” Savenor said. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.
Another spectator, Kathleen Jones, said the attacker was dressed in black, with a black mask.
“We thought perhaps it was part of a stunt to show that there’s still a lot of controversy around this author. But it became evident in a few seconds” that it wasn’t, she said.
Matar, like other visitors, had obtained a pass to enter the institution’s 750-acre grounds, the president of the organization said.
The suspect’s attorney, public defender Nathaniel Barone, said he was still gathering information and declined to comment.
Rushdie has been a prominent spokesman for free expression and liberal causes. He is a former president of PEN America, which said it was “reeling from shock and horror” at the attack.
“We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil,” CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.
Rushdie’s 1988 novel was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims, who saw a character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Across the Muslim world, often-violent protests erupted against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family.
At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.
The book was banned in Iran, where the late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Khomeini died that same year.
Iran’s current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the edict, though Iran in recent years hasn’t focused on the writer.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s attack, which led a night news bulletin on Iranian state television.
The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, which included a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.
He said in a 2012 talk in New York that terrorism is really the art of fear.
“The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid,” he said.
Anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered long after Khomeini’s decree. The Index on Censorship, an organization promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for his killing as recently as 2016.
An Associated Press journalist who went to the Tehran office of the 15 Khordad Foundation, which put up the millions for the bounty on Rushdie, found it closed Friday night on the Iranian weekend. No one answered calls to its listed telephone number.
In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.
Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”
Widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest living writers, Rushdie was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 and earlier this year was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor, a royal accolade for people who have made a major contribution to the arts, science or public life.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “appalled” that Rushdie was stabbed “while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.”
The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, has served for more than a century as a place for reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors don’t pass through metal detectors or undergo bag checks. Most people leave the doors to their century-old cottages unlocked at night.
The center is known for its summertime lecture series, where Rushdie has spoken before.
“We were founded to bring people together” to learn and look for solutions to major problems, institution President Michael Hill said. “Now we’re called to take on fear and the worst of all human traits: hate.”
___
Associated Press writers John Wawrow in Chautauqua; Jennifer Peltz and Hillel Italie in New York City; Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Michael Hill in Albany, New York; and Nasser Karimi and Mehdi Fattahi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump’s estate
Ways a GPS Vehicle Tracking System Can Benefit Your Business
FBI vs. Trump: Donald Trump investigation involves potential violations of US espionage law: search warrant
After special election win, Finstad sworn in as Minnesota’s newest member of Congress
Tariffs: Reality Check
A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Norfolk police officer charged with manslaughter
Preseason message to young Vikings: ‘You have to smell the roses’
Forexlive Americas FX News Wrap: USD Rises as Flows Move From Other Currencies
TA – Harmony (ONE) Price Shows Bullish Signs
Wide Area Network (WAN)
Rugby South Africa vs Wales: 3rd test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream and team news
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Rugby South Africa vs Wales: 3rd test kick-off time, TV channel, live stream and team news
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Sports3 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Finance4 days ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide