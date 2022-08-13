News
FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ZEKE MILLER and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week.
A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday.
The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain.
The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
The property receipt also shows federal agents collected other potential presidential records, including the order pardoning Trump ally Roger Stone, a “leatherbound box of documents,” and information about the “President of France.” A binder of photos, a handwritten note, “miscellaneous secret documents” and “miscellaneous confidential documents” were also seized in the search.
Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, who was present at Mar-a-Lago when the agents conducted the search, signed two property receipts — one that was two pages long and another that is a single page.
In a statement earlier Friday, Trump claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified,” and argued that he would have turned them over if the Justice Department had asked.
While incumbent presidents generally have the power to declassify information, that authority lapses as soon as they leave office and it was not clear if the documents in question have ever been declassified. And even an incumbent’s powers to declassify may be limited regarding secrets dealing with nuclear weapons programs, covert operations and operatives, and some data shared with allies.
Trump kept possession of the documents despite multiple requests from agencies, including the National Archives, to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law.
The Mar-a-Lago search warrant served Monday was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s home earlier this year. The Archives had asked the department to investigate after saying 15 boxes of records it retrieved from the estate included classified records.
It remains unclear whether the Justice Department moved forward with the warrant simply as a means to retrieve the records or as part of a wider criminal investigation or attempt to prosecute the former president. Multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified information, with both criminal and civil penalties, as well as presidential records.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the same judge who signed off on the search warrant, unsealed the warrant and property receipt Friday at the request of the Justice Department after Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump said he backed the warrant’s “immediate” release. The Justice Department told the judge Friday afternoon that Trump’s lawyers did not object to the proposal to make it public.
In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents … I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”
The Justice Department’s request was striking because such warrants traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation. But the department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks by Trump and his allies, and felt that the public was entitled to the FBI’s side about what prompted Monday’s action at the former president’s home.
“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” said a motion filed in federal court in Florida on Thursday.
The information was released as( Trump prepares for another run for the White House. During his 2016 campaign, he pointed frequently to an FBI investigation into his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, over whether she mishandled classified information.
To obtain a search warrant, federal authorities must prove to a judge that probable cause exists to believe that a crime was committed. Garland said he personally approved the warrant, a decision he said the department did not take lightly given that standard practice where possible is to select less intrusive tactics than a search of one’s home.
In this case, according to a person familiar with the matter, there was substantial engagement with Trump and his representatives prior to the search warrant, including a subpoena for records and a visit to Mar-a-Lago a couple of months ago by FBI and Justice Department officials to assess how the documents were stored. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
FBI and Justice Department policy cautions against discussing ongoing investigations, both to protect the integrity of the inquiries and to avoid unfairly maligning someone who is being scrutinized but winds up ultimately not being charged. That’s especially true in the case of search warrants, where supporting court papers are routinely kept secret as the investigation proceeds.
In this case, though, Garland cited the fact that Trump himself had provided the first public confirmation of the FBI search, “as is his right.” The Justice Department, in its new filing, also said that disclosing information about it now would not harm the court’s functions.
The Justice Department under Garland has been leery of public statements about politically charged investigations, or of confirming to what extent it might be investigating Trump as part of a broader probe into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The department has tried to avoid being seen as injecting itself into presidential politics, as happened in 2016 when then-FBI Director James Comey made an unusual public statement announcing that the FBI would not be recommending criminal charges against Clinton regarding her handling of email — and when he spoke up again just over a week before the election to notify Congress that the probe was being effectively reopened because of the discovery of new emails.
The attorney general also condemned verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel over the search. Some Republican allies of Trump have called for the FBI to be defunded. Large numbers of Trump supporters have called for the warrant to be released hoping they it will show that Trump was unfairly targeted.
“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said of federal law enforcement agents, calling them “dedicated, patriotic public servants.”
Earlier Thursday, an armed man wearing body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio, then fled and was later killed after a standoff with law enforcement. A law enforcement official briefed on the matter identified the man as Ricky Shiffer and said he is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol and may have been there on the day it took place.
Associated Press writers Lindsay Whitehurst and Meg Kinnard contributed to this report.
Roon wants to educate patients with freshly obtained information about their conditions – TechCrunch
As individuals try to manage medical information and understand their conditions, many typically turn to Google or WebMD, which do little to verify or provide the latest information. But Roon plans to change that with a medical education platform for verified information, coming strictly from doctors, patients and caregivers.
By curating the data he makes available on individual conditions, Roon aims to reassure patients and caregivers of accuracy and the right source.
“We only pay lip service to caregivers, but there is so much more to recognize the important role they play in health management,” said Roon co-founder Rohan Ramakrishna, who previously worked as a neurosurgeon. “And so when we build this medical canon of information, we take all of that into account, so that we can meet the unique needs of patients and caregivers in any individual condition.”
Alongside Ramakrishna are former Pinterest marketing executives Vikram Bhaskaran and partner engineer Arun Ranganathan. They entered the health tech space with Roon in hopes of reinventing what it means to receive medical information after working as caregivers themselves.
Bhaskaran and Ranganathan realized that it was unnecessarily difficult to seek information about the conditions of their loved ones. After connecting on the idea with Ramakrishna, Roon was born.
“There’s so much medical misinformation…in 2022, it’s crazy that patients have nowhere to go to answer questions,” Bhaskaran told TechCrunch in an interview.
The company claims to “humanize medicine” for people who have questions but have nowhere to turn.
Roon is supposed to provide caregivers and patients with what they consider to be “medically verified” information about serious medical conditions. For starters, they only provide information related to glioblastomas, a type of brain tumor, and have 200 active users. The company hopes to expand to include dementia, pediatric cancers and ALS.
“Everything we build starts with finding the experts in a condition and really empowering them to create content that is relevant to patients and caregivers,” Bhaskaran said.
Someone who uses the platform receives a medical starter kit – information organized to provide a general understanding of the condition – then they can ask specific questions if they haven’t already been answered on the platform’s FAQ -form.
Although the company says there’s little to no competition, obviously anyone can do a simple Google search and receive information (although it’s not as concise) or turn to WebMD (which aggregates and summarizes the information). One thing the founders also pointed out to TechCrunch was that doctors typically spend time answering basic questions and don’t fully delve into the condition — although for both patient and caregiver, their doctor can always be a source. information.
For a more in-depth look at a given condition, patients and caregivers may want to hear directly from today’s specialists, as well as others who can share their first-hand experience. This is the curated content that Roon hopes to make available.
Although just over a year old, the company has secured support in the form of a $7.5 million seed round led by FirstMark, TMV and Sequoia, with participation from SV Angel, Maverson and M13. The company has also recruited 11 angel investors and four advisors.
For now, the company says it’s “a little vague on where we’re going because we’ve had some big ideas on how we’re going to take this, but all the pieces will improve.” However, the founders told TechCrunch that funds from this round will be used to expand their team and begin implementing more state information.
“There’s all this time, energy and money spent on facilitating purchases,” Ramakrishna said. “What if we could expend the same amount of energy and ingenuity to make the healthcare experience so much better?”
St. Paul Mayor to state: Hamline-Midway Library is not historic
As state historic preservation officials prepare to ponder the historical significance of the Hamline-Midway Library, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has chosen to share his thoughts on the structure in writing.
“I object to the proposed historical nomination, request that you treat this objection accordingly and that the board advises the Keeper of the National Register of Historic Places of this objection,” said Carter, in a letter dated Friday to the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Review Board.
The mayor’s office and library officials have fought efforts to preserve the 1930 Henry Hale Memorial Library, noting its contributions to history — both culturally and architecturally — are fairly generic. Instead, they’re pushing to demolish and rebuild the cozy but outdated library building into a more handicapped-accessible facility with modern classrooms, activity areas and amenity spaces.
In an effort to preserve the building known for its arched entryway and red brick and limestone facade, a former member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission asked the city and state to support federal historic nomination. After lengthy deliberations on Aug. 1, members of the city HPC voted 5-4 not to support the National Register nomination.
The State Historic Preservation Review Board will consider the nomination on Tuesday.
Congress passes Democrats’ climate, health care bill, a win for Biden’s agenda
WASHINGTON– A divided Congress gave final approval on Friday to the Democrats’ landmark climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a triumph back from the dead over coveted priorities the party hopes will bolster their chances of retaining their hold on Congress in the November election. .
The House used a 220-207 party line vote to pass the legislation, which is just a shadow of the larger, more ambitious plan to boost environmental and social programs that Biden and his party initially envisioned. from last year. Even so, Democrats happily declared victory on high-profile goals like delivering the biggest ever investment by Congress to cut carbon emissions, rein in pharma costs and tax big business, a vote they say , will show they can wrest accomplishments from a regularly stalled Washington that often disillusions voters.
“Today is a day of celebration, a day we take another giant leap in our important agenda,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. She said the measure “meets the moment, ensuring our families thrive and our planet survives.”
Republicans have strongly opposed the legislation, calling it a cornucopia of unnecessary liberal daydreams that would raise taxes and the cost of living for families. They did the same on Sunday, but Senate Democrats banded together and used Vice President Kamala Harris’ deciding vote to push the measure through that chamber 50-50.
“Democrats, more than any other majority in history, are addicted to spending other people’s money, regardless of what we as a country can afford,” the House Minority Leader said. , Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “I can almost see joy in their eyes.”
Biden’s original 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal also included free preschool, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and eased immigration restrictions. It fell apart after centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said it was too costly, using the influence of every Democrat in an evenly divided Senate.
Yet the final legislation remained substantial. Its pillar is about $375 billion over 10 years to encourage industry and consumers to switch from carbon emissions to cleaner forms of energy. This includes $4 billion to deal with the catastrophic drought in the West.
Spending, tax credits and loans would bolster technologies such as solar panels, consumer efforts to improve the energy efficiency of homes, emission reduction equipment for coal and gas power plants and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities.
Another $64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for private health insurance. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for just 10 drugs. Prescription fees for Medicare beneficiaries would be capped at $2,000 starting in 2025, and starting next year they would pay no more than $35 a month for insulin, the expensive diabetes drug.
The bill would generate about $740 billion in revenue over the decade, with more than a third coming from government savings from lower drug prices. More would come from a corporate tax hike of about $1 billion, levies on companies that buy back their own stock, and stronger IRS tax collections. About $300 billion would remain to cover budget shortfalls, a fraction of the $16 trillion projected total for the period.
Amid GOP attacks on the FBI for its court-authorized search of former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida for sensitive documents, Republicans have repeatedly trashed the budget bill’s increase from the IRS. It aims to collect about $120 billion in unpaid taxes over the next decade, and Republicans have falsely claimed the IRS will hire 87,000 agents to target average families.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said Democrats would also “arm” the IRS with officers, “many of whom will be trained in the use of deadly force, to go after any American citizen”. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, asked Thursday on “Fox and Friends” if there would be an “IRS strike force coming in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot a small contractor.” .
Few IRS staff are armed, and Democrats say the bill’s $80 billion budget increase over 10 years would be aimed at replacing waves of retirees, not just agents, and modernizing the ‘equipment. They said families and typical small businesses would not be targeted, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week ordering the IRS not to “increase the share of small businesses or households below the $400,000 threshold.” ” which would be audited.
Republicans say the legislation’s new business taxes will raise prices, worsening the nation’s fight with its worst inflation since 1981. Although Democrats called the measure a cut inflation bill, analysts not supporters say it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices.
The GOP also says the bill would raise taxes for low- and middle-income families. An analysis by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation of Congress, which did not include the bill’s tax breaks for health care and energy, found that corporate tax increases would marginally affect those taxpayers, but indirectly, in part through falling stock prices and wages.
The bill covers three months in which Congress approved legislation on veterans’ benefits, the semiconductor industry, gun controls for young buyers and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO. All passed with bipartisan support, suggesting Republicans also want to show their productive side.
It’s unclear whether voters will reward Democrats for the legislation after months of painfully high inflation dominating voters’ attention and Biden’s dangerously low popularity with the public and a steady history of hitting midterm elections. the party holding the White House.
The bill took root in early 2021, after Congress approved a $1.9 trillion measure against GOP opposition to combat the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. Emboldened, the new president and his party went further.
They called their $3.5 trillion plan Build Back Better. Along with social and environmental initiatives, he proposed cutting Trump-era tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations and $555 billion for climate efforts, well above the resources of Friday’s legislation.
With Manchin opposed to those amounts, it was whittled down to a roughly $2 trillion measure that Democrats pushed through the House in November. He also unexpectedly sunk that bill, drawing scorn from his exasperated fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill and the White House.
Final talks between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., appeared fruitless until the two unexpectedly announced an agreement last month on the new package.
Manchin has won billions for carbon capture technology for the fossil fuel industries he champions, as well as procedures for more oil drilling on federal lands and promises of faster permits for energy projects. Centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, also won concessions, eliminating planned higher taxes on hedge fund managers and helping win drought funds.
FBI vs. Trump: Donald Trump investigation involves potential violations of US espionage law: search warrant
Washington:
The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida residence was partly based on suspicion of violations of US espionage law related to the unlawful withholding of sensitive defense documents, a warrant revealed on Friday.
The warrant and related documents, unsealed by a Florida judge, showed that agents had taken with them a significant number of documents labeled “top secret”.
After special election win, Finstad sworn in as Minnesota’s newest member of Congress
WASHINGTON — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can’t afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.
Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children.
“It’s a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family,” Pelosi said. “As I said to the children, what we do is all about them, all about the future.”
Finstad, a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration, won a special election Tuesday to fill out the remaining months of the term of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February.
“People in my district sent a farmer to Congress,” Finstad said in a statement. “As a farmer, we wake up in the morning and don’t wonder if something will be broken during the day; we know something will be, so instead, we wonder how we will fix it. I will come to work every day in Congress with the intention to do everything I can to fix things.”
Finstad will face a quick rematch in November for a full term against his Democratic opponent, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who came within 4 percentage points of winning Tuesday in their Republican-leaning southern Minnesota district.
