Howard Stern reveals his father Ben died recently at the age of 99
Howard Stern’s beloved father, Ben Stern, recently passed away at the age of 99.
The SiriusXM radio host, 68, revealed the sad news in an interview with local Hamptons outlet Dan’s Papers, but offered no details about his father’s death.
“I lost my dad recently, he was 99,” Stern said, before announcing that he was working on a special project in honor of his late father.
Stern revealed that the project is sure to get his creative juices flowing.
Although he’s best known for interviewing some of the biggest names on the planet, one of the presenter’s hidden talents includes painting.
In fact, he puts this skill to good use by revealing his plans to paint barns with a tie to his father.
“Next stop: Corwith Barns,” he said of his upcoming project. “I’ve done a bunch of smaller paintings of the barns but this one is bigger in size.”
He continued: “The barns are no longer there but I’ve photographed them several times, and I’m doing a great painting that hopefully captures every broken board on this decaying structure.”
“I don’t know how old those barns were, but I feel like painting the barns pays homage to him and everyone who gets old and then moves on,” Stern added.
Stern often spoke of his parents, including his mother Ray Stern.
In his 2019 book, “Howard Stern Comes Again,” he lovingly said that his mother was one of his favorite guests on his show.
Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous.
Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election.
“His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.”
Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
Michels’ campaign adviser Chris Walker said in a statement that Evers and Biden “are going to desperately attempt to do everything they can to distract the people of Wisconsin from their massive failures.”
Michels, in his victory speech, touted himself as the voice for a working class that he said has been left behind by Democrats. Evers mocked that message, noting that Michels owns a $17 million estate in Connecticut.
“He can wear a blue shirt so that he can have a blue collar, but at the end of the day I’m not quite sure that someone of his status with houses all over the country can say ‘I’m just one of you,’” Evers said.
Like Trump, Michels has cast himself as an outsider. Evers dismissed that too, calling it “one of the biggest jokes of this campaign.” He cited Michels’ work serving on the boards of powerful lobbying groups, including the state chamber of commerce.
Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 and lost by a similar margin in 2020. A Marquette University Law School poll released in May showed Trump’s favorability rating in the state at 35%, with 61% having an unfavorable opinion.
In addition to backing Michels, Trump is a strong supporter of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who faces Mandela Barnes, the current lieutenant governor.
“Trump cuts both ways,” Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said. “While he drives his base and supporters in the primary, will that help in the general because he turns off as many people as he turns on? … I don’t think we know yet.”
Michels would be smart to focus on Biden, Evers and the issues such as inflation, crime and the economy, not Trump, said Republican strategist Mark Graul.
Evers pointed to recent polls to argue that Michels is out of step with a majority of Wisconsin residents on key issues like abortion rights and the outcome of the 2020 election won by Biden. Trump has continued to push for decertification, which attorneys from both sides and legal experts have discounted as an unconstitutional impossibility.
Michels has been inconsistent on decertification, but he does want to dismantle the bipartisan elections commission and sign bills Evers vetoed that would make it harder to vote absentee.
Trump is popular with many because he is perceived to be a fighter, but Michels needs to broaden that message, said Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary and was targeted for defeat by Trump.
“If he is a perceived to be a fighter who gets things done, I think that will be a much more appealing general election message,” Vos said of Michels.
Michels’ win over Kleefisch, who was endorsed by Mike Pence and represented a continuation of former Gov. Scott Walker’s legacy, was the clearest victory for a Trump-backed candidate in Wisconsin. But every candidate who ran in support of decertifying Biden’s 2020 victory lost. That included the Trump-backed challenger to Vos, candidates for attorney general and secretary of state and legislative candidates seeking to unseat Republican incumbents, including one taking on Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.
In the days before the election, Vos challenger Adam Steen was joined on the campaign trail by the investigator Vos hired under pressure from Trump to look into the 2020 election. That investigator, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, also appeared at the Trump rally.
A triumphant Vos declared his 260-vote win shows “you don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.” Vos called a meeting of Assembly Republicans for Tuesday to discuss the future of Gableman’s contract, which has cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million and remains subject to five pending lawsuits.
Evers said Vos must fire Gableman or “I’m fearful we’re going to be talking about this election for the next 20 years.”
Heat, NBA should retire No. 6 in honor of Bill Russell? – The Denver post
Q: Do you think the No. 6 NBA retirees? They should. Do you think Pat Riley puts Bill Russell’s jersey in the arena next to Michael Jordan and Dan Marino? He should. Greatness, perseverance, mental tenacity and excellence in difficult times. -Stuart.
A: I agree, given the Heat’s precedent with No. 23 for Michael Jordan, that would be the logical next step. But that, of course, wouldn’t stop the team from also retiring LeBron James’ No. 6 jersey, which appears next in the line of team digital honors. As for the NBA as a whole, perhaps the best option right now is for all teams to wear a No. 6 crest on their uniforms this season. That way, instead of a jersey lost in the rafters and out of sight of TV, there will be constant on-field reminders of Bill Russell’s significance to the game and society. Such an approach would also make it easier for the league to decide in the future as to who is and who is not worthy of such league-wide honor upon their passing.
Q: So if the Heat give up Bam Adebayo, some role players and some first-round picks for Kevin Durant, it’ll be an absolute disaster if there’s no championship in two years. For my part, there is no joy in following a team with this kind of baggage. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: But what if there was a championship in one or both of those two years? That’s what it would come down to. The team has a long history of living in the moment, as evidenced by the forfeit offered to Shaquille O’Neal and the draft picks sent in for LeBron James and Chris Bosh. So the question would be where a core of Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry would put you in the East?
Q: Why didn’t Pat Riley set his sights on John Collins? He would immediately fit into the vanguard and provide shooting and athletics alongside Bam Adebayo. –Hung, Elk Grove, Ill.
A: Who said he didn’t? Wanting someone and having someone are two different things.
Violent crime rose again in Minnesota last year, though murder trend eased, according to state data
Minnesota reported a record number of murders for a second consecutive year as violent crime continued to surge, a trend seen nationwide and one coinciding with the economic and social disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.
In its 2021 uniform crime report released Friday, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported 201 murders, an 8.5% annual increase, and a 21.6% increase in violent crime. The previous murder record was set in 2020, when Minnesota had 185 murders — a 58% increase from the 117 reported in 2019. A 17% increase in violent crime that year accompanied the jump in murders.
Before 2020, Minnesota’s highest number of murders was last reported in 1995, when Minneapolis saw a significant surge in violence tied to gangs amid the crack cocaine epidemic. That year there were 183 murders, according to the Department of Public Safety. Minnesota’s population has grown by 1.1 million people since the mid-1990s.
The Twin Cities metropolitan area saw a significantly higher increase in violent crime than greater Minnesota in 2021. The seven-county metro saw a 23.9% increase in violent crime compared with 16% in the rest of the state. Minneapolis reported a near-record 96 homicides in 2021, and St. Paul saw a record 38 homicides. Murder and other intentional killings are the two components of the “murder” count in the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s annual crime report. In the criminal justice system, murder is a specific offense distinct from other homicides.
In early 2021, Minneapolis and St. Paul also had a rash of carjackings that eventually started to spread to the suburbs. The new crime report marks the first time the state has tracked carjackings. By the end of the year, the DPS had logged 779 carjackings statewide. More than 600 happened in Minneapolis, while fewer than 10 occurred in greater Minnesota outside the seven-county metro of Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties, the report showed.
While Minnesota law enforcement agencies have not historically tracked carjackings as a specific crime, 2021 saw 14,829 vehicles stolen — the highest total in 20 years and an 8.5% increase from the year before.
Other notable trends:
- There was a 22.7% increase in aggravated assault cases in 2021, with more than 10,967 offenses reported.
- The number of rapes increased from 2,222 to 2,472 in 2021.
- There were 900 incidents of peace officers being assaulted in 2021, up 35% from the previous year.
- Officer-involved shootings dropped from 29 in 2020 to 24 in 2021.
- A notable increase in arsons from 2020 continued. There were 716 in 2021, compared with 710 in 2020, when cases shot up by more than 50%.
- Bias crimes rose in 2021. Of the 238 incidents, 40.3% were anti-Black, 10.5% were anti-gay, and 8.8% were against whites. Antisemitic bias crimes made up 8.4% of the offenses.
- Property crimes such as burglary and larceny decreased slightly.
Federal and state authorities have already announced they would commit greater resources to combat violent crime and lawlessness in the metro area. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger in April said he was shifting Minnesota federal prosecutors’ focus to tackling violent crime — including carjackings.
Gov. Tim Walz has already diverted state law enforcement resources, including state troopers and a dozen investigators from the BCA, to assist metro-area communities with tackling the surge in crime. But the governor said that approach could only last so long and would require action from Republican lawmakers to help fund continuing efforts.
Crime has become a central issue in the upcoming election in Minnesota, and Republicans quickly blamed Walz, a Democrat, for the crime surge.
“While Walz may try to hide his disastrous record with a Friday news dump, Republicans won’t let him get away with it,” Minnesota Republican Party executive director Mike Lonergan said in a statement, suggesting the Public Safety Department released the report right before the weekend in an attempt to bury the news. “Minnesota deserves better and we are looking forward to making Tim Walz a one-term governor in November.”
As part of their strategy for November, Minnesota Republicans have tried to characterize Democrats as anti-law enforcement and have advocated policies including increasing sentences for repeat offenders and boosting funding for law enforcement agencies. Walz has also proposed funding boosts for law enforcement and, at a Thursday news conference in downtown Minneapolis, called on Republican legislators to return to the bargaining table on public safety.
Lawmakers ended the regular session this year without an agreement on how to use the state’s historic $9.3 billion surplus, part of which could support law enforcement and community crime reduction programs. Negotiations for a special session between the Republican-controlled Senate, Democratic-Farmer-Labor-controlled House and Walz fell apart in June.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace LIVE commentary: The Reds seek their first Premier League victory and look to extend an incredible record over Patrick Vieira’s Eagles at Anfield amid injury crisis
Liverpool host Crystal Palace on Monday as both clubs look to secure their first wins of the season, and it’s live on talkSPORT.
The Reds and Patrick Vieira’s Eagles failed to win on the opening weekend, although Palace faced a much tougher side on paper at Arsenal.
However, the Reds have won their last ten meetings with Palace and will be hoping to secure that first victory.
Meanwhile, the visitors want to put an end to this appalling record and start their campaign.
Liverpool beat a weakened Palace side in pre-season, but we all know that with Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze now available, the Eagles will pose a much bigger threat.
They will face a big test as they prepare to visit Anfield, with the Reds turning their home into a fortress once again last year – dropping points just four times, unbeaten.
So something has to give on Monday…
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Date and how to follow
This Premier League game will take place on monday august 15.
Kick-off at Anfield is scheduled for 8 p.m.
talkSPORT will have live commentary with coverage starting at 7pm with Adrian Durham.
Comments will come from Sam Matterface and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.
talkSPORT.com will also have a live match blog – so be sure to follow all the action live and online to stay up to date with the latest.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: team news
The Reds have a number of injury issues with Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Kontate.
Klopp confirmed in his press conference that he will be without Thiago for four to six weeks, while Joel Matip also noted an issue.
There is good news though, as Naby Keita is back in training with Kostas Tsimikas.
Darwin Nunez will be pushing for a start after a goal and an assist on his league debut.
Meanwhile, Vieira will be without James Tomkins, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson.
But Michael Olise has resumed training and could therefore appear for the first time this year.
New signings Chris Richards and Sam Johnstone are hoping to make their debuts, while Malcolm Ebiowei could enter the XI.
Liverpool against Crystal Palace: what was said?
Palace boss Vieira: “Going to Anfield and defending for 90 minutes will be difficult. We have to play our game and try to create chances and score goals.
“Against these kinds of teams, it’s about taking risks.
“We have to perform well out of position, we have to accept that during the 90 minutes we will have difficult periods. It’s about being patient and waiting for the right moment to hurt them.
“We know we have the players to do well, but the other side of the game defends well as a team and works hard not to concede a goal.
“We have to score those chances. Look at the game we played against Arsenal: the frustration is that we had two clear chances and we should score a goal, and the game will be different.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: The facts of the match
- Since losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace in April 2017, Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League games against the Eagles, scoring 30 goals in the process. The Reds are only one winning streak longer currently against Wolves (11 in a row).
- Crystal Palace have lost nine of their 13 Premier League away games against Liverpool (W3 D1), losing their last five games in a row. The Eagles’ three wins came back-to-back there between May 2015 and April 2017.
- Liverpool have only lost their first home league game in the last 18 seasons (W14 D4), winning their last nine games in a row. Their last such defeat came against Chelsea in 2003-04, losing 2-1.
- Liverpool against Crystal Palace marks exactly 30 years to the day since the first Premier League matches (08/15/1992). The Reds did not play that day but the Eagles drew 3-3 with Blackburn at Selhurst Park, with Rovers’ Alan Shearer scoring the first two of his Premier League record 260 goals.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League games (W16 D4), the longest current streak in the competition. They have also found the net at least once in each of those 20 games, also the longest running streak.
- Crystal Palace have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many as in their previous 11 (W5 D4). The Eagles lost to Arsenal in their opener, last losing their first two games in a single Premier League campaign in 2017-18.
- Liverpool have conceded first in each of their last five Premier League games, their longest run since a run of six between April and August 1997. However, they have not lost any of those five games (W3 D2), only Everton having a longer streak of conceding first but avoiding defeat in consecutive Premier League games (6 between September and November 2012).
- Darwin Núñez scored and assisted on his Premier League debut for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw with Fulham, netting three of the Reds’ four shots on target in the match despite only coming on as a substitute in the second half. Including his time at Benfica, Núñez has been involved in 28 goals in his last 21 league appearances (23 goals, 5 assists).
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in 11 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace (7 goals, 4 assists), each of those goals in his last seven games against them. It was only against West Ham (9 goals, 3 assists) that he was more involved.
- Two of the six players to complete at least 90 Premier League assists on MD1 were Crystal Palace central defensive pair Joachim Andersen (91) and Marc Guéhi (93). They have passed each other 61 times, the most of any duo on MD1, 16 more than the next (45 – Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk).
In rare move, school librarian hits back in court against Tory activists
A Louisiana school librarian is suing two men for defamation after they accused her of advocating keeping ‘pornographic’ materials in the children’s section of the parish library. This is a rare example of an educator taking legal action against conservatives who use extreme rhetoric in their battle against LGBTQ-themed books.
Amanda Jones, a college librarian in Denham Springs, Louisiana, filed a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday, arguing that Facebook pages run by Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames falsely labeled her a pedophile who wants to teach children anal sex 11 years old.
Jones, the president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, was alarmed and outraged by the verbal attacks, which came after she spoke out against censorship at a Parish Library Board of Control meeting. of Livingstone. She said she was suing the two men because she was exhausted by the insults hurled at educators and librarians over LGBTQ material.
“I’ve had enough for everyone,” Jones said in an interview. “No one is standing up to these people. They just say what they want and there are no repercussions and they ruin people’s reputations and there are no consequences.
Lunsford did not respond to requests for comment. Thames declined to comment.
Across the country, school districts have been bombarded by conservative activists and parents over the past year demanding that books that contain sexual references or deal with racial conflict, often by authors of color or LGBTQ people , be purged from campuses. These demands have slowly shifted to public libraries over the past few months.
Many conservative activists have called people defending the books “groomers”, likening them to child molesters. The Proud Boys, an extremist hate group, broke into LGBTQ-themed reading events at several libraries, insisting they must protect children. Some librarians said they no longer felt safe in their role.
Jones, the Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators Middle School’s 2021 Teacher of the Year and the School Library Journal’s 2021 Librarian of the Year, said more than 200 librarians reached out to her as the slurs spread on Facebook. Many claimed to have experienced similar verbal and online abuse over the past two years. More than 600 people have donated a combined $20,000 for Jones on GoFundMe so she can respond with legal action.
The defamation suit seeks damages and asks a judge to issue a restraining order to prevent the two activists from speaking publicly about Jones. She also filed criminal complaints with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office against the men. The sheriff’s office said the matter is under investigation.
Jones spoke out against censorship at the Livingston Parish Public Library board meeting on July 19, when the board was tasked with considering a motion to review the content of certain books. Facebook posts in the days leading up to the meeting expressed outrage at the sexual references in sex education books available at the public library. Jones and many other local citizens feared the council would react by banning or restricting literature with LGBTQ content and themes, which they had seen happen elsewhere.
At the start of the meeting, board member Erin Sandefur said an unnamed state official had brought to her attention “inappropriate” books available at the library.
“The citizens of our parish are white, black, brown, gay, straight, Christian, non-Christian tax payers – people from all walks of life and from all walks of life, and no part of the community should dictate what the rest of the community should dictate. citizens have access,” Jones said during the meeting. “Just because you don’t want to read it or see it doesn’t give you the right to refuse others or demand its relocation.”
Jones didn’t mention any specific title in his remarks, but said it’s a “false narrative” that librarians put pornography in children’s sections. She also conceded that “reading challenges are often started with the best of intentions and in the name of age appropriateness.”
Lunsford, who leads a conservative activist group called Citizens for a New Louisiana, spoke out at the meeting in favor of restrictions on books with sexual content.
Three days after the meeting, Citizens for a New Louisiana posted Jones’ photo on Facebook and asked, “Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic material in the children’s section?” Lunsford also submitted requests for records at Jones’ school, demanding access to his personnel file and emails and said he planned to visit his workplace, according to the suit.
Over the next two weeks, the organization’s page posted about Jones several times, at one point stating that she thought “sharing eroticism and instructing minors on sex acts is progressive.” .
At the same time, another Facebook page called “Bayou State of Mind” posted memes with Jones’ photo and said she “advocates teaching 11-year-olds about anal sex.” The page, which has 6,300 followers, regularly posts anti-abortion comments, Covid vaccine misinformation and memes insulting the LGBTQ community. Later, he mocked her and other librarians fighting censorship. According to the lawsuit, Thames runs the “Bayou State of Mind” page.
People commented on some of the posts with calls for her to be physically assaulted, and they circulated where she worked, screenshots show.
“It’s horrible, it’s humiliating,” Jones said.
She added that she was overwhelmed and did not leave her house for two weeks, but had groceries delivered. She sat down with her teenage daughter to explain memes and Facebook posts, and worried about what her classmates would tell her about them. Even when people told her they supported her, she said it was still embarrassing.
But she felt compelled to retaliate, she said, because she is well known in the library world and if she didn’t speak up, neither would the other targeted librarians.
“If it takes four or five years, I’m going to fight these people on it,” she said. “Even if I lose, I can say that I stood up to them.”
nbcnews
How a meeting with Orioles coaches helped unlock Jorge Mateo’s swing — and a deeper lineup
A month ago, Jorge Mateo might not have even reached the pitch. It has been the formula against him for some time — aim low and outside with breaking balls, and the Orioles shortstop would open his stride and miss.
But Friday night at Tropicana Field, Mateo’s stride remained square with the plate, and he poked the low-and-away curveball into shallow right field for a bloop RBI double. It’s the kind of swing that’s now going Mateo’s way ever since he met with manager Brandon Hyde and co-hitting coaches Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller after a series against the Minnesota Twins during the first week of July.
“He was like, ‘We have to make an adjustment,’” Fuller recalled. And the adjustment came in the form of batting practice sessions full of sliders away, practicing in bulk the pitch that has given him the most trouble. To that point, his .173 batting average against sliders was his lowest against any pitch type, per Statcast, and he whiffed on 36.9% of his swings against that offering.
The heavy slider regimen in batting practice has led to a breakout at the plate since early July, including a career-high five hits Friday that led Baltimore to a 10-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. If Mateo can keep it going — laying off pitches off the plate while reaching the ones he can hit — he unlocks a new level for the Orioles’ lineup.
“Any time we get threats at the bottom of the order and make the lineup as deep as possible, that’s huge,” Hyde said. “That’s been a huge boost for us the last couple months.”
From opening day through the end of June, the biggest problem for Mateo was chasing those sliders. He had a 32.3% strikeout rate during that stretch, a mark that made Fuller and Mateo cringe. That prompted Mateo’s insistence to find a better solution at the start of July, and the results have played out on the field.
His first double Friday came on that low-and-away breaking ball. The next came when Mateo turned on an inside sinker. He had initially been opening up his stance and stride to reach such pitches, but as Mateo adjusted his open stance to include a square stride, his plate coverage improved.
Since July 4, the day after Mateo met with the hitting coaches and Hyde to improve his approach, the 27-year-old’s strikeout rate is down to 21.6%. He hit .196 up until July 3. Since July 4, he’s hitting .308 with a .922 OPS.
“I’ve been working really hard at that,” Mateo said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “I credit the hitting coaches with helping to put in the work with things like that, focusing on staying in the zone and focusing on shortening my swing a little bit.”
The biggest improvement came when Fuller and Borgschulte ran Mateo through mixed rounds of batting practice, throwing two-seam fastballs in on the hands and sliders away at random. Mateo had to react on the fly, as he does during games. And as Fuller watched Mateo steadily reduce his whiffs on outside sliders, he knew a breakthrough was coming.
“Those sliders that we could usually get him to swing on, he was in a good position to say no,” Fuller said. “We were like, ‘Man, he was swinging at those, chasing those before.’ Those are really strong takes, setting himself up for the mistakes that he can hit.”
It’s turned Mateo, a nine-hole hitter, into one of the Orioles’ most dangerous offensive threats, routinely sending him sailing around the bases and leaving his helmet in his dust.
He laughed when asked why his batting helmet always flies off his head as he sprints from one bag to another. He doesn’t know exactly. But “if it works, I take it,” Mateo said with a smile.
And right now, just about everything is working.
