CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday to improve the performance of his administration as it faces towering economic challenges stemming in large part from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Salman Rushdie, author of ‘The Satanic Verses’, on a ventilator, unable to speak after being stabbed at a conference in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, NY — Salman Rushdie, whose novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ drew death threats from the Iranian leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as he that the author was about to give a talk in western New York.
A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was airlifted to hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator on Friday night, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was at risk of losing.
Police have identified the assailant as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was awaiting arraignment after his arrest at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retirement center where Rushdie was to speak.
Matar was born in the United States to Lebanese parents who emigrated from Yaroun, a border village in southern Lebanon, Mayor Ali Tehfe told The Associated Press. His birth took place a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was first published.
The motive for the attack was unclear, State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said.
Rushdie’s 1988 novel was considered blasphemous by many Muslims, who viewed a character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. The book was banned in Iran, where the late Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death.
Iran’s theocratic government and its state media gave no justification for Friday’s assault. In Tehran, some Iranians interviewed by the AP on Saturday welcomed the attack on a perpetrator which they said tarnished the Islamic faith, while others feared it could further isolate their country.
An AP reporter saw the attacker confront Rushdie on stage and stab or punch him 10 to 15 times as the perpetrator was introduced. Dr Martin Haskell, a doctor who was among those rushing to help, described Rushdie’s injuries as “serious but recoverable”.
Event moderator Henry Reese, 73, co-founder of an organization that provides residencies for writers facing persecution, was also attacked. Reese suffered a facial injury and was treated and discharged from a hospital, police said. He and Rushdie had planned to discuss the United States as a haven for exiled writers and other artists.
A state trooper and a county sheriff’s deputy were assigned to the Rushdie conference, and state police say the trooper made the arrest. But after the attack, some longtime visitors to the center wondered why security at the event wasn’t beefed up, given decades of threats against Rushdie and a bounty on his head offering more than 3 million dollars to whoever killed him.
Matar, like other visitors, had been granted passes to enter the Chautauqua institution’s 750-acre grounds, said Michael Hill, president of the institution.
The suspect’s attorney, public defender Nathaniel Barone, said he was still gathering information and declined to comment. Matar’s house was blocked by the authorities.
Rabbi Charles Savenor was among approximately 2,500 people in the audience for Rushdie’s appearance.
The assailant ran onto the platform” and started pounding Mr. Rushdie. At first you’re like, ‘What’s going on? And then it became very clear within seconds that he was beaten,” Savenor said. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.
Another onlooker, Kathleen James, said the attacker was dressed in black, with a black mask.
“We thought this was perhaps part of a stunt to show that there was still a lot of controversy surrounding this author. But it became apparent within seconds” that was not the case, a- she declared.
Amid gasps, onlookers were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.
The stabbing reverberated from the sleepy town of Chautauqua to the United Nations, which issued a statement expressing horror at UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and stressing that freedom of expression and of opinion should not be fought with violence.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s attack, which was the subject of an evening newscast on Iranian state television.
From the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called the attack “reprehensible” and said the Biden administration wished Rushdie a speedy recovery.
“This act of violence is appalling,” Sullivan said in a statement. “We are grateful to the good citizens and first responders for helping Mr. Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for their prompt and efficient work, which continues.”
Rushdie was a prominent spokesman for free speech and liberal causes, and the literary world recoiled from what Ian McEwan, a novelist and friend of Rushdie’s, described as “an attack on freedom of thought and of expression”.
“Salman has been an inspiring advocate for persecuted writers and journalists around the world,” McEwan said in a statement. “He is a fiery and generous spirit, a man of immense talent and courage and he will not be deterred.”
PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said the organization is not aware of any comparable act of violence against a literary writer in the United States. Rushdie was once president of the group, which champions writers and free speech.
After “The Satanic Verses” was published, often violent protests erupted across the Muslim world against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family.
At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.
Khomeini died the same year he issued the fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death. Iran’s current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has never issued a fatwa to revoke the edict, although Iran in recent years has not focused on the writer.
Death threats and the bounty drove Rushdie into hiding under a UK government protection scheme, which included a 24-hour armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years in solitary confinement and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism as a whole.
In 2012 Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton”, on the fatwa. The title comes from the alias Rushdie used while in hiding. He said at a conference in New York the same year the memoirs came out that terrorism was really the art of fear.
“The only way to defeat it is to decide not to be afraid,” he said.
Anti-Rushdie sentiment persisted long after Khomeini’s decree. The Index on Censorship, an organization promoting free speech, said funds had been raised to increase the reward for his murder as recently as 2016.
An AP reporter who visited the Tehran office of the 15 Khordad Foundation, which paid millions for Rushdie’s bounty, found it closed Friday night over the Iranian weekend. No one answered calls to his listed phone number.
Rushdie rose to prominence with his 1981 Booker Prize-winning novel The Midnight Children, but his name became known worldwide after The Satanic Verses.
Widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest living writers, Rushdie was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 and earlier this year was made a Member of the Order of Honorary Companions, a distinction award for people who have made a major contribution to the arts. , science or public life.
Organizers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, which opens in Scotland on Saturday and is one of the largest literary gatherings in the world, are encouraging guest authors to read a sentence from Rushdie’s work at the start of their events .
“We are inspired by his courage and are thinking of him at this difficult time,” said festival director Nick Barley. “This tragedy is a painful reminder of the fragility of the things we hold dear and a call to action: we will not be intimidated by those who would use violence rather than words.”
The Chautauqua Institution, about 89 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, has served for more than a century as a place of reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors do not go through metal detectors and do not undergo bag checks. Most people leave the doors of their century-old cabins unlocked at night.
The center is known for its summer lecture series, where Rushdie has previously spoken.
During a night vigil, a few hundred residents and visitors gathered for prayer, music and a long moment of silence.
“Hate cannot win,” one man shouted.
Literary pick of the week: ‘Finding Grace,’ a story about a surprise and its complications
“FINDING GRACE” by Maren Cooper (She Writes Press, $16.99)
Charlie locked eyes with his newborn baby girl and felt a surge of pure love. He knew then that it had all been worth it. He would be hers for life.
When Grace was born in the spring of 1997, Charlie had no idea what “hers for life” would mean to him and his daughter in their future in Two Harbors on the shore of Lake Superior.
If Charlie’s wife, Caroline, had had her way, the baby would never have been conceived. She and Charlie are two incompatible people who put their child in the middle of their dysfunctional marriage.
Caroline is a rising star in the world of ornithology, a free spirit who says she was born to wander the Earth, which is what she does. She’d been clear to Charlie motherhood was never going to happen to her, but Charlie thought that since both of them were raised without a family she would change her mind when she held her baby. So, he secretly switched her birth control pills to aspirin.
Furious when she finds she is pregnant, Caroline insists she will take a trip to South America a week after the baby is born. She will have nothing to do with her daughter, expecting Charlie to learn everything he needs to know about newborns. At first, this isn’t difficult for Charlie. But as the years pass, he becomes more and more resentful as his wife stays away for months at a time. He doesn’t know that sex is her drug, and she finds plenty of men in the birding groups she guides.
Charlie does everything he can to shield his daughter from her mother’s indifference, but Grace believes as she grows up that her mother hates her. And no wonder; Caroline wants Charlie all to herself, so he can take care of her, and Grace knows it. Grace’s despair and confusion lead to a mental health crisis.
Grace and Charlie are not without friends, including Lori, who has a daughter Grace’s age and becomes a second mother to Grace. And Charlie is always helped by the kind family doctor.
It’s hard for a reader to like Caroline, but she was honest from the beginning that she never wanted a baby. Charlie, who wanted a family more than anything, had to live with his secret about switching her pills. And Charlie is sometimes suffocating in his love for Grace, who wants her mother to love her.
Minnesotan Cooper likes to hike the shores of Lake Superior. Her debut novel, “Better Next,” was published in 2019. She will sign copies of “Finding Grace” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
Egypt appoints 13 new ministers in cabinet reshuffle
The tourism portfolio was also included in the reshuffle, a key position at a time when Egypt is struggling to revive the lucrative sector decimated by years of turmoil, the pandemic and most recently war in Europe.
The changes, however, did not affect key ministries, including foreign affairs, finance, defense and interior, which is responsible for the police.
El-Sisi said the reshuffle took place in consultation with Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly. He said in a Facebook post that the changes were aimed at “developing government performance in certain important files…which help protect the interests and capabilities of the state.”
The new ministers are expected to be sworn in before el-Sisi later Saturday or early Sunday.
Egypt’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has rattled global markets and pushed up oil and food prices around the world.
Egypt is the world’s largest importer of wheat, most of which came from Russia and Ukraine. The country’s supply is subject to price variations on the international market.
The government has held talks in recent months with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan to support its reform program and help address challenges caused by war in Europe. The government has received pledges from wealthy Gulf Arab countries for billions of dollars in investments, some of which is earmarked for private industry.
Egyptians’ food and energy bills have soared, increasing the burden on the poor and middle class who were already bearing the burn of a 2016 reform program. That program, agreed with the IMF, included austerity measures painful shocks that have caused a sharp rise in commodity and commodity prices as well as services.
A recent devaluation of the Egyptian pound, which already lost half of its value in 2016, caused further increases in the prices of food and other raw materials.
July’s annual inflation rate was 14.6%, more than double the same month last year when it recorded 6.1%, according to the official statistics office.
Meditation Benefits: 9 Reasons Why You Should Start Meditation Vipassana Today
Meditation benefits are numerous and varied, but there are nine in particular that you may find most appealing. If you’re interested in learning more about meditation vipassana, keep reading to learn about why these specific meditation benefits make it worth your while to begin or continue meditating today. Each of these nine meditation benefits can be experienced by anyone who starts or continues to meditate regularly, so consider them carefully when making your decision about whether or not to try this ancient practice today.
Mindfulness And Weight Loss
When it comes to weight loss, meditation vipassana can be a powerful tool. One study found that people who regularly practiced mindfulness meditation lost more weight and kept it off longer than those who didn’t meditate. Breathing in and out mindfully is an excellent meditation pose for beginners.
If you’re interested in learning about meditation, this article will teach you all you need to know!
Body Awareness
When you’re trying a new meditation pose, be aware of your body and how it feels. Are you comfortable? If not, adjust your position. If you’re feeling pain, it’s okay to stop and take a break. When you meditate, you become more aware of your body and how it feels. This can help you become more in tune with your physical sensations and learn to control them better. Meditation can also help improve your posture and flexibility. By sitting still and focusing on your breath, you can learn to hold yourself in a more relaxed and comfortable position. Additionally, meditation can help reduce stress and tension in your body.
Mental Clarity
One of the most popular reasons people start meditating is for mental clarity. When our minds are constantly racing with thoughts, it can be difficult to focus on anything else. Meditation allows us to step back and take a break from our thoughts, which can lead to improved focus and concentration.
Better Relationships
Through meditation, we can learn to control and focus our thoughts and emotions better. As a result, we can communicate more effectively with others and develop healthier relationships. Meditation also helps us to be more patient and tolerant, two qualities that are essential for any lasting relationship. Not only does meditation improve our ability to relate to others, but it also helps us to relate to ourselves better.
Feel Less Stressed
In today’s fast-paced world, it’s important to find ways to de-stress. Meditation is a great way to do this. Meditation has been shown to decrease stress levels, lower blood pressure, and improve sleep. Not sure how to meditate? Don’t worry, there are plenty of resources available to help you get started. Try reading some meditation quotes or checking out a meditation pose guide. Once you get the hang of things, you can try more advanced techniques like meditation vipassana.
Lower Cholesterol Levels
When you’re trying to lower your cholesterol levels, diet and exercise are key. But what you may not know is that meditation can also play a role. In fact, studies have shown that meditation benefits can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.
Increased Brain Function
Aside from the spiritual benefits, there are plenty of reasons to start meditation vipassana today. Meditation has been shown to increase brain function in a variety of ways. One study found that people who regularly meditate have increased levels of gyrification, or folding of the cortex. This helps with memory, focus, and processing of information. Another study found that meditation can actually increase the size of your hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for learning and memory.
Lowers Anxiety
When you’re anxious, your body goes into fight-or-flight mode. This increases your heart rate and breathing and releases stress hormones like cortisol. Meditation lowers anxiety by slowing down your heart rate and breathing and reducing the levels of stress hormones in your body.
Helps With Addiction Recovery
If you’re struggling with addiction, meditation can help. Numerous studies have shown that meditation can be an effective tool in recovery, both in the short- and long-term. (In one study) participants who meditated for 12 minutes each day showed a significant decrease in anxiety and cravings for alcohol. Meditation also helps to reduce stress levels, which is important for recovering addicts because high levels of stress can make it difficult to remain sober. It Fights Depression: Meditation has been found to significantly improve symptoms of depression, as well as feelings of anger and hostility among people with bipolar disorder.
There are many meditation benefits, and we have only just scratched the surface. If you’re looking for a way to improve your life, health, and well-being, then we recommend giving meditation a try.
The post Meditation Benefits: 9 Reasons Why You Should Start Meditation Vipassana Today appeared first on MEWS.
Howard Stern reveals his father Ben died recently at the age of 99
Howard Stern’s beloved father, Ben Stern, recently passed away at the age of 99.
The SiriusXM radio host, 68, revealed the sad news in an interview with local Hamptons outlet Dan’s Papers, but offered no details about his father’s death.
“I lost my dad recently, he was 99,” Stern said, before announcing that he was working on a special project in honor of his late father.
Stern revealed that the project is sure to get his creative juices flowing.
Although he’s best known for interviewing some of the biggest names on the planet, one of the presenter’s hidden talents includes painting.
In fact, he puts this skill to good use by revealing his plans to paint barns with a tie to his father.
“Next stop: Corwith Barns,” he said of his upcoming project. “I’ve done a bunch of smaller paintings of the barns but this one is bigger in size.”
He continued: “The barns are no longer there but I’ve photographed them several times, and I’m doing a great painting that hopefully captures every broken board on this decaying structure.”
“I don’t know how old those barns were, but I feel like painting the barns pays homage to him and everyone who gets old and then moves on,” Stern added.
Stern often spoke of his parents, including his mother Ray Stern.
In his 2019 book, “Howard Stern Comes Again,” he lovingly said that his mother was one of his favorite guests on his show.
Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous.
Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election.
“His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.”
Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
Michels’ campaign adviser Chris Walker said in a statement that Evers and Biden “are going to desperately attempt to do everything they can to distract the people of Wisconsin from their massive failures.”
Michels, in his victory speech, touted himself as the voice for a working class that he said has been left behind by Democrats. Evers mocked that message, noting that Michels owns a $17 million estate in Connecticut.
“He can wear a blue shirt so that he can have a blue collar, but at the end of the day I’m not quite sure that someone of his status with houses all over the country can say ‘I’m just one of you,’” Evers said.
Like Trump, Michels has cast himself as an outsider. Evers dismissed that too, calling it “one of the biggest jokes of this campaign.” He cited Michels’ work serving on the boards of powerful lobbying groups, including the state chamber of commerce.
Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 and lost by a similar margin in 2020. A Marquette University Law School poll released in May showed Trump’s favorability rating in the state at 35%, with 61% having an unfavorable opinion.
In addition to backing Michels, Trump is a strong supporter of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who faces Mandela Barnes, the current lieutenant governor.
“Trump cuts both ways,” Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said. “While he drives his base and supporters in the primary, will that help in the general because he turns off as many people as he turns on? … I don’t think we know yet.”
Michels would be smart to focus on Biden, Evers and the issues such as inflation, crime and the economy, not Trump, said Republican strategist Mark Graul.
Evers pointed to recent polls to argue that Michels is out of step with a majority of Wisconsin residents on key issues like abortion rights and the outcome of the 2020 election won by Biden. Trump has continued to push for decertification, which attorneys from both sides and legal experts have discounted as an unconstitutional impossibility.
Michels has been inconsistent on decertification, but he does want to dismantle the bipartisan elections commission and sign bills Evers vetoed that would make it harder to vote absentee.
Trump is popular with many because he is perceived to be a fighter, but Michels needs to broaden that message, said Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary and was targeted for defeat by Trump.
“If he is a perceived to be a fighter who gets things done, I think that will be a much more appealing general election message,” Vos said of Michels.
Michels’ win over Kleefisch, who was endorsed by Mike Pence and represented a continuation of former Gov. Scott Walker’s legacy, was the clearest victory for a Trump-backed candidate in Wisconsin. But every candidate who ran in support of decertifying Biden’s 2020 victory lost. That included the Trump-backed challenger to Vos, candidates for attorney general and secretary of state and legislative candidates seeking to unseat Republican incumbents, including one taking on Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.
In the days before the election, Vos challenger Adam Steen was joined on the campaign trail by the investigator Vos hired under pressure from Trump to look into the 2020 election. That investigator, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, also appeared at the Trump rally.
A triumphant Vos declared his 260-vote win shows “you don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.” Vos called a meeting of Assembly Republicans for Tuesday to discuss the future of Gableman’s contract, which has cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million and remains subject to five pending lawsuits.
Evers said Vos must fire Gableman or “I’m fearful we’re going to be talking about this election for the next 20 years.”
