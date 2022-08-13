Finance
The Family Mosaic: Fitting the Pieces Together
Our lives– our families. Are they beautiful, but chaotic, mosaics comprised of random pieces of painted glass? How do we fit the contrasting pieces together in a way that makes sense? You may wonder, when the chaos of daily life whirls around you, how much a hand you are really playing in your own life. How do you gain a sense of control? Parents are always striving to piece the elements of their lives together and to regain balance, but they hardly have the time nor the energy. For some, maintaining a strong family in the midst of chaotic schedules, economic struggles, or troubled relationships can be a constant strain that leaves their family bonds hanging on by a thin thread. Many families have learned to cope and to prevail. Researchers have found out what makes these families so resilient. Here are five tips for keeping your family happily connected and healthy even in stressful times.
Here are five tips for dealing with the problems in your life that will help bring your family closer together rather than farther apart:
1.) Pencil in family fun time.
While it’s important to make money, have hobbies, go to the gym, and etc., you chose to start a family, and thus, you have an obligation to make time for it. Your husband and your children are not people you can get to when you have time. They should be a top priority in your life. Everything else comes second. No exceptions.
After all, your children will grow out of each stage of their young lives very fast and you don’t want to later regret missing those stages. Pencil family fun times into your planner just as you would any business meeting, with as much a sense of urgency, way, way, way in advance. This way you can ensure that your family never goes neglected in any given week. In fact, it may be a good idea to dedicate certain weekdays to family time to avoid confusion such as a Wednesday Board Game Night and a Friday Movie Night. If one or more of your adolescents want to go out with their friends on Friday night, that’s okay! Move it to Saturday. Always make an effort to be flexible when planning family fun times especially when you have adolescents in the house. Your adolescents are in the process of developing the social awareness centers of their brains and they are just in the beginning throws of growing a frontal cortex (the decision making part of their brains), so no matter what you say, friends will always come first to them, and you will always have a battle if you try to fight against this. At all costs, try to avoid skiffs during the planning process because after all you want this experience to be, well… fun!
2.) Take a deep breath and ACCEPT.
We all have seen members of our own family come home from work stressed out or go through a traumatic event. In these times we learn how these people deal with stress, and often these strategies are destructive to the family. Some family members use drugs and alcohol, self isolation, self mutilation or deprivation, or fighting to deal with stress. These are maladaptive forms of coping that cause problems for the individual and the whole family. Parents and children under stress who have not learned healthy coping skills are less emotionally available, more self-destructive, less giving, more quick to upset, and less positive in general. The most important step to coping with hardship and stress in your life is to learn how to mentally, emotionally, and physically accept that the stressors exist.
Being in denial, pushing stressors off until the last minute, and ruminating on hardship rather than having a problem solving attitude, are all habits that bring you more problems in the end. It isn’t necessarily easy to learn to accept, and it’s not enough to say, “I accept that BLANK exists.” Spend some time meditating on the issue that is causing you stress. While thinking about this issue practice taking deep breaths in with slow releases. Focus on the issue until the anxiety it gives you has decreased. Make sure you are in a quiet room free of distractions. This practice will teach your body how to regard the problem with calm rather than anxiety.
When your body and mind are in a relaxed state, you are better able to brainstorm solutions for the problem as well. However, some problems do not have solutions and this is where true acceptance is so important. Create a mantra for yourself that asks yourself permission to accept that the problem exists and tells yourself it will be okay. It is sometimes helpful to play calming music or to light candles or incense during this meditation. Again, acceptance is the most important coping skill because when people are not able to accept problems in their lives, they form maladaptive behaviors that could be in the form of eating disorders, sleep disturbance, substance abuse, emotional instability, and the list goes on. Learning to accept will allow you to use more of your energy bonding with your family members and less processing anxiety.
3.) Express Gratitude.
The latest research shows that expressing gratitude can increase your happiness significantly. If you want a happier home, set goals with your family centered around expressing gratitude to one another. For example, during dinner you might have everyone take turns thanking one another for something nice or helpful they did recently or in the past. If you have an artistic family, set aside some time to create works of art for each other that express what you are thankful for. Displaying these works of art throughout the house will help to remind everyone in the family of what they were thankful for and possibly remind them of something they are thankful for that day. Another way of practicing gratitude is to keep a gratitude journal. Sharing these journals with each other each week may bring a lot of positivity, bonding, and feelings of love into your family dynamic. Expressing gratitude makes people feel they are not alone, that they are loved and appreciated, and it ultimately gives them hope. Recently, researchers have shown that expressing gratitude is associated with increases in health (ex. more exercise, better sleep, less aches and pains), positivity, and better social relationships.
4.) Be proactive, not reactive.
Being proactive rather than reactive means setting into motion routines that promote decreased stress and increased positivity in your home. This will help to prevent blow outs and problem behaviors that come with an absence of these routines. Here are a few of the elements you should think about incorporating into your family’s routine if you haven’t already done so:
Exercise: According to the Harvard School of Public Health, children and adolescents should get at least 1 hour of physical activity each day. Adults need at least 30 minutes of exercise each day to see health benefits. Just taking a brisk 30 minute walk each day can help boost your endorphins (your feel good neurotransmitters), increase optimism, improve your overall mood, and decrease stress and symptoms of depression.
Sleep: Recent studies suggest that children should get 9-11 hours of sleep each night, while adults should get 7-8 hours of sleep. For most of us, the benefits of getting ample sleep are pretty obvious. In a nut shell, a lack of sleep can make people less aware when driving with a slower reaction time, easier to upset, worse at making judgements of any kind, and more anxious. Here are a list of don’ts when trying to achieve a better nights sleep: do not drink caffeinated beverages in the afternoon, do not take naps, do not drink alcohol, do not think about stressful events or obligations before bed, do not have technological devices on near where you sleep, do not have loud noises on when sleeping, do not eat right before sleeping, do not go to bed angry, and do not perform work where you sleep.
Here are a list of dos that will help you achieve a better night’s sleep: do write positive thoughts down in a journal before sleeping, do listen to calming music before sleeping, do meditate in silence before sleeping, do repeat a positive affirmation while trying to fall asleep, do drink decaffeinated hot beverages such as chamomile or lavender tea, do express love and gratitude to your family before going to sleep, do use relaxing aromatherapy in the room where you sleep, and do block out all light.
Prepare healthy meals: Eating healthy can mean different things to different people. Some research has suggested that high intake of carbohydrates, food dyes, and preservatives is associated with increased attention deficits in children. Furthermore, foods with processed sugars will cause spikes and falls in blood sugar which will in turn cause rises and falls in mood for children and adults. Fruits and vegetables come equipped with nutrients that strengthen our cells ability to repair our bodies and can greatly stabilize and increase our moods. It’s always a good idea to eat healthy because really, you are what you eat.
Humor: According to the Mayo Clinic staff, laughter can stimulate organs and it “enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.” Laughter can relieve stress, soothe tension in your body, improve the immune system, relieve pain, increase feelings of satisfaction, and improve your mood. With all these immediate benefits building up over time, researchers have shown that laughter can actually increase your life span! Thus, always try to bring humor and laughter into your home.
Safe spaces: Create safe spaces in your home for yourself and your children. Every person has boundaries that must be respected, and we all need a place we can go to calm down and find our center. Without this children may not learn the basic skills needed to self soothe in times of conflict. It’s important that we go to our safe space to make sense of things and regain control of our emotions so that positive and constructive brainstorming and problem solving is possible. Children who have their own rooms should be able to call their room a safe space. Never use sending children to their room as a punishment. Let their room always be associated with creativity, self reflection, and happy feelings.
Time outs: Parents need to learn when to give themselves a time out and children should learn this as well. Time outs should not be seen as punishment but a time of freedom from the problem at hand to reboot.
5.) Reach out for support.
We are social animals and we cannot do this thing called living on our own. In hard times, find a support group in your area that deals with the problem you are facing. You will find that your depression and anxiety might lift once you realize you are not alone and once you start learning new coping skills. Here are a short list of support groups that may be in your area:
Co-Dependents Anonymous
National Alliance on Mental Illness
AL-ANON- for families dealing with alcoholics
Alcoholics Anonymous
Self Help Systems
Good luck on your journey towards a stronger family!
History of Hercor College
Hercor College was organized in September 2003 by Mr. Jose A. Hernandez with the able assistance of Mesdames Lerry Basamot, Vivian Blancaflor, Sheila Alba, Sally Sibonga and his two Children, Ma. Cristina and Jose Gabriel. Their original plan was to offer just one course but the group later on decided to offer four CHED courses; namely, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management, Bachelor of Science in Criminology, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and two TESDA courses; namely, 2-year Computer Programming and 2-year Hotel & Restaurant Services.
Determined to make Hercor College the best and most affordable private school in Capiz, Mr. Hernandez and his group adopted the slogan, “The Best for Less,” to reflect the school’s philosophy and mission. And so in keeping with that commitment, the school decided to put up immediately first class facilities at their Riverside Campus by constructing two buildings with spacious classrooms, a gym, a modern computer lab for
for their computer science students, a modern kitchen laboratory and mini hotel for their hotel & restaurant management students and a well-equipped judo and taekwondo gym for their criminology students. And to be true to their mission to make quality education affordable to everyone, the school decided to charge the lowest tuition fees among the private schools in the province and that was greatly appreciated by the parents of their students.
The response was tremendous and its first year of operation (SY 2004-2005) the school exceeded all its enrollment targets. The Riverside Campus which was supposed to be good for two years was filled in one year forcing the management to construct another campus at its Lawa-an property to accommodate its increasing number of students. The school also acquired two buses so that it can offer free rides to its students between the two campuses.
But Hercor College is not resting on its laurels and continues to invest not only in first class facilities and equipment but also in faculty development because it believes its students deserve nothing but the best.
Erectile Dysfunction: Causes and Treatment
“Erectile dysfunction is defined as inability to maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse. This is a disorder that affects millions of men around the world in different ways and with varying causes.”
What is it?
Erectile dysfunction is a medical term used to define the inability to get an erection with sufficient rigidity for penetration and / or keep it for a period of time adequate to the satisfaction of both partners during sex. It is important to understand that it can occur even with desire and orgasm (ejaculation) present.
Erectile dysfunction (ED) affects about two thirds of men over 50 years of age, representing 10 to 20 million Brazilians.
Most men, at some point in their lives, have experienced episodes of erectile dysfunction, usually due to tiredness, stress or alcohol abuse. Occasional failures should not be overrated. However, if the problem persists, a urologist should be sought.
Causes
The capacity of erection is just one of several aspects of male sexual function. The sexual response cycle has four stages of man main desire, erection, orgasm and relaxation. Each can change different.
The causes of ED are divided into organic, psychogenic and mixed, can be found with combined factors. Organic problems such as diabetes, cancer, arteriosclerosis and neurological injuries can often lead to psychological complications, for example. It can also be secondary, and appear as the first manifestation of various disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and renal failure.
ED of psychological origin can be manifested in various ways, or delayed ejaculation, painful ejaculation and even impotence. There may also be loss of libido (sexual desire), lack of orgasm and phobias (fears) sex, all for anxiety, depression or guilt. An individual who has an unpleasant experience, such as loss of erection to have sex or ejaculate very early, tends to the next relationship, remember these “failures” and become anxious. This provides a new fault, creating a vicious circle.
Organic causes are subdivided according to the etiology. The vasculogênicas are more prevalent, particularly the flow changes, arteriosclerosis and trauma (resulting in injury to blood vessels).Venous flow abnormalities are less common. The neurogenic causes are diabetic neuropathy, multiple sclerosis, alcohol abuse, trauma, spinal cord and nerve damage by radical prostatectomy (surgery to remove the prostate). Since the causes are hormonal hipoandrogenismo primary or secondary (disorders of male hormones).
The ED may also occur, for use and abuse of drugs like marijuana, alcohol, heroin, cocaine, barbiturates, antidepressants.
Disorders associated
The DE has several risk factors as advanced age, diabetes, hypertension, peripheral vascular diseases; neurological diseases, endocrine disorders, spinal cord injuries, radical pelvic surgery, radiation therapy, alcoholism, smoking, marijuana use and / or cocaine; use of antihypertensives, tranquilizers and psychotropic substances; relationship problems with partner, stress, anxiety and fear of failure, depression, obsessive-compulsive personality, sexual deviation.
Diagnosis
The objectives of the initial evaluation of the patient are to determine the probable cause of ED and identify organic or psychological factors that may influence the associated therapeutic.
A detailed medical interview is the most important factor in evaluating patients with this problem. The history should identify the duration, progression and severity of ED and associated factors.
Once you have identified a problem in the patient’s sexual performance, the next step is to differentiate it from other sexual problems such as loss of libido and ejaculatory disorders.
Physical examination is to assess the patient’s health, with particular attention to the cardiovascular, neurological and genitourinary, due to its contribution to the erection. The neurological evaluation should include a perception of their patient’s anxiety or depression. Since the assessment of genital herpes is directed to detection of local abnormalities.
Some are basic laboratory tests to identify disorders that can result in ED.
Treatment
In cases of psychogenic DE, psychotherapy is indicated. Several factors should be evaluated by the urologist and if possible, by an expert in psychology or psychiatry. Factors such as physical, psychiatric, psychological, conflicted relationship with the partner and sexual inadequacy should be addressed to the couple.
Penile injections have been the first efficient and objective, with little or no side effects, with significant improvement of erection, even in severe OF and organic. They were the main complication, painful erections. Also had the disadvantage of limiting the time limitation of erections and frequency of application (3 times per week). This method tends to be abandoned with the advancement of technology.
With the advance of treatment, some oral medications are available in the market. They are:
– Viagra (Sildenafil) of Pfizer: acts on the penis by relaxing muscles and increasing blood flow to the region. Effective in cases of partial impotence, erection of providing 40 to 60 minutes after ingestion of the medication, with stimulation of the penis. Its effect can last up to six horas.Tem side reactions such as headaches, nasal congestion, facial flushing and dyspepsia. Heart patients, especially in drug treatment of nitrate (Sustrate, Monocordil, Isordil, Nitradisc, Nitroderm TTS, Isocord, Isosorbide, nitroglycerin) can not take this medicine.
– Uprima (apomorphine), from Abbott Laboratories, acts on the central nervous system, facilitating the conduct of sexual stimulation of the brain to the penis. Generates erection 10-20 minutes after oral administration sublingually. May cause headache, nausea, dizziness, fainting and flushing, but can be used by heart patients.
– Cialis (Tadalafil), manufactured by Eli Lilly, acts directly on the penis by inhibiting the enzyme phosphodiesterase. Leads to an erection in 30 minutes, and sustained for up to 36 hours. Can cause headache, gastric intolerance, nasal congestion, back pain, muscle pain, dizziness and flushing. As Viagra, can not be used for heart disease in the use of nitrates.
– Levitra (Vardenafil) of Bayer and Glaxo, also acts directly and selectively on the penis by inhibiting the enzyme phosphodiesterase, with fewer side effects (headache, flushing and runny nose). Leads to an erection in 15 minutes, and keeps up to 8 hours. As Viagra and Cialis, can not be used for heart disease in the use of nitrates. One of the main advantages is the most affordable price and being sold in single packs.
Although drug treatments mentioned, some patients may not fit and require treatment with mechanical devices such as vacuum erection devices or penile implants inflatable or malleable. Others may need surgery to repair vascular arteries that supply the penis with blood, in specific cases.
Because erectile dysfunction can have many causes, there are several treatments that act by different mechanisms, with specific contraindications, a urologist should be consulted.
How IP Call Centers Improve Customer Satisfaction
Most companies today have no idea that they have a call center operating within its organizations walls. It may be the accounting department, the payables department, the sales department, the customer service department. You get the idea. They may even have remote employees that are or can be a part of this very powerful communication tool. Initial call experience and being able to reach the correct person when a call is received is paramount with today’s heavy influx of concerned or inquiring callers. They want to speak to the right person who can give them the satisfaction they are looking for now, not later. This is more critical to a company’s customer service perception than ever before with competition for the customer dollar being ever more intense.
Simplifying your communications from the caller to a call center agent to the rest of the firm gives you the upper hand on providing top notch service in this competitive environment. Even more important is having the ability to communicate not only within the organizations 4 walls but outside of them. This provides you with significant advantages over companies operating with slow and ineffective communication paths. Improving these communications keeps customers satisfied, creates new customers and growing business opportunities. Your call center, and you most likely have one, is the key to achieving this success and creating an environment for current and new customers wanting to do business with your firm.
The call center usually receives the initial call from a customer looking for information on an order, new products, questions about service or delivery or maybe they want to schedule a meeting with a person who can help them. Normally this means this call has to go somewhere to the right person, department, or group assigned to answer these questions quickly. Getting the proper answers for the customer may take too long, have no confirmation of the inquiry and the customer may be told “we will call you back”. Not a good answer. In many cases abandoned calls occur when no quick answer is delivered.
THE IP SOLUTION
Having an IP phone system deploying Unified Communication applications to the call center could be the answer. Saving costs by having calls resolved on the first try could contribute to saving the firm money with increase customer retention and decreased call volume making it easier to solve customer problems quicker. Having the system deployed with VoIP also means remote employees can be part of the solution and contribute to quicker call response for inbound callers. Costs between the main call center and the remote agents are free and saves even more costs and increased flexibility with calls. Agents can be part of a single or multiple work group regardless of where they are located.
IP systems today can provide integrated desktop applications for enhance visual looks at the clients records, record calls for follow ups and agent training, create skills base routing to make sure callers get to the most informed person for their calls, have accurate estimated wait times, establish priority routing to get key calls through faster without them holding in a queue.
Supervisors and agents can view the call flows, see the call queue, view the agents or group activity regardless of whether they are internal or remote, report on established performance guidelines and generally maintain thresholds of excellence rather than settling for subpar standards.
Also Supervisors and Agents can use presence management tools to see the agent available in a group or which agents are logged in or out. Transferring a call to a proper party becomes fluid, easy and accurate, not cumbersome. Conferences can easily be created so no mistaken messages are received.
With these solutions any company should expect a positive trend in providing faster and more accurate customer resolutions. It should also result in lower call volume, by removing bottlenecks, with more inbound calls being resolved faster with less transferring and a better initial call experience. This would save organizational costs and allow the company to hire more employees, more cost effectively as the business grows.
With superior IP phone system call center integration you should be able to take advantage of inbound call information to continually reach out to customers and prospects for follow up campaigns and organization opportunities that could affect this growing group of new opportunities.
Take a look at your situation and see if an enhanced IP centric call center can grow your business by improving customer service, retaining customers, generating new prospects and lowering your costs.
Ron Focazio – 678-776-1076
Choosing The Best Web Development Company for Your Business
The website is the business’ basic presence online, that’s why it’s extremely crucial to choose the best web development company to help you represent your brand out there. This is especially true for small and mid-sized businesses as they will need more effort to establish themselves to their customers. Here are some points to keep in mind to choose the best web development company for your business:
Portfolio
A company can’t ever dream to develop your website if they’re not doing a job on their own. Check their website. Does it look professional? Is it easily navigable? Ask if they have a portfolio. This is the best way to examine the types of website they can create. It’s a good sign if they are capable of making diverse websites which entails they have worked with a variety of your clients. When you see this for yourself, you will know if they are good for your business or not.
Communication
This is a very important factor that will determine the flow of your collaboration. An agency who can’t respond well won’t be able to communicate with their clients during projects. How quickly do they respond to inquiries? Do they return your calls? If they can’t do this, then it’s a major red flag and you shouldn’t choose this agency
It’s very important that the website development company you choose maintains constant communication with you. During your collaboration in your projects, they will have to deliver reports. If they can’t perform well even before winning your company, it’s very likely that they won’t be able to communicate with you when you’re already working with them.
The people
Assign a time to visit their office if it’s not an overseas company. This will allow you to make a better judgment as you will be able to see them in person. How does their staff treat visitors? How does their work environment look like? Do they have a close-knit relationship with each other? Do you think these people can provide you the service that you want?
Testimonials
What their client says about their services will say a lot about their company. Research about them and their past clients. Did they like the service they provided? Are there more negative reviews than positive reviews? Knowing this will save you from a potentially bad company. It’s always best to be wise.
You can also talk with other people who have worked with the company before and ask their experience.
Price
All of the other factors may be good to go for you, but don’t forget that web development isn’t given for free. You need to choose a company that is within your budget. Be wise enough to know that your money is worth the services you are getting. Create a budget plan so you can save yourself from overspending and maximize your budget.
Being able to make the right decision in choosing the best web development company for your business may just be the key to its success. Never take this for granted and give it ample time and deliberation.
Does My Pressure Washing Business Rig Need a USDOT Number?
When I first came to the pressure washing industry, I was leaving over twenty years as a commercial driver. I was thinking how nice it would be to be free of all those motor carrier regulations that had been such a grinding part of my career.
I could not have been more wrong. Not long after starting, I was doing a residential cleaning for a law enforcement officer. As I was rolling hose after finishing, he asked me how much my truck and trailer weighed.
“I don’t know, I licensed for extra tonnage so I would not be overweight,” was my easy answer. I was absurdly proud of having taken the time and made the effort not to cheat on my licensing and expected weight limits.
“Where is your DOT number?” was his next easy question.
I, like so many other pressure washing service providers in my area, had not even given a thought to this basic requirement for operating commercial vehicles. After a $100 fine, I made sure to rectify the situation. I got my DOT number.
Trying to decide whether or not you require a DOT number can be a difficult question, and there are some state specific requirements of which to be aware, but my customer said it is pretty basic, “If you have a truck or trailer with company signs, and/or a trailer with more than one axle, I will be writing you a ticket if you do not have a USDOT number.”
The actual requirements can be found on the United States Department of Transportation website. There is a large body of information there, and resources to help understand it all. There is even an online questionnaire to assist you as you try to determine whether or not you are required to have the DOT number in the first place.
The requirements are pretty basic, and are as follows. You need a USDOT number if you:
o Operate vehicles that are over 10,000 lbs,
o Transport between 9 and 15 passengers (including the driver) for compensation,
o Transport 16 or more passengers, or
o Haul hazardous materials in interstate commerce.
You should be aware that once you have a USDOT number, there are some record-keeping requirements that go along with it. For instance, if you carry hazmat, such as sodium hypochlorite in large amounts, or flammable liquids like your machine’s fuel and a spare fuel tank or two, you will need to note that. You will also have to register as a HAZMAT carrier and maintain records of materials and amounts carried. You will have to implement a safety program and a driver qualification record, as well as records of your driver’s hours of service records.
This sounds like a great deal of red tape, but it is what is required to be a legitimate pressure washing business that operates machinery that falls under the Department of Transportation’s regulated guidelines. It is a cost of doing business, and needs to be part of your business plan. It is helpful to remember that these records are relatively simple, and can be based on records you already keep.
In my experience, motor carrier safety regulations are open to various interpretations, so it is probably a good idea to check with your state DOT as well as with the local Carrier Enforcement department in your state. They are supposed to have the current information necessary to assist you in remaining compliant. The USDOT site has links to all the state DOT sites.
Again, the information can be contradictory, so find the most knowledgeable people you can, the fines ramp up steeply from my paltry hundred dollars. Don’t bet the company on the word of some functionary, ask the questions you need to, in order to get the clearest answers possible.
Top 10 Small Business Bookkeeping Tips
These small business bookkeeping tips will help you get your books up to date and keep them that way in less time. They’ll help you maintain financial control, and help you manage your working capital more effectively and securely.
- Before you contemplate recording any transactions in your ledgers, organize your paperwork in your files according to these bookkeeping basics. It will save you time, and time is money.
- Work out how much you earn in your business per hour. If the answer is more than what it will cost to hire a professional bookkeeper, then hire one. If not, then do the transaction processing yourself. Get a tax accountant to do your year end filing so you don’t have to keep up with arbitrary government rule making, and miss out on tax allowances.
- When you’ve got your paperwork in order then consider how you’re going to record your transactions. This could be in a traditional hand written ledger, or more likely using software. Understand your bookkeeping software requirements before you buy anything to prevent dissatisfaction.
- If you don’t have much money for investing in financial software, then consider using open source accounting software.This can be obtained for little or no cost. Click the link above to learn the advantages and disadvantages of using open source.
- After you’ve decided what you’re going to record your transactions in then follow these basic bookkeeping tips to make sure you record your transactions in the most efficient manner possible.
- Make sure all cash is accounted for by performing a bank reconciliation. Ensure the transactions that are recorded on your bank statements are recorded in your books, and the balance on your statement is in agreement with that in your books. Make sure that you know the amount of any uncleared and unpresented checks (cheques) which will explain any actual difference between the statement and the account on your ledger.
- Likewise, make sure all petty cash is accounted for by counting the cash in your cash box and agreeing it to your cash book.
- Perform routine counts on items you carry in stock, and ensure that what is recorded in your books agrees with the quantity you have on the shelf. This is an area where strict control pays dividends as unexplainable differences often occur usually due to sales ‘samples’, spoilage, quality defects, returns etc. This is an important area to get right as any differences will have to be reflected in the financial statements and usually affect the profit line directly.
- Keep a Fixed Assets register. While not a ledger in your books as such, a fixed assets register is essential to keep track of essential business equipment. This means the cost, the location the depreciation, the purchase date and the remaining life. The value of these assets are carried in your balance sheet. It can be surprising how, as you grow, things you thought you had have gone! Especially small high value technology.
- Follow these small business bookkeeping tips, but don’t forget to use the information kept within your books intelligently. Working capital management is how you manage your daily, weekly, and monthly cash, debtors, supplier payments and inventory/stock control to keep you in business, and really make a difference to the bottom line (the profit line) of your business.
