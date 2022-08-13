The Family Mosaic: Fitting the Pieces Together

Pin 0 Shares

Our lives– our families. Are they beautiful, but chaotic, mosaics comprised of random pieces of painted glass? How do we fit the contrasting pieces together in a way that makes sense? You may wonder, when the chaos of daily life whirls around you, how much a hand you are really playing in your own life. How do you gain a sense of control? Parents are always striving to piece the elements of their lives together and to regain balance, but they hardly have the time nor the energy. For some, maintaining a strong family in the midst of chaotic schedules, economic struggles, or troubled relationships can be a constant strain that leaves their family bonds hanging on by a thin thread. Many families have learned to cope and to prevail. Researchers have found out what makes these families so resilient. Here are five tips for keeping your family happily connected and healthy even in stressful times.

1.) Pencil in family fun time.

While it’s important to make money, have hobbies, go to the gym, and etc., you chose to start a family, and thus, you have an obligation to make time for it. Your husband and your children are not people you can get to when you have time. They should be a top priority in your life. Everything else comes second. No exceptions.

After all, your children will grow out of each stage of their young lives very fast and you don’t want to later regret missing those stages. Pencil family fun times into your planner just as you would any business meeting, with as much a sense of urgency, way, way, way in advance. This way you can ensure that your family never goes neglected in any given week. In fact, it may be a good idea to dedicate certain weekdays to family time to avoid confusion such as a Wednesday Board Game Night and a Friday Movie Night. If one or more of your adolescents want to go out with their friends on Friday night, that’s okay! Move it to Saturday. Always make an effort to be flexible when planning family fun times especially when you have adolescents in the house. Your adolescents are in the process of developing the social awareness centers of their brains and they are just in the beginning throws of growing a frontal cortex (the decision making part of their brains), so no matter what you say, friends will always come first to them, and you will always have a battle if you try to fight against this. At all costs, try to avoid skiffs during the planning process because after all you want this experience to be, well… fun!

2.) Take a deep breath and ACCEPT.

We all have seen members of our own family come home from work stressed out or go through a traumatic event. In these times we learn how these people deal with stress, and often these strategies are destructive to the family. Some family members use drugs and alcohol, self isolation, self mutilation or deprivation, or fighting to deal with stress. These are maladaptive forms of coping that cause problems for the individual and the whole family. Parents and children under stress who have not learned healthy coping skills are less emotionally available, more self-destructive, less giving, more quick to upset, and less positive in general. The most important step to coping with hardship and stress in your life is to learn how to mentally, emotionally, and physically accept that the stressors exist.

Being in denial, pushing stressors off until the last minute, and ruminating on hardship rather than having a problem solving attitude, are all habits that bring you more problems in the end. It isn’t necessarily easy to learn to accept, and it’s not enough to say, “I accept that BLANK exists.” Spend some time meditating on the issue that is causing you stress. While thinking about this issue practice taking deep breaths in with slow releases. Focus on the issue until the anxiety it gives you has decreased. Make sure you are in a quiet room free of distractions. This practice will teach your body how to regard the problem with calm rather than anxiety.

When your body and mind are in a relaxed state, you are better able to brainstorm solutions for the problem as well. However, some problems do not have solutions and this is where true acceptance is so important. Create a mantra for yourself that asks yourself permission to accept that the problem exists and tells yourself it will be okay. It is sometimes helpful to play calming music or to light candles or incense during this meditation. Again, acceptance is the most important coping skill because when people are not able to accept problems in their lives, they form maladaptive behaviors that could be in the form of eating disorders, sleep disturbance, substance abuse, emotional instability, and the list goes on. Learning to accept will allow you to use more of your energy bonding with your family members and less processing anxiety.

3.) Express Gratitude.

The latest research shows that expressing gratitude can increase your happiness significantly. If you want a happier home, set goals with your family centered around expressing gratitude to one another. For example, during dinner you might have everyone take turns thanking one another for something nice or helpful they did recently or in the past. If you have an artistic family, set aside some time to create works of art for each other that express what you are thankful for. Displaying these works of art throughout the house will help to remind everyone in the family of what they were thankful for and possibly remind them of something they are thankful for that day. Another way of practicing gratitude is to keep a gratitude journal. Sharing these journals with each other each week may bring a lot of positivity, bonding, and feelings of love into your family dynamic. Expressing gratitude makes people feel they are not alone, that they are loved and appreciated, and it ultimately gives them hope. Recently, researchers have shown that expressing gratitude is associated with increases in health (ex. more exercise, better sleep, less aches and pains), positivity, and better social relationships.

4.) Be proactive, not reactive.

Being proactive rather than reactive means setting into motion routines that promote decreased stress and increased positivity in your home. This will help to prevent blow outs and problem behaviors that come with an absence of these routines. Here are a few of the elements you should think about incorporating into your family’s routine if you haven’t already done so:

Exercise: According to the Harvard School of Public Health, children and adolescents should get at least 1 hour of physical activity each day. Adults need at least 30 minutes of exercise each day to see health benefits. Just taking a brisk 30 minute walk each day can help boost your endorphins (your feel good neurotransmitters), increase optimism, improve your overall mood, and decrease stress and symptoms of depression.

Sleep: Recent studies suggest that children should get 9-11 hours of sleep each night, while adults should get 7-8 hours of sleep. For most of us, the benefits of getting ample sleep are pretty obvious. In a nut shell, a lack of sleep can make people less aware when driving with a slower reaction time, easier to upset, worse at making judgements of any kind, and more anxious. Here are a list of don’ts when trying to achieve a better nights sleep: do not drink caffeinated beverages in the afternoon, do not take naps, do not drink alcohol, do not think about stressful events or obligations before bed, do not have technological devices on near where you sleep, do not have loud noises on when sleeping, do not eat right before sleeping, do not go to bed angry, and do not perform work where you sleep.

Here are a list of dos that will help you achieve a better night’s sleep: do write positive thoughts down in a journal before sleeping, do listen to calming music before sleeping, do meditate in silence before sleeping, do repeat a positive affirmation while trying to fall asleep, do drink decaffeinated hot beverages such as chamomile or lavender tea, do express love and gratitude to your family before going to sleep, do use relaxing aromatherapy in the room where you sleep, and do block out all light.

Prepare healthy meals: Eating healthy can mean different things to different people. Some research has suggested that high intake of carbohydrates, food dyes, and preservatives is associated with increased attention deficits in children. Furthermore, foods with processed sugars will cause spikes and falls in blood sugar which will in turn cause rises and falls in mood for children and adults. Fruits and vegetables come equipped with nutrients that strengthen our cells ability to repair our bodies and can greatly stabilize and increase our moods. It’s always a good idea to eat healthy because really, you are what you eat.

Humor: According to the Mayo Clinic staff, laughter can stimulate organs and it “enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.” Laughter can relieve stress, soothe tension in your body, improve the immune system, relieve pain, increase feelings of satisfaction, and improve your mood. With all these immediate benefits building up over time, researchers have shown that laughter can actually increase your life span! Thus, always try to bring humor and laughter into your home.

Safe spaces: Create safe spaces in your home for yourself and your children. Every person has boundaries that must be respected, and we all need a place we can go to calm down and find our center. Without this children may not learn the basic skills needed to self soothe in times of conflict. It’s important that we go to our safe space to make sense of things and regain control of our emotions so that positive and constructive brainstorming and problem solving is possible. Children who have their own rooms should be able to call their room a safe space. Never use sending children to their room as a punishment. Let their room always be associated with creativity, self reflection, and happy feelings.

Time outs: Parents need to learn when to give themselves a time out and children should learn this as well. Time outs should not be seen as punishment but a time of freedom from the problem at hand to reboot.

5.) Reach out for support.

We are social animals and we cannot do this thing called living on our own. In hard times, find a support group in your area that deals with the problem you are facing. You will find that your depression and anxiety might lift once you realize you are not alone and once you start learning new coping skills. Here are a short list of support groups that may be in your area:

Co-Dependents Anonymous

National Alliance on Mental Illness

AL-ANON- for families dealing with alcoholics

Alcoholics Anonymous

Self Help Systems

Good luck on your journey towards a stronger family!