Tornado Developer Arrested As its Network Shutdown

Alexey Pertsev, a developer of Tornado Cash, was arrested by Dutch officials.
Tornado Cash DAO reportedly went offline.
Ethereum (ETH) network’s “Merge” has been ready for the switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), at this time Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixing service built on the Ethereum blockchain has turned into a hot topic. The Office of Foreign Asset Control of the United States Treasury Department recently levied sanctions which led to the shutdown of the Tornado Cash DAO.
At the time of writing, The Tornado Cash DAO reportedly went offline after a discussion in which the community generally decided to add its governance layer as a signatory to its multi-sig wallet, which has around $21.6 million.
It’s unclear what prompted the decentralized autonomous organization to go offline, but it happened after a range of actions made by various public and private organizations in response to the U.S authorities.
Behind the Scene
Earlier this week, Tornado Cash was sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Asset Control of the US Treasury Department. Following that, several organizations have started to distance themselves from Tornado Cash’s services. And Roman Semenov, a co-founder, said on Monday that his GitHub account had been disabled and several other websites to Tornado Cash have been blocked or shuttered.
Also, the Circle froze more than 75,000 USD Coin (USDC) worth of funds at addresses listed by Treasury officials over the previous four days. Additionally, the crypto exchange dYdX announced on Thursday, that it had blocked some users’ accounts with funds connected to Tornado Cash. And the requests for the crypto mixer’s remote procedure call were also denied by Alchemy and Infura.io.
Furthermore, On Friday, Dutch officials in charge of monitoring financial crimes announced that the authority arrested Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev who was suspected of involvement in money laundering. Following that, the Tornado Cash Discord Server was shut down on the same day.
Before the sanctions were implemented, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stated that he donated money to Ukraine using Tornado Cash to protect the victims’ financial security while they were in a war-torn country.
Bullish DGB price prediction is $0.01791 to $0.04097.
The DGB price will also reach $0.1 soon.
DGB bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00816.
In DigiByte (DGB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other DGB information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
DigiByte (DGB) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of DigiByte (DGB) is $0.01348537 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,601,149 at the time of writing. However, DGB has decreased to 0.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DigiByte (DGB) has a circulating supply of 15,565,124,180 DGB. Currently, DGB trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, DigiFinex, and KuCoin.
What is DigiByte (DGB)?
DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform. DGB token is created in January 2014 as a fork of Bitcoin (BTC). DigiByte uses five different algorithms to improve security, and the main aim is to improve the Bitcoin blockchain’s security, capacity, and transaction speed. DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency, and miners earn tokens for validating blocks through block rewards
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2022
DigiByte (DGB) holds the 185th position on CoinGecko right now. DGB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, DigiByte (DGB) is at $0.01348537. If the pattern continues, the price of DGB might reach the resistance level of $0.01368, and $0.02127. If the trend reverses, then the price of DGB may fall to $0.01073, & $0.00852.
DigiByte (DGB) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of DigiByte (DGB) .
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of DigiByte (DGB) .
Resistance Level 1
$0.01791
Resistance Level 2
$0.02779
Resistance Level 3
$0.04097
Support Level 1
$0.01192
Support Level 2
$0.00816
DGB Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that DGB has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DGB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.04097.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the DGB might plummet to almost $0.00816, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the DigiByte (DGB) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of DGB lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of the DigiByte (DGB) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the DGB price slightly lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an upward trend. Currently, DGB is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of DGB at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the DGB is at a level of 67.17. This means that DGB is in a nearly overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of DigiByte (DGB) . It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of the DigiByte (DGB). Currently, DGB lies in the range of 56.48978, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of DigiByte (DGB). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of DGB lies above 50, indicating higher volatility. In fact, DGB’s RSI is at 67.17, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of DGB with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DigiByte (DGB) .
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and DGB are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and DGB also increase or decrease respectively.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, DigiByte (DGB) might probably attain $0.7 by 2023.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, DigiByte (DGB) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, DGB might rally to hit $1 by 2024.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2025
If DigiByte (DGB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, DGB would rally to hit $1.8.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2026
If DigiByte (DGB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, DGB would rally to hit $2.4.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2027
If DigiByte (DGB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, DGB would rally to hit $3
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2028
If DigiByte (DGB) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, DGB would hit $3.5.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on DigiByte (DGB) , it would witness major spikes. DGB might hit $4.2 by 2029.
DigiByte (DGB) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the DigiByte ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in DigiByte (DGB) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, DigiByte (DGB) might hit $5 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the DigiByte network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for DGB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of DigiByte (DGB) in 2022 is $0.04097. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of DigiByte (DGB) for 2022 is $0.00816.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the DigiByteecosystem, the performance of DigiByte (DGB) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.178084 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is DigiByte?
DigiByte is a highly scalable peer-to-peer digital currency that enables the leading transaction speeds in the industry at very low rates.
2. Where can you purchase DGB?
DGB has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Upbit, Bybit, and DigiFinex.
3. Will DGB reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DGB platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of DigiByte?
On May 01, 2021, DGB reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.178084.
5. Is DGB a good investment in 2022?
DigiByte (DGB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of DGB in the past few months, DGB is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can DigiByte (DGB) reach $0.1?
DigiByte (DGB) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then DigiByte (DGB) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be the DGB price by 2023?
DigiByte (DGB) price is expected to reach $0.7 by 2023.
8. What will be the DGB price by 2024?
DigiByte (DGB) price is expected to reach $1 by 2024.
9. What will be the DGB price by 2025?
DigiByte (DGB) price is expected to reach $1.8 by 2025.
10. What will be the DGB price by 2026?
DigiByte (DGB) price is expected to reach $2.4 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Axie Infinity (AXS) price has nosedived following a surprise entry by the bears as seen in the daily price chart.
AXS hovering above both the 20- and 50-day EMA
Axie Infinity price dropped as the bears slammed investors shut after going all-in with the recent uptick.
The AXS/BTC pair has nosedived by 1.66% or at 0.0007748 BTC
If the bears can maintain this momentum, the bulls’ effort to recover will be put in vain. Now, to agitate and defeat the bears, the token will need to attract more buyers plus the bulls will need to get their heads together to boost AXS.
To date, the trading volume has dropped which is making the investors anxious and poses a bit of concern, especially for the bulls.
Axie Bearish Stride Short-Lived
On the brighter side, crypto experts believe that this recent dip will be short-lived so investors should be ready to dive in once the green light is on.
Chart from TradingView.com
According to CoinMarketCap, AXS token trades at $18.06, or a dip of 4.29% as of this writing. AXS coin trading volume registered a drop of 0.4% or at 14 million. While the loss isn’t much, it still harbors the danger of eventually pulling the price further down. AXS’s market cap is at 0.09577.
The bearish perspective of AXS seems to be nearing its exit as the daily price chats showed multiple EMAs or a successful crossover. MACD on the daily chart also exhibited that the buyer’s line is hovering over the signal line of the seller with a very little gap. Now, if the bulls can successfully contradict the bearish movement then immense growth is anticipated. RSI value is currently almost 59.
AXS Profitability Surpasses 23% Loss
After going with the upward flow of AXS, the price has dangerously plunged as the bears crashed the party. However, GameFi projects like Axie Infinity thrive amid market crashes and volatility compared to other digital assets.
AXS is said to have dropped by as much as 90% after it has risen by 40% when it hit a low in June. Axie Infinity had its ATH in November at $160 but since then everything is just looking for the coin.
The altcoin marked its all-time high of $160 back in November 2021. However, it has consistently been on a downtrend. But, one good thing with AXS investors is that they can roll with the punches because they were already raking in profit for the longest time.
With this month’s 40% improvement on gains, AXS investors noted that only 22.29% have experienced losses which is very minimal compared to the profits which are said to spike way above its ATH.
AXS total market cap at $1.6 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from BSC News, Chart from TradingView.com
Bullish OP price prediction for 2022 is $2.193 to $3.289.
The OP price will also reach $5 soon.
Bearish OP price prediction for 2022 is $0.436.
In Optimism (OP) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about OP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Optimism (OP) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Optimism (OP) is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $298,599,528 at the time of writing. However, OP has decreased to 5.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Optimism (OP) has a circulating supply of 214,748,364 OP. Currently, OP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BTCEX, OKX, BingX, and CoinW.
What is Optimism (OP)?
Optimism (OP) is a layer-two blockchain on top of Ethereum. Optimism benefits from the security of the Ethereum mainnet and helps scale the Ethereum ecosystem by using optimistic rollups. It is one of the biggest scaling solutions for Ethereum with over $300 million in TVL. Optimism is led by the Optimism Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing the Optimism ecosystem. Furthermore, it aims for the minimum number of moving parts while building a layer-two solution for Ethereum.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2022
Optimism (OP) holds the 133th position on CoinGecko right now. OP price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.
Currently, Optimism (OP) is at $1.59. If the pattern continues, the price of OP might reach the resistance level of $2.235. If the trend reverses, then the price of OP may fall to $1.766, & 1.412.
Optimism (OP) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Optimism (OP).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Optimism (OP).
Resistance Level 1
$2.193
Resistance Level 2
$3.289
Support Level 1
$1.462
Support Level 2
$0.981
Support Level 3
$0.646
Support Level 4
$0.436
OP Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that OP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.289.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the OP might plummet to almost $0.436, a bearish signal.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Optimism (OP) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of OP lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Optimism (OP) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the OP price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, OP is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of OP at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OP is at a level of 36.56. This means that OP is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Optimism (OP). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Optimism (OP). Currently, OP lies in the range of 27.389, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Optimism (OP). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OP lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, OP’s RSI is at 36.56 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of OP with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Optimism (OP).
From the above chart, we can interpret that BTC, ETH, and OP are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and OP also increase or decrease respectively.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Optimism (OP)might probably attain $9 by 2023.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Optimism (OP) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OP might rally to hit $12 by 2024.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2025
If Optimism (OP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better `investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OP would rally to hit $17.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2026
If Optimism (OP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OP would rally to hit $25.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2027
If Optimism (OP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OP would rally to hit $29.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2028
If Optimism (OP) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OP would hit $34.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Optimism (OP), it would witness major spikes. OP might hit $37 by 2029.
Optimism (OP) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Optimism ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Optimism (OP) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Optimism (OP) might hit $40 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Optimism network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OP. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Optimism (OP) in 2022 is $3.289. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Optimism (OP) for 2022 is $0.436.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Optimism ecosystem, the performance of Optimism (OP) might hit $5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $2.21 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Optimism (OP)?
Optimism (OP) is a layer-two blockchain on top of Ethereum. Optimism benefits from the security of the Ethereum mainnet and helps scale the Ethereum ecosystem by using optimistic rollups.
2. Where can you purchase Optimism (OP)?
Optimism (OP) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BTCEX, OKX, BingX, and CoinW.
3. Will Optimism (OP) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Optimism platform, Optimism (OP) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Optimism (OP)?
On August 4, 2022, Optimism (OP) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.21.
5. Is Optimism (OP) a good investment in 2022?
Optimism (OP) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Optimism in the past few months, OP is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Optimism (OP) reach $5?
Optimism (OP) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Optimism (OP) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be Optimism (OP) price by 2023?
Optimism (OP) price is expected to reach $9 by 2023.
8. What will be Optimism (OP) price by 2024?
Optimism (OP) price is expected to reach $12 by 2024.
9. What will be Optimism (OP) price by 2025?
Optimism (OP) price is expected to reach $17 by 2025.
10. What will be Optimism (OP) price by 2026?
Optimism (OP) price is expected to reach $25 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Institutional investments in cryptocurrencies are rapidly increasing despite the current adverse bearish pattern that has dominated the global crypto markets in the last months. The past few weeks have seen fairly consistent trading volumes for Encryptus, a transparent and licensed platform for institutional crypto assets.
It is on this premise that Encryptus announces its strategic partnership with the renowned record label Azadi Records. The alliance will result in the exploration of the NFT ecosystem and the development of innovative use cases, which will give holders exclusive access to premium content, limited edition merchandise, VIP tour tickets and more.
Several financial firms, including Fidelity, are maintaining a long-term perspective and even deciding to increase their investments in and operations surrounding cryptocurrencies.
These Institutions are using various strategies to invest in cryptocurrencies, from adding them to their balance sheets to expanding their brand activities into the metaverse.
NFT is also one of the sectors that institutional investors are continuing to have a lot of faith in after the 2020 NFT boom, especially with the numerous upcoming NFT-specific applications in the metaverse.
Moreso, Shantnoo Saxsena, Encryptus Founder and CEO states; “During the current bearish market, institutional support behind crypto remains strong, and Encryptus is glad to be playing an important role in institutional crypto adoption. It certainly doesn’t hurt that this institutional interest in the crypto market is also working to excite existing investors who were contemplating hastily pulling out of the market.”
Considering how valuable NFTs have become, it is no surprise that Encryptus partnered with Azadi Records, an independent record label keen on providing South Asian artists with a platform to freely express themselves for this extraordinary quest into the world of non-fungible tokens.
Shantnoo further adds, “Our recent partnership with Azadi Records aims to create a use case for the NFT ecosystem in India in a more compliant manner. Our primary focus is compliance and respect for the law of the land.”
“Nayaab.World NFTs and their utilities will unlock new avenues for artist-fans engagement, building a deeper relationship between them.” Mo Joshi and Uday Kapur, founders of Azadi Records.
Notably, Seedhe Maut is an artist affiliated with Azadi Records who is launching its own NFT with a tour across the country, in association with Encryptus and LBank.
This partnership between Encryptus and Azadi Records makes it one of the first Indian music labels to integrate blockchain technology into their operations and also includes the NFT-centric Nayaab.world.
About Azadi Records
Azadi Records is an independent record label changing the culture in the South Asian Music industry while providing a platform for music that questions, subverts, and engages with socio-political issues of our time. Established in 2017, the label has released records that have cut across languages, themes, and regions with one vision intact: never to be silenced.
About Encryptus
Encryptus started out as a crypto advisory company in London back in 2020, and since then got approvals from a couple of countries for buying and selling crypto assets. Encryptus is operated by an experienced team of experts who thoroughly understand the risks, compliances, and opportunities in the crypto space. We have made it our mission to empower licensed financial services companies in crypto adoption! Follow us on
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Bullish FLM price prediction is $0.2805 to $1.1864.
Flamingo (FLM) price might also reach $2 soon.
Bearish FLM price prediction for 2022 is $0.0853.
In Flamingo (FLM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FLM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Flamingo (FLM) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Flamingo (FLM) is $0.205768 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,434,942 at the time of writing. However, FLM has decreased by nearly 1.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Flamingo (FLM) has a circulating supply of 375,129,992 FLM. Flamingo (FLM) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Gate.io, OKX, LBank.
What is Flamingo (FLM)?
The Flamingo token (FLM) is the reward token of the Flamingo platform. Flamingo is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform based on the Neo blockchain. By supplying liquidity to the liquidity pools, users can earn the token. By casting a vote in the DAO, FLM token owners can influence the Flamingo platform’s governance.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2022
Flamingo (FLM) holds the 347th position on CoinGecko right now. FLM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Flamingo (FLM) laid out an ascending channel pattern. Ascending channel also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Flamingo (FLM) is in the range of $0.2012. If the pattern continues, the price of FLM might reach the resistance levels of $0.2759 and $0.5797.If the trend reverses, then the price of FLM may fall to $0.1845, $0.1308 and $0.0896.
Flamingo (FLM) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Flamingo (FLM).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Flamingo (FLM).
Resistance Level 1
$0.2805
Resistance Level 2
$0.5719
Resistance Level 3
$1.1864
Support Level 1
$0.1588
Support Level 2
$0.0853
FLM /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)
The charts show that Flamingo (FLM) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FLM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.1864
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Flamingo (FLM) might plummet to almost $0.0853, a bearish signal.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Flamingo (FLM) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of FLM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Flamingo (FLM) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Flamingo (FLM) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, FLM has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FLM at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FLM is 56.49. This means that Flamingo (FLM) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of FLM may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Flamingo (FLM). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Flamingo (FLM). Currently, the ADX of FLM lies in the range of 54.5913 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Flamingo (FLM). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FLM lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Flamingo (FLM) is at 56.49 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FLM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Flamingo (FLM).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of FLM is similar to BTC and ETH . This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases the price of FLM also increases or decreases respectively.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Flamingo (FLM)might probably attain $3 by 2023.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Flamingo (FLM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FLM might rally to hit $4by 2024.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2025
If Flamingo (FLM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, FLM would rally to hit $5.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2026
If Flamingo (FLM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, FLM would rally to hit $6.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2027
If Flamingo (FLM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, FLM would rally to hit $7.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2028
Flamingo (FLM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, FLM would hit $8. in 2028.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Flamingo (FLM), it would witness major spikes. FLM might hit $9 by 2029.
Flamingo (FLM) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in FLM for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Flamingo (FLM) might hit $10 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FlamingoNetwork, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FLM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Flamingo (FLM) in 2022 is $1.1864. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Flamingo (FLM) price prediction for 2022 is $0.0853.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Tokenecosystem, the performance of FLM would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $1.59 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that FLM is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Flamingo (FLM)?
The Flamingo token (FLM) is the reward token of the Flamingo platform. Flamingo is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform based on the Neo blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase Flamingo (FLM)?
Flamingo (FLM) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Gate.io, LBank.
3. Will Flamingo (FLM) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, FLM has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Flamingo (FLM)?
On September 28, 2020 Flamingo (FLM) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.59.
5. Is Flamingo (FLM) a good investment in 2022?
Flamingo (FLM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, FLM is considered a good investment in 2022.2.
6. Can Flamingo (FLM) reach $2?
Flamingo (FLM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Flamingo (FLM) will hit $2 soon.
7. What will be Flamingo (FLM) price by 2023?
Flamingo (FLM) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
8. What will be Flamingo (FLM) price by 2024?
Flamingo (FLM)price is expected to reach $4 by 2024..
9. What will be Flamingo (FLM) price by 2025?
Flamingo (FLM) price is expected to reach $5 by 2025.
10. What will be Flamingo (FLM) price by 2026?
Flamingo (FLM) price is expected to reach $6 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Solana price has attempted to revisit the $44 price mark again and it is a matter of time till the coin displays its next move. Over the last week the coin rose by 14% and in the past one day there has been a close to 3% increase in market value.
The coin has demonstrated steady recovery in the last 24 hours. At the moment bullish force has built up considerably in the market and it could push price of SOL higher with sustained demand. Technical outlook for the coin remained positive at the time of writing.
Solana price previously in the past had not managed to break past the $44 price mark. For SOL to finally break past that level, demand needs to consistently go up. If the coin does not remain above the $44 level, it would fall to trade near its support zone. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.21 Trillion, with a 0.6% hike in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
SOL was trading at $44.79 at the time of writing. After multiple attempts the bulls were again attempting to move past the aforementioned price level. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $46, however, moving past the $44 price zone will itself be a challenge for the bulls considering the bulls failed twice previously.
Local support for Solana price stood at $40. If the bulls manage to cross the $46 price level then it could touch the $50 price level. Amount of SOL traded in the previous session increased suggesting increased buying strength.
Technical Analysis
SOL’s technical outlook reflected bullishness on the four hour chart. The moment Solana price moved up, the indicators reflected the same sentiment.
The Relative Strength Index was above the 60-mark signifying that buyers exceeded sellers at press time as demand for the altcoin soared.
Solana price was also above the 20-SMA line and that meant buyers were responsible in driving the price momentum. SOL was above 50-SMA and 200-SMA signifying increased bullish momentum.
The past week for SOL was quite beneficial to the coin. Over the last week the bulls gathered momentum which is why a push to the $44 mark was possible. Moving Average Convergence Divergence displays the price momentum and the reversals in the same.
MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green signal bars which are in accordance with the buy signal and increased demand. The Chaikin Money Flow points towards the capital inflows and outflows. CMF broke past the half-line into a positive zone which meant increased capital inflows.