Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel DISPATCHED for clashing during and after Tottenham’s draw at Chelsea in moody clash at Stamford Bridge
Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were both shown red cards moments after Tottenham snatched a 2-2 draw at Chelsea.
When the pair went to shake hands at the end of the game, they clashed after Tuchel didn’t let go of the Italian’s hand.
This sparked an all-powerful scrum on the pitch and referee Anthony Taylor fired both managers.
The pair nearly came to blows on the touchline after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 1-1 with Tuchel appearing to dispute the way Conte celebrated the goal.
It looked like Chelsea were going to have the last laugh with Reece James putting them back in front, Tuchel moving past Conte and towards the end of Matthew Harding’s stand to celebrate near his players.
However, Spurs salvaged a draw when Harry Kane headed in a corner from the right in the last minute of stoppage time.
Earlier, Chelsea took the lead through Kalidou Koulibaly’s superb volley before Hojbjerg equalized midway through the second half.
But the match will be remembered for the clash between the two managers, with talkSPORT’s Joe Shennan declaring at full time: “The hottest, spiciest and most extraordinary London derby first exchange of the season. I’ve never seen anything like it involving two managers late in the game.
Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2 LIVE reaction: Tuchel and Conte sent off after heated clash
Man United deny claim they will terminate Ronaldo’s contract, Fofana is latest, De Jong update
Ten Hag cancels stars’ day off as ex-Chelsea man ‘laughed’ at Eriksen’s decision
West Ham fans throw fake money at Jesse Lingard after snubbed summer transfer
Sancho ‘poor’ and Rashford told to leave as Man United wingers slam
‘Worst possible team-mate’ – Man United star ‘gets away with murder’, talkSPORT says
Ronaldo ‘snubs’ Man United fans despite pleas from McClaren and ‘knew bad start was coming’
Ten Hag says: ‘A mixture of Sir Alex, Pep and Klopp could not succeed at Man United’
“I’ve never seen anything like this involving two managers late in the game.
“Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte needs to be escorted down the tunnel, someone tried to reach Conte and now security personnel are getting involved.
“The two benches are on the playing field. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, I don’t know if words were spoken full time there but they had to be separated.
“They were screaming at each other, they were gesticulating at each other and were both completely out of control.
“It’s as bad a finish as any derby game I can remember. I’ve never seen two managers have to be physically separated like this. Conte was absolutely wild and he must have had two or three staff members Spurs in front of him, Tuchel the same.
This may just be the new edition of the Battle of the Bridge…
Recent news. More follows.
Covid, inflation, recession and other reasons why Gen Z are already saving for retirement
New evidence suggests our younger generation of workers are going further than others to secure their economic future. A report just released by investment management firm BlackRock reveals that Gen Zers are already spending an average of 14% of their salary in retirement. According to CNBC, this is a higher percentage than any other generation is currently saving.
This rate also exceeds what millennials did at the same age as Gen Z. A 2021 study by Fidelity found that 15.8% of millennials invest in 401k, compared to 11.4% of millennials. who have done so at this stage of their lives.
The message for Gen Z from these formative events is clear: you can’t rely on others to take care of you.
Gen Zers — the oldest of whom turn 25 this year — are forging their own paths when it comes to other aspects of career and work. Many are forgoing the traditional four-year college degree in favor of options such as trade school and digital degrees. Compared to Millennials and Generation X, recent research shows that Gen Z instead seeks “shorter, less costly, and more direct pathways to careers in high-demand industries.”
It’s remarkable but not surprising that America’s youngest adults are taking a more pragmatic and thoughtful approach to education, work, and savings. After all, the events that occur during our childhood, adolescence and early adulthood have a strong influence on our attitudes and behaviors – even more so than the things we experience later in life. For our oldest Gen Zers, this has meant growing up during a tide of dislocation – especially of economic variety.
Members of this generation were children when the Great Recession of 2007-2009 hit, some surely seeing their families and friends lose their jobs, homes and education funds. They were teenagers as the era of fake news and social media distortion exploded, and their college years were rocked by a global pandemic.
Essentially, basic safety and security needs were shattered, repeatedly, at a time when this generation was most suggestible. The message for Gen Z from these formative events is clear: you can’t rely on others to take care of you. Life is risky. Do not trust any institution, country or company to protect and secure your future.
Other parts of BlackRock research assess how these disruptive events have affected the behavior and attitudes of our younger generations versus their impact on older Americans. While 90% of Gen Z said the pandemic and inflation influenced their attitude towards retirement savings, 82% of Gen Y, 79% of Gen X and 75% of baby boomers say the same thing.
Danny Molloy, 25, a consultant (and a former college student of mine), agreed that the state of the world had an impact on his planning for the future. “Going through multiple shocks by the time the first Gen Zers reached their mid-twenties has prompted some of us to make sure our homes are in order in case things turn south again. L he current state of housing markets and the complete shortage of affordable housing has also forced us to save more to get anything.
Gen Z, of course, is not the first generation to be buffeted by economic downturns and failed institutions. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his evolution towards savings and security mirrors that of the silent generation (those born between 1928 and 1945), who grew up in the economic shadow of the Great Depression and began to becoming an adult during World War II. They too learned early in life that nothing was certain and as a result became known for their balanced and cautious approach to careers and finances.↕
But one glaring difference exists between the Silent Generation and Generation Z: The Silent Generation was the last to be able to rely on pensions to finance their retirement. In the decades that followed, young people were told as early as high school economics that they should not rely on Social Security to be available when they retire, let alone a pension provided by the employer. Now, only 38% of Gen Zers think Social Security will help fund their retirement, compared to 42% of Millennials, 64% of Gen Xers, and 83% of Baby Boomers.
Michael Rudolph, financial adviser for Eagle Strategies, a subsidiary of New York Life, attributes this difference in attitude to something beyond formative events. He believes earlier educational opportunities to create financial literacy in high school sparked greater interest in learning and then acting on the idea of savings. Rudolph noted that in recent seminars with high school students, “the level of interest was incredible. This did not exist 10 years ago.
They also assimilate the lessons they learn at home to save for retirement, sometimes before they even leave for college. Molloy told me, “My parents were adamant that I put aside part of my paychecks even when I was a Little League umpire at age 12. These lessons have stuck with time.
Sierra Whittmore, 24, received similar advice: “My father motivated me by telling me that saving even a little at 15 could multiply into a lot. I met with an advisor, and he showed me how much I could have with just $5 a month, and that really encouraged me.
Saving an average of 14% of their salary for retirement is even more impressive considering that Gen Zers are starting their adult lives amid rising inflation. As Patrick Donovan, also 24, said: “Life is expensive!” So he’s grateful for an automatic deduction from his paycheck that goes straight into his retirement account without him having to debate how to spend the money.
Gen Z may have grown up in an uncomfortably chaotic world, but the good news is that they don’t look to others for safety. Early evidence shows they are determined to do what they can on their own to forge a more secure future. Gen Z is ready to take care of themselves.
nbcnews
Four American tourists among victims shot dead by Arab terrorist in Jerusalem
An Arab resident of East Jerusalem shot and killed seven people, including four US citizens, near Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday night before surrendering to police after an intense manhunt lasting several hours.
Amir Sidawi, 26, was arrested at a police station in Jerusalem after going there voluntarily with the weapon he used in the terror attack.
The previous night, Sidawi had opened fire on groups of Israelis on a bus in a parking lot near the Western Wall, injuring passengers on and off the bus as well as a pregnant woman sitting in a nearby car. The 35-year-old victim was evacuated to a local hospital where she underwent an emergency caesarean section.
She and her newborn baby are in critical condition.
Four of the other victims were US citizens, members of a Hasidic Satmar family from Brooklyn, NY, who were visiting Israel as tourists.
The father is in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator, while the mother is in moderate condition, Israeli media reported.
Three other members of Sidawi’s family were arrested, a decision that Israeli security forces say prompted the assailant to surrender.
“Let anyone who wishes us ill know that they will pay a price for any harm done to civilians,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a press release shortly after the attack.
“Jerusalem is our capital and a center of tourism for all religions. The police and Tsahal forces are working to restore calm and a sense of security in the city.
Gaza’s ruling terror group Hamas hailed Sidawi’s actions as a “heroic” and “appropriate response to the crimes of the occupation in Gaza and Nablus”, referring to the three-day conflict last week that saw Gaza-based terrorist groups fire 1,100 rockets into Israel.
Breitbart News
Norway kills Freya, the walrus that drew crowds in Oslo
The 600 kilogram (1,320 pound) female walrus, affectionately known as Freya, has become a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks.
BERLIN– Norwegian authorities have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of onlookers to the Oslo Fjord after concluding it posed a risk to humans.
The 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) female walrus, affectionately known as Freya, has become a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks, despite warnings from authorities that people should refrain from approaching and pose for photos with the huge marine mammal. Freya liked to climb on small boats, causing damage to them.
The walruses are protected, and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and euthanasia would be a last resort.
Norway’s fisheries directorate said Freya was shot early on Sunday “based on an overall assessment of the continuing threat to human security”.
“Through on-site observations last week, it was made clear that the public has been disregarding the current recommendation to keep a clear distance from walrus,” he said. “Therefore, Management concluded that the possibility of potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained.”
Chief executive Frank Bakke-Jensen said other options – including moving the animal elsewhere – were being considered. But authorities concluded that was not a viable option.
“We have sympathy that the decision may provoke a reaction from the public, but I am convinced that it was the right decision,” Bakke-Jensen said. “We have great respect for animal welfare, but human life and safety must come first.”
Atlantic walruses normally live in the Arctic. It is unusual but not unheard of that they travel in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. Another walrus, nicknamed Wally, was seen last year on beaches and even on a rescue dock in Wales and elsewhere.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Grandmother dies saving granddaughter who jumped into stream to save puppy, Indiana police say
Christine Bright traded her life for her granddaughter, her family says.
The Indiana grandma was at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with her two granddaughters and their new pup, Lilly, reports WTHR.
They were looking at the park as a possible location for an upcoming birthday party, according to the outlet.
At one point, Lilly fell into a creek in the park and one of the girls jumped into the water to save their pup, Bright’s daughter Emilie Shea wrote in a Facebook post.
But the girl began to struggle, unable to get out of the water on her own. Bright came in and saved her.
“She died heroically,” Shea wrote.
The girl managed to pull her grandmother out of the water, but she collapsed near the shore and could not be revived.
“She was my best friend and always sacrificed for me and my girls,” Shea told WRTV. “It was just her last act of sacrificial love. She loved deeply and sincerely. And I am completely blessed to be her daughter.
The pup, Lilly, was taken away and later found dead, an area animal shelter confirmed.
It’s unclear what caused Bright’s collapse, but police say the rescue likely triggered a medical issue, WRTV reported.
Shea is pregnant with a boy, she told WTHR, and while he’s sad his mom couldn’t meet him, he will grow up knowing she was brave and loving.
“I know for a fact that if she had to do it again, she would,” Shea told the station. “Knowing the result, she would do it again.”
Two teenage brothers swept away by the ocean, say Hawaii cops. One is dead, the other gone
“The worst 10 minutes of my life.” Woman survives car swallowed by NJ sinkhole
Judge’s body found at bottom of Lake Arkansas after he disappeared during family vacation
‘Hero’ coach drowns saving child after football practice, Tennessee police say
yahoo
Use Vande Mataram to answer calls, orders Maharashtra minister
Mumbai:
It’s goodbye to Hello and yes to Vande Mataram in the Maharashtra bureaucracy. Government officials, workers will answer the phone with a Vande Mataram and not Hello, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Sunday.
An official order for the same will be issued shortly, said the BJP minister, who was assigned his new portfolio on Sunday evening by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
“Hello is an English word and it is important to let it go. Vande Mataram is not just a word, it is a feeling felt by every Indian,” Mr Mungantiwar said.
“We are entering the 76th year of independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of independence). Therefore, I want officials to say ‘Vande Mataram’ on the phone instead of hello,” he added .
The decision followed shortly after Eknath Shinde handed over the wallets.
Uddhav Thackeray was forced to resign as chief minister after Mr Shinde, a senior Sena leader, sparked a huge uprising in partnership with the BJP. Eknath Shinde has been rewarded by the BJP with the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
ndtv
Megan Thee Stallion Grills Natalia Dyer About Stranger Things
Go wild for the Stancy team.
Megan you stallion made it clear where his allegiance lies when it comes to the love triangle that developed in season four of stranger things. By appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along the star of the Netflix show Natalia Dyerthe “Body” rapper confronted the actress jokingly about choosing his character Nancy Wheeler to date Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) on his ex Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).
“I’m Team Stancy. I want Steve,” Meghan, 27, said before starting to recap the story. “Let’s talk about it, though. Alright, so boom. At first you liked Steve. You were into Steve, and then you just dumped him a little bit. No caution, he didn’t know what was going on. “
She continued, “You keep handing the kids over to him to babysit. He keeps saving your life. All he does is save your life. He was beating everyone up, and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to see Jonathan. Sorry.’”
