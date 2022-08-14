Apple’s iPhone 14 Max could finally give us a big screen for less

Apples iPhone 12 shook up the company’s phone lineup in 2020. It got bigger than ever with the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Maxbut also created one of the smallest phones in modern iPhone history with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini. While these sizes have remained the same for 2021 iPhone 13 lineup, Apple could change its iPhone slate again in 2022. If so, that could be great news for anyone who prefers big-screen phones.

Apple will drop the iPhone Mini from its lineup and replace it with what looks like a iPhone 14 Max in 2022, according to reports from Nikkei Asian Review and well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Yes, you read that right, an iPhone 14 Max, not to be confused with the expected iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We don’t know much about Apple 2022 range, but reports suggest this new 6.7-inch phone will be a larger version of next year’s standard iPhone. A report from 9to5Mac describing Kuo’s research note says we’ll likely see four iPhone models in total: two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones, and two low-end 6.1-inch iPhones. inches and 6.7 inches. A source with direct knowledge of the matter, speaking with Nikkei Asian Review, also described the new 6.7-inch model as a “relatively cost-effective version of the larger iPhone Pro Max.”

That’s a big deal, because Apple’s oversized iPhones are usually reserved for those willing to pay top dollar for its high-end smartphones. Yes, an iPhone 14 Max will likely be more expensive than the standard iPhone 14. But since it should be positioned as a larger iPhone 14, it probably won’t be as expensive as the successor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Such a product could help Apple tap into a new market of potential iPhone buyers, possibly including those who have turned to Android to get bigger screens at lower prices.

Apple’s history of launching larger iPhones

Apple knows there is a market for larger phones. It started launching bigger iPhones in 2014 starting with the iPhone 6Plus to better compete with devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note. Apple continued this pattern until 2021 with the iPhone 13 Pro Maxalthough its overall approach has varied over the years.

The iPhone 6 Plus, for example, was essentially a larger version of the Iphone 6. Other than its larger screen, many technical details were the same, apart from a few minor differences. But in other upgrade cycles, bigger screens have gone hand in hand with more dramatic camera upgrades. For example, Apple introduced Portrait mode on the iPhone 7Plusa dual-camera feature exclusive to the larger phone and unavailable on its smaller sibling.

This latter approach more closely matches Apple’s current iPhone strategy. Again, Apple only offers a larger screen on the model that comes with additional cameras. The difference is that it now offers an intermediate option in the iPhone 13 Pro. This iPhone is cheaper than the Pro Max and includes its triple-lens camera system plus other extras including support for a 120Hz refresh rate. But comes in the same 6.1 size. inches than normal iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Max seems like the right middle ground for big-screen phone fans. Just as the iPhone 13 Pro offers a better camera than the iPhone 13 At a lower price than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Max could offer a more spacious screen at a lower price than the next Pro Max.

This could be especially useful for people who want a bigger screen but don’t need the triple-lens camera, lidar sensor, macro photography and other luxury features that define Apple models. iPhone Pro.

Why we love bigger phones

Launch of a iPhone 14 Max would make sense for several reasons. For one, people seem to prefer larger iPhones. Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners shows the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in Q3 2021, noting that shoppers were avoiding “smaller and older models”. Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 12 Mini had been weak, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

If you’re wondering why, the answer is simple and probably obvious: we use our phones for almost everything. Americans now spend more time looking at their phones than watching TV, eMarketer reported in 2019. The pandemic has exacerbated our reliance on the internet and, therefore, our smartphones. Screen time among American teens, for example, has more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

If you spend more time staring at your phone, it makes sense that you would want a bigger screen. Some people — like me — may prefer a bigger screen to a more advanced camera, which makes the sound of an iPhone 14 Max all the more appealing. This is especially true since I don’t own a personal laptop at the moment (I have a desktop computer for personal business and a work laptop for work-related tasks).

This means I use my phone for many daily tasks, like reading the news, checking email and paying bills – all things that would be even easier on a bigger device. If I want a phone with a giant screen, my only choice as iPhone the user has to spend $1,100 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max – although I can do just fine with the standard iPhone’s dual-lens camera.

Larger phones can also be cumbersome to use, but there are two reasons why this doesn’t concern me in 2021. For one, I don’t commute to work every day anymore. Actions that would be difficult on a 6.7-inch phone, like quickly checking the time, using it with one hand while I grab the subway pole, or squeezing it in a jacket pocket aren’t really a problem anymore. problem.

I also rely on my apple watch for the above-mentioned tasks when I leave home or go to the office occasionally. My iPhone stays in my pocket or bag until I’m ready to dive into reading material or answer work-related questions.

Android fans, on the other hand, are spoiled for choice when it comes to big-screen phones. And some of them are cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The $900 Google Pixel 6 Pro and $1,000 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus come with 6.7-inch screens for a lower price.

Only Apple knows what 2022 will bring to the iPhone. But hopefully the rumors are true and we’ll see more variety for big screen phone fans. That is to say, at least until the rumor Foldable iPhone arrived.