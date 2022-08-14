Audit: Virginia failed on previous advice before I-95 traffic jam

RICHMOND, Virginia — The Virginia government didn’t learn many lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused a traffic jam on the freeway, as a similar event along Interstate 95 in January showed that left hundreds of motorists stranded, a state monitoring office concluded.
The Office of Inspector General’s report, released Friday, criticized the performance of state transportation, police and emergency management agencies during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3, the Richmond reported. Times Dispatch.
Traffic jams along a 40-mile (65-kilometer) stretch of I-95 in both directions not far from the nation’s capital sparked outrage from motorists, some of whom were stuck in their vehicles overnight and asked for help on social media.
In April, a state-commissioned report created by a nonprofit group blamed no single person or agency. But he found that state agencies had collectively “lost situational awareness” and failed to deal with the mounting traffic jam from a confluence of heavy snowfall, traffic abnormally high and staff shortages related to COVID-19. Up to 11 inches (28 cm) of snow fell in the area.
Friday’s performance audit mentioned many of the same issues, but the I-95 mess could have been avoided if state officials had taken the preventive measures recommended by Virginia DOT after a storm of Late 2018 snow blocked traffic on Interstate 81 in far southwestern Virginia. These recommendations included preparing plans for more severe storms than expected and effectively communicating these dangers to citizens.
“They need to be prepared when things go wrong and they don’t get what they expect,” said Ben Sutphin, audit manager for the I-95 investigation.
State communication to the public about the severity of road hazards was either ineffective or misleading, the report said. Drivers also underestimated the dangers due to mild weather over the New Year’s weekend before the storm. The report specifically cited a message to stranded motorists who “declare and locals arrive as soon as possible with supplies & to move you.
A lack of backup power for the state Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras also made it difficult to monitor highway conditions, the report said.
The Inspector General did not blame the Governor at the time. Ralph Northam for not declaring a state of emergency before the storm “because the predicted event…has not reached the level necessary to issue a declaration of emergency”. Northam, a Democrat, was in the final days of his administration, with Republican Glenn Youngkin taking office less than two weeks later.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who himself was at an impasse, said Friday he hoped the report’s recommendations would be followed. “We should always apply the lessons learned to improve the safety of Virginians.”
Over the years, as I’ve enjoyed sharing my love of astronomy with you, I’ve rattled off the distances to many stars and galaxies. Except for within our solar system, trying to express those distances in miles would be very cumbersome. The numbers would be crazy large; they would become astronomical! (Horrible pun). Light years do a better job because the numbers are smaller, and they also remind us of just how long it takes for the light to reach us. The speed of light is 186,300 miles a second. A light-year is defined as the distance light can travel in one year at that speed.
Given that there are about 31.5 million seconds in a year, you’ll come up with almost 5.9 trillion miles for just one light-year! So, if you see a star tonight that’s 70 light-years away, which is relatively close for a star, that means it’s 413 billion miles away, and that light from that star has taken 70 years just to reach us! But how do astronomers determine the distances to stars? It’s certainly not an easy process, but I’ll do my best to explain their methods.
Over a hundred years ago, astronomers could get a pretty good estimate of distance using the famous Hertzsprung-Russel diagram, developed in the early 20th century by Ejnar Hertzsprung of Holland and Henry Norris Russel from the United States. They studied the spectrums of thousands of stars, which are like fingerprints. If you take starlight and send it through a spectrograph, you can spread out the various wavelengths or components of that light and learn a lot about a star. You can see signatures of different chemical elements, the temperature and much more from these rainbow-like displays. Hertzsprung and Russel found a definite relationship between spectral type and luminosity, or the amount of light produced by a star. They discovered that it could be placed on a graph and fit right along a nice curve. The beauty of this is you could determine the luminosity by just getting the spectrum of a star. And once you know the luminosity, figuring out the distance is a relatively easy task using the simple inverse-square law of light.
A more direct way of estimating stellar distance is the stellar parallax method, which uses basic high school trigonometry. Here’s how it works. A photo is taken of the star when the Earth is on one side of the sun. Then, another picture is taken six months later when the Earth has orbited around to the other side of the sun. If the star isn’t too distant, you’ll see it shift a tiny bit against the background of far more distant stars. The shifting of the star is called the parallax angle. Using the rules of geometry and trigonometry, you can determine the star’s approximate distance.
As simple as the math is, measuring that parallax angle is very difficult because the angles are incredibly tiny. You also assume that the background stars are stationary, but in reality, they’re also shifting, which is impossible to measure.
Measuring the distance to stars using stellar parallax is also extremely difficult from the Earth’s surface because you have to put up with our blurring atmosphere. That’s why satellites are used. The Hipparchos satellite launched in 1989, and the Gaia satellite in 2013. Despite its success, satellite accuracy falls off with stellar distances past 30,000 light-years.
For really distant stars, like those in other galaxies, Cepheid variable stars are used. These are stars that vary in brightness over time. In the early 1900s, Henrietta Leavitt, an assistant in the astronomy department at Harvard University, made a huge discovery. She studied thousands of variable stars that varied in brightness over a few hours to hundreds of days. Leavitt discovered a class of variable stars that were extremely regular in brightening and dimming. She also found a near-perfect relationship between the period of variation of these stars and their average luminosity, or light output. These Cepheid variables could then be used as mile markers in very deep space. Once you have the period of variability, you can determine luminosity, and from there, it’s simple math to determine the distance of some really far-off places!
In 1923, the famous astronomer Edwin Hubble used Cepheid variable stars to determine that the Andromeda Nebulae, as it was known back then, was, in reality, a whole other galaxy over 2 million light-years away. Until then, our Milky Way was thought to be the only galaxy in the universe. Since then, the distance to thousands and thousands of other galaxies has been calculated using Henrietta Leavitt’s Cepheid variables. What an unsung hero she was!
Apples iPhone 12 shook up the company’s phone lineup in 2020. It got bigger than ever with the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Maxbut also created one of the smallest phones in modern iPhone history with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini. While these sizes have remained the same for 2021 iPhone 13 lineup, Apple could change its iPhone slate again in 2022. If so, that could be great news for anyone who prefers big-screen phones.
Apple will drop the iPhone Mini from its lineup and replace it with what looks like a iPhone 14 Max in 2022, according to reports from Nikkei Asian Review and well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Yes, you read that right, an iPhone 14 Max, not to be confused with the expected iPhone 14 Pro Max.
We don’t know much about Apple 2022 range, but reports suggest this new 6.7-inch phone will be a larger version of next year’s standard iPhone. A report from 9to5Mac describing Kuo’s research note says we’ll likely see four iPhone models in total: two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones, and two low-end 6.1-inch iPhones. inches and 6.7 inches. A source with direct knowledge of the matter, speaking with Nikkei Asian Review, also described the new 6.7-inch model as a “relatively cost-effective version of the larger iPhone Pro Max.”
That’s a big deal, because Apple’s oversized iPhones are usually reserved for those willing to pay top dollar for its high-end smartphones. Yes, an iPhone 14 Max will likely be more expensive than the standard iPhone 14. But since it should be positioned as a larger iPhone 14, it probably won’t be as expensive as the successor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Such a product could help Apple tap into a new market of potential iPhone buyers, possibly including those who have turned to Android to get bigger screens at lower prices.
Apple’s history of launching larger iPhones
Apple knows there is a market for larger phones. It started launching bigger iPhones in 2014 starting with the iPhone 6Plus to better compete with devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note. Apple continued this pattern until 2021 with the iPhone 13 Pro Maxalthough its overall approach has varied over the years.
The iPhone 6 Plus, for example, was essentially a larger version of the Iphone 6. Other than its larger screen, many technical details were the same, apart from a few minor differences. But in other upgrade cycles, bigger screens have gone hand in hand with more dramatic camera upgrades. For example, Apple introduced Portrait mode on the iPhone 7Plusa dual-camera feature exclusive to the larger phone and unavailable on its smaller sibling.
This latter approach more closely matches Apple’s current iPhone strategy. Again, Apple only offers a larger screen on the model that comes with additional cameras. The difference is that it now offers an intermediate option in the iPhone 13 Pro. This iPhone is cheaper than the Pro Max and includes its triple-lens camera system plus other extras including support for a 120Hz refresh rate. But comes in the same 6.1 size. inches than normal iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Max seems like the right middle ground for big-screen phone fans. Just as the iPhone 13 Pro offers a better camera than the iPhone 13 At a lower price than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Max could offer a more spacious screen at a lower price than the next Pro Max.
This could be especially useful for people who want a bigger screen but don’t need the triple-lens camera, lidar sensor, macro photography and other luxury features that define Apple models. iPhone Pro.
Why we love bigger phones
Launch of a iPhone 14 Max would make sense for several reasons. For one, people seem to prefer larger iPhones. Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners shows the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in Q3 2021, noting that shoppers were avoiding “smaller and older models”. Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 12 Mini had been weak, according to Nikkei Asian Review.
If you’re wondering why, the answer is simple and probably obvious: we use our phones for almost everything. Americans now spend more time looking at their phones than watching TV, eMarketer reported in 2019. The pandemic has exacerbated our reliance on the internet and, therefore, our smartphones. Screen time among American teens, for example, has more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
If you spend more time staring at your phone, it makes sense that you would want a bigger screen. Some people — like me — may prefer a bigger screen to a more advanced camera, which makes the sound of an iPhone 14 Max all the more appealing. This is especially true since I don’t own a personal laptop at the moment (I have a desktop computer for personal business and a work laptop for work-related tasks).
This means I use my phone for many daily tasks, like reading the news, checking email and paying bills – all things that would be even easier on a bigger device. If I want a phone with a giant screen, my only choice as iPhone the user has to spend $1,100 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max – although I can do just fine with the standard iPhone’s dual-lens camera.
Larger phones can also be cumbersome to use, but there are two reasons why this doesn’t concern me in 2021. For one, I don’t commute to work every day anymore. Actions that would be difficult on a 6.7-inch phone, like quickly checking the time, using it with one hand while I grab the subway pole, or squeezing it in a jacket pocket aren’t really a problem anymore. problem.
I also rely on my apple watch for the above-mentioned tasks when I leave home or go to the office occasionally. My iPhone stays in my pocket or bag until I’m ready to dive into reading material or answer work-related questions.
Android fans, on the other hand, are spoiled for choice when it comes to big-screen phones. And some of them are cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The $900 Google Pixel 6 Pro and $1,000 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus come with 6.7-inch screens for a lower price.
Only Apple knows what 2022 will bring to the iPhone. But hopefully the rumors are true and we’ll see more variety for big screen phone fans. That is to say, at least until the rumor Foldable iPhone arrived.
Imran Khan also criticized the Shehbaz Sharif government for bowing to American pressure. (Case)
Islamabad:
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again praised India for its independent foreign policy by criticizing the West for criticizing India for buying Russian oil.
Addressing a huge rally in Lahore, Imran Khan played a video clip of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar from the Bratislava Forum held in Slovakia and praised him for his firmness in the face of US pressure on oil purchase cheap to Russia.
“If India, which gained independence at the same time as Pakistan, and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make its foreign policy according to the needs of its people, then who are they (the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ) who toe the line,” Imran Khan said at the rally, a video of which was shared by multiple outlets.
“They (the US) ordered India not to buy oil from Russia. India is a strategic ally of the US, not Pakistan. Let’s see what the Indian Foreign Minister has said when the United States asked them not to buy Russian oil.”
Imran Khan then released the video clip of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
“Jaishankar tell them who you are? Jaishakar said Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. That’s what an independent country is ( ‘yeh hoti hai azad haqumat‘),” he said, praising India.
He also criticized the Shehbaz Sharif government for caving in to US pressure to buy Russian oil.
“We had talked to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government does not have the courage to say no to American pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery.”
Mr. Jaishankar’s clip shown during Lahore Jalsa was from June 3, when in response to a question about India’s purchase of Russian oil, he retorted: “Buying Russian gas doesn’t fund- it not the war?
Mr. Jaishankar made the remarks during the 2022 GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava being held in Slovakia under the theme “Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region”.
He had hit back at unfair criticism of India’s oil purchase from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, which created a ripple effect on the global economy.
While defending India’s oil imports from Russia, Jaishankar stressed the importance of understanding the impact of the Ukraine conflict on developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned as Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
Responding to a question on whether India’s oil imports from Russia are funding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Jaishankar said: “Listen, I don’t want to sound argumentative. If the “India is financing Russian oil, that’s financing the war… So tell me to buy Russian gas does not finance the war? It’s only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India that finance the war and not the Russian gas which arrives in Europe which does not finance Let us be a little impartial.
The brilliant naughtiness of Hollywood’s favorite nice girl
Olivia Newton-John at a press conference in London in 1978. The pop singer, actress and activist died on August 8 aged 73.
“Tell me about it, man.” There are plenty of catchier, deeper quotes in movie history, but I’ll always love this one for how perfectly embarrassing it is.
On its surface, the smoking come-on of Olivia Newton-John in the finale of Fat features her character Sandy’s transformation from primitive prude to red-lipped sexpot, in an O. Henry-esque twist where she and John Travolta’s Danny each adopt new identities to appease the other. But with just a little imagination, you can imagine his frantic preparation for this moment, practicing that line thousands of times in the mirror, rolling the dice that Danny will say something to which “Tell me about it, man” is an appropriate response. The best part is that he doesn’t: all he does is gape and go, “Sandy?” It’s a total non-sequel, delivered in front of the same classmates who mocked and kicked her out for an entire school year, and despite her clumsiness, she lands. Maybe they’re all too distracted by her new look to notice. Or maybe they just know what we know – that Sandy, like the woman who plays her, is a first-class jerk, even at her absolute sexiest.
Youtube
I’ve spent the past week reading tributes to Newton-John, who died Monday at 73 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer, and saw the same few words come up over and over again: “Gorgeous.” . “Angelic.” “Sensual.” “Chic.” “Soft rock. All of that certainly applies to the British-Australian singer and actress, who broke through in the mid-’70s with country-pop ballads like “I Honestly Love You” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” (her first two of five No. 1 hits), and became a superstar in 1978 as Fatis the perfect girl next door. Along with her fervent advocacy for health and humanitarian causes, these descriptions make her seem almost untouchable, too pure for this world.
But for me – a very young girl at the time of her rise, a precocious only child from a progressive family with an early interest in politics and feminism, swept up in questions about what being a woman even meant – it was his approachability and playfulness that cast their warm charm on my growing heart. I was in love with Sandy from the moment she arrived at Rydell High: Besides the fact that I couldn’t take my eyes off her, I was deeply connected to her desire to do everything the right way, while being intrigued by the determination of his new friends Rizzo, Marty and Frenchy to do everything their way. When “Bad Sandy” woke up, I understood that the two are not exclusive: you can be true to yourself and also decide what that means from day to day.
I’ve come to love the eternal icebreaker “What was your first gig?” because I have a deep, non-ironic pride in my answer. It was the day before my sixth birthday in 1982, a present from my mother, who had watched me amusedly as I called all my dolls and stuffed animals of all kinds “Olivia”. We were high up at the San Diego Sports Arena, the stage so far away anyone could have played. But I knew it wasn’t just anyone: it was the star of Fat and disco fantasy criticized Xanadu, movies that didn’t have to be revered by a kindergartener, but were because of her anyway. I was the youngest Gene Kelly super fan in the world, because he had danced with her on screen. When Cheers debuted two years later XanaduI tuned in in the sincere hope of seeing the film’s main character Sonny Malone’s further adventures, having missed that Ted Danson’s charismatic bartender was actually named Sam. (Although I quickly learned that the show featured no ancient Greek muses on roller skates, I kept watching Diane by Shelly Long was a geeky new goddess in my burgeoning pantheon, another principled good girl who was also the smartest person in the room. .)
I can still feel what it was like to hear “Physical” and be pushed to dance without a trace of embarrassment – why would I have any when she wouldn’t? I knew the song was about sex, but while the radios were banning it, I wasn’t blushing. The video was so camp, the double meaning of Jazzercise so obvious. Much like Sandy, Newton-John was cosplaying hypersexuality because she didn’t need it to get what she wanted. I knew it instinctively, just as I knew a year later that despite playing a criminal in two of a kindher reunion movie with John Travolta, there was no doubt she would end up doing the right thing and falling in love in the process – but not before having a little dangerous fun and charting a new hit single in “Twist of Fate”.
Youtube
As the 80s and 90s progressed, it remained central to my conception of myself, if not my evolving playlist. But one night in college, she caught me off guard when she appeared alongside my new role model – Candice Bergen’s Murphy Brown, a brilliant journalist who held herself to the highest standards while breaking many rules. In a 1997 appearance on the CBS sitcom, Newton-John appeared as herself, competing against Murphy at a charity auction for the chance to conduct a symphony orchestra for a day. Murphy is determined to win as she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and wants to make the most of her remaining days. Olivia, now five years after her own real-life diagnosis, probably wants the same thing and bids viciously. But when Murphy wins, Olivia slyly and kindly reveals the truth: she’s there on behalf of the charity, which recruited her to up Murphy’s bid.
Of all the compulsive listening and revising I’ve done since hearing about Newton-John’s death, those few minutes make me cry the hardest. Embedded in his brief meta-performance is a decision to face his situation with a wink and a smile – helping Murphy and any survivors watching at home do the same. Seeing her that way brings me back to why I loved her so instantly as a kid: she embodied basic goodness, but reveled in playing close to the edge to keep everyone on their toes. May we all make our own rules with such a heart.
Evie Nagy is a business and culture writer and the author of the 33 1/3 series book Devo freedom of choice. She currently works in technology.
Hundreds of Mexican troops arrived in the city of Tijuana on Saturday after more than a dozen vehicles were hijacked and set on fire by gangs amid escalating violence in the region.
About 350 National Guard troops were airlifted to support the thousands of federal troops already in the state of Baja California, Reforma reported. No injuries were reported in the Tijuana diversions that tangled traffic across the city and temporarily blocked access to the busiest border crossing in the United States.
US government workers were ordered late Friday to shelter in place and avoid traveling to the city after reports of an upsurge in violence.
US GOVERNMENT WORKERS TOLD TO SHELTER-IN-PLACE AMID VIOLENCE IN TIJUANA, CARTEL THREATENS OF ‘MASS CHAOS’
Armed members of the National Guard walk past the site of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022 . (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hijackings in four other towns in Baja led to the arrest of at least 17 people, according to Milenio TV.
The Jalisco Next Generation Cartel threatened violence against anyone seen on the streets this weekend in northern Baja California.
“Be warned. From Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m., we will create mass chaos so that the [expletive] the government liberates our people. We are the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, we don’t want to hurt the good people but it’s better they don’t come out, we will attack everyone we see on the streets these days,” the group said in a statement. warning translated from Spanish.
FENTANYL CRISIS: DEA OFFICIAL SAYS MEXICO MUST DO MORE TO STOP DRUG PRODUCTION, FLOW INTO US
Armed members of the National Guard walk past the site of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022 . (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero said in a video message to crime gangs that she blamed the hijackings that they weren’t going to force the city to shut down.
“We are not going to allow a single citizen of Tijuana to pay the consequences of those who have not paid their bills,” she said. “We’re asking you to make the people who owe you pay, not the families and working citizens.”
Firefighters work at the scene of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Caballero said in a separate press briefing that there are about 3,000 federal troops in the state who will assist Tijuana police. She stressed that no civilians had yet been injured.
“The problem is serious, but it’s not that serious,” the mayor said.
Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.
A fundraiser in the eastern part of the US state of Pennsylvania for families and victims of a house fire earlier this month became the site of another disaster on Saturday.
A car slammed into a crowd on Saturday in Berwick, Pennsylvania, killing one person and injuring 17, officials said.
The driver then drove to the nearby town of Nescopeck, where he beat a woman to death before police apprehended him.
The fundraiser was organized to help families affected by a fire on August 5 in Nescopeck that killed 10 people, including relatives of a firefighter, Harold Baker, who responded to the call.
Baker, who responded to the scene of the beating on Saturday, said The New York Times that he had loved ones injured at the fundraising site, including a daughter-in-law, and that his aunt had been killed at the site.
The suspect in Saturday’s incidents has been arrested, but his name has not been released.
Police said he was “not at this time” a suspect in the house fire.