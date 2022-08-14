Four American tourists among victims shot dead by Arab terrorist in Jerusalem

Local

“We’re all about love.” From left, Judah Mayowa, Maya Rae and Cinya Khan are known as Tiny Habits, a trio that is making a big impact on social media and the music industry. Caity Krone

This trio of singers used social media as a place to put their musical talents on display and gained a boatload of followers in the process.

The group’s first-ever post on viral video app TikTok scored half a million views, and as it seems the group is allergic to anything less than tens of thousands of views.

A recent post even racked up nearly 4 million views, most likely adding a few followers to their growing fan base of 243,000 followers on TikTok.

Tiny Habits members Maya Rae, Cinya Khan and Judah Mayowa met through an essential habit they learned in college – how to put toilet paper on the toilet roll holder.

During their freshman year at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mayowa and Rae made a lot of friends through social media, as did many students in the COVID-19 era according to Rae.

And Khan, struggling to manage a toilet paper holder in a dorm, posted on his Instagram story about it. Rae brushed off the story, later inviting Mayowa and Khan for a jam session, and the rest is history.

What started as singing together for fun morphed into posting rearranged covers of classics, going viral and forming the little group that later became known as Tiny Habits.

The reason this group continues to create music together, even more than their millions of views and celebrities, is love, according to a member.

“We’re all about love,” 20-year-old Rae said.

Mayowa said having her best friends by her side has helped them each process the emotion associated with their viral journey so far in the music industry.

After receiving comments on their social media from Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake, the group seems to be on a star-studded trajectory to the stratosphere of success. This week alone, they performed four live shows in Los Angeles alongside another former Berklee student who turned social media success into a music career – Lizzy McAlpine.

They posted a behind the scenes video with McAlpine on their TikTok.

Despite this, the group remains just as peaceful and grounded as their soothing covers. Their smiles are easy.

And it’s no surprise when the band’s ideological pillar is honesty and authenticity.

“The three of us are people who are really interested in connecting with others in a real way,” Khan said. “There’s no way to connect if you’re doing something that’s not genuine.”

“We keep each other grounded, something really important (to us) is being authentic,” Rae said.

“Our integrity is important,” Mayowa said.

As for the band’s future, original music is on the horizon.

Although the band doesn’t plan to release anything to the public until late fall or early winter, their intentions for their future material are set.

Khan said creating through music is a way to express honesty and vulnerability.

“That’s what the arts are, an expression of me, and other people see that in themselves and connect with it,” she said.

Building on her, Mayowa said the music is also significant because of its specificity. He said other people connect and empathize with specific feelings in music because they are part of the experience of being a human being.

For musicians just starting to get noticed, Tiny Habits has provided some grounded advice.

“There are billions of people in the world. Someone is going to want to hear what you have to say,” Mayowa said.

Rae even said that she found TikTok a boring social media platform at first, but constantly posting is the formula for being seen on social media. While it’s easy to fall into a pit of overthinking, no one will see perceived errors, she said.

“Maybe people will like [a post] constantly post…content, content, content,” Rae said.

As for continuing to keep tabs on Tiny Habits, one TikTok commenter put it best.

“Baby Wakes Tiny Habits just posted.”