Grandmother dies saving granddaughter who jumped into stream to save puppy, Indiana police say

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said Friday that former President Donald Trump has been “essentially at war” with law enforcement since 2016 and warned of the risks officers face after the raid of the former president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago by the federal government. officials last week.

During an appearance on CNN’s ‘New Day’, McCabe – who first joined the FBI in 1996 and rose through the ranks to deputy director in 2016 under James Comey – remarked that Trump’s sustained attacks on the department had impacted the “trust” needed to work successfully in such an environment.

“There is no doubt that the working environment for FBI employees has become increasingly difficult. More difficult over the past five or six years, hasn’t it?” he said.

He continued: “Trump has been essentially at war with the FBI ever since we opened a file on his campaign in July 2016. This has a corrosive effect on the ability of FBI agents and professional support staff to develop the kind of confidence they need to do their job.”

McCabe then spoke about the real dangers of political extremism, pointing to a high-profile incident last week where a gunman tried to force his way into an FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was later killed.

The suspect, Ricky Shiffer, had been a frequent contributor to Trump’s Truth Social platform and had posted a series of posts that appeared to reference his feelings about the Mar-a-Lago search, according to the Washington Post.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that FBI agents had recovered 11 sets of classified documents from the presidential residence, including some documents labeled as “top secret”.

“This is just an incredibly powerful example of the state of the threat in this country right now and how easily this threat of political violence can be accessed by Donald Trump and led by him,” McCabe said. “Assuming the investigation confirms that this individual’s motive was, in fact, to attack the FBI, he made statements immediately following the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.”

He continued: “So, you know, this is what counter-terrorism experts and observers and people like me have been talking about for months. Donald Trump has an incredible influence on people who hold these kinds of beliefs when ‘he baselessly makes an allegation, as he did on Monday, that the FBI may have planted evidence at his residence, which we all know was produced absolutely no evidence for it.”

Mar-a-Lago a day after the FBI raid.Kimberly Leonard/Insider

McCabe then reiterated that Trump – who lost his 2020 re-election bid to current President Joe Biden and is expected to launch a campaign in 2024 in the coming months – continues to wield enormous influence in the political sphere.

And McCabe said such influence also extends to those who may have more radical views on government.

“He knows it can have an incredibly inspiring effect on people who hold these extreme beliefs and compel them to take violent action,” he said of Trump. “It’s incredibly dangerous.”

McCabe then pointed out that FBI agents continued to do critical work across the country every day and felt that political leaders had not been forceful in repudiating attacks on the agency.

“My question for our political leaders on both sides is where are you?” he said. “It’s bad enough that their own rhetoric is pushing some of these extremists in this direction. They should be actively trying to calm it down.”

“They should make statements about accountability, about true patriotism, no matter what they think about the investigation they are passionate about,” he added.

The release last week of the FBI’s search warrant and property list for the Mar-a-Lago search revealed that agents were looking for documents related to potential violations of the Espionage Act, which prohibits the unauthorized deletion of defense-related information that could assist a foreign government.

Trump is also being investigated for potential obstruction of justice violations.

Last August, McCabe said Trump was “threatening members of law enforcement” for his call for “justice” against the Capitol police officer who killed rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt on January 6, 2021. .

In March 2018, McCabe was fired from the FBI by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, hours before he was due to retire, after a general report from an inspector said he was not had not been aware of a newspaper leak regarding the use of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. a private email server – a problem Trump repeatedly used against the former first lady during his successful presidential campaign in 2016.

McCabe sued for the dismissal, arguing that her job was terminated for political reasons.

Last year, the Justice Department reversed his dismissal and he got his full pension back, along with other benefits.

