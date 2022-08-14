Finance
Hire a Real Estate Web Designer From a Real Estate Web Designing Company
Real is such intrinsic part in recent times due to increasing demand of on-line services of properties for sale, buy or mortgage that have never bounced back with undying velour. Dealing with property is very intense matter and nowadays wide range of properties are introduced everyday and real agents are those serving finest negotiation for demanded prime properties for all mediums. Providing services on-line is technologically booming and need immense development to pace up with rivals in the field of real.
Real web designer are essential to seek to have an effective and efficient website building that enables millions of visitors to approach the web page and acquire appropriate information for services offered. It is not just the matter of web it stands for the well planned and systematically defined approach for search engine optimized real web. This feature enable to real web page to appear in top ranking of search engine to get to know the basic functioning via expert professional real web from real web designing company.
Wide range of services is offered on hire real web via hire real company. These services are so refined that allow the website of real agent to be build in way to be seek by maximum of the visitors smoothly and experts assistance assured. Certain beneficial services of hire real company are mentioned as follows:
Search engine friendly real web is a function that allows the business website to be in package of top ranking in search via visitors without traffic flood and have smoother access. Real rovides huge deals that demands convenient access and easy approach that is made easier via hire real company. As the existing competition on search on website such as Google, Bing and yahoo is fierce.
Real business blogging is services provide by real ompany for real usiness to promote the services and functioning of real business in systematic manner designed via professional experts of real web designing company to allow you to be known to the maximum of the visitors and get beneficial converting contracts with attractive and defined featured web development via real business blogging. To standing best top rankers in real business blogging to carry elite business demand professional services to demonstrate well about your real business and services that is possible via hire real estate web designer from real web designing company.
Customer care services are offered for the convenient approach for the development of real business that enables varied services featured:
1.Answer customer emails and calls
2.Ecommerce customer care
3.Help desk customer care
4.Real ppointment setting staff and live answering
5.Towing business live answering and dispatching services
6.Cab business live answering and dispatching services
Live answering services, this feature is absolutely a working successive key for your realusiness development that enables you to provide your client timely beneficial and satisfactory expert assistance on call. Live answering services offers quality assistance to the client base 24×7 including holidays for your real estate business. Either you are starter for the real estate business development or want to cut down your reception staff cost live answering call is best solution to acquire via hire real estate web designing company.
Hire real web designer from real web designing company get to know the business and other prospects for the real e business development and help to reach prospective clients via search engine and efficient web development and designing services. For more info visit http://www.businesslinknetwork.com
Finance
Leapfrogging Rural Development
Worldchanging.com describes leapfrogging as the phenomenon that occurs when underdeveloped countries skip a generation or more of technology, to embrace a cutting-edge system. This, for example, has occurred in Africa, where hundreds of thousands of citizens have gained access to cellular telephones and the array of applications that are contingent upon that equipment, without ever having constructed a mile of copper wire to carry land-based telephone systems. It has occurred, as well, where those same telephones provide access to pseudo-banking facilities, barter and money exchange schemes that stimulate local economies.
In rural North America, that leapfrogging could occur on select frontiers, if local and regional developers respond to the emerging opportunities.
For the past fifteen to twenty years, remote and rural communities have fought to gain access to traditional Internet and hard-wired communications systems, including cable television. Satellite television has offered a modest alternative, while tower wireless has reached into semi-remote communities. Wimax, though, offers 100% penetration where conventional line-of-site wireless fails. At the same time, 802.11g and 802.11n wireless radio connect means that Wimax capabilities, built into every new laptop, could be used to establish fully mobile telephone service, through the Internet, at a fraction of the cost of 3G or 4G cellular mobile systems.
By leapfrogging hard-wired systems, remote communities could build a regional network to rival national wireless providers, and enter the global business community by building virtual offices.
Over the past two decades, natural gas providers have reached pipeline tentacles into smaller rural communities, but still have thousands more yet to service. Their petro-heat solutions, though, may have already reached the stage of obsolescence, without ever being implemented. Dozens of forward-looking communities are attacking the energy problem head on, by building closed loop heating and energy networks with geothermal, solar/photovoltaic and wind power systems.
A reverse form of connectivity ( a dis-connectivity, in reality) has been taking place as rail spur lines have been decommissioned across North America, limiting the options of farm growers to move their produce to markets. Rather than be victimized by the shift, these producers have built biodiesel and ethanol plants, eliminating the need to transport their product to distant markets. At the same time, they have disconnected, in part, the petroleum suppliers that have called the farmers “clients.” It is a type of reverse leapfrogging.
Distance education is a variation on leapfrogging, eschewing conventional classrooms in favour of more flexible and portable education strategies at all levels. This allows for a two-way flow of teaching, with the potential for education directed inward toward urban centres from the country, as well as outward. It is not just the information flow, but the access to live video from any point where the Internet can be accessed. That opens the door to hundreds of business possibilities.
In order to employ leapfrog strategies effectively, rural development needs to be less focused on what they lack in terms of conventional infrastructure, access or processes, and what they can forego in those areas while implementing forward-looking development projects.
Where will the next open door to leapfrog industry or technology present itself? Will it be in off-the-pavement transportation, or in ecological conversion technologies? Will it be in unique energy transmission processes or in innovative shelter systems that are independent of urban manufacturing environments? We simply do not know. However, as technology breakthroughs occur, rural entrepreneurs and community leaders should look away from seeking to emulate city systems, and explore new opportunities to bypass existing dinosaurs and location-focused infrastructure.
Finance
Define a Successful Entrepreneur! Come On, Try!
How difficult can it be to define a successful entrepreneur? You open your browser; you start Google-ing successful business people and start looking for common characteristics. Is it their knowledge that makes them successful? Or maybe his/her teamwork skills? What about their parental influence? Luck? You will soon realize that whatever you may see at the surface may be complemented by other attributes not easily discoverable.
Many writers have committed their time to defining the perfect skills and characteristics of a successful entrepreneur. Some have managed to pinpoint specific skills, some just wondered around each them, comparing and determining others to play with the question: What defines a successful entrepreneur? The answer to this question became even more important after the results of the Dun & Bradstreet study published in 1977 which showed that 50% of all new businesses fail in the first 5 years of operations, and only 20% are still alive in their 11th year. What all writers managed to realize through their studies and their debates is that everyone has seen entrepreneurs, but nobody can be sure of their characteristics.
Some characteristics they discovered that successful entrepreneurs have are an intense need for achievement for themselves or their families, an internal locus of control, need for independence, and/or strong leadership. But are these characteristics the keys to entrepreneurial success? The need for achievement creates motivation, which in turn creates willingness to work harder and longer hours, and produce positive, high quality results for the organization they are employed by. Many studies that tried to prove the link between the need for personal achievement and entrepreneurial skills have been under attack in recent years because this characteristic doesn’t differentiate between entrepreneurs and motivated employees. By stating that entrepreneurs are defined by the intense need for personal achievement, these studies implied that hard working employees are entrepreneurs as well.
What about the locus of control? The concept of locus of control was first introduced by Julian Rotter in 1966. Studies conducted to define entrepreneurial skills chose the internal locus of control as another characteristic of successful entrepreneurs. Individuals with internal locus of control believe that they control their destiny, and implicitly, the success of their newly formed business. The internal locus of control is a necessary skill of a successful entrepreneur; however, a successful entrepreneur must have other skills that can complement the believe that the success of the business depends of himself/herself.
Independence and leadership are attributes the literature recognizes as needed characteristics of successful entrepreneurs. Independence translates into innovation, from the stage of developing the business idea to the stage of managing the business to achieve the sought success. Hand in hand with independence, effective leadership encourages teamwork and achieves the results needed by a business to become successful. Correlated with the internal locus of control, a successful entrepreneur believes that it is up to him/her to develop a successful business idea, turn it into an opportunity and make the best of it by effectively managing a team made out of experts in their fields.
As you probably realized by now, these skills complement each other, but even when combined, they are not enough to make entrepreneurs and their ventures successful. The intense need for achievement is an important ingredient of a successful entrepreneur’s personality, but combined with independence and leadership creates motivation and drives the entrepreneur towards becoming educating and being prepared to plan the venture properly and completely. Other driving factors of a successful career as an entrepreneur are parental influence, life experience, education and career changes. But I will talk about these factors in a following article.
Daniela Pavel is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, Romania and of the MBA Program at Fayetteville State University. She is currently enrolled in the Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship Program at Western Carolina University. Webmasters and other article publishers are hereby granted article reproduction permission as long as this article in its entirety, author’s information, and any links remain intact.
Finance
LG KU990 Viewty – The True Example of Mobile’s Beauty
The LG KU990 Viewty is an eye catching device and comes in five different colours, which are glossy black, sophisticated dark silver, attracting purple, vibrant pink and hot red. This is an incredible master piece of design and comes in a designer look. The 3G technology phone comes in the solid bar casing with the 112 gram of weight. The good size touchscreen handset measures 103.5mm by 54.4mm wide by 14.8mm deep in dimensions. The TFT touch screen handset is empowered with two thousand fifty six colours, which gives a clear crystal display to the users. The wide and large screen is embedded with 3.0 inches screen with the 240 x 400 pixels resolutions size. It also consist the flash UI and downloadable wallpapers.
The keypad helps you to discover the whole world in a few seconds, which gets displayed clearly on the beautiful touchscreen. This handset supports the two network quad band facility which are 2G and 3G network support. The 2G network has the 900 / 1800 / 1900 GSM frequencies and 3G network has the 2100 HSDPA. It comes in a 100 Mbyte of shared memory, where users can easily save the downloaded data from other devices. This memory can also be expanded through MicroSD and TransFlash card support up to 2GB. This memory support gives enough space to the users. The Li – Ion 1000 mAH standard battery can provide impressive battery life of up to 430 hours in standby mode. The rechargeable battery comes in the full talktime up to four hours of talktime.
It comes with an ultimate camera option with the 5.1 mega pixels auto-focus camera, which is empowered with 2592E1944 pixels resolutions. The camera is also integrated with other features which are xenon flash, auto-focus, digital zoom, image stabiliser, dedicated camera key, camera settings, photo album, video record, video player, video editor, video settings, video keys, video calling, photo caller ID, picture wallpaper and screensaver. The LG Veiwty digital camera also comes with Schneider kreuznach lens, which allow you to click excellent photos. The video features allows to edit video and playback video footage. The video capability also gives you the option to record video at 120 frames per second. The dedicated camera key and camera settings feature allows you to edit or crop the image according to the requirement.
The music option includes the music player on MP3/MPEG4/WMV/AAC and DivX formats, FM radio RDS, MP3 ringtones, polyphonic ring tones and voice recorder. The music player allows you to enjoy the good music of your choice. The special voice recorder option allows you to record the voice clips, which can be added to multimedia messages. Whereas, the FM radio complete with RDS feature gives you an option to listen the latest music with the rocking radio jockeys and also keep you updated with the news information. The organizer features includes phone book, calendar, alarm clock, calculator, vibrating alert and hands free speaker. These basic features help you in the business environment. This ultimate handset comes in the entertaining games option, which includes Java games, embedded or preloaded games and download-able games. The games graphics looks more appealing on the touch screen device.
LG KU990 Viewty connectivity features are 3G HSDPA, USB, Bluetooth technology, EDGE technology, GPRS and TV Output. The GPRS has the facility of class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 – 48 kbps, which helps you in proper navigation. Whereas, the 3G technology and HSDPA comes in latest high speed technology, which helps in downloading high speed packets through Internet. The Blue tooth wireless connection or a USB cable connection allows you to transfer or download the data from other devices without using any wire. The user can access the Internet connection with 2.0/x HTML and HTML WAP browser, where users can enjoy a broadband speed connection on their mobile phone.
Finance
10 Ways to Protect Your Financial Identity Being Used For Someone Else’s Shopping Spree
Someone impersonating you could be spending your hard-earned money.
Impossible! Not really, check, loan, and identity fraud are a real problem. In 2002, the federal trade commission estimated that identity fraud affected and estimated 3.3 million Americans; costing consumers $3.8 billion and business $32.9 billion.
Here are 10 ways to protect yourself from having your financial identity used for someone else’s shopping spree:
1. Order your credit report once a year from each of the three credit bureaus to make sure that you are familiar with all of the reported transactions and that there isn’t any unusual activity. Call (888) 5OPT-OUT to request to have your name removed from their marketing lists.
2. Cancel all unused credit card accounts, and make sure to keep a copy of your credit cards and the toll free contact numbers so you can report the card number immediately if it is lost or stolen.
3. Don’t carry extra credit cards, your social security card or passports in the same wallet except when completely unavoidable.
4. Install a locked mailbox at your office or home to keep people from snatching your mail. Don’t drop paid bills in the mailbox; take them to the post office to be mailed.
5. Ask your bank about its privacy policies and information practices. Find out the circumstances under which your bank would provide your account information to a third party.
6. Always save your credit card receipts to match against your monthly statement. Keep track of when your cards expire to make sure your new card arrives in the mail.
7. Never have your social Security number printed on your checks. Never put your account information on the outside of an envelope or on a postcard. Give your Social Security number only when absolutely necessary. Ask if you can use another type of identifying number whenever possible.
8. Review your phone bills and cellular phone bills each moth for any unauthorized use. And compare your ATM receipts and cashed checks with your periodic bank statements to check for unauthorized transfers or charges.
9. When filling out a loan or credit application, ask how the company disposes of them. When you receive one of those pre approved credit card offers in the mail make sure to cut it in small pieces before throwing it away.
10. When creating passwords or Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) choose something different from your address, telephone number, middle name, the last four digits of your Social Security number, your birth date or any other information that could be easily discovered by thieves.
Bonus- Always write checks using a fine point permanent marker and put a line before the written amount so that no one can add something in once you’ve written the check.
Resources:
Credit reporting bureaus:
Eqifax- P.O. Box 740241 Atlanta GA 30374-0241.
To report fraud 800-525-6285
To order a credit report 800-685-1111
To opt out of pre-approved credit offers 888-567-8688
Experian- P.O. Box 2104 Allen TX 75013-2104
To report fraud or to order a credit report 888-397-3742.
To opt out of pre-approved credit offers 888-567-8688
Trans Union- P.O. Box 390 Springfield PA 19064-0390.
To report fraud 800-680-7289.
To order a credit report 800-888-4213
To opt out of pre-approved credit offers 888-567-8688
Check verification companies: To verify if there are any activities on your account from fraud contact these verification companies.
CheckRite- 800-766-2748
Chexsystems- 800-428-9623
National Processing Co. -800-526-5380
Telecheck- 800-710-9898
Social Security Administration-
To report fraud 800-269-0271
To order your earnings and benefits statement
800-772-1213
Finance
The Place of Entrepreneurship Competence in Business Success and National Development
The pivotal position occupied by entrepreneurship as a sustainable tool for rapid economic growth and development of a country cannot be over emphasized. This is evident in several available literatures written by scholars on the subject matter but a closer examination of these literatures show tilted emphasis and concentrations on some common areas relating to entrepreneurship.
Increasing competitions, rapid and constant changes in internal and external environment of business activities, and the significant influence of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) on the economy generally have resulted in a growing interest in studying the role of factors stimulating successful entrepreneurship, business success and national development.
Though, entrepreneurship, have played and can play more of these positive roles, is not an easy vocation as it does not always guarantee a hundred per cent triumph. There are several critical areas of knowledge and factors that must be acquired and put in place to enable entrepreneurs achieve a measure of business success and consequently contributing to national development.
Several researches have been conducted in areas of entrepreneurship competency, entrepreneurship success and national development.
Most literatures relating to entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship success tend to unquestionably argue that most entrepreneurial fiascos are essentially due to inadequate financial resources (e.g. Adeyemo and Onikoyi, 2012). Such research outcomes have no doubt influenced government policy direction in many developed and developing countries of the world through the creation of financial agencies and provision of financial resources to business units for the sole purpose of boosting and sustaining entrepreneurial development for rapid national development.
The above, policy strategy unfortunately has led to the continuous negligence on the part of the government, scholars and business operators in these countries to considering other vital factors like entrepreneurial competency which equally contributes to successful entrepreneurship, business success and national development.
The current literatures on the subject do not provide sufficient explanations to the role general and/or specific competences play in successful entrepreneurship, business success and national development. This has thus, made the relationship between entrepreneurial competence and entrepreneurship success to be important topic within organizational literatures. The above fact is evident in several available studies done by scholars on the subject matter (e.g Crook, Todd, Combs, Woehr, and Ketchen, 2011; Mitchelmore and Rowley, 2010; Inyang and Enuoh, 2009; Laguna, Wiechetek, and Talik, 2013 e.t.c).
Many of these studies identified entrepreneurship competences like communication competence, financial competence, marketing competence, business ethics competence, social responsibility competence, decision-making competence and leadership competence as catalysts to entrepreneurship success and national development. We shall be duelling on our discussion more on these entrepreneurial competences to see how they individually contribute to successful entrepreneurship, business success and national development.
As said earlier at the beginning, entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship success play strategic roles in economic growth, economic transformation and development of the society. These roles are noticeable in the numbers of jobs created, the level of wealth generated and the rate of indigenous entrepreneurship promoted in several countries around the world.
There is no doubt that government of the world have put great efforts in promoting entrepreneurship development, business success and economic development through provision of financial resources directly or otherwise through various agencies and under different terms and conditions, this fact prompt one to ask a question of high concern.
Why are there still high rate of business failure around the world? Without much thinking, the failures are due mainly to entrepreneurial incompetency of those concerned with making the daily business decisions of these businesses. Many business failures can be said to be and are largely attributed to lack of entrepreneurial competence.
Most of the businesses failed unknowingly even before there are started because of lack of one of the required competence; project evaluation and management. This does not therefore; make it surprising while entrepreneurship competence has often been identified as the missing link for successful entrepreneurship, business failure and consequently crawling national development and in some instances stalled economy. What then is entrepreneurship competence?
Before we proceed to defining and explaining entrepreneurship competence and understand the contextual meaning in which it is employed in this writing with simplicity, it will be very imperative to first and foremost comprehend what entrepreneurship is.
Entrepreneurship may be defined as the process through which something new and valuable is created through the dedication and effort of someone who takes on financial, psychological, and social risks and seeks personal satisfaction and monetary rewards (Hisrich & Peters 1986).
European Commission, (2006) defined Entrepreneurship as a dynamic and social process where individuals, alone or in collaboration, identify opportunities for innovation and act upon these by transforming ideas into practical and targeted activities, whether in a social, cultural or economic context.
Critical assessment of the above two definitions summarized the concept of entrepreneurship by stressing creation processes and performance of targeted activities. Entrepreneurship as defined above is not necessarily limited to the roles and characters of entrepreneurship involving creativity, innovation and risk taking, and most importantly, the ability to plan, manage projects and to turn ideas into action in order to achieve set objectives for successful entrepreneurship. But, it requires tact, art and competency to achieve winning edge success.
Entrepreneurship success is a multidimensional phenomenon. It includes multiple criteria of financial characters like profit maximization, revenue maximization, dividend maximization as in the case of shareholders etc., and non-financial characters for example larger share of market, customer satisfaction, perpetual enterprise existence etc. To achieve success in any of the following sections, one must be competent in his/her chosen area of enterprise.
Entrepreneur competence can therefore be defined as the cluster of related knowledge, attitudes, and skills which an entrepreneur must acquire or possess to achieve an outstanding performance and optimize the business objective(s) amidst several constraints. Every job/role has a skill and competency requirement. Every career like entrepreneurship draws on the competence of an individual. For every entrepreneurial undertaking one needs certain competencies. Entrepreneurship competence is simply the skill which an individual needs to do an allotted entrepreneurial job successfully.
Entrepreneurship competence constitutes a cluster of related knowledge, attitudes, and skills, which an individual acquires and uses together, to produce outstanding performance in any given area of entrepreneurial responsibility. Some of these competences may be general and some peculiar to the chosen areas of enterprise. We may describe competences to mean abilities and skills, for a teacher or a performing artist, for example, it is the skill to communicate that plays a decisive role in their effectiveness besides, of course, their knowledge. For a craftsman or an artist, it is the creativity and skill in the chosen craft.
In like manner, entrepreneurial competences are critical success factors required for successful entrepreneurship, business success and of course national development. The subject thus, deserves solemn attention in entrepreneurial discourse and not to be neglected. There is no substitute for entrepreneurship competence for successful entrepreneurship, not even abundant financial resources can. There is no doubt as explained, entrepreneurial competence play important role in any successful entrepreneurial activities.
The following are some of the necessary entrepreneurial competences required for successful entrepreneurship and rapid national development. We shall be discussing below 8 of the basic essential entrepreneurial competence for successful business.
1. Time Management competence: Time is an economic good; it is an economic good worthy of effective and efficient management because of it scarce nature (Dan-Abu, 2015). Time is unique, unlike any other economic resources (input) such that it has no wing but can “fly”. Time is irreplaceable and irreversible. Time lost is lost forever and can never be recovered, and by that I it includes, time lost doing insignificant things. This is why few things are more important to an entrepreneur and for successful entrepreneurship than learning how to save and spend time wisely. One major causes of entrepreneurship failure in relation to time management is doing too many things at the same time in an inefficient manner.
To achieve more and be successful in the day to day running of an enterprise, the entrepreneur must be thoroughly equipped with time management skill. Investing and practicing effective and efficient time management skill is a profitable investment for every entrepreneur, since every efficient business act is a success in itself. It therefore means that, if every single act of entrepreneurial activity is undertaken with consistent efficient one, the enterprise as a whole must be a success.
Time management involve among others practices, commitment to work contract and taking personal pains to complete a task on schedule, this will promote confidence and loyalty on your business/organization and will thus led to winning of more contracts from clients again and again; prioritizing of task based on urgency and importance in relation to a project activities and delegating of task to subordinates.
Some common time consuming activities include slow decision making, inability to delegate, unnecessary interruptions, failed appointments, delays while traveling, poorly conducted meetings, procrastination, etc.
2. Communication competence: Communication is a two-way process characterized by sending and receiving of messages through a channel between sender and receiver. This may be verbal or non-verbal for example, telephone call and procurement proposal respectively. Good communication skill is an indispensable management tool for a successful entrepreneurship. It is through communication that procurements are made, business products/services are sold, business objectives are discussed, employees are recruited etc.
Communication competence is very important to the survival and success of every organization, this is regardless of whether the organization is a profit or non-profit making, private or public enterprise, involved in provision of services or sales of products, online or offline business etc. Communication competence is so vital to successful entrepreneurship that it goes beyond inter-personal communication; of course this too is indispensable to the success of the entrepreneur’s business.
A winning communication competence in an enterprise will help in disseminating circulars, minutes, letters and memos effectively reaching every intending individual, team or unit in an organization. It also facilitates efficiency through the saving of cost involved in sending and receiving the messages on the part of both the organization and the employees. Communication competence in enterprising organizations will facilitate large turn out and compliance when meetings are called or directives are given to be followed respectively.
Communication competence in like manner can speed up the time taken to make merchandize procurement in period of high demand; this can help the concerned firm increase profit during the period of shortages and high demand.
Developing and employing good communication skill in an organization will definitely lead to two fold success; the firm will be able to benefit from internal interactions among persons, departments and units, and externally benefit from interactions between it and the business transacting partners (outside world). We can therefore say in summary that, there is no business without communication.
3. Human Resources Management Competence: The relevance of human resources management competence to successful entrepreneurship, business success and national development cannot be over stressed. Though materials and capital are of equivalent importance to the entrepreneur, they are inanimate and unemotional; they demand no understanding of human requirements and inspirations for their effective utilization unlike human resources which need good and competent human resources management skill by the entrepreneur to successfully utilize it to optimum level in productive activities.
Human resources of some enterprise are the most difficult to obtain, the most expensive to maintain and the hardest to retain. Without the acquisition and practicing of effective and efficient human resource management skills, the capital resources earlier mentioned will not be effectively used. Generally, small and medium scale enterprises often managed by an entrepreneur do not have the luxury of human resource department that can interview, hire and evaluate employees.
Most of these decisions taking regarding the above are the responsibility of the entrepreneur and perhaps one or two other key employees. This is good why human resources management competence is important for successful entrepreneurship and national development. As the firm grows, there will be need to hire new employees; entrepreneur must follow important procedures for interviewing, hiring, evaluating and preparing job description for new employees. Instituting an effective organizational culture is best implemented when an entrepreneur is competent in human resources management.
4. Marketing Management Competence: The success of every enterprise involves selling of products/services; this is largely enabled through good marketing management, it is therefore imperative for an entrepreneur to have good marketing management skills.
Ebitu (2005:196) concord, that marketing is crucial to the survival and growth of any organization. It is through marketing that revenues used for bills settlement, assets acquisition, pursuing of business diversification and expansion objectives, settlement of dividend and tax liabilities and social responsibility projects are generated. The entrepreneur in developing good marketing strategies and marketing management competence must be conversant with and employ the four marketing mix of place, promotion, price and product.
5. Adherence to Business Ethics Competence: Every business has its ethics. Ethics deals with moral ability and obligations. It can be defined as a system of rules and principles that define right and wrong, good and bad conduct and the ordering of values in undertaking business activities in society. Business ethics is sometimes called management ethics, and it is the application of ethical principles to business relationships and activities.
Business ethics is becoming a subject of intense concern for society, which is now demanding that organizations should operate responsibly and uphold very high ethical standards to improve the quality of life of the people. Entrepreneurs, in light of the above, need to be competent in dealing with different public policies, trade union’s established standards and norms and customers’ concerns for high quality work for successful entrepreneurship.
6. Financial Management Competence: Every business enterprise requires capital with which to start and continue with its operations. Capital here means two things; money (finance) needed to start and operate the business and assets representing the resources provided by owners (equity) and creditors of the business (liabilities).
Mbat (2001:3) defines financial management as the planning, organizing, directing and controlling of the firm’s financial resources. Finance is the blood at the centre of any successful business enterprise, one of the features common to successful entrepreneurs is their ability to source for funds for their enterprise. The funds mobilized internally or externally have to be properly managed to ensure that at any point in time, there is adequate funds to cater for the day to day running of the enterprise.
Most entrepreneurial failures are due to the inability of the entrepreneurs to effectively distribute and manage funds. For example, an entrepreneur needs to acquire knowledge on financial management issues like anticipation of financial needs for the enterprise, fund raising sources, cost of raising fund from external sources, acquisition of funds, allocation of funds in order to yield optimum result through identification and maintenance of correct proportion of the firm’s finances in areas of savings, insurance and investments policy of the enterprise.
The important of financial management competence to achieving entrepreneurship and business success cannot be over stressed. We have seen many at times when financially buoyant “start-ups” crumble down to pieces after successful take off because of financial management incompetence of the management, caused by tied up funds as they watch helplessly as the business dive into ocean of failure due to lack of reserve funds to successfully execute contracts or perform business operation.
Leadership Competence: leadership can be defined as the ability to influence and motivate other person or group of persons towards achieving a shared a set objective. Leadership competence is also another important single factor determining business success or failure in our competitive, turbulent, fast moving, free global market economy.
According to Ilesanmi, (2000: 187) successful entrepreneurs are successful leaders; they have power and motivate the entrepreneurial venture. The ability to produce the necessary leadership is the key determinant of achievement in all-human activities, the quality of leadership is therefore a decisive strength or weakness of any successful entrepreneurial endeavour.
Successful entrepreneurship requires creative, unique leadership qualities and personal styles. It involve seeking opportunities, initiating projects, gathering the physical, financial and human resources needed to carry out projects, setting goals for self and others, directing and guiding others to accomplish goals. Effective leadership is therefore a powerful tool required for successful entrepreneurship, business success and national development. Good leadership competence helps an entrepreneur to turn his/her business vision into reality.
7. Social Responsibility Competence: The establishment of every business enterprise is backed up by the profit motive. It is the profit that drives entrepreneurs to starting businesses, motivate shareholders into buying shares and private capital owners into investing their capital in a company. The profit motive though leads to the production of goods and services; the entrepreneur’s business venture also has the responsibility to embark on certain projects within and outside its operating environment as part of its social obligations.
Businesses should not only be concerned about the quality of goods and services they produce to generate profit but must also pursue policies that sell their enterprises by contributing to the quality of life in their operational environment. The business operators have responsibility to protect and improve society. Their actions during production and marketing should not in any way endanger the community or society. Entrepreneur can earn more profit by displaying high degree of corporate responsiveness, which is the ability of an organization to relate its operations and policies to the environment in ways that are mutually beneficial to the organization and the society.
The entrepreneur for example needs to make contribution to community development, product safety, employment generation, ethical business practices, and contribution towards educational activities in the community of operation. An enterprise for example can award scholarships to students, create opportunity for apprenticeship training and so on. Undertaking some of these social responsibilities may endear the entrepreneur’s enterprise to its host community; enhance his image and social standing, and consequently contributing significantly to his business success.
8. Decision making Competence: Decision making is very important to the success of an entrepreneur, this skill is at the core of every successful entrepreneurial activities. Decision making is the process of selecting a line of action from available alternatives. This selection process may be very difficult especially when the available alternatives are numerous or the decisions to be made or chosen from are risky ones.
Many potential entrepreneurs have difficulties in bringing their ideas to the market and creating a new business because making a decision is one thing and making the right decision in a given circumstance is another. The actual making of effective entrepreneurial decisions has resulted in several new businesses being started throughout the world by those having this decision making skill necessary for successful entrepreneurship.
An entrepreneur makes decision on a daily basis and therefore has to acquire adequate knowledge and skills in decision making to enable him/her make the right decisions.
Most of the entrepreneurial competences have been studied in isolation and with little effort to recognizing their mutual relationships to entrepreneurship success and business success. In a study aimed at explaining entrepreneurial competences in order to rank them according to the level of their importance to successful entrepreneurship by Edgar, Dirk and Danny, (2005) shows that, entrepreneurs on one hand considered decision making the most important competence while scholars in their different writings are in support of identifying business opportunities competence as the most important when embarking on an entrepreneurial venture.
In another study aimed at explaining how general and specific managerial competencies relate to the business success of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) by Laguna, Wiechetek, and Talik, (2013) proved that general and specific managerial competency is significant predictor of success in running a business. They further stated that specific managerial competency demonstrated to be a mediator between general competence and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) success.
In a similar study conducted by Rosária de Fatima Segger Macri Russo and Roberto Sbragia, (2010) who opined that the operational responsibilities of a project manager (planning and controlling) are in stark contrast to the characteristics of an entrepreneur. In light of the above contradictory viewpoint, their research which was directed at assessing whether managers showing entrepreneurial characteristics are associated with more successful projects or not found within their study sample an empirical evidence supported their hypothesis that the possibility of a given project having a successful outcome increases with the enterprising tendency of its manager.
After critically examining the necessary entrepreneurial competences required for successful entrepreneurship, business success and rapid national development. It will be important to quickly add here that no single or sets of entrepreneurship competence are more important to the other. It is only through the combination of the competences that an entrepreneur can achieve maximum business success.
A. A. Adeyemo and M. P. Onikoyi (2012). Prospects and Challenges of Large Scale
Commercial Poultry Production. Agricultural Journal, Vol. 7 (6):388-393. Medwell Journal.
Crook, T. R., Todd, S. Y., Combs, J. G., Woehr, D. J. and Ketchen, D. J. (2011). Does human capital matter? A meta-analysis of the relationship between human capital and fi rm performance. Journal of Applied Psychology, 96:443-456.
Ebitu, E.T. (2005). Marketing function. In S. N. Udo (ed). Entrepreneurial development: principles and practice. (pp.180 – 198). Calabar: Wusen Press.
Edgar Izquierdo, Dirk Deschoolmesster, and Danny Salazar, (2005). Este Articulo Fue Presentado en el Int Ent. Surrey-Reino Unido
Cole, G.A. (1990). Management: theory and practice. London: The Gnersay.
European Commission, (2006). Entrepreneurship Education in Europe: Fostering Entrepreneurial
Hisrich, R.D. & Peters, M.P. (1986). Establishing a new business venture unit within a firm, Journal of Business Venturing, vol. 1, no. 3, 307-322.
Laguna, M., Wiechetek, M., Talik, W., (2012). The Competencies of Managers and their Business Success. Central European Business Review Vol. 1, No. 3, December 2012. Pg. 7-13
Mitchelmore, S. and Rowley, J. (2010). Entrepreneurial competencies: A literature review and development agenda. International Journal of Entrepreneurial Behaviour & Research, 16: 92-111.
Rosária de Fatima Segger Macri Russo and Roberto Sbragia, (2010). The enterprising manager and project performance. Journal of Project, Program & Portfolio Management. Vol 1 No. 1 (2010) 28-40
Ilesanmi, O.A. (2000). Entrepreneurial development. (1st Ed). Ilorin, Nigeria: Kola Success Publications.
OECD/DAC (2002). Evaluation Network. Glossry of key terms in evaluation and results based management.
Dan-Abu Michael N., (2015). Time as an Economic Good. Rational Minds Magazine
Finance
New Social Security Ruling-SSR 13-2: The New Ruling’s Implications On Claims for Disability Benefits
The Social Security Administration (“SSA”) occasionally issues rulings known as Social Security Rulings regarding the disability process and how the Administrative Law Judges handle certain legal matters, including weighing of evidence.
Social Security Ruling 13-2p has not yet been published, but the SSA recently revealed to the public that it would be publishing the new ruling relatively soon. The new ruling deals with how the Administrative Law Judges view disability claims involving drug and alcohol addiction. Currently, the SSA does not permit a person to be found disabled if the reason for the disability is because of drug or alcohol addiction. This was not always the case, in fact, the SSA use to permit a finding of disabled if a person had a medical impairment caused or related to such types of addiction.
The new ruling will address how Administrative Law Judges weigh evidence of a disability claimant’s past or current addiction. The new ruling provides that if the disability claimant’s drug or alcohol problem is material, the Administrative Law Judge is required to view surrounding evidence to determine whether said medical or physical impairment(s) are directly related to, or caused by either the drug or alcohol addiction. If so, the Administrative Law Judge will likely find that the claimant is not disabled. If the Administrative Law Judge determines that the addiction(s), in and of itself, or themselves, are not the reason for the disability claimant’s ongoing impairments, and these ongoing impairments are sufficient and severe enough to warrant a finding of disabled, the addiction will not adversely affect the disability claimant’s claim for benefits.
The new ruling (SSR 13-2p) is meant to establish a framework for Administrative Law Judges regarding how to view and weigh evidence when dealing with a disability claimant who has a history of drug or alcohol addiction. Specifically, SSR 13-20 is meant to clarify the SSA’s policy when dealing with cases involving claimants who have a history of said addiction.
Obviously, this article does not address each and every point made in Social Security Ruling 13-2p, however, this article provides a rough summary of how the Social Security Administration is handling certain types of cases. If you are filing for Social Security disability benefits and have a history of either drug or alcohol addition or your claim is based, in part, on a current drug or alcohol addiction, you should contact a Social Security disability attorney for a free consultation. Most disability attorneys provide free legal advice regarding how to proceed with your claim.
