Hundreds of Mexican National Guard troops sent to Tijuana over cartel fueled violence

Hundreds of Mexican troops arrived in the city of Tijuana on Saturday after more than a dozen vehicles were hijacked and set on fire by gangs amid escalating violence in the region.
About 350 National Guard troops were airlifted to support the thousands of federal troops already in the state of Baja California, Reforma reported. No injuries were reported in the Tijuana diversions that tangled traffic across the city and temporarily blocked access to the busiest border crossing in the United States.
US government workers were ordered late Friday to shelter in place and avoid traveling to the city after reports of an upsurge in violence.
Armed members of the National Guard walk past the site of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022 . (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hijackings in four other towns in Baja led to the arrest of at least 17 people, according to Milenio TV.
The Jalisco Next Generation Cartel threatened violence against anyone seen on the streets this weekend in northern Baja California.
“Be warned. From Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m., we will create mass chaos so that the [expletive] the government liberates our people. We are the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, we don’t want to hurt the good people but it’s better they don’t come out, we will attack everyone we see on the streets these days,” the group said in a statement. warning translated from Spanish.
Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero said in a video message to crime gangs that she blamed the hijackings that they weren’t going to force the city to shut down.
“We are not going to allow a single citizen of Tijuana to pay the consequences of those who have not paid their bills,” she said. “We’re asking you to make the people who owe you pay, not the families and working citizens.”
Firefighters work at the scene of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Caballero said in a separate press briefing that there are about 3,000 federal troops in the state who will assist Tijuana police. She stressed that no civilians had yet been injured.
“The problem is serious, but it’s not that serious,” the mayor said.
A fundraiser in the eastern part of the US state of Pennsylvania for families and victims of a house fire earlier this month became the site of another disaster on Saturday.
A car slammed into a crowd on Saturday in Berwick, Pennsylvania, killing one person and injuring 17, officials said.
The driver then drove to the nearby town of Nescopeck, where he beat a woman to death before police apprehended him.
The fundraiser was organized to help families affected by a fire on August 5 in Nescopeck that killed 10 people, including relatives of a firefighter, Harold Baker, who responded to the call.
Baker, who responded to the scene of the beating on Saturday, said The New York Times that he had loved ones injured at the fundraising site, including a daughter-in-law, and that his aunt had been killed at the site.
The suspect in Saturday’s incidents has been arrested, but his name has not been released.
Police said he was “not at this time” a suspect in the house fire.
Saudi energy company Aramco said its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, helping its half-year profits to nearly $88 billion. The company said on Sunday the increase was a boon to the kingdom and the crown prince’s purchasing power, as people around the world pay higher oil prices at the pump.
Aramco’s net profit for the first half of the year was helped by strong second-quarter earnings that reached $48.4 billion, higher than the full first half of 2021, when earnings n reached only $47 billion.
The almost wholly Saudi-owned oil and gas company said it set a new quarterly profit record for Aramco since it first listed about 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market. end of 2019.
Aramco said earnings were helped by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, as well as higher refining margins. The vast oil reserves owned by Saudi Arabia are among the cheapest to pump and produce in the world.
Aramco’s financial health is crucial to Saudi Arabia’s stability. Despite years of efforts to diversify the economy, the kingdom continues to rely heavily on oil and gas sales for its revenue to pay public sector salaries, subsidies, generous benefits to Saudi citizens, maintain its defense spending and executing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 infrastructure goals.
Brent crude is trading at around $100 a barrel, even as OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, have gradually increased production levels which had been reduced at the height of the pandemic.
Aramco Chairman and CEO Amin Nasser said the latest financial results reflected growing demand for oil, even as countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, pledged to cut carbon emissions. to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming caused by burning fossil fuels.
The world is crying out for affordable and reliable energy and we are answering that call,” he said, adding that Aramco expects oil demand to continue growing for the rest of the decade. despite downward economic pressures and inflation.
At a time when the world is concerned about energy security, you are investing in the future of our business. Our customers know that no matter what, Aramco will always deliver, Nasser said in a short video released with the financial results.
Saudi Arabia currently produces around 10 million barrels a day, much of which is exported to Asia and its biggest customer, China. The crown prince said last month that the kingdom’s maximum production capacity was 13 million barrels a day, and Aramco said it was working to expand its reach to one day reach that cap.
The company will pay an $18.8 billion second-quarter dividend to shareholders, as it has pledged to do since its IPO. The rise in profits bodes well for the Saudi government, which is Aramco’s largest shareholder.
In a mutiny against strict party rules imposed last year following allegations of sexual assault at a fraternity, six USC fraternities formally disaffiliated from the university on Friday, prompting warnings from “serious ramifications” from campus administrators.
“We are disappointed that some USC fraternities are following an unfortunate national trend of disaffiliating from the university — against our strong recommendations,” USC said in a statement on Instagram late Friday. “This move appears to be driven by a desire to eliminate academic oversight of their operations…and goes against 130 years of tradition.”
USC officials had given fraternities a deadline on Friday to announce their decision, as students prepare to return to campus next week. Monique S. Allard, acting vice president for student affairs, told The Times on Friday that officials are still actively engaged in conversations to persuade other fraternity leaders to remain affiliated and benefit from the vast health and security offered by campus professionals.
According to an Aug. 6 letter sent by Allard and Devin Walker, director of fraternity and sorority leadership development.
“Like other universities across the country, we will strongly recommend that our students not join fraternities unaffiliated with USC,” the letter states. “In fact, we would post the names of unaffiliated chapters online and actively discourage students from joining such organizations.”
Despite these warnings, six of USC’s 15 Interfraternity Council chapters have so far chosen to sever their relationship with USC. They are Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau.
National fraternity leaders and most of their USC chapters did not respond to interview requests.
The confrontation at USC has also unfolded on other campuses where fraternities have protested rules on rushing, drinking and other activities imposed to create safer environments, especially for students. women. A 2019 survey of 182,000 students on 33 four-year campuses by Assn. of American universities found that fraternity houses were the first place cited in reports of non-consensual sexual touching.
The fraternities have disaffiliated from campuses such as the University of Colorado at Boulder, West Virginia University, Duke University, and the University of Michigan. Many objected in particular to bans on enrolling freshmen in the fall semester — a rule that USC also essentially imposes with requirements that students must first complete 12 course units and maintain a GPA of 2.5 before being eligible to join a campus-affiliated fraternity.
Yet 98.7% of the 6,210 member chapters of 57 national and international male fraternities represented by the North American Interfraternity Conference operate with campus recognition, the group said in a statement.
USC and the fraternities have a lot to lose if they sever their connection, said John Hechinger, author of “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities,” a 2017 book on fraternity culture focused on Sigma Alpha Epsilon. .
“It’s kind of a nightmare for universities when fraternities disaffiliate…because they’ll probably engage in a lot of the behaviors that have alarmed the administration, but then the school has very little leverage,” Hechinger said.
“These chapters are also going to lose a lot,” he added. “It can’t be good for fundraising or recruiting. The use of campus facilities has great value. Being able to advertise and recruit on the website is a big deal. And the fact that [USC] going to actively discourage people could really hurt them.”
The issue exploded last fall at USC, one of the nation’s top-ranked campuses for Greek life, where about 17% of undergraduates are members of 48 fraternities and sororities.
That’s when the university admitted it had been slow to notify the campus community of six drug reports and one sexual assault at Sigma Nu in September. Eight additional reports of sexual assault and seven drug reports that took place at various times, allegedly involving other unnamed fraternities, were later filed in October.
The revelations sparked huge protests involving hundreds of campus members, with some demands to abolish fraternities altogether. Five Title IX investigations related to these allegations are ongoing, Allard said.
In response to the furor, USC President Carol L. Folt promised last fall that she would launch reform efforts as part of her mission to “confront what is wrong and lead the way.” efforts to fix what is broken”.
A task force made up of fraternity and sorority leaders, faculty, administrators and staff members then developed an action plan to strengthen security measures. They include sending security guards to parties, including stairwells and hallways leading to rooms; using scanners to detect fake IDs; distribution of bracelets to those over 21; ban kegs; and requiring risk review meetings before and after events. A summary was published last week.
USC suspended social events for all Interfraternity Council chapters last fall, but lifted restrictions for at least nine members after completing required safety training. Five fraternities remain banned from recruiting, hosting social events, or both.
The North American Interfraternity Conference opposes blanket sanctions and broad recruiting restrictions as unfair to fraternities that have done nothing wrong.
But the fall rush for freshmen “has repeatedly proven dangerous for incoming students,” the USC statement said.
“It’s ideal for students to have a semester during their first visit to a college campus to connect academically and socially before engaging in the time-consuming, immersive recruiting experience,” Allard said. , adding that many other universities are also preventing the fall rush. for first year students.
In its statement on Instagram, USC said disaffiliated fraternities are chafing at campus measures designed to prevent sexual assault and substance abuse and address mental health and underage drinking issues. The fraternities also “delayed the time it took to investigate serious issues like sexual assault,” but those processes are regulated by the state and federal government, USC said.
At least one fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau, told The Times in an Instagram post on Friday that members were “still trying to find out more about the situation ourselves so we can better assess all of our options” but had no intend to disaffiliate from USC at this time.
In the fraternity row along 28th Street near USC, a member of a fraternity that plans to disaffiliate said Friday that his house was choosing to sever ties with the university because it wanted more of freedom and resented the rules that barred all members of the Interfraternity Council from social events.
“What happened there was really awful at Sigma Nu, but the rest of the row didn’t think it was really fair,” said the fraternity member, who asked to keep his name and organization anonymous. “We meet all our friends here.”
The student said his fraternity plans to notify the university on Friday that it intends to disaffiliate. The fraternities have had conversations over the past year about splitting up, he said, adding that he felt the university was kicking them out anyway and Greek life on campus got a bad press.
“For us, it’s just a bunch of guys hanging around,” he said.
He added that disaffiliating fraternities were working with professionals to create their own interfraternity council and it would likely work in time for recruitment in the fall — which would likely include freshmen. On Friday, Sigma Chi and Tau Kappa Epsilon had released fall rush forms with enrollment open to freshmen.
Allard said she hopes fraternities considering leaving will rethink their actions. She added that even if they disaffiliated, individual students would remain free to participate in all campus activities — and would remain subject to Title IX and other campus rules of conduct.
“They are all students, part of USC, and we care about all of them,” Allard said. “So it’s very important to us that they take the time to think through any potential decision to make changes and their partnership with the university.”
Not long after Donald Trump’s 2016 election, Vox’s Zack Beauchamp traveled to Hungary, where its authoritarian leader, Viktor Orbán, had implemented many of the populist-right policies that had energized the American president’s most ardent supporters. Notably, Orbán militarized Hungary’s southern border to stop the “invasion” of migrants — and he has made base racial appeals.
After a 2002 loss that his Fidesz Party blamed on fraud, Orbán regained power in 2010. As Beauchamp noted, he created “‘soft fascism’: a political system that aims to stamp out dissent and seize control of every major aspect of a country’s political and social life, without needing to resort to ‘hard’ measures like banning elections and building up a police state.”
Looking at Hungary, Beauchamp noted “warning signs for America.” Fast forward four years and one can’t help but recoil at the writer’s prescience. At its annual conference in Dallas last week, the Conservative Political Action Committee featured Orbán as a prominent speaker. He received the kind of rousing welcome that conservatives typically reserve for Trump.
“My government is devoted to law and order without compromise,” Orbán said. “We don’t need more genders; we need more rangers. Less drag queens and more Chuck Norris. There is no freedom without order!” He called for an international Christian nationalist movement that’s big government in nature. Not long ago, Orban said that he didn’t want Hungarians to be “peoples of mixed race.”
CPAC conventions have long been viewed as conservatism’s “bar scene from Star Wars,” given the assorted oddballs who attend the event, but it’s significant that a major GOP-oriented group would embrace a foreign despot. It’s reminiscent of the 1980s, when leftist politicos swooned over Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.
Prominent conservative talking heads and writers such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson even have made pilgrimages to Hungary. Many conservatives now believe that making America great again means emulating the leader of a small Eastern European country who embraces policies in direct opposition to America’s founding ideals. What a sad commentary on the party of Lincoln and Reagan.
Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits peaked at just under $88 billion for the first half of the year as oil prices remained high globally, the company said on Sunday.
The oil and gas company, which is almost wholly owned by the Saudi state, said it also saw a 90% increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.
Aramco said the results set a new quarterly profit record for the company since it listed about 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market in late 2019. The company said it would pay a dividend of 18, $8 billion for the second quarter to shareholders, as it has promised to do since its IPO.
Aramco said the profits were driven primarily by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, as well as higher refining margins.
Rising profits bode well for the Saudi government which, despite years of efforts to diversify the economy, continues to rely heavily on oil and gas sales for its revenue.
Aramco Chairman and CEO Amin Nasser said the second-quarter results reflected growing demand for the kingdom’s oil, which is one of the cheapest to produce in the world.
“We expect oil demand to continue growing for the remainder of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on near-term global forecasts,” he said.
Aramco joins other oil majors that have announced strong results in recent weeks.
On July 29, Exxon Mobil Corp reported its biggest ever quarterly profit, net profit of $17.9 billion, a nearly fourfold increase from the year-ago period.
Manufacturing margins for fuels like gasoline and diesel jumped around the world, boosting profits for oil giants, including European majors Shell and TotalEnergies, which both reported results on July 27.
“But while there is a very real and present need to preserve security of energy supplies, climate goals remain critical, which is why Aramco is working to increase production from multiple energy sources – including oil and gas, as well as renewables and blue. hydrogen.” said Nasser.
A 57-year-old man on trial for child molestation in Texas drank an unknown liquid in the courtroom and died later that day, the WFAA reported Friday.
Frisco’s Edward Peter Leclair was facing multiple counts of single-victim assault, offenses that occurred over a two-month period in 2016, Denton County Jail records show, according to the outlet.
He was arrested in 2018 and jury selection began Monday at the Denton County Courts Building.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck of the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, the jury walked in, sat down, and the defendant and his attorney stood up.
Moments later, Judge Lee Gabriel began to read out the verdict that Leclair was guilty on all counts.
“It was during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the lawyers’ table, and he drank it,” Beck recalled, adding, “It wasn’t like he just taking sips of water, literally throwing it back, so to speak.
The man would never have taken a sip from the bottle before.
Leclair was taken to a holding cell and an investigator then asked a bailiff to check on the man due to the incident.
He seemed to look “gray,” Beck said, but he was alive. Leclair was taken to hospital and died there.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the case, Fox 4 reported, and Beck noted the water bottle was taken as evidence.
In its description of child sexual abuse, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) states, “A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period.
“When an abuser engages with a child in this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years to come,” the organization’s website states.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “about 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the United States experience child sexual abuse.”