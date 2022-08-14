Hundreds of Mexican National Guard troops sent to Tijuana over cartel fueled violence

Isaac Ignatius, president of Phi Kappa Tau, moves his possessions to a new fraternity house on 28th Street fraternity row. Six USC fraternities, angered by strict party rules imposed after several sexual assault allegations at a fraternity last fall, opted out of the university on Friday, but Phi Kappa Tau has yet to made this decision. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

In a mutiny against strict party rules imposed last year following allegations of sexual assault at a fraternity, six USC fraternities formally disaffiliated from the university on Friday, prompting warnings from “serious ramifications” from campus administrators.

“We are disappointed that some USC fraternities are following an unfortunate national trend of disaffiliating from the university — against our strong recommendations,” USC said in a statement on Instagram late Friday. “This move appears to be driven by a desire to eliminate academic oversight of their operations…and goes against 130 years of tradition.”

USC officials had given fraternities a deadline on Friday to announce their decision, as students prepare to return to campus next week. Monique S. Allard, acting vice president for student affairs, told The Times on Friday that officials are still actively engaged in conversations to persuade other fraternity leaders to remain affiliated and benefit from the vast health and security offered by campus professionals.

According to an Aug. 6 letter sent by Allard and Devin Walker, director of fraternity and sorority leadership development.

“Like other universities across the country, we will strongly recommend that our students not join fraternities unaffiliated with USC,” the letter states. “In fact, we would post the names of unaffiliated chapters online and actively discourage students from joining such organizations.”

Despite these warnings, six of USC’s 15 Interfraternity Council chapters have so far chosen to sever their relationship with USC. They are Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau.

National fraternity leaders and most of their USC chapters did not respond to interview requests.

The confrontation at USC has also unfolded on other campuses where fraternities have protested rules on rushing, drinking and other activities imposed to create safer environments, especially for students. women. A 2019 survey of 182,000 students on 33 four-year campuses by Assn. of American universities found that fraternity houses were the first place cited in reports of non-consensual sexual touching.

The fraternities have disaffiliated from campuses such as the University of Colorado at Boulder, West Virginia University, Duke University, and the University of Michigan. Many objected in particular to bans on enrolling freshmen in the fall semester — a rule that USC also essentially imposes with requirements that students must first complete 12 course units and maintain a GPA of 2.5 before being eligible to join a campus-affiliated fraternity.

Yet 98.7% of the 6,210 member chapters of 57 national and international male fraternities represented by the North American Interfraternity Conference operate with campus recognition, the group said in a statement.

USC and the fraternities have a lot to lose if they sever their connection, said John Hechinger, author of “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities,” a 2017 book on fraternity culture focused on Sigma Alpha Epsilon. .

“It’s kind of a nightmare for universities when fraternities disaffiliate…because they’ll probably engage in a lot of the behaviors that have alarmed the administration, but then the school has very little leverage,” Hechinger said.

“These chapters are also going to lose a lot,” he added. “It can’t be good for fundraising or recruiting. The use of campus facilities has great value. Being able to advertise and recruit on the website is a big deal. And the fact that [USC] going to actively discourage people could really hurt them.”

The issue exploded last fall at USC, one of the nation’s top-ranked campuses for Greek life, where about 17% of undergraduates are members of 48 fraternities and sororities.

That’s when the university admitted it had been slow to notify the campus community of six drug reports and one sexual assault at Sigma Nu in September. Eight additional reports of sexual assault and seven drug reports that took place at various times, allegedly involving other unnamed fraternities, were later filed in October.

The revelations sparked huge protests involving hundreds of campus members, with some demands to abolish fraternities altogether. Five Title IX investigations related to these allegations are ongoing, Allard said.

In response to the furor, USC President Carol L. Folt promised last fall that she would launch reform efforts as part of her mission to “confront what is wrong and lead the way.” efforts to fix what is broken”.

A task force made up of fraternity and sorority leaders, faculty, administrators and staff members then developed an action plan to strengthen security measures. They include sending security guards to parties, including stairwells and hallways leading to rooms; using scanners to detect fake IDs; distribution of bracelets to those over 21; ban kegs; and requiring risk review meetings before and after events. A summary was published last week.

USC suspended social events for all Interfraternity Council chapters last fall, but lifted restrictions for at least nine members after completing required safety training. Five fraternities remain banned from recruiting, hosting social events, or both.

The North American Interfraternity Conference opposes blanket sanctions and broad recruiting restrictions as unfair to fraternities that have done nothing wrong.

But the fall rush for freshmen “has repeatedly proven dangerous for incoming students,” the USC statement said.

“It’s ideal for students to have a semester during their first visit to a college campus to connect academically and socially before engaging in the time-consuming, immersive recruiting experience,” Allard said. , adding that many other universities are also preventing the fall rush. for first year students.

In its statement on Instagram, USC said disaffiliated fraternities are chafing at campus measures designed to prevent sexual assault and substance abuse and address mental health and underage drinking issues. The fraternities also “delayed the time it took to investigate serious issues like sexual assault,” but those processes are regulated by the state and federal government, USC said.

At least one fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau, told The Times in an Instagram post on Friday that members were “still trying to find out more about the situation ourselves so we can better assess all of our options” but had no intend to disaffiliate from USC at this time.

In the fraternity row along 28th Street near USC, a member of a fraternity that plans to disaffiliate said Friday that his house was choosing to sever ties with the university because it wanted more of freedom and resented the rules that barred all members of the Interfraternity Council from social events.

“What happened there was really awful at Sigma Nu, but the rest of the row didn’t think it was really fair,” said the fraternity member, who asked to keep his name and organization anonymous. “We meet all our friends here.”

The student said his fraternity plans to notify the university on Friday that it intends to disaffiliate. The fraternities have had conversations over the past year about splitting up, he said, adding that he felt the university was kicking them out anyway and Greek life on campus got a bad press.

“For us, it’s just a bunch of guys hanging around,” he said.

He added that disaffiliating fraternities were working with professionals to create their own interfraternity council and it would likely work in time for recruitment in the fall — which would likely include freshmen. On Friday, Sigma Chi and Tau Kappa Epsilon had released fall rush forms with enrollment open to freshmen.

Allard said she hopes fraternities considering leaving will rethink their actions. She added that even if they disaffiliated, individual students would remain free to participate in all campus activities — and would remain subject to Title IX and other campus rules of conduct.

“They are all students, part of USC, and we care about all of them,” Allard said. “So it’s very important to us that they take the time to think through any potential decision to make changes and their partnership with the university.”

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.