Imran Khan plays video of S Jaishankar at rally and praises India’s foreign policy

Imran Khan also criticized the Shehbaz Sharif government for bowing to American pressure. (Case)
Islamabad:
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again praised India for its independent foreign policy by criticizing the West for criticizing India for buying Russian oil.
Addressing a huge rally in Lahore, Imran Khan played a video clip of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar from the Bratislava Forum held in Slovakia and praised him for his firmness in the face of US pressure on oil purchase cheap to Russia.
“If India, which gained independence at the same time as Pakistan, and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make its foreign policy according to the needs of its people, then who are they (the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ) who toe the line,” Imran Khan said at the rally, a video of which was shared by multiple outlets.
“They (the US) ordered India not to buy oil from Russia. India is a strategic ally of the US, not Pakistan. Let’s see what the Indian Foreign Minister has said when the United States asked them not to buy Russian oil.”
Imran Khan then released the video clip of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
“Jaishankar tell them who you are? Jaishakar said Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. That’s what an independent country is ( ‘yeh hoti hai azad haqumat‘),” he said, praising India.
He also criticized the Shehbaz Sharif government for caving in to US pressure to buy Russian oil.
“We had talked to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government does not have the courage to say no to American pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery.”
Mr. Jaishankar’s clip shown during Lahore Jalsa was from June 3, when in response to a question about India’s purchase of Russian oil, he retorted: “Buying Russian gas doesn’t fund- it not the war?
Mr. Jaishankar made the remarks during the 2022 GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava being held in Slovakia under the theme “Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region”.
He had hit back at unfair criticism of India’s oil purchase from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, which created a ripple effect on the global economy.
While defending India’s oil imports from Russia, Jaishankar stressed the importance of understanding the impact of the Ukraine conflict on developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned as Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
Responding to a question on whether India’s oil imports from Russia are funding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Jaishankar said: “Listen, I don’t want to sound argumentative. If the “India is financing Russian oil, that’s financing the war… So tell me to buy Russian gas does not finance the war? It’s only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India that finance the war and not the Russian gas which arrives in Europe which does not finance Let us be a little impartial.
The brilliant naughtiness of Hollywood’s favorite nice girl
Olivia Newton-John at a press conference in London in 1978. The pop singer, actress and activist died on August 8 aged 73.
Olivia Newton-John at a press conference in London in 1978. The pop singer, actress and activist died on August 8 aged 73.
“Tell me about it, man.” There are plenty of catchier, deeper quotes in movie history, but I’ll always love this one for how perfectly embarrassing it is.
On its surface, the smoking come-on of Olivia Newton-John in the finale of Fat features her character Sandy’s transformation from primitive prude to red-lipped sexpot, in an O. Henry-esque twist where she and John Travolta’s Danny each adopt new identities to appease the other. But with just a little imagination, you can imagine his frantic preparation for this moment, practicing that line thousands of times in the mirror, rolling the dice that Danny will say something to which “Tell me about it, man” is an appropriate response. The best part is that he doesn’t: all he does is gape and go, “Sandy?” It’s a total non-sequel, delivered in front of the same classmates who mocked and kicked her out for an entire school year, and despite her clumsiness, she lands. Maybe they’re all too distracted by her new look to notice. Or maybe they just know what we know – that Sandy, like the woman who plays her, is a first-class jerk, even at her absolute sexiest.
I’ve spent the past week reading tributes to Newton-John, who died Monday at 73 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer, and saw the same few words come up over and over again: “Gorgeous.” . “Angelic.” “Sensual.” “Chic.” “Soft rock. All of that certainly applies to the British-Australian singer and actress, who broke through in the mid-’70s with country-pop ballads like “I Honestly Love You” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” (her first two of five No. 1 hits), and became a superstar in 1978 as Fatis the perfect girl next door. Along with her fervent advocacy for health and humanitarian causes, these descriptions make her seem almost untouchable, too pure for this world.
But for me – a very young girl at the time of her rise, a precocious only child from a progressive family with an early interest in politics and feminism, swept up in questions about what being a woman even meant – it was his approachability and playfulness that cast their warm charm on my growing heart. I was in love with Sandy from the moment she arrived at Rydell High: Besides the fact that I couldn’t take my eyes off her, I was deeply connected to her desire to do everything the right way, while being intrigued by the determination of his new friends Rizzo, Marty and Frenchy to do everything their way. When “Bad Sandy” woke up, I understood that the two are not exclusive: you can be true to yourself and also decide what that means from day to day.
I’ve come to love the eternal icebreaker “What was your first gig?” because I have a deep, non-ironic pride in my answer. It was the day before my sixth birthday in 1982, a present from my mother, who had watched me amusedly as I called all my dolls and stuffed animals of all kinds “Olivia”. We were high up at the San Diego Sports Arena, the stage so far away anyone could have played. But I knew it wasn’t just anyone: it was the star of Fat and disco fantasy criticized Xanadu, movies that didn’t have to be revered by a kindergartener, but were because of her anyway. I was the youngest Gene Kelly super fan in the world, because he had danced with her on screen. When Cheers debuted two years later XanaduI tuned in in the sincere hope of seeing the film’s main character Sonny Malone’s further adventures, having missed that Ted Danson’s charismatic bartender was actually named Sam. (Although I quickly learned that the show featured no ancient Greek muses on roller skates, I kept watching Diane by Shelly Long was a geeky new goddess in my burgeoning pantheon, another principled good girl who was also the smartest person in the room. .)
I can still feel what it was like to hear “Physical” and be pushed to dance without a trace of embarrassment – why would I have any when she wouldn’t? I knew the song was about sex, but while the radios were banning it, I wasn’t blushing. The video was so camp, the double meaning of Jazzercise so obvious. Much like Sandy, Newton-John was cosplaying hypersexuality because she didn’t need it to get what she wanted. I knew it instinctively, just as I knew a year later that despite playing a criminal in two of a kindher reunion movie with John Travolta, there was no doubt she would end up doing the right thing and falling in love in the process – but not before having a little dangerous fun and charting a new hit single in “Twist of Fate”.
As the 80s and 90s progressed, it remained central to my conception of myself, if not my evolving playlist. But one night in college, she caught me off guard when she appeared alongside my new role model – Candice Bergen’s Murphy Brown, a brilliant journalist who held herself to the highest standards while breaking many rules. In a 1997 appearance on the CBS sitcom, Newton-John appeared as herself, competing against Murphy at a charity auction for the chance to conduct a symphony orchestra for a day. Murphy is determined to win as she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and wants to make the most of her remaining days. Olivia, now five years after her own real-life diagnosis, probably wants the same thing and bids viciously. But when Murphy wins, Olivia slyly and kindly reveals the truth: she’s there on behalf of the charity, which recruited her to up Murphy’s bid.
Of all the compulsive listening and revising I’ve done since hearing about Newton-John’s death, those few minutes make me cry the hardest. Embedded in his brief meta-performance is a decision to face his situation with a wink and a smile – helping Murphy and any survivors watching at home do the same. Seeing her that way brings me back to why I loved her so instantly as a kid: she embodied basic goodness, but reveled in playing close to the edge to keep everyone on their toes. May we all make our own rules with such a heart.
Evie Nagy is a business and culture writer and the author of the 33 1/3 series book Devo freedom of choice. She currently works in technology.
Hundreds of Mexican troops arrived in the city of Tijuana on Saturday after more than a dozen vehicles were hijacked and set on fire by gangs amid escalating violence in the region.
About 350 National Guard troops were airlifted to support the thousands of federal troops already in the state of Baja California, Reforma reported. No injuries were reported in the Tijuana diversions that tangled traffic across the city and temporarily blocked access to the busiest border crossing in the United States.
US government workers were ordered late Friday to shelter in place and avoid traveling to the city after reports of an upsurge in violence.
US GOVERNMENT WORKERS TOLD TO SHELTER-IN-PLACE AMID VIOLENCE IN TIJUANA, CARTEL THREATENS OF ‘MASS CHAOS’
Armed members of the National Guard walk past the site of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022 . (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hijackings in four other towns in Baja led to the arrest of at least 17 people, according to Milenio TV.
The Jalisco Next Generation Cartel threatened violence against anyone seen on the streets this weekend in northern Baja California.
“Be warned. From Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m., we will create mass chaos so that the [expletive] the government liberates our people. We are the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, we don’t want to hurt the good people but it’s better they don’t come out, we will attack everyone we see on the streets these days,” the group said in a statement. warning translated from Spanish.
FENTANYL CRISIS: DEA OFFICIAL SAYS MEXICO MUST DO MORE TO STOP DRUG PRODUCTION, FLOW INTO US
Armed members of the National Guard walk past the site of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022 . (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero said in a video message to crime gangs that she blamed the hijackings that they weren’t going to force the city to shut down.
“We are not going to allow a single citizen of Tijuana to pay the consequences of those who have not paid their bills,” she said. “We’re asking you to make the people who owe you pay, not the families and working citizens.”
Firefighters work at the scene of a burned-out public transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Caballero said in a separate press briefing that there are about 3,000 federal troops in the state who will assist Tijuana police. She stressed that no civilians had yet been injured.
“The problem is serious, but it’s not that serious,” the mayor said.
Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.
A fundraiser in the eastern part of the US state of Pennsylvania for families and victims of a house fire earlier this month became the site of another disaster on Saturday.
A car slammed into a crowd on Saturday in Berwick, Pennsylvania, killing one person and injuring 17, officials said.
The driver then drove to the nearby town of Nescopeck, where he beat a woman to death before police apprehended him.
The fundraiser was organized to help families affected by a fire on August 5 in Nescopeck that killed 10 people, including relatives of a firefighter, Harold Baker, who responded to the call.
Baker, who responded to the scene of the beating on Saturday, said The New York Times that he had loved ones injured at the fundraising site, including a daughter-in-law, and that his aunt had been killed at the site.
The suspect in Saturday’s incidents has been arrested, but his name has not been released.
Police said he was “not at this time” a suspect in the house fire.
Aramco’s net profit for the first half of the year was helped by strong second-quarter earnings that reached $48.4 billion, higher than the full first half of 2021, when earnings n reached only $47 billion.
Saudi energy company Aramco said its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, helping its half-year profits to nearly $88 billion. The company said on Sunday the increase was a boon to the kingdom and the crown prince’s purchasing power, as people around the world pay higher oil prices at the pump.
The almost wholly Saudi-owned oil and gas company said it set a new quarterly profit record for Aramco since it first listed about 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market. end of 2019.
Aramco said earnings were helped by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, as well as higher refining margins. The vast oil reserves owned by Saudi Arabia are among the cheapest to pump and produce in the world.
Aramco’s financial health is crucial to Saudi Arabia’s stability. Despite years of efforts to diversify the economy, the kingdom continues to rely heavily on oil and gas sales for its revenue to pay public sector salaries, subsidies, generous benefits to Saudi citizens, maintain its defense spending and executing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 infrastructure goals.
Brent crude is trading at around $100 a barrel, even as OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, have gradually increased production levels which had been reduced at the height of the pandemic.
Aramco Chairman and CEO Amin Nasser said the latest financial results reflected growing demand for oil, even as countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, pledged to cut carbon emissions. to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming caused by burning fossil fuels.
The world is crying out for affordable and reliable energy and we are answering that call,” he said, adding that Aramco expects oil demand to continue growing for the rest of the decade. despite downward economic pressures and inflation.
At a time when the world is concerned about energy security, you are investing in the future of our business. Our customers know that no matter what, Aramco will always deliver, Nasser said in a short video released with the financial results.
Saudi Arabia currently produces around 10 million barrels a day, much of which is exported to Asia and its biggest customer, China. The crown prince said last month that the kingdom’s maximum production capacity was 13 million barrels a day, and Aramco said it was working to expand its reach to one day reach that cap.
The company will pay an $18.8 billion second-quarter dividend to shareholders, as it has pledged to do since its IPO. The rise in profits bodes well for the Saudi government, which is Aramco’s largest shareholder.
In a mutiny against strict party rules imposed last year following allegations of sexual assault at a fraternity, six USC fraternities formally disaffiliated from the university on Friday, prompting warnings from “serious ramifications” from campus administrators.
“We are disappointed that some USC fraternities are following an unfortunate national trend of disaffiliating from the university — against our strong recommendations,” USC said in a statement on Instagram late Friday. “This move appears to be driven by a desire to eliminate academic oversight of their operations…and goes against 130 years of tradition.”
USC officials had given fraternities a deadline on Friday to announce their decision, as students prepare to return to campus next week. Monique S. Allard, acting vice president for student affairs, told The Times on Friday that officials are still actively engaged in conversations to persuade other fraternity leaders to remain affiliated and benefit from the vast health and security offered by campus professionals.
According to an Aug. 6 letter sent by Allard and Devin Walker, director of fraternity and sorority leadership development.
“Like other universities across the country, we will strongly recommend that our students not join fraternities unaffiliated with USC,” the letter states. “In fact, we would post the names of unaffiliated chapters online and actively discourage students from joining such organizations.”
Despite these warnings, six of USC’s 15 Interfraternity Council chapters have so far chosen to sever their relationship with USC. They are Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau.
National fraternity leaders and most of their USC chapters did not respond to interview requests.
The confrontation at USC has also unfolded on other campuses where fraternities have protested rules on rushing, drinking and other activities imposed to create safer environments, especially for students. women. A 2019 survey of 182,000 students on 33 four-year campuses by Assn. of American universities found that fraternity houses were the first place cited in reports of non-consensual sexual touching.
The fraternities have disaffiliated from campuses such as the University of Colorado at Boulder, West Virginia University, Duke University, and the University of Michigan. Many objected in particular to bans on enrolling freshmen in the fall semester — a rule that USC also essentially imposes with requirements that students must first complete 12 course units and maintain a GPA of 2.5 before being eligible to join a campus-affiliated fraternity.
Yet 98.7% of the 6,210 member chapters of 57 national and international male fraternities represented by the North American Interfraternity Conference operate with campus recognition, the group said in a statement.
USC and the fraternities have a lot to lose if they sever their connection, said John Hechinger, author of “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities,” a 2017 book on fraternity culture focused on Sigma Alpha Epsilon. .
“It’s kind of a nightmare for universities when fraternities disaffiliate…because they’ll probably engage in a lot of the behaviors that have alarmed the administration, but then the school has very little leverage,” Hechinger said.
“These chapters are also going to lose a lot,” he added. “It can’t be good for fundraising or recruiting. The use of campus facilities has great value. Being able to advertise and recruit on the website is a big deal. And the fact that [USC] going to actively discourage people could really hurt them.”
The issue exploded last fall at USC, one of the nation’s top-ranked campuses for Greek life, where about 17% of undergraduates are members of 48 fraternities and sororities.
That’s when the university admitted it had been slow to notify the campus community of six drug reports and one sexual assault at Sigma Nu in September. Eight additional reports of sexual assault and seven drug reports that took place at various times, allegedly involving other unnamed fraternities, were later filed in October.
The revelations sparked huge protests involving hundreds of campus members, with some demands to abolish fraternities altogether. Five Title IX investigations related to these allegations are ongoing, Allard said.
In response to the furor, USC President Carol L. Folt promised last fall that she would launch reform efforts as part of her mission to “confront what is wrong and lead the way.” efforts to fix what is broken”.
A task force made up of fraternity and sorority leaders, faculty, administrators and staff members then developed an action plan to strengthen security measures. They include sending security guards to parties, including stairwells and hallways leading to rooms; using scanners to detect fake IDs; distribution of bracelets to those over 21; ban kegs; and requiring risk review meetings before and after events. A summary was published last week.
USC suspended social events for all Interfraternity Council chapters last fall, but lifted restrictions for at least nine members after completing required safety training. Five fraternities remain banned from recruiting, hosting social events, or both.
The North American Interfraternity Conference opposes blanket sanctions and broad recruiting restrictions as unfair to fraternities that have done nothing wrong.
But the fall rush for freshmen “has repeatedly proven dangerous for incoming students,” the USC statement said.
“It’s ideal for students to have a semester during their first visit to a college campus to connect academically and socially before engaging in the time-consuming, immersive recruiting experience,” Allard said. , adding that many other universities are also preventing the fall rush. for first year students.
In its statement on Instagram, USC said disaffiliated fraternities are chafing at campus measures designed to prevent sexual assault and substance abuse and address mental health and underage drinking issues. The fraternities also “delayed the time it took to investigate serious issues like sexual assault,” but those processes are regulated by the state and federal government, USC said.
At least one fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau, told The Times in an Instagram post on Friday that members were “still trying to find out more about the situation ourselves so we can better assess all of our options” but had no intend to disaffiliate from USC at this time.
In the fraternity row along 28th Street near USC, a member of a fraternity that plans to disaffiliate said Friday that his house was choosing to sever ties with the university because it wanted more of freedom and resented the rules that barred all members of the Interfraternity Council from social events.
“What happened there was really awful at Sigma Nu, but the rest of the row didn’t think it was really fair,” said the fraternity member, who asked to keep his name and organization anonymous. “We meet all our friends here.”
The student said his fraternity plans to notify the university on Friday that it intends to disaffiliate. The fraternities have had conversations over the past year about splitting up, he said, adding that he felt the university was kicking them out anyway and Greek life on campus got a bad press.
“For us, it’s just a bunch of guys hanging around,” he said.
He added that disaffiliating fraternities were working with professionals to create their own interfraternity council and it would likely work in time for recruitment in the fall — which would likely include freshmen. On Friday, Sigma Chi and Tau Kappa Epsilon had released fall rush forms with enrollment open to freshmen.
Allard said she hopes fraternities considering leaving will rethink their actions. She added that even if they disaffiliated, individual students would remain free to participate in all campus activities — and would remain subject to Title IX and other campus rules of conduct.
“They are all students, part of USC, and we care about all of them,” Allard said. “So it’s very important to us that they take the time to think through any potential decision to make changes and their partnership with the university.”
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
Not long after Donald Trump’s 2016 election, Vox’s Zack Beauchamp traveled to Hungary, where its authoritarian leader, Viktor Orbán, had implemented many of the populist-right policies that had energized the American president’s most ardent supporters. Notably, Orbán militarized Hungary’s southern border to stop the “invasion” of migrants — and he has made base racial appeals.
After a 2002 loss that his Fidesz Party blamed on fraud, Orbán regained power in 2010. As Beauchamp noted, he created “‘soft fascism’: a political system that aims to stamp out dissent and seize control of every major aspect of a country’s political and social life, without needing to resort to ‘hard’ measures like banning elections and building up a police state.”
Looking at Hungary, Beauchamp noted “warning signs for America.” Fast forward four years and one can’t help but recoil at the writer’s prescience. At its annual conference in Dallas last week, the Conservative Political Action Committee featured Orbán as a prominent speaker. He received the kind of rousing welcome that conservatives typically reserve for Trump.
“My government is devoted to law and order without compromise,” Orbán said. “We don’t need more genders; we need more rangers. Less drag queens and more Chuck Norris. There is no freedom without order!” He called for an international Christian nationalist movement that’s big government in nature. Not long ago, Orban said that he didn’t want Hungarians to be “peoples of mixed race.”
CPAC conventions have long been viewed as conservatism’s “bar scene from Star Wars,” given the assorted oddballs who attend the event, but it’s significant that a major GOP-oriented group would embrace a foreign despot. It’s reminiscent of the 1980s, when leftist politicos swooned over Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.
Prominent conservative talking heads and writers such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson even have made pilgrimages to Hungary. Many conservatives now believe that making America great again means emulating the leader of a small Eastern European country who embraces policies in direct opposition to America’s founding ideals. What a sad commentary on the party of Lincoln and Reagan.