Finance
Internet of Things Market
IoT Market is having an inevitable impact on consumers and businesses alike consequently changing the appearance of the global economy in the upcoming future. Accordingly, 30 Billion devices are to be connected to the internet by 2020. An efficient IoT market to manage such high device volumes, diversity and geographies is the need of the time. Today, nearly 96% of global businesses consider IoT important to better monitor and control physical assets.
Innovation and disruption prospects, Cross-industrial applications, growing customer expectations and enhanced efficiency are the major driving forces fuelling the global IoT market globally. However, privacy and security Issues, Inadequate financial resources, interoperability issues, Standardization issues and Government Policies are the few hindrances in the way of this flourishing technology.
Report segments IoT Market by Technology, Application and Regions, providing the comprehensive analysis of ecosystem of the industry, which will be useful to make the informed strategic decision to the stakeholders in the industry
Among Technology segments, Hardware is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
Hardware domain will be the largest technology category currently. Nearly $250 billion investment towards modules and sensors along with some spending on infrastructure and security have propelled the growth in this sector. In terms of growth, the hardware segment will be followed by services, software and connectivity, in the same order.
Healthcare sector is the leading end-user industry segment during the forecast period
Amongst the industries, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Utilities are the torch-bearers in spending most on IoT solutions. IoT spending among manufacturers will be intensively targeted towards solutions supporting manufacturing operations and production asset management. Freight monitoring followed by fleet management occupies nearly two-thirds share of IoT spending in Transportation.
The Asia Pacific to dominate the IoT market in 2018
The Asia Pacific, a dynamic group of rapidly developing economies is expected to grow at the highest rate for IoT market with presence of major IT industries is expected to hold the largest market share in forecast years. In 2018, Asia/Pacific Region will spend more than $300 Billion followed by North America at around $200 billion. North America. Europe and the Asia Pacific (APAC) will form three key regions contributing to the global demand of IoT market. Rapid digitization along with technological dependency and further advancements have acted as key drivers for growth of IoT market in North America.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize market research, a global market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carries out extensive research about the key technologies and key market trends. Research Report encompasses the comprehensive segmentation, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem with accurate regional analysis, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the concerned market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints and probable market opportunities, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain the market positioning of competitors.Browse the market data Tables and Figures spread through a comprehensive research report and in-depth TOC on “IoT market by Technology (Hardware, Software, Services, Connectivity) by Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Energy, Mobility, Retail, BFSI, Education, Agriculture and Others) by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa – LAMEA)”.
Internet of Things Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.
Contact:
Ms. Dharati Raut
Office No.- 228, 2nd Floor,
B-Wing, Jai Ganesh Vision, Akurdi,
Pune – 411035,
Maharashtra, India.
+91 20 6630 3320
Finance
Things To Consider To Choose The Right Magento Development Company
ECommerce is one of the most rapidly growing and booming business sectors now. And every eCommerce business wants consistent and constant growth and development with an increasing number of customers and increasing sales. Now, there are millions of eCommerce websites on the internet catering to online shoppers in different ways. However, with this huge number of eCommerce sites, it has become crucial to have an engaging and highly competitive website design with modern functionalities. And for this, getting your site built on a reliable and user-friendly platform is important like Magento.
Magento eCommerce development is a popular choice now due to the extensive and robust features of the platform. More than 35 per cent of the active e-stores are already running on Magento. And staying ahead in the competition is not that easy today. However, finding a leading Magento development company with expert developers is one of the most crucial things you need to do to give a competitive edge to your website.
And it all begins from finding and analysing your business requirements to choosing a firm that can utilise your needs and preferences and can make the best use of the platform to create a beautiful eCommerce website.
Here are the most crucial things you need to consider to find and choose the best Magento web development company for your next project.
Check the technical portfolio and website of the company:
It is always better to get started by checking the company’s technical portfolio and website. This will give you a clear idea about what technologies and methodologies they use, which version of Magento they use, their work samples, whether they have created your kind of eCommerce projects with Magento before or not, etc.
Consider the experience:
Experience is another vital factor you need to consider before choosing your Magento web development company. The company you are choosing must have certified, expert, and proficient Magento developers. Experienced and skilled developers can ensure to make the best use of the latest version of the platform, its features and the best Magento themes, plugins and extensions to create stunning, engaging, secure, optimised, mobile-friendly, personalised, and robust e-store for your business. Coping up with the current market and online shopping trends is important to stay ahead and this is what experienced Magento developers can guarantee.
The company must provide SEO services:
Make sure the company offers SEO services as well. The developers must be aware of the latest SEO extensions and plugins in Magento and should implement the same to make your site optimised and to boost its ranking on the search engines. Moreover, more conversions and increased traffic rates can be attained with an SEO-friendly website.
Consider your budget and the development costs:
The website development cost may depend on several factors like your requirements, features that need to be included in the site, the Magento themes, extensions and tools that need to be used for your project, the development time, and a few more aspects. Now, you must also have an estimated budget. So, what you can do is, discuss your requirements and every other detail with the company and then get an approximate development cost. Also, make sure you do not have to compromise on the quality factor though you have to pay a little more than your expected budget.
Customer reviews and client testimonials are important:
The best way to know about the company is through customer reviews and client testimonials. While checking out the website, make sure to go through the customer reviews and the client testimonials to know what the previous clients have said about their work and about the overall working experience with the company. Do not just rely on one or two testimonials. Make sure to keep your eyes on all the testimonials on the site. Also, you can find out the customer reviews online if you search about the company on the internet. Choose a company with positive reviews and satisfactory words from the clients.
Excellent communication:
The company you are choosing must ensure easy and regular communication with the clients. The developers must regularly update the clients regarding the work status and progress. Also, the client must easily be able to reach out to the company and the developers whenever required or if any changes have to be made. Ask about the communication modes and make sure the company is reachable via mail, phone, chat, and other convenient communication channels.
Great time-management strategy:
A professional and reliable company and developers will always maintain a proper time-management strategy as per the project requirements and the given deadline. Ask about it as you cannot wait for too long for the project to be delivered and should be able to launch your full-fledged Magento eCommerce site on time.
Post-development support:
With the advancements of technologies and emerging trends, it is important to keep your store updated and well-maintained. And this is why you need post-development support for your Magento site. Also, Magento keeps on upgrading itself and keeps on coming up with new versions and features. So, ask about this service to ensure consistent and high performance and maintenance even after the site is launched.
Magento is an amazing platform for eCommerce website development. But you need a good and leading Magento development company to make the most out of the platform and to give a competitive edge to your website. And considering these above-mentioned points can help you in choosing and handing over your project to the right Magento development firm.
Finance
Hire a Real Estate Web Designer From a Real Estate Web Designing Company
Real is such intrinsic part in recent times due to increasing demand of on-line services of properties for sale, buy or mortgage that have never bounced back with undying velour. Dealing with property is very intense matter and nowadays wide range of properties are introduced everyday and real agents are those serving finest negotiation for demanded prime properties for all mediums. Providing services on-line is technologically booming and need immense development to pace up with rivals in the field of real.
Real web designer are essential to seek to have an effective and efficient website building that enables millions of visitors to approach the web page and acquire appropriate information for services offered. It is not just the matter of web it stands for the well planned and systematically defined approach for search engine optimized real web. This feature enable to real web page to appear in top ranking of search engine to get to know the basic functioning via expert professional real web from real web designing company.
Wide range of services is offered on hire real web via hire real company. These services are so refined that allow the website of real agent to be build in way to be seek by maximum of the visitors smoothly and experts assistance assured. Certain beneficial services of hire real company are mentioned as follows:
Search engine friendly real web is a function that allows the business website to be in package of top ranking in search via visitors without traffic flood and have smoother access. Real rovides huge deals that demands convenient access and easy approach that is made easier via hire real company. As the existing competition on search on website such as Google, Bing and yahoo is fierce.
Real business blogging is services provide by real ompany for real usiness to promote the services and functioning of real business in systematic manner designed via professional experts of real web designing company to allow you to be known to the maximum of the visitors and get beneficial converting contracts with attractive and defined featured web development via real business blogging. To standing best top rankers in real business blogging to carry elite business demand professional services to demonstrate well about your real business and services that is possible via hire real estate web designer from real web designing company.
Customer care services are offered for the convenient approach for the development of real business that enables varied services featured:
1.Answer customer emails and calls
2.Ecommerce customer care
3.Help desk customer care
4.Real ppointment setting staff and live answering
5.Towing business live answering and dispatching services
6.Cab business live answering and dispatching services
Live answering services, this feature is absolutely a working successive key for your realusiness development that enables you to provide your client timely beneficial and satisfactory expert assistance on call. Live answering services offers quality assistance to the client base 24×7 including holidays for your real estate business. Either you are starter for the real estate business development or want to cut down your reception staff cost live answering call is best solution to acquire via hire real estate web designing company.
Hire real web designer from real web designing company get to know the business and other prospects for the real e business development and help to reach prospective clients via search engine and efficient web development and designing services. For more info visit http://www.businesslinknetwork.com
Finance
Leapfrogging Rural Development
Worldchanging.com describes leapfrogging as the phenomenon that occurs when underdeveloped countries skip a generation or more of technology, to embrace a cutting-edge system. This, for example, has occurred in Africa, where hundreds of thousands of citizens have gained access to cellular telephones and the array of applications that are contingent upon that equipment, without ever having constructed a mile of copper wire to carry land-based telephone systems. It has occurred, as well, where those same telephones provide access to pseudo-banking facilities, barter and money exchange schemes that stimulate local economies.
In rural North America, that leapfrogging could occur on select frontiers, if local and regional developers respond to the emerging opportunities.
For the past fifteen to twenty years, remote and rural communities have fought to gain access to traditional Internet and hard-wired communications systems, including cable television. Satellite television has offered a modest alternative, while tower wireless has reached into semi-remote communities. Wimax, though, offers 100% penetration where conventional line-of-site wireless fails. At the same time, 802.11g and 802.11n wireless radio connect means that Wimax capabilities, built into every new laptop, could be used to establish fully mobile telephone service, through the Internet, at a fraction of the cost of 3G or 4G cellular mobile systems.
By leapfrogging hard-wired systems, remote communities could build a regional network to rival national wireless providers, and enter the global business community by building virtual offices.
Over the past two decades, natural gas providers have reached pipeline tentacles into smaller rural communities, but still have thousands more yet to service. Their petro-heat solutions, though, may have already reached the stage of obsolescence, without ever being implemented. Dozens of forward-looking communities are attacking the energy problem head on, by building closed loop heating and energy networks with geothermal, solar/photovoltaic and wind power systems.
A reverse form of connectivity ( a dis-connectivity, in reality) has been taking place as rail spur lines have been decommissioned across North America, limiting the options of farm growers to move their produce to markets. Rather than be victimized by the shift, these producers have built biodiesel and ethanol plants, eliminating the need to transport their product to distant markets. At the same time, they have disconnected, in part, the petroleum suppliers that have called the farmers “clients.” It is a type of reverse leapfrogging.
Distance education is a variation on leapfrogging, eschewing conventional classrooms in favour of more flexible and portable education strategies at all levels. This allows for a two-way flow of teaching, with the potential for education directed inward toward urban centres from the country, as well as outward. It is not just the information flow, but the access to live video from any point where the Internet can be accessed. That opens the door to hundreds of business possibilities.
In order to employ leapfrog strategies effectively, rural development needs to be less focused on what they lack in terms of conventional infrastructure, access or processes, and what they can forego in those areas while implementing forward-looking development projects.
Where will the next open door to leapfrog industry or technology present itself? Will it be in off-the-pavement transportation, or in ecological conversion technologies? Will it be in unique energy transmission processes or in innovative shelter systems that are independent of urban manufacturing environments? We simply do not know. However, as technology breakthroughs occur, rural entrepreneurs and community leaders should look away from seeking to emulate city systems, and explore new opportunities to bypass existing dinosaurs and location-focused infrastructure.
Finance
Define a Successful Entrepreneur! Come On, Try!
How difficult can it be to define a successful entrepreneur? You open your browser; you start Google-ing successful business people and start looking for common characteristics. Is it their knowledge that makes them successful? Or maybe his/her teamwork skills? What about their parental influence? Luck? You will soon realize that whatever you may see at the surface may be complemented by other attributes not easily discoverable.
Many writers have committed their time to defining the perfect skills and characteristics of a successful entrepreneur. Some have managed to pinpoint specific skills, some just wondered around each them, comparing and determining others to play with the question: What defines a successful entrepreneur? The answer to this question became even more important after the results of the Dun & Bradstreet study published in 1977 which showed that 50% of all new businesses fail in the first 5 years of operations, and only 20% are still alive in their 11th year. What all writers managed to realize through their studies and their debates is that everyone has seen entrepreneurs, but nobody can be sure of their characteristics.
Some characteristics they discovered that successful entrepreneurs have are an intense need for achievement for themselves or their families, an internal locus of control, need for independence, and/or strong leadership. But are these characteristics the keys to entrepreneurial success? The need for achievement creates motivation, which in turn creates willingness to work harder and longer hours, and produce positive, high quality results for the organization they are employed by. Many studies that tried to prove the link between the need for personal achievement and entrepreneurial skills have been under attack in recent years because this characteristic doesn’t differentiate between entrepreneurs and motivated employees. By stating that entrepreneurs are defined by the intense need for personal achievement, these studies implied that hard working employees are entrepreneurs as well.
What about the locus of control? The concept of locus of control was first introduced by Julian Rotter in 1966. Studies conducted to define entrepreneurial skills chose the internal locus of control as another characteristic of successful entrepreneurs. Individuals with internal locus of control believe that they control their destiny, and implicitly, the success of their newly formed business. The internal locus of control is a necessary skill of a successful entrepreneur; however, a successful entrepreneur must have other skills that can complement the believe that the success of the business depends of himself/herself.
Independence and leadership are attributes the literature recognizes as needed characteristics of successful entrepreneurs. Independence translates into innovation, from the stage of developing the business idea to the stage of managing the business to achieve the sought success. Hand in hand with independence, effective leadership encourages teamwork and achieves the results needed by a business to become successful. Correlated with the internal locus of control, a successful entrepreneur believes that it is up to him/her to develop a successful business idea, turn it into an opportunity and make the best of it by effectively managing a team made out of experts in their fields.
As you probably realized by now, these skills complement each other, but even when combined, they are not enough to make entrepreneurs and their ventures successful. The intense need for achievement is an important ingredient of a successful entrepreneur’s personality, but combined with independence and leadership creates motivation and drives the entrepreneur towards becoming educating and being prepared to plan the venture properly and completely. Other driving factors of a successful career as an entrepreneur are parental influence, life experience, education and career changes. But I will talk about these factors in a following article.
Daniela Pavel is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, Romania and of the MBA Program at Fayetteville State University. She is currently enrolled in the Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship Program at Western Carolina University. Webmasters and other article publishers are hereby granted article reproduction permission as long as this article in its entirety, author’s information, and any links remain intact.
Finance
LG KU990 Viewty – The True Example of Mobile’s Beauty
The LG KU990 Viewty is an eye catching device and comes in five different colours, which are glossy black, sophisticated dark silver, attracting purple, vibrant pink and hot red. This is an incredible master piece of design and comes in a designer look. The 3G technology phone comes in the solid bar casing with the 112 gram of weight. The good size touchscreen handset measures 103.5mm by 54.4mm wide by 14.8mm deep in dimensions. The TFT touch screen handset is empowered with two thousand fifty six colours, which gives a clear crystal display to the users. The wide and large screen is embedded with 3.0 inches screen with the 240 x 400 pixels resolutions size. It also consist the flash UI and downloadable wallpapers.
The keypad helps you to discover the whole world in a few seconds, which gets displayed clearly on the beautiful touchscreen. This handset supports the two network quad band facility which are 2G and 3G network support. The 2G network has the 900 / 1800 / 1900 GSM frequencies and 3G network has the 2100 HSDPA. It comes in a 100 Mbyte of shared memory, where users can easily save the downloaded data from other devices. This memory can also be expanded through MicroSD and TransFlash card support up to 2GB. This memory support gives enough space to the users. The Li – Ion 1000 mAH standard battery can provide impressive battery life of up to 430 hours in standby mode. The rechargeable battery comes in the full talktime up to four hours of talktime.
It comes with an ultimate camera option with the 5.1 mega pixels auto-focus camera, which is empowered with 2592E1944 pixels resolutions. The camera is also integrated with other features which are xenon flash, auto-focus, digital zoom, image stabiliser, dedicated camera key, camera settings, photo album, video record, video player, video editor, video settings, video keys, video calling, photo caller ID, picture wallpaper and screensaver. The LG Veiwty digital camera also comes with Schneider kreuznach lens, which allow you to click excellent photos. The video features allows to edit video and playback video footage. The video capability also gives you the option to record video at 120 frames per second. The dedicated camera key and camera settings feature allows you to edit or crop the image according to the requirement.
The music option includes the music player on MP3/MPEG4/WMV/AAC and DivX formats, FM radio RDS, MP3 ringtones, polyphonic ring tones and voice recorder. The music player allows you to enjoy the good music of your choice. The special voice recorder option allows you to record the voice clips, which can be added to multimedia messages. Whereas, the FM radio complete with RDS feature gives you an option to listen the latest music with the rocking radio jockeys and also keep you updated with the news information. The organizer features includes phone book, calendar, alarm clock, calculator, vibrating alert and hands free speaker. These basic features help you in the business environment. This ultimate handset comes in the entertaining games option, which includes Java games, embedded or preloaded games and download-able games. The games graphics looks more appealing on the touch screen device.
LG KU990 Viewty connectivity features are 3G HSDPA, USB, Bluetooth technology, EDGE technology, GPRS and TV Output. The GPRS has the facility of class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 – 48 kbps, which helps you in proper navigation. Whereas, the 3G technology and HSDPA comes in latest high speed technology, which helps in downloading high speed packets through Internet. The Blue tooth wireless connection or a USB cable connection allows you to transfer or download the data from other devices without using any wire. The user can access the Internet connection with 2.0/x HTML and HTML WAP browser, where users can enjoy a broadband speed connection on their mobile phone.
Finance
10 Ways to Protect Your Financial Identity Being Used For Someone Else’s Shopping Spree
Someone impersonating you could be spending your hard-earned money.
Impossible! Not really, check, loan, and identity fraud are a real problem. In 2002, the federal trade commission estimated that identity fraud affected and estimated 3.3 million Americans; costing consumers $3.8 billion and business $32.9 billion.
Here are 10 ways to protect yourself from having your financial identity used for someone else’s shopping spree:
1. Order your credit report once a year from each of the three credit bureaus to make sure that you are familiar with all of the reported transactions and that there isn’t any unusual activity. Call (888) 5OPT-OUT to request to have your name removed from their marketing lists.
2. Cancel all unused credit card accounts, and make sure to keep a copy of your credit cards and the toll free contact numbers so you can report the card number immediately if it is lost or stolen.
3. Don’t carry extra credit cards, your social security card or passports in the same wallet except when completely unavoidable.
4. Install a locked mailbox at your office or home to keep people from snatching your mail. Don’t drop paid bills in the mailbox; take them to the post office to be mailed.
5. Ask your bank about its privacy policies and information practices. Find out the circumstances under which your bank would provide your account information to a third party.
6. Always save your credit card receipts to match against your monthly statement. Keep track of when your cards expire to make sure your new card arrives in the mail.
7. Never have your social Security number printed on your checks. Never put your account information on the outside of an envelope or on a postcard. Give your Social Security number only when absolutely necessary. Ask if you can use another type of identifying number whenever possible.
8. Review your phone bills and cellular phone bills each moth for any unauthorized use. And compare your ATM receipts and cashed checks with your periodic bank statements to check for unauthorized transfers or charges.
9. When filling out a loan or credit application, ask how the company disposes of them. When you receive one of those pre approved credit card offers in the mail make sure to cut it in small pieces before throwing it away.
10. When creating passwords or Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) choose something different from your address, telephone number, middle name, the last four digits of your Social Security number, your birth date or any other information that could be easily discovered by thieves.
Bonus- Always write checks using a fine point permanent marker and put a line before the written amount so that no one can add something in once you’ve written the check.
Resources:
Credit reporting bureaus:
Eqifax- P.O. Box 740241 Atlanta GA 30374-0241.
To report fraud 800-525-6285
To order a credit report 800-685-1111
To opt out of pre-approved credit offers 888-567-8688
Experian- P.O. Box 2104 Allen TX 75013-2104
To report fraud or to order a credit report 888-397-3742.
To opt out of pre-approved credit offers 888-567-8688
Trans Union- P.O. Box 390 Springfield PA 19064-0390.
To report fraud 800-680-7289.
To order a credit report 800-888-4213
To opt out of pre-approved credit offers 888-567-8688
Check verification companies: To verify if there are any activities on your account from fraud contact these verification companies.
CheckRite- 800-766-2748
Chexsystems- 800-428-9623
National Processing Co. -800-526-5380
Telecheck- 800-710-9898
Social Security Administration-
To report fraud 800-269-0271
To order your earnings and benefits statement
800-772-1213
Internet of Things Market
Skywatch: How do we know how far away the stars are?
Apple’s iPhone 14 Max could finally give us a big screen for less
Imran Khan plays video of S Jaishankar at rally and praises India’s foreign policy
Things To Consider To Choose The Right Magento Development Company
Olivia Newton-John, a sexy nerd for all of us : NPR
Hundreds of Mexican National Guard troops sent to Tijuana over cartel fueled violence
Hire a Real Estate Web Designer From a Real Estate Web Designing Company
Tragedy upon tragedy for Eastern Pennsylvania
Saudi Aramco’s profits hit new first-half record on high oil prices
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Finance6 days ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Finance4 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide