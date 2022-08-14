News
Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney. Why one ‘routine’ big play from the preseason win gives the Chicago Bears offense confidence.
On the Chicago Bears’ second offensive series of the preseason, on a third-down play from their 38-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields broke the huddle and set himself in the shotgun with positive vibes.
Fields scanned the Kansas City Chiefs defense, recognized the man coverage he would be facing and identified a matchup he loved with his favorite receiver Darnell Mooney in the slot to the left against cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.
“I pretty much knew what was going to happen,” Fields said.
Roll the tape.
With a look he loved and enough protection in front of him, Fields hit the top of his five-step drop and launched — on time and in rhythm. Mooney, with a crisp outside release on a fade route, got a bit of a pick from fellow receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and created separation. Fields’ ball was on Mooney’s back shoulder, requiring a slight adjustment but keeping safety Juan Thornhill at bay.
Mooney twisted, jumped and hauled in the football for a gain of 26 yards.
“I think Darnell knew where I was going to put that ball,” Fields said.
Added Mooney: “I just went and grabbed it. We had an opportunity to make ourselves a play. And it was nice to get that in game-like conditions going against some other guys.”
In terms of yardage gained, that was the Bears’ biggest play from scrimmage in their 19-14 victory at Soldier Field, a 26-yard chunk play that brought the crowd to life — at least for a few moments. An argument could be made that that deep shot was also the team’s biggest play as far as future potential is concerned.
Look, August in the NFL is always a search for promising signs. And that Fields-to-Mooney connection Saturday qualified as one bright spot during an afternoon in which the rebuilding Bears looked very much like a team with a long, long way to go to compete at the highest level.
Still, when the chemistry between the quarterback and the top receiver is evident, it’s at least a little something to feel good about, right?
“I think that was a routine play for us,” Fields said. “It was, of course, a great catch by (Mooney). But we’ve seen that many times. So it was no surprise.”
That’s a significant big-picture goal for Fields and the offense, to more consistently feel like their big plays are routine. And with four weeks left until the regular season begins, the established and still-growing connection between Fields and Mooney remains noteworthy.
“It feels great,” Fields said. “It’s just knowing how he’s going to run the route, how he’s going to work the defender, where he’s going to end up. Just the chemistry between us two and the work put in in the offseason, that shows right there.”
To be clear, the production of the Bears’ first-unit offense Saturday was far from spectacular and barely satisfactory. Fields took 18 snaps over three possessions with the Bears managing all of 78 yards and four first downs.
The drive chart — punt, punt, punt — felt all-too familiar and registers as at least moderately concerning.
From the start of training camp through Saturday’s victory, there has been little evidence to believe that a significant offensive breakthrough is coming anytime soon. But internally, the baby-stepping Bears are eagerly identifying things they can build on.
Coach Matt Eberflus, for one, applauded the way Fields operated, handling the huddle and showing a feel for the game.
Mooney recognized the offense was playing behind a work-in-progress line without the services of receivers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and N’Keal Harry, who are out with injuries. In addition, starting running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet sat out.
“Definitely a lot of guys missing right now,” Mooney said. “But with the guys who are here, I feel like we executed well. I’m interested to see (on video) how smooth it was.”
If the Bears wanted a glimpse of what they’re one day striving to become, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes happily obliged. Overseeing just one drive Saturday — and really just looking to break a sweat and relax — Mahomes took the Chiefs on an 11-play, 72-yard march into Soldier Field’s north end zone.
Bing, bang, boom.
The 2018 league MVP and Super Bowl LIV champion spread his six completions around to six receivers and finished the series with a 5-yard screen pass to tight end Blake Bell for a touchdown.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Mahomes said.
Perhaps one day, Fields and the Bears will be able to expect similar efficiency and ease in how they carve up opposing defenses. But for now, they’re in a different stage of the grind with a less experienced quarterback learning a new system with so many new faces all around.
To Fields’ credit, his first-blush review of the early offensive output was appropriately subdued.
“I think it went all right,” he said. “There’s always room to improve.”
Fields was asked what he was most looking forward to dialing in on when he had his first chance to review the 18 plays.
“I’ve got to dissect every play,” he said. “Go back to my rules. What am I supposed to do on this play? (Look at) protection and stuff like that. It’s just being process-driven and making sure I did my job.”
For an NFL starting quarterback with the grandest of ambitions, the celebration of 26-yard completions can go only so far when points aren’t added to the scoreboard.
So Fields would be the first to acknowledge that the Bears’ climb barely has gotten started.
He did add another crowd-pleasing completion late in the first quarter, recognizing extra Chiefs pressure coming before the snap, adjusting the protection, then hitting Tajae Sharpe on the right sideline to convert third-and-9.
“Justin did a great job of putting it in a spot where only I could get to it,” Sharpe said.
Much of the Bears fan base reacted similarly.
Hurray! Now … more of that. Much more.
For the record, the Bears scored all 19 of their points after halftime with backup quarterback Trevor Siemian leading two touchdown drives and a short-field field-goal series. Siemian hit rookie Trestan Ebner with a 12-yard touchdown pass over the middle and later connected with Dazz Newsome for a 13-yard score.
Cairo Santos added field goals of 20 and 47 yards to punctuate the victory.
Now the Bears will flip the page with training camp practices Monday and Tuesday followed by a second preseason game Thursday night in Seattle against the Seahawks. At this stage in the growing process, Fields and the offense must take all their victories, however small they might be, and pocket them without apology. But they also must demand more of themselves, striving to produce big plays and bright moments far more frequently.
Said Fields: “We’re just going to keep working, keep stacking days and continue to get better with the small details.”
IRS free file system expanded one step closer to Dems’ bill
WASHINGTON– The landmark climate change and health care bill passed by Democrats and soon to be signed by President Joe Biden will bring U.S. taxpayers one step closer to a government-run, free-file electronic tax filing system.
It’s something lawmakers and advocates have been looking for for years. For many Americans, it is frustrating that in addition to having to pay sometimes hefty tax bills, they also have to shell out extra money for tax preparation programs or preparers due to an increasingly heavy US tax system. more complex.
“It’s definitely something we should be doing, and when the IRS has adequate resources, it’s something that will happen,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a finance committee hearing. of the Senate in June.
And now that the IRS is on the verge of receiving nearly $80 billion from the so-called ‘Cutting Inflation Act’, the agency has the wherewithal to develop new systems to help Americans to pay their taxes. The legislation was passed by Congress on Friday.
Several obstacles stand in the way. Even in the best-case scenario, it will probably take years for a new free system to be up and running. There is also backlash from commercial tax preparation companies, questioning whether Americans want the IRS to prepare their taxes.
Perhaps that biggest hurdle is an agreement between the IRS and some commercial tax preparation companies, known as the Free File Alliance, that prevents the federal agency from creating its own free tax filing system. . In short, the IRS agreed not to create its own filing system if companies instead offered free services to taxpayers earning $73,000 or less.
This program, however, has been marred by controversy, with commercial companies misrepresenting their services and low rates of taxpayer participation.
In April, the Government Accountability Office reported that while 70% of taxpayers were eligible for services through the Free File Alliance, only 3% of taxpayers actually use the service. The watchdog recommended that the IRS find new free filing options before the Alliance expires in October 2023.
With the funding provided in the bill, the IRS has the opportunity to create a new system.
Included is a provision that allocates $15 million to the IRS to make plans for a free direct electronic tax filing system. These plans should be developed within nine months and would include cost estimates for the creation and administration of a system. They would also require public participation.
There are also legislative attempts to advance this effort.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in July resubmitted a bill called the Tax Filing Simplification Act that would require the IRS to create its own free online tax filing service and move away from its partnership with private online tax preparation companies.
“I’ve been pushing for a free tax filing system for years, and now the IRS is about to have major funding to modernize its IT systems, which means it’s time to develop tax tools. tax filing simplifications defined in my Tax Filing Simplification Act,” Warren told The Associated Press.
“Americans are spending too much time and money filing their taxes, and the IRS should adopt these proposals to help millions of Americans file their taxes and claim refunds.”
During his Finance Committee appearance, Yellen called for a new system.
“There’s no reason in the world that a modern economy doesn’t have a system that makes it easy for such a large group of taxpayers to file their returns,” she said.
Vanessa Williamson, senior researcher at the Urban-Brookings Center for Tax Policy, said: “If the IRS goes ahead with a free product, it could save low-income families the money they had. used to give H&R Block or TurboTax. »
“Tax preparation companies are notorious for tricking filers into paying for services they should be getting for free,” Williamson said, “so a free IRS filing service would be a very welcome step that would help Americans to save money”.
In 2019, ProPublica wrote about TurboTax and Intuit’s H&R Block Inc.’s efforts to divert taxpayers from free federally supported services for which they were qualified. And in May, New York Attorney General Letitia James secured a $141 million settlement with Mountain View, Calif.-based Intuit Inc., which had to compensate some taxpayers.
Intuit withdrew from the Alliance in July 2021, stating in a blog post that the company could provide its benefits without the limitations of the Free File Alliance. H&R Block pulled out of the partnership in 2020.
“Most Americans don’t want the tax collector to double as a tax preparer,” said Derrick L. Plummer, spokesman for Intuit.
“The IRS already has a core mission it needs to focus on, and creating a new system would cost taxpayers billions of dollars and jeopardize the financial freedom of millions more,” he said. declared. A spokesperson for H&R Block did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Ideas for what a government-run free files program might look like are already being explored.
Bruce Sacerdote, a Dartmouth economist, has looked at systems in other countries where taxpayers don’t have to enter a lot of data on their electronic forms because the government has already done so.
“The IRS has huge amounts of information on wages and dividends,” he said, adding that a government-backed tax filing system “could be a wonderful thing.”
Such systems are used in Germany, Japan and other Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries that work together to develop policies that promote economic growth.
“As a taxpayer, pre-settlement could be very beneficial,” he said. “Declaring taxes takes a lot of time. Given all the information the IRS has on taxpayers, they could just send you a completed return.”
Michael Jordan? Puh-leeze! Bill Russell is the NBA’s G.O.A.T. | Commentary
Shame on us.
All of us.
Or, at least, most of us.
Shame on us for always declaring Michael Jordan to be the NBA’s G.O.A.T. — Greatest Of All Time.
Shame on us for also including LeBron James in the G.O.A.T. conversation or Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Kobe Bryant.
But never Bill Russell.
The only time, it seems, Bill Russell has ever been mentioned as the G.O.A.T. is when our fathers or grandfathers joined the conversation and we just rolled our eyes and thought to ourselves, “Shut up, old man!”
“There are a lot of people, particularly young people, who have no idea of Bill Russell’s impact on and off the court,” says UCF professor and lifelong civil rights activist Dr. Richard Lapchick. “The contributions Bill Russell made in sport, and even more so in American society, are immense.”
So immense that after Russell’s death on July 31 at the age of 88, the NBA made the unprecedented move on Thursday of retiring his No. 6 jersey leaguewide — the first time in history that has ever happened.
“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”
How in the world could we be such prisoners of the moment as to overlook Russell — inarguably the greatest champion in the history of American team sports and arguably the greatest social justice warrior in American sports history — as the undisputed G.O.A.T.?
Is it because he didn’t score a bunch of points like M.J. and LeBron or didn’t have the captivating smile like Magic? We’re talking about the greatest player of all time; not the greatest scorer of all time; not the most exciting player of all time; not the most charismatic player of all time. We’re talking about the greatest. And greatness should encapsulate everything, not just how many points you scored or championships you won, but the impact you had.
On the court, Russell won 11 of a possible 13 championships with the Boston Celtics, including eight in a row. He appeared in 10 Game 7s during his career and his Celtics won all 10 of them. He also won back-to-back NCAA titles at the University of San Francisco and an Olympic gold medal. He is the greatest defensive player in the history of the NBA and showed that a player could dominate the game by rebounding and playing defense.
He averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds per game, and there’s no telling how many blocks Russell would have had in his career if the NBA had tracked shot rejections during his career. How many superstars of today would be willing to sacrifice getting shots and scoring points to concentrate on blocking shots and getting rebounds?
“Practically everything we did was predicated on Bill rebounding the ball or blocking a shot and starting our fastbreak,” Celtics Hall-of-Fame point guard Bob Cousy once said.
Said Don Nelson, another former Celtics teammate and ex-NBA head coach: “There are two types of superstars. One makes himself look good at the expense of the other guys on the floor. But there’s another type who makes the players around him look better than they are, and that’s the type Russell was.”
Even more than the championships he won, Russell is the G.O.A.T. because of the trails he blazed and the stances he took. He became the NBA’s first Black head coach and the first Black coach in the four major professional sports leagues to win a championship.
And while he wasn’t the first Black player in the NBA, he is the player most responsible for league’s massive integration during the 1960s. He was the league’s first Black superstar and spoke out against racial quotas on NBA rosters. During his rookie season, Russell was the only Black player on the Celtics roster, but by 1964 the Celtics had the first all-Black starting lineup in NBA history.
When a hotel in Lexington, Kentucky, refused to serve food to two of his Black teammates — Sam Jones and Satch Sanders — in 1961, Russell organized a boycott and forced the cancellation of the NBA exhibition game the world-champion Celtics were in town to play.
At a volatile time when most Black athletes didn’t want to make waves, Russell created tsunamis. He was a staunch civil rights leader who marched on the nation’s capital with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was front and center for King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
He put his life in jeopardy and incurred the wrath of the Ku Klux Klan by visiting the state of Mississippi just days after civil rights activist Medgar Evers was assassinated there in 1963.
Russell, along with Abdul-Jabbar and Jim Brown, angered white America when they sat beside Muhammad Ali in Cleveland in 1967 when Ali announced he was refusing induction into the U.S. military to fight in the Vietnam War. “No Viet Cong ever called me a [n-word],” Ali reportedly said at the time.
Russell being at the forefront of the civil rights movement rattled racist cages throughout the country, including many of those in Boston. One summer when he was on vacation, burglars broke into Russell’s Boston-area home, destroyed his trophies, vandalized his walls by scrawling the n-word on them and even disgustingly defecated on his bed. That incident drove a lifelong wedge between Russell and the city where he won so many championships.
Russell refused to sugarcoat any of the racism he experienced when his searing, groundbreaking autobiography Go Up For Glory was first published in 1966. Unlike the feel-good sports books of the day, Russell’s story was an unfiltered look at the racist incidents he endured throughout his life and playing career in Boston.
That book inspired Joe Lapchick, the former New York Knicks coach, to also start speaking out against the racism he faced when he integrated the Knicks by signing the team’s first Black player — Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton. It also helped inspire Joe Lapchick’s son, Richard, to dedicate his career to making sports more inclusive and diverse.
“If any other member of the Celtics like Sam Jones or K.C. Jones had written that book, they would have been cut from the league,” Richard Lapchick says, “but Bill Russell was simply too great a player for that to happen to. Bill Russell showed everyone that you could be an unbelievably talented player and champion but still speak out on social justice issues that are important to the country.”
This is why Bill Russell isn’t just the NBA’S G.O.A.T.; he is the NBA’s lion.
While there are certainly other great players such as Michael Jordan who belong on the league’s Mount Rushmore, there’s only one player — William Felton Russell — who stands alone on the league’s Mount Everest.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
This is what a cheap (but good enough) projector looks like
Don’t lose the remote. There’s only one button (for power) on the P10 and the only way to adjust focus is via two buttons near the top of the remote.
Here are the pictures. Click the link below to read our review of the Vimgo P10 Pico projector.
QPR goalkeeper scores Alisson Becker-esque stoppage-time equalizer against Sunderland before making a save to save points
Matchday three might seem early to get your goalkeeper up, but it worked for Queens Park Rangers, with Seny Dieng against Sunderland.
The Senegalese shot-stopper made his way into the opposition box for a corner in stoppage time with his team trailing 2-1, and managed to send a brilliant looping header on his opposition No.1.
Championship side QPR found themselves trailing newly promoted Sunderland 2-0 at half-time, but young Moroccan star Ilias Chair halved the deficit with three minutes of regular time to play.
Then, in injury time, the 24-year-old had another chance to influence the game from the corner flag, with an extra teammate to seek out in the box.
Chair’s first cross was nearly hit by Dieng, with Black Cats keeper Anthony Patterson clearing the ball on the second attempt.
However, his punch landed directly on dangerous man Flesh, who again found his man, aiming him at Dieng’s head to take a point.
It wasn’t all from the goalscoring keeper, as he still had time to make a save to save a point.
QPR manager and former Steven Gerrard assistant Michael Beale spoke to talkSPORT after the game about the incredible scenes.
He said: “We had some honest words at half time and came out in the second half and played with the front foot, we lived a little dangerously.
“Obviously Ilias scores a good goal and then we have a huge moment with Sinclair Armstrong and I think the moment has passed.
“But then Seny had different plans at both ends of the pitch – a great goal followed by a great save.”
Pelosi Says GOP Votes Against Cut Inflation Act Were Against ‘Mother Earth’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Republicans who opposed the Cut Inflation Act voted against “Mother Earth”.
“To cut prescription drug costs, to cut health care costs, to cut the deficit and pay to cut inflation, to save the planet — and every Republican in the House and Senate voted against it,” said the California Democrat. at the bill-listing ceremony for the Cut Inflation Act on Friday.
Pelosi continued, “How could they vote against lowering prescription drug costs? How could they vote against helping families with health care costs? How could they vote against the planet, the Earth Mother? Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us solve all of that.”
VULNERABLE DEMOCRAT PROMISES TO PUSH POLICE FUNDING AFTER PELOSI DELAYS VOTE FOR MANCHIN BILL
House Democrats passed the $739 billion Inflation Cut Act on Friday without a Republican vote, giving a boost to President Biden’s domestic agenda at a time of record inflation and low number of presidential job endorsements.
Republicans who opposed the bill argued that it involved wasteful spending and would not solve rising inflation, with many citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the legislation would a “negligible” effect on inflation.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
President Biden is expected to sign the bill next week when he returns from vacation in South Carolina.
Column: It’s déjà vu all over again for Tony La Russa and the underachieving Chicago White Sox
No one remains the way they were in their 30s, and Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is no different than the rest of us.
But La Russa, 77, sounds a lot like he did in his first go-round on the South Side in the 1980s, especially when it comes to addressing the Sox’s problems.
“The pieces haven`t fit together so far, and we`ve had to push our starting pitchers,” La Russa told reporters on Aug. 13, 1985, after a win against the New York Yankees at old Comiskey Park. “We`re still alive, and if the pitching holds up, we have a chance to be there at the finish.”
La Russa has added a few wrinkles over the years. He walks a little slower to the mound. He’s hard to understand at times and makes some head-scratching decisions.
But he has retained the same optimism of his younger days, preferring to focus on what the White Sox still could be instead of what they are.
The Sox entered Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at 57-56, 3 ½ games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians. They’ve been stuck in a mind-numbing cycle of getting over .500 and falling back again, building resentment from a fan base that expected better. The Sox have been at .500 21 times this season, which suggests they are nothing more than a .500 team.
If you’re old enough to remember La Russa’s 1985 Sox, you might be experiencing some flashbacks.
The Sox were 7 ½ games behind the California Angels 37 years ago on Aug. 13th but feeling confident with 11 home games remaining in August to try to catch fire. Like the current version, La Russa’s ‘85 team was a talented, veteran-laden bunch that already proved it could win, taking the American League West title by 20 games in 1983.
Despite a clubhouse full of stars — including Harold Baines, Ron Kittle, Tom Seaver, Carlton Fisk and Ozzie Guillen — the 1985 Sox also flirted with .500 most of the season. When they fell to 68-68 on Sept. 9, it would be the 28th time they were at .500.
The Sox finally got over the hump in the final month and finished at 85-77 but well out of contention. At that point, Chicago’s attention had turned to the Bears. In mid-August, however, hope remained that the talent eventually would get the Sox into the postseason, where anything could happen.
August 1985 was a crazy month. Seaver won his 300th game at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 4. MLB players staged a two-day strike Aug. 6 and 7. When they returned, MLB suspended La Russa suspended for two games for bumping plate umpire Derryl Cousins during an argument during Seaver’s historic win.
La Russa told reporters he decided not to appeal the suspension.
“They`ve been consistent that if you bump someone, you`re gone,” he said. “There were 54,000 people there who saw it, along with the commissioner and probably (American League President) Bobby Brown.”
Coach Jim Leyland replaced La Russa in the dugout on the first day of the suspension against the Milwaukee Brewers, making his debut as manager. After the Sox lost in 11 innings, La Russa was asked if he learned anything from watching the game in an auxiliary box.
“The only thing I learned was not to sit and watch,” he replied.
The inability to watch a baseball game without having any control is one reason La Russa left the front office roles he had been in for several years to return to the dugout in 2021. He guided the Sox to a division title in his return, and despite a first-round loss to the Houston Astros, the Sox entered 2022 with a team many experts considered championship-caliber.
All the controversy over La Russa’s hiring had dissipated by the start of Year 2. But now, as Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again.
Like the 1985 Sox, La Russa and his team are at a crossroad after 4 ½ months of underachieving. The Astros come to town Monday for a four-game series, and the Sox travel to Cleveland next weekend in a three-game series against the first-place the Guardians.
It’s now or never for the Sox.
Either we all were wrong about the talent level, or, like the 1985 team, the pieces just don’t “fit together.”
La Russa has been widely criticized for the Sox’s malaise, which reached a crescendo over the last week when Johnny Cueto questioned the team’s “fire” and TV analyst Steve Stone questioned the players’ hustle, facetiously saying “it seems to be that hustling is optional.”
Neither remark was aimed directly at La Russa, but as manager he’s responsible for getting his players to play hard, and if they don’t look like they’re doing that, it’s a bad reflection on him.
“I don’t think we’re perfect,” La Russa said. “But I think we’re doing well enough.”
Though no one expects La Russa to be fired, his future will be hotly debated if the Sox continue to underachieve. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf might not believe La Russa is to blame, but he would be blind to ignore the growing number of Sox fans who think a change in the dugout is necessary.
At the end of the ‘85 season, Reinsdorf and team President Eddie Einhorn reacted to the Sox’s malaise by kicking general manager Roland Hemond upstairs and making broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson the GM. Fisk said the writing was on the wall.
“We didn’t go out and get major-league players to help us and we didn’t have enough Triple-A talent,” Fisk said. “It was the start of what we`ve seen occur today.”
Déjà vu?
The Harrelson move set the franchise backward, beginning with an ill-advised decision to market the team around the new GM with an ad campaign saying “The Hawk Wants You.”
“Some people may think of him as a funny guy who wears cowboy hats,” Einhorn said. “We didn’t pick him out of a hat. The man knows baseball and is an excellent judge of talent.”
La Russa mulled over his future and ultimately decided to return. Harrelson fired him in June 1986. La Russa went on to a Hall of Fame career managing in Oakland, Calif., and St. Louis, and Harrelson went back to the TV booth where he belonged.
But after retirement, La Russa got the itch to get back to managing. Inheriting a playoff-caliber team in the 2021 Sox was a no-brainer, and La Russa jumped at Reinsdorf’s offer.
The best-laid plans haven’t worked out, but time is still on La Russa’s side.
Will this be the week things change, or have we seen this movie before?
