Megan Thee Stallion Grills Natalia Dyer About Stranger Things

Go wild for the Stancy team.
Megan you stallion made it clear where his allegiance lies when it comes to the love triangle that developed in season four of stranger things. By appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along the star of the Netflix show Natalia Dyerthe “Body” rapper confronted the actress jokingly about choosing his character Nancy Wheeler to date Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) on his ex Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).
“I’m Team Stancy. I want Steve,” Meghan, 27, said before starting to recap the story. “Let’s talk about it, though. Alright, so boom. At first you liked Steve. You were into Steve, and then you just dumped him a little bit. No caution, he didn’t know what was going on. “
She continued, “You keep handing the kids over to him to babysit. He keeps saving your life. All he does is save your life. He was beating everyone up, and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to see Jonathan. Sorry.’”
Entertainment
Former state Rep. Tim Mahoney has been named executive director of the State of Minnesota’s Gambling Control Board, replacing Laura Wade, who has been serving as the board’s interim executive director. Mahoney represented eastern St. Paul in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1999 to 2021. … The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary assistant commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, effective Sept. 1. Mohamed currently is DEED’s regional trade manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office.
LHB Inc., Duluth, announced the promotion of Daniel Maldonado to lead its Healthcare Studio.
Knutson Construction, St. Louis Park, announced the following executive promotions: John Curry from president to CEO; Brendan Moore to president; Tom Leimer adding Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa, to his responsibilities as senior vice president and general manager for Mankato and Rochester, Minn., and Scott Hughes as vice president and general manager, Twin Cities.
Northern Trust Wealth Management has appointed Ann Marie Wilczynski senior managing director and president of Minnesota, based in Minneapolis. Previously, Wilczynski was senior family adviser for Waycrosse. … Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, St. Paul, announced the appointment of Manuela Keeling to the newly-created role of vice president, branch services. … True North Mergers & Acquisitions, Minneapolis, announced that Ed Gehres has joined the company as a senior mergers & acquisitions adviser.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, a Baudette, Minn.-based drug maker, announced that Meredith W. Cook has joined as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary; Cook previously served as an executive with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
The Saint Paul Hotel, a property of St. Paul-based Morrissey Hospitality, announced the appointment of Gerry Goldfarb as general manager; Goldfarb previously held the same role at Sheraton Minneapolis West, Minnetonka.
Lockridge Grindal Nauen, Minneapolis, announced the additions of Dan Pollock and Heidi Esparza to firm’s State Government Relations Team.
Evolve Additive Solutions, a Minnetonka-based 3D-printing manufacturer of capital equipment for industry, announced that board member Joe Allison will join the company as CEO and that founder Steve Chillscyzn will transition into the role of CTO and remain on the board of directors. Allison is the founder and former CEO of Solid Concepts, which was acquired by Eden Prairie-based Stratasys Ltd. in 2014. … Reell Precision Manufacturing, a Vadnais Heights-based maker of small package motion control technology for business-to-business shipping, announced Dominic Louwagie as senior global product line manager of Reell’s Automotive Business unit. … Maxim Defense, a St. Cloud-based maker of firearms and related equipment for military and police, announced David Farrell as vice president of commercial sales.
Tani Austin, chief philanthropy officer for Starkey, an Eden Prairie-based provider of hearing aids, has been named to the Elton John AIDS Foundation advisory board.
General Office Products, a St. Louis Park-based provider of workplace design and furnishings, announced that it has changed its business name to Acre along with the following executive appointments: Ben Crawford, vice president and managing director, and Megan Little, vice president of strategy and engagement; owners John and Dave Boss will be transitioning to advisory roles. … EthOs, a business consulting division of Minneapolis business insurance brokerage Holmes Murphy, announced Lou Raiola as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Practice Leader. … PMG Inc., a Bloomington-based staffing agency serving manufacturers, announced its rebranding to FlexTrades across all its platforms.
Siteimprove, a provider of marketing software and services to business, announced the addition of Judith Michelle Williams to its board of directors, Williams is co-founder of the human resources information platform Sugarwork and a former executive at SAP. Siteimprove is based in Denmark with offices in Bloomington.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Local
This trio of singers used social media as a place to put their musical talents on display and gained a boatload of followers in the process.
The group’s first-ever post on viral video app TikTok scored half a million views, and as it seems the group is allergic to anything less than tens of thousands of views.
A recent post even racked up nearly 4 million views, most likely adding a few followers to their growing fan base of 243,000 followers on TikTok.
Tiny Habits members Maya Rae, Cinya Khan and Judah Mayowa met through an essential habit they learned in college – how to put toilet paper on the toilet roll holder.
During their freshman year at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mayowa and Rae made a lot of friends through social media, as did many students in the COVID-19 era according to Rae.
And Khan, struggling to manage a toilet paper holder in a dorm, posted on his Instagram story about it. Rae brushed off the story, later inviting Mayowa and Khan for a jam session, and the rest is history.
What started as singing together for fun morphed into posting rearranged covers of classics, going viral and forming the little group that later became known as Tiny Habits.
The reason this group continues to create music together, even more than their millions of views and celebrities, is love, according to a member.
“We’re all about love,” 20-year-old Rae said.
Mayowa said having her best friends by her side has helped them each process the emotion associated with their viral journey so far in the music industry.
After receiving comments on their social media from Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake, the group seems to be on a star-studded trajectory to the stratosphere of success. This week alone, they performed four live shows in Los Angeles alongside another former Berklee student who turned social media success into a music career – Lizzy McAlpine.
They posted a behind the scenes video with McAlpine on their TikTok.
Despite this, the group remains just as peaceful and grounded as their soothing covers. Their smiles are easy.
And it’s no surprise when the band’s ideological pillar is honesty and authenticity.
“The three of us are people who are really interested in connecting with others in a real way,” Khan said. “There’s no way to connect if you’re doing something that’s not genuine.”
“We keep each other grounded, something really important (to us) is being authentic,” Rae said.
“Our integrity is important,” Mayowa said.
As for the band’s future, original music is on the horizon.
Although the band doesn’t plan to release anything to the public until late fall or early winter, their intentions for their future material are set.
Khan said creating through music is a way to express honesty and vulnerability.
“That’s what the arts are, an expression of me, and other people see that in themselves and connect with it,” she said.
Building on her, Mayowa said the music is also significant because of its specificity. He said other people connect and empathize with specific feelings in music because they are part of the experience of being a human being.
For musicians just starting to get noticed, Tiny Habits has provided some grounded advice.
“There are billions of people in the world. Someone is going to want to hear what you have to say,” Mayowa said.
Rae even said that she found TikTok a boring social media platform at first, but constantly posting is the formula for being seen on social media. While it’s easy to fall into a pit of overthinking, no one will see perceived errors, she said.
“Maybe people will like [a post] constantly post…content, content, content,” Rae said.
As for continuing to keep tabs on Tiny Habits, one TikTok commenter put it best.
“Baby Wakes Tiny Habits just posted.”
Boston
MADRID (AP) — A large wildfire in northeastern Spain quickly grew overnight and spiraled out of control on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in the province of Zaragoza. , said the firefighters.
The head of the local government of Aragon, Javier Lamban, said on Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and that the priority of the 300 firefighters fighting the fire was to protect human lives and villages.
The wildfire, which started on Saturday, developed a perimeter of 50 kilometers (31 miles) in less than 24 hours, the local chief forester said. It is estimated that the burned area could reach 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres), state news agency EFE reported.
Those who fled took refuge in three different sports centers in nearby towns.
Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depended on the weather, but gusty winds of up to 60 kilometers (37 mph) were forecast.
Drought and extremely high temperatures in the Mediterranean country make 2022 the worst year of the century in terms of fires.
So far this year, Spain’s Ecological Transition Ministry has recorded 43 large forest fires, which are those that have burned at least 500 hectares (1,250 acres). This is four times the amount of the previous year and a record for the last decade.
The European Forest Fire Information System says 248,674 hectares (615,000 acres) have burned in forest fires so far this year in Spain. That’s nearly four times the country’s annual average of 66,965 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when the records began.
Follow all AP stories on climate change and the environment at
Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe said Trump has been “essentially at war” with the agency since 2016.
McCabe said the sustained attacks had “a corrosive effect” on morale within the agency.
He also said political leaders had not been forceful enough to refute the attacks on the FBI.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said Friday that former President Donald Trump has been “essentially at war” with law enforcement since 2016 and warned of the risks officers face after the raid of the former president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago by the federal government. officials last week.
During an appearance on CNN’s ‘New Day’, McCabe – who first joined the FBI in 1996 and rose through the ranks to deputy director in 2016 under James Comey – remarked that Trump’s sustained attacks on the department had impacted the “trust” needed to work successfully in such an environment.
“There is no doubt that the working environment for FBI employees has become increasingly difficult. More difficult over the past five or six years, hasn’t it?” he said.
He continued: “Trump has been essentially at war with the FBI ever since we opened a file on his campaign in July 2016. This has a corrosive effect on the ability of FBI agents and professional support staff to develop the kind of confidence they need to do their job.”
McCabe then spoke about the real dangers of political extremism, pointing to a high-profile incident last week where a gunman tried to force his way into an FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was later killed.
The suspect, Ricky Shiffer, had been a frequent contributor to Trump’s Truth Social platform and had posted a series of posts that appeared to reference his feelings about the Mar-a-Lago search, according to the Washington Post.
On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that FBI agents had recovered 11 sets of classified documents from the presidential residence, including some documents labeled as “top secret”.
“This is just an incredibly powerful example of the state of the threat in this country right now and how easily this threat of political violence can be accessed by Donald Trump and led by him,” McCabe said. “Assuming the investigation confirms that this individual’s motive was, in fact, to attack the FBI, he made statements immediately following the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.”
He continued: “So, you know, this is what counter-terrorism experts and observers and people like me have been talking about for months. Donald Trump has an incredible influence on people who hold these kinds of beliefs when ‘he baselessly makes an allegation, as he did on Monday, that the FBI may have planted evidence at his residence, which we all know was produced absolutely no evidence for it.”
McCabe then reiterated that Trump – who lost his 2020 re-election bid to current President Joe Biden and is expected to launch a campaign in 2024 in the coming months – continues to wield enormous influence in the political sphere.
And McCabe said such influence also extends to those who may have more radical views on government.
“He knows it can have an incredibly inspiring effect on people who hold these extreme beliefs and compel them to take violent action,” he said of Trump. “It’s incredibly dangerous.”
McCabe then pointed out that FBI agents continued to do critical work across the country every day and felt that political leaders had not been forceful in repudiating attacks on the agency.
“My question for our political leaders on both sides is where are you?” he said. “It’s bad enough that their own rhetoric is pushing some of these extremists in this direction. They should be actively trying to calm it down.”
“They should make statements about accountability, about true patriotism, no matter what they think about the investigation they are passionate about,” he added.
The release last week of the FBI’s search warrant and property list for the Mar-a-Lago search revealed that agents were looking for documents related to potential violations of the Espionage Act, which prohibits the unauthorized deletion of defense-related information that could assist a foreign government.
Trump is also being investigated for potential obstruction of justice violations.
Last August, McCabe said Trump was “threatening members of law enforcement” for his call for “justice” against the Capitol police officer who killed rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6, 2021. .
In March 2018, McCabe was fired from the FBI by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, hours before he was due to retire, after a general report from an inspector said he was not had not been aware of a newspaper leak regarding the use of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. a private email server – a problem Trump repeatedly used against the former first lady during his successful presidential campaign in 2016.
McCabe sued for the dismissal, arguing that her job was terminated for political reasons.
Last year, the Justice Department reversed his dismissal and he got his full pension back, along with other benefits.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been the target of repeated fires over the past two weeks as fighting around the facility continues, raising the alarm of a nuclear fallout
FILE – A Russian soldier in an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in territory under Russian military control, in southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. Image credits: AP
Zaporizhia: As Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant comes under repeated fire, the risk of a nuclear disaster is increasing day by day, the mayor of the city where the facility is located said on Sunday.
The Zaporizhzhia power station, the largest in Europe, was seized by Russian soldiers in the early days of the invasion and has remained on the front line ever since.
The facility has come under fire several times this week, with Kyiv and Moscow responsible for the dangerous escalation.
The mayor of the southeastern city of Energodar, where the plant is located, said AFP “the risks increase every day”.
“What is happening there is pure and simple nuclear terrorism,” said Dmytro Orlov. AFP by telephone from the city of Zaporizhzhia, which remains under Ukrainian control. “It can end unpredictably at any time,” he added.
Kyiv accused Moscow of basing troops and weapons at the station, launching attacks and using the atomic power plant as a shield against returning fire.
In his televised address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of nuclear “blackmail” and using the plant to “intimidate people in an extremely cynical way”.
“The situation is dangerous, and what is most concerning is that there is no de-escalation process,” Orlov said.
Residents of areas where the plant lived in the shadow of possible nuclear fallout.
Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-controlled areas in the region are divided by the Dnipro River. The two fought across the river, dangerously close to the factory.
Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for bombing the plant, sounding the alarm of a nuclear disaster. The United Nations had organized an emergency meeting earlier this week on these developments.
On August 5, Ukraine said the first strikes damaged power cables and forced one of the reactors to stop working.
Ukraine, supported by Western allies, demanded the demilitarization of the region around the plant to avoid any nuclear disaster.
With contributions from AFP
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Ariana Biermanthe daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann was arrested in , suspected of driving under the influence, while her lawyer says her client is not guilty.
The 20-year-old social media influencer has been charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor inappropriate/erratic lane changing and possession/purchase of alcohol by a minor in Forsyth County, Georgia , according to public records obtained by PeopleAugust 13. The outlet reports that Ariana has since been released on $5,120 bond.
Following the incident, Ariana’s attorney Justin Spizman confirmed to E! News that Ariana was charged with a DUI. “We deny that she was impaired by any substance,” he said in a statement.
He also said: “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived at the scene, the investigator immediately opened an impaired driving investigation. was not the case.
The lawyer added: “She totally denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”
Entertainment
