This is what a cheap (but good enough) projector looks like
Don’t lose the remote. There’s only one button (for power) on the P10 and the only way to adjust focus is via two buttons near the top of the remote.
Here are the pictures. Click the link below to read our review of the Vimgo P10 Pico projector.
QPR goalkeeper scores Alisson Becker-esque stoppage-time equalizer against Sunderland before making a save to save points
Matchday three might seem early to get your goalkeeper up, but it worked for Queens Park Rangers, with Seny Dieng against Sunderland.
The Senegalese shot-stopper made his way into the opposition box for a corner in stoppage time with his team trailing 2-1, and managed to send a brilliant looping header on his opposition No.1.
Championship side QPR found themselves trailing newly promoted Sunderland 2-0 at half-time, but young Moroccan star Ilias Chair halved the deficit with three minutes of regular time to play.
Then, in injury time, the 24-year-old had another chance to influence the game from the corner flag, with an extra teammate to seek out in the box.
Chair’s first cross was nearly hit by Dieng, with Black Cats keeper Anthony Patterson clearing the ball on the second attempt.
However, his punch landed directly on dangerous man Flesh, who again found his man, aiming him at Dieng’s head to take a point.
It wasn’t all from the goalscoring keeper, as he still had time to make a save to save a point.
QPR manager and former Steven Gerrard assistant Michael Beale spoke to talkSPORT after the game about the incredible scenes.
DIRECT
Brentford v Man United: Reaction as Ronaldo & Co bottom the league after maiming
tragic
Man United should tell Erik ten Hag to ‘pack his bags’ after Brentford ‘mess’
JOKER
Carragher trolls Neville by changing profile picture during Brentford vs Man United
RETURN
Lukaku and Werner score on Inter and Leipzig’s second debut after leaving Chelsea
GREAT FIT
Everton urged to hijack striker deal in Nottingham Forest transfer talks
exits
Chelsea face winger exodus to Man United and Newcastle, while Rabiot deal is bad news
He said: “We had some honest words at half time and came out in the second half and played with the front foot, we lived a little dangerously.
“Obviously Ilias scores a good goal and then we have a huge moment with Sinclair Armstrong and I think the moment has passed.
“But then Seny had different plans at both ends of the pitch – a great goal followed by a great save.”
Pelosi Says GOP Votes Against Cut Inflation Act Were Against ‘Mother Earth’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Republicans who opposed the Cut Inflation Act voted against “Mother Earth”.
“To cut prescription drug costs, to cut health care costs, to cut the deficit and pay to cut inflation, to save the planet — and every Republican in the House and Senate voted against it,” said the California Democrat. at the bill-listing ceremony for the Cut Inflation Act on Friday.
Pelosi continued, “How could they vote against lowering prescription drug costs? How could they vote against helping families with health care costs? How could they vote against the planet, the Earth Mother? Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us solve all of that.”
VULNERABLE DEMOCRAT PROMISES TO PUSH POLICE FUNDING AFTER PELOSI DELAYS VOTE FOR MANCHIN BILL
House Democrats passed the $739 billion Inflation Cut Act on Friday without a Republican vote, giving a boost to President Biden’s domestic agenda at a time of record inflation and low number of presidential job endorsements.
Republicans who opposed the bill argued that it involved wasteful spending and would not solve rising inflation, with many citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the legislation would a “negligible” effect on inflation.
President Biden is expected to sign the bill next week when he returns from vacation in South Carolina.
Column: It’s déjà vu all over again for Tony La Russa and the underachieving Chicago White Sox
No one remains the way they were in their 30s, and Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is no different than the rest of us.
But La Russa, 77, sounds a lot like he did in his first go-round on the South Side in the 1980s, especially when it comes to addressing the Sox’s problems.
“The pieces haven`t fit together so far, and we`ve had to push our starting pitchers,” La Russa told reporters on Aug. 13, 1985, after a win against the New York Yankees at old Comiskey Park. “We`re still alive, and if the pitching holds up, we have a chance to be there at the finish.”
La Russa has added a few wrinkles over the years. He walks a little slower to the mound. He’s hard to understand at times and makes some head-scratching decisions.
But he has retained the same optimism of his younger days, preferring to focus on what the White Sox still could be instead of what they are.
The Sox entered Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at 57-56, 3 ½ games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians. They’ve been stuck in a mind-numbing cycle of getting over .500 and falling back again, building resentment from a fan base that expected better. The Sox have been at .500 21 times this season, which suggests they are nothing more than a .500 team.
If you’re old enough to remember La Russa’s 1985 Sox, you might be experiencing some flashbacks.
The Sox were 7 ½ games behind the California Angels 37 years ago on Aug. 13th but feeling confident with 11 home games remaining in August to try to catch fire. Like the current version, La Russa’s ‘85 team was a talented, veteran-laden bunch that already proved it could win, taking the American League West title by 20 games in 1983.
Despite a clubhouse full of stars — including Harold Baines, Ron Kittle, Tom Seaver, Carlton Fisk and Ozzie Guillen — the 1985 Sox also flirted with .500 most of the season. When they fell to 68-68 on Sept. 9, it would be the 28th time they were at .500.
The Sox finally got over the hump in the final month and finished at 85-77 but well out of contention. At that point, Chicago’s attention had turned to the Bears. In mid-August, however, hope remained that the talent eventually would get the Sox into the postseason, where anything could happen.
August 1985 was a crazy month. Seaver won his 300th game at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 4. MLB players staged a two-day strike Aug. 6 and 7. When they returned, MLB suspended La Russa suspended for two games for bumping plate umpire Derryl Cousins during an argument during Seaver’s historic win.
La Russa told reporters he decided not to appeal the suspension.
“They`ve been consistent that if you bump someone, you`re gone,” he said. “There were 54,000 people there who saw it, along with the commissioner and probably (American League President) Bobby Brown.”
Coach Jim Leyland replaced La Russa in the dugout on the first day of the suspension against the Milwaukee Brewers, making his debut as manager. After the Sox lost in 11 innings, La Russa was asked if he learned anything from watching the game in an auxiliary box.
“The only thing I learned was not to sit and watch,” he replied.
The inability to watch a baseball game without having any control is one reason La Russa left the front office roles he had been in for several years to return to the dugout in 2021. He guided the Sox to a division title in his return, and despite a first-round loss to the Houston Astros, the Sox entered 2022 with a team many experts considered championship-caliber.
All the controversy over La Russa’s hiring had dissipated by the start of Year 2. But now, as Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again.
Like the 1985 Sox, La Russa and his team are at a crossroad after 4 ½ months of underachieving. The Astros come to town Monday for a four-game series, and the Sox travel to Cleveland next weekend in a three-game series against the first-place the Guardians.
It’s now or never for the Sox.
Either we all were wrong about the talent level, or, like the 1985 team, the pieces just don’t “fit together.”
La Russa has been widely criticized for the Sox’s malaise, which reached a crescendo over the last week when Johnny Cueto questioned the team’s “fire” and TV analyst Steve Stone questioned the players’ hustle, facetiously saying “it seems to be that hustling is optional.”
Neither remark was aimed directly at La Russa, but as manager he’s responsible for getting his players to play hard, and if they don’t look like they’re doing that, it’s a bad reflection on him.
“I don’t think we’re perfect,” La Russa said. “But I think we’re doing well enough.”
Though no one expects La Russa to be fired, his future will be hotly debated if the Sox continue to underachieve. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf might not believe La Russa is to blame, but he would be blind to ignore the growing number of Sox fans who think a change in the dugout is necessary.
At the end of the ‘85 season, Reinsdorf and team President Eddie Einhorn reacted to the Sox’s malaise by kicking general manager Roland Hemond upstairs and making broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson the GM. Fisk said the writing was on the wall.
“We didn’t go out and get major-league players to help us and we didn’t have enough Triple-A talent,” Fisk said. “It was the start of what we`ve seen occur today.”
Déjà vu?
The Harrelson move set the franchise backward, beginning with an ill-advised decision to market the team around the new GM with an ad campaign saying “The Hawk Wants You.”
“Some people may think of him as a funny guy who wears cowboy hats,” Einhorn said. “We didn’t pick him out of a hat. The man knows baseball and is an excellent judge of talent.”
La Russa mulled over his future and ultimately decided to return. Harrelson fired him in June 1986. La Russa went on to a Hall of Fame career managing in Oakland, Calif., and St. Louis, and Harrelson went back to the TV booth where he belonged.
But after retirement, La Russa got the itch to get back to managing. Inheriting a playoff-caliber team in the 2021 Sox was a no-brainer, and La Russa jumped at Reinsdorf’s offer.
The best-laid plans haven’t worked out, but time is still on La Russa’s side.
Will this be the week things change, or have we seen this movie before?
Sky Stand in the way of Mercury’s WNBA playoff hopes – NBC Chicago
Sky opposes Mercury playoff hopes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Sky are in the WNBA playoffs and the Mercury can join them with a victory in Sunday’s regular season finale in Phoenix.
Defending champion Sky (25-10) currently sits in second place, but could move up to the No. 1 seed with a win and loss to the Las Vegas Aces against the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
The seventh-place Mercury (15-20) is tied with the New York Liberty, with the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream one game behind. Phoenix helped their cause with an 86-74 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday. The top eight teams in the overall standings advance to the playoffs.
“You have to control what you have to control and we knew going into the game (Friday) the only thing was to win and take care of business,” said Diamond DeShields, who scored 24 points against the Wings.
Phoenix won despite playing without Diana Taurasi (quadriceps), who will also miss Sunday’s game.
“They’re an extremely resilient group,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “We couldn’t count on anything this season to follow our path at all times. We can only count on ourselves. That’s what we saw.”
The Sky slipped from the top seed after an 89-78 loss in Las Vegas on Thursday.
“We know we can do better,” Chicago forward Emma Meesseman said. “We’ll talk about this game and what we need to do better and find solutions. We know we’re going to be better in the playoffs.”
Chicago made just 3 of 21 3-pointers and scored less than 20 points in three separate quarters.
“It’s not us,” said Kahleah Copper, who scored a game-high 28 points for the Sky. “We are (No. 2) at the moment but we still have an opportunity to be first, so it’s next and take care of the business and hope for the best.”
Mets Notebook: Jeff McNeil back in the lineup, Eduardo Escobar shouldn’t be far behind
The Gosuke Katoh era will have to wait.
Katoh, who was called up to the taxi squad after the Mets had two infielders get hurt on Friday, was not in the starting lineup on Saturday. The two injured infielders, Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar, were lifted from the game in the same inning on Friday. Escobar experienced tightness in his left side and McNeil suffered a thumb laceration when Phillies’ first baseman Rhys Hoskins stepped on it.
McNeil seems to be fine, at least fine enough to start at second base on Saturday and hit eighth. Escobar was not in the starting lineup or in the Mets’ clubhouse during pregame.
“We’re still getting our arms around it,” Showalter said before the lineup was released. “We’re hoping they both can stay off the IL. Billy [Eppler] and everybody, we’re kind of prepared if we want to cover some things. We have some different avenues we can go.”
McNeil will clearly not need an IL stint, and it still seems unlikely that Escobar will either. Showalter characterized the results of Escobar’s physical tests as “good.”
“Escy feels as good as you could expect today,” Showalter said. “There was nothing there that should be long term. It’s just a matter of how long we’re willing to wait. It’s like, he might be a little sore. What can he do? What can he not do? Can he run? Can he play defense? Can he hit left-handed? Can he hit right-handed? We’re trying to figure out all this stuff and then make a good decision.”
McNeil took some time before the game to explain what happened on the odd-looking play at first base that opened up a gash on his thumb.
“I think my hand just got stuck under his cleat,” he said. “I’m not 100% sure. I was just trying to avoid the tag, maybe make something happen. When I got back to the dugout, nothing really hurt. I took off my [batting] glove and blood was kind of going everywhere. I was kind of a little bit shocked with that.”
The 2022 All-Star also said that he didn’t even realize anything was wrong until he took off that batting glove, saying it “didn’t feel like much” at the time. Prior to Saturday’s game, he took some swings in the cage to see how he was feeling, and it was apparently good enough to report for duty.
“I got two stitches in it, but I woke up today feeling pretty good,” McNeil said. “We were just testing it. It felt pretty good.”
All the questions about his lineup led Showalter to wax on and on about the timing of his pregame decisions. For a 7:10 p.m. game, lineups must be submitted by 6 p.m., and it is his understanding that the reasons for that are gambling related.
“I had a guy who used to jump out from behind the cars at the old Yankee Stadium,” Showalter remembered. “They would tell me, I can get to the parking lot, but they’d have it on tape. If somebody mugged me, at least they’d have it on tape. I’ll never forget this. He’d always ask about the health of our pitchers. Finally, someone said, ‘You do realize he’s betting on the games?’ I’ll never forget that guy. ‘How’s Jimmy Key, how’s he feeling?’ I finally put two and two together. He was betting on the games!”
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE
Saturday marked the third time that Showalter had the pleasure of following Max Scherzer with Jacob deGrom. The manager was asked how his pocket aces are similar, as well as ways that they are different.
“They both have a talented hand,” he said. “I say that a lot. You see it quickly, the guys who can manipulate the baseball and make it do different things.”
Scherzer is much more of an outward guy, whereas deGrom maintains a very high level of privacy off the field and stoicism on it.
“They’re both very competitive,” Showalter said. “The similarities, there’s not that many. They’re totally different. That’s one of the beauties of baseball, and sports in general. They like watching the game. They’re both baseball players. They like watching stuff offensively and asking good questions. I love when they plop down in my office and just talk shop.”
Above all else, though, they are Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. No matter what metric you try to use, what sort of personal bias you carry, you must admit that they are among the most talented pitchers to ever grip the seams. If you ask Showalter though, that hasn’t led to any sort of inflated ego.
“They both understand the weight their words carry,” Showalter acknowledged. “Some people get kind of drunk with people listening, and because you pitch well, they understand the weight their words carry and the reflection it has on their teammates, their organization, their fans. They choose them wisely. Max and Jake are pretty polished with that.”
The woman who lived in the house in which Anne Heche’s car crashed reacts to the death of the actress
The woman who narrowly escaped death after Anne Heche’s car slammed into her house, starting a fire that destroyed her home and belongings, has sent a heartfelt message to the actress’ family and friends deceased.
Despite her own losses, Lynne Mishele expressed her grief on her Instagram page hours after it was confirmed that Heche had been taken off life support due to a brain injury caused by smoke inhalation.
“The news of Anne Heche’s passing is devastating. Her family, friends and children in particular have truly suffered a great loss and my heart goes out to them,” she said. “This whole situation is tragic and there really are no words. sending love to everyone involved.
The day before, Mishele thanked his supporters in a video posted on the GoFundMe page which was created in his name by neighbors and the owners of the house.
‘Hi everyone this is Lynne Mishele still recovering and trying to figure it out top to bottom but I wanted to send a huge, huge thank you to everyone around the world for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week.
Lynne Mishele, who rented the house, was fortunately in another section of the house when the accident happened and escaped unscathed
It is believed that Heche’s blue Mini Clubman was traveling at very high speed at the time of the collision
Firefighters make their way through the charred debris of Lynne Mishele’s home after successfully extinguishing the blaze
Devastation is seen at Lynne’s home after actress Anne Heche plowed 30ft into the property in a high-speed Mini
“With the help of firefighters, she was able to remove some damaged sentimental effects from the wreckage. Everything else is gone,” according to the GoFundMe
Mishele’s dogs Reuben and Bree also luckily escaped the crash unscathed
“It’s obviously been the craziest, most traumatic, most confusing time, so I’ll try to get back to everyone and read everyone’s comments, but thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
“It’s really really overwhelming. You really had a very profound impact on my life, so thank you all so much and I’ll keep you posted.
Lynne then introduced her two adorable dogs and her turtle, Marley, who is currently staying with a friend.
“This is Rueben and Bree and they just want to say thank you so much for cheering them on.”
In less than a week, Mishele received over $150,000 from over three thousand donations on the GoFundMe page.
Before the horrific accident, Mishele, who had helped her dog recover from cancer.
Jennifer Durand, the owner of the house, created the GoFundMe with her husband to support their friend and tenant who has lost his entire life of possessions, memorabilia, all the equipment for his business, including his laptop and iPad , all his basic clothes and necessities, and all household items. With the help of firefighters, she was able to remove some damaged sentimental effects from the wreckage. Everything else has disappeared.
The page details how Mishele, described as a “kind and generous person”, narrowly escaped death following the horrific crash, but was forced to watch her property crumble amid the brutal fire.
Homeowner Jennifer Durand (pictured right) stands in front of her home looking dazed and confused after the crash
Mishele can be seen trying to salvage what she could after the fire was extinguished
A photo of the interior shows that the Mini Clubman’s airbag exploded and most of the decor was burned after the crash.
Photos and video showed her dizzy driving after the first crash, with a witness capturing her with a bottle with a red cap on it in her car. It is not known what was in the container but it looked like a bottle of vodka
Firefighters enter the property as large clouds of smoke billow from the scene of the crash at high speed
Heche can be seen being removed from the scene on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance
A GoFundMe page that was set up for Lynne Mishele, pictured here on her Facebook page, has raised over $50,000 in less than two days
Michele’s neighbor. Lynne Bernstein. told People Magazine that her friend was “extremely lucky” to survive. She added: “So was the dogs and his turtle.”
Bernstein said Mishele was fortunately in a different part of the house than where the accident happened. She described her initial reaction to the crash saying, “I don’t think she understood what was going on.
‘She said, ‘What happened? What happened?” Bernstein also said Heche’s car “almost drove through” the house and “almost immediately” caught fire.
According to her LinkedIn page, Mishele is the founder of Creative Organization, a company that helps organize “your home, your office, and your life.” We help you make it easy!’
She describes herself as an “effective organizational professional with expertise in approaching organizational problems with a creative perspective”.
“An innovative organizer with a proven track record of building successful systems for each individual client.”
Mishele says on her LinkedIn page that she founded the company in 1993. Previously, she worked as a travel director at Citigroup and as a marketing associate for Sony Pictures.
The entrepreneur is a graduate of the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.
On his Instagram page, Mishele regularly posts self-help videos. A few days before the accident that destroyed her house, she posted a video titled: “Don’t leave a burden on your loved ones”.
In the video, she encouraged her followers not to leave things for loved ones after they die without first asking them if they want the items.
