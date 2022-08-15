3 injured in amusement park shooting near Chicago

By PTI

Depicting India’s popular recreational sport, the kite, in a multicolored artwork with an embedded metaphor, tech giant Google marked the country’s 75th anniversary of independence on Monday with a vibrant doodle. The delectable doodle with elements of the tricolor in the kites shown follows the recent launch of the “India ki Udaan” project run by Google Arts and Culture which celebrates the country’s achievements and is “themed with the unwavering spirit and eternity of India over the past 75 years”.

The illustration by Kerala-based artist Neethi depicts a woman making kites and young people practicing the traditional sport in a colorful setting, with the sun and high-rise buildings in the backdrop. Google added a GIF animation to it, infusing a layer of vibrancy and bringing the doodle to life as the tricolor themed kites can be seen moving through the air.

Additionally, in the artwork, a young girl holds a kite with a heart sign on it, while a man watches the flight of a kite with the number “75” attached to a spool in his hand. “On this day in 1947, India officially became a democratic country – ending nearly two hundred years of British rule. The long struggle for freedom resulted in the birth of the greatest democracy in the world. Fighters freedom heroes, such as Mahatma Gandhi, led the country’s independence movement through civil disobedience and nonviolent protests,” Google said on its official page.

The artist said the work depicts the “culture around kites – from the art of creating beautiful, bright kites to the joyful experience of a community coming together”. “I drew kites representing our national colors, a message of love and commemorating 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I would like to believe , the sun,” she said of the doodle. on the official page of the Internet search engine.

The vast expanse of sky brilliantly speckled with soaring kites is a colorful symbol of the great heights the country has reached, Neethi said. The biggest annual celebration took place at Delhi’s Red Fort, where the prime minister hoisted the saffron, white and green national flag in sync with a 21-gun salute, Google said in a statement, adding: “The people also celebrate by flying kites. — a long-standing symbol of independence.” “Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans in protest against British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kiting has become one of the most popular Independence Day traditions. Indians also commemorate this day by spending time with loved ones and organizing cultural programs in neighborhoods and schools. ,” It said.

Earlier this month, a senior Google official, at the launch of the “India ki Udaan” project, organized as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, said that a “very special doodle will be unveiled this year on August 15th”. The dynamic online project captures India’s milestones on its 75-year journey since independence, draws from rich archives and features artistic illustrations to tell the country’s story.

A physical representation of the new digital collection was also installed on the site on launch day, featuring a kite-shaped digital display, images with an augmented reality experience, and other technology-focused experiences. Simon Rein, senior program manager, Google Arts and Culture, said.