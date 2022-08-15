7th Pay Commission DA update: DA Arrear’s date confirmed! More than 2 lakh arrears of central employees, know when will the money be received?, know details

Most of the time, Nikki Fuego rushes through her day-to-day tasks in just a few hours, fixing customer service issues for an exercise equipment startup before settling into her real job – designing wetsuits. horned and glittering geometric helmets that cannot be worn or touched.

Fuego is among the growing cohort of people turning to the metaverse for extra income, turning their hobbies into sometimes lucrative side businesses in a series of virtual spaces that proponents see as the future of the internet.

Betting that the metaverse will soon become the main place where people shop, work and play, companies and investors have poured money into building its digital and physical infrastructure – which ranges from virtual reality headsets to desktop-like environments. video game like Roblox and Decentraland. As gamers, tech buffs, and deep-pocketed advertisers flocked to the metaverse, aspiring solopreneurs followed.

Nikki Fuego says she earns more selling digital clothing in the Metaverse than she earns from customer service for a startup. Courtesy of Nikki Fuego

“I’m gagged every day I wake up and remember making money off of it,” said Fuego, a 29-year-old artist in Kansas City, Missouri.

More than 40 hours a week, Fuego sits at her computer with Blender design software. She uses the program to manipulate points on a graphic mesh, sculpting quirky props to be put on by avatars, the animated characters that people navigate through virtual spaces. Hers, which she uses in Decentraland, wears a tight red and black bodysuit, a black visor and red hair that splits into horns.

A single piece in Fuego’s digital clothing collections can take anywhere from several hours to an entire month. They sold for between 2 and 175 mana, the decentralized currency which is roughly equivalent to one US dollar. Over the past eight months, Fuego says she has earned about $40,000 selling her digital products, more than four times her monthly job income.

“I never thought I would make money making digital things that don’t exist and paying my bills,” Fuego said. “It’s literally an artist’s dream, and I’m living it.”

With Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft collectively boasting hundreds of millions of users, there is a growing demand for avatar prop designers, game developers, consultants and influencers to help accelerate the market for digital goods in the metaverse. While its virtual worlds are ideally navigated in 3D using a VR headset, many are still largely in their infancy and often simulate browser-based video games. Today, anyone with a computer and an internet connection can explore Roblox, the Sandbox, or Decentraland as a digital avatar and buy goods in their respective marketplaces with cryptocurrencies linked to each.

“People often think, ‘What’s the new job in the metaverse?’ And it actually creates some interesting things that people would actually do when they arrive in the metaverse,” said Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University. “Sometimes it’s about engineering, where you have to build software and hardware, sometimes it’s just by showing up and being a character in some type of event.

Avatar accessories, also known as “skins”, can be anything from a pair of elf ears with piercings to a floating rainbow-colored flame aura. Or you can simply outfit your avatar with Prada and Balenciaga from head to toe.

And thanks to creators like CK Bubbles, avatars can adorn their nails, too. The 36-year-old New Yorker, who uses the pronouns they/them, started designing physical nail art away from home after losing her job during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But after watching musician Grimes performing at Decentraland in March, CK Bubbles thought they’d try to nail the metaverse.

CK Bubbles started doing nail art for real people after losing their jobs at the start of the pandemic, then brought digital versions of their designs to the Metaverse. Courtesy of CK Bubbles

They took some photos of real-world nail sets they had already created and sent them to a digital designer known as Mana Daiquiri. In a collection the two developed together for LGBTQ Pride, virtual nails are dotted with lollipops and bows. Another set sparkles in purple opal and sparkling gemstones. Without any promotion, CK Bubbles said he sold around 30 sets of nails for around 10 Mana, or around $300.

CK Bubbles’ main income comes from his work as a creative director in advertising, but they said the side hustle of avatar nail art is more than a hobby. “[The metaverse] has really exploded in a way that I hadn’t anticipated, to the point where it will hopefully be my full-time business,” they said.

An avatar has CK Bubbles’ nail art in the Metaverse. Courtesy of CK Bubbles and Mana Daquiri

Major brands are also eyeing the growth potential of the metaverse. Already, the market is expected to reach $783.3 billion by 2024, a 63% increase from 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Over the past year, brands from Snapple and Gucci to JPMorgan Chase have each invested millions of dollars to reclaim virtual lands in the metaverse where they can deploy games and sell exclusive items. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reorienting the tech giant around the metaverse, saying earlier this year that he expects virtual worlds to generate hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce over the course of the next decade.

To achieve this, companies spend heavily on developers who can create rich experiences in virtual spaces and on influencers who can attract people to them. As a result, much of the metaverse smacks of marketing, but that can still mean money in the pockets of tech-savvy scammers.

Meta is testing new bonus programs for creators in its metaverse platform, called Horizons World, that reward creators for the time users spend in their world. Sandbox’s creator fund pays between $2 and $60 for original artwork that the company can sell in its marketplace. Roblox told investors in November last year that nearly 1,000 developers had earned more than $30,000 in the previous 12 months.

Serena Elis, a 31-year-old former real estate agent in The Villages, Florida, saw the metaverse as the break she needed from her budding singing career. After experimenting with cryptocurrency and streaming on Twitch, she decided to host her first event at Decentraland in 2020, performing some of her synth-pop songs. Only a few people showed up, but she said she saw enough interest to continue.

Serena Elis at the virtual launch of lipstick brand Valdé Beauty on Jan. 27 at Decentraland. Serena Elis Race

Over the past two years, its metaverse business has grown, in part thanks to brand partnerships. In January, she performed at the virtual launch of independent lipstick brand Valdé Beauty and created a limited-edition quartz crystal lipstick container and non-fungible token (NFT) artwork. ) for the company. She also performed at Metaverse Fashion Week for nonprofit Crypto Chicks, which educates women about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other emerging technologies.

Elis now estimates that she earns the crypto equivalent of up to $2,500 per month from her metaverse gigs and collaborations. That’s still a far cry from the $4,000 to $10,000 a month she earned as a real estate agent before leaving the field a year ago, and she says she dips into her savings to cover her expenses since then. Elis says she doesn’t cash in on her cryptocurrency income and has few bills to pay, adding that she saves on rent while living with her mother – who doesn’t quite understand what she does.

Serena Elis, a former real estate agent, has spent the past year working on her music career in the Metaverse. Daryel Leyva / Courtesy of Serena Elis

“I know it’s really risky,” Elis said. “But I really, sincerely believe in what I’m doing.”

Nikki Fuego said she sees a way to quit her customer service job and take on her metaverse projects full-time. She recently ventured into “wearables” for virtual cars in a Decentraland game she helped create, in which players can purchase an avatar that transforms into a light-up vehicle resembling their character’s design. She said she had already sold hundreds of pieces for up to $175 each.

“People see the metaverse as fake, or as this fantasy or escape from reality,” Fuego said, “when I think it actually embraces our reality and embraces who we are as people to the core. .”