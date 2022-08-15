Finance
Breakdown Cover in the USA
We pretty much know that the term Breakdown Cover is used in the UK, but of course the Americans who normally do things bigger than anyone else also offer this insurance policy sometimes as a roadside assistance policy and are often have a general name as an auto club.
But even though the services on paper resemble breakdown cover operations here in the UK, in reality the service could be in a league of its own. Foe example, anyone with experience of driving down the huge interstates in the USA, will immediate see the difference in size of vehicles compared to back here in the UK.
It is not an uncommon site to see a huge camper vehicle towing a small car behind it. In the UK, this size of vehicle would be the equivalent of a goods trailer, where a heavy goods license would be required to drive it. This difference in size means having training in helping vehicles of this size and also having the mechanical power to recover vehicles of this size in the form of a flat bed lorry and possible heavy crane lifting equipment.
The difference in landscape and distance between some towns can also be a huge challenge. It is fair to say that it is unlikely to have that many camper vehicles touring though the center of New York, but as you move to other states with huge distance between the living and long straight open roads, you are more likely to see the larger vehicles. RV’s or recreation Vehicles have until recently, been very popular. Compared to the four by four vehicles we have here in the UK, many are much larger and would struggle to be towed by the transit van that a typical breakdown cover company may send out here in the UK.
In the UK we talk about a recovery service that would return your vehicle to anywhere on the mainland, but in the USA these distances could be huge so premiums like this are not as cheap as the UK, if you can get them at all. Even with many internal flights, many Americans do go on long road trips, so needing to recover a vehicle for one side of the country to the other is not unheard of.
So very often the breakdown cover clubs often only work State to State, using garages within that specific area, which would cover most day to day commuting and yearly mileage. Sometimes the term used is Auto Warranty, covering not just the emergency breakdown of a vehicle but the parts on the vehicle also. These functions tend to be separated in the UK, having breakdown cover companies dealing with any recovery of the vehicle and registered car dealers sorting out the mechanical replacement of any large parts.
It must also be said that it is expected that cars in certain USA states would cover higher miles than in the UK also. With the exception of countryside living, most UK residents have access to public transport for shopping, getting kids to school etc. The modern city or residential area in the States tends to need a car as a necessity rather than a luxury of convenience.
Finance
Share Trading Defined
A company issues shares of its company stock as a means to earn more capital. This is a normal activity of most large-scale companies. Share trading is the trade or exchange of these stock shares. This trading is done between brokerage firms or individuals. The shares of a company are only considered to be valid if they are registered with the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation System or what is more popularly known as NASDAQ and also the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE.
Regulated trading was first done in 1698 during the creation of the London Stock Exchange. The London Stock Exchange was founded by John Custaing in a not so glamorous setting or more particularly in a coffee shop. It began with only a small number of commodities and stocks. Since then, quite a number of stock exchanges have been created all over the world.
The main purpose of trading for a company is to improve the value of their security. The value of the shares of a company is affected by many factors such as global happenings like a war, flood, death of a politician, natural disasters and so on. If anything majorly bad happens anywhere in the world, trading also gets affected. Share trading is also affected when the value of the share is affected by company reports. Negative company reports affect trading negatively while positive company reports affect shares trading positively as well.
The main goal of trading for an individual is to earn a profit. The trick in trading is to buy the share at a low price and then selling it at a higher price. This is why it is important to be constantly updated on the movements of the constantly changing stock exchange when you engage in trading. You have to know when the value of your share has risen so that you can sell it at a higher value from when you bought it.
Share trading affects the market positively as well because it creates liquidity in the market. Liquidity is the ability for conversion from security to cash. Shares trading also determine the value of a company. The higher the value of the shares of a company in trading, the more valuable that company is. It also increases their chances of getting more financing for their company. It can be said that the value of the shares of a company is partly responsible for its success.
Finance
Don’t Let Unlicensed HVAC Contractors Make a Mess At Your Home
Although unlicensed HVAC contractors appear to work cheaper than a bonded, insured and licensed air conditioning companies, the long-term risks may not match the promise. The problems are simple yet complex. When homeowners hire HVAC service work from questionable contractors, the typically final experience may end up like this:
- Inferior workmanship resulting in shoddy equipment performance
- Incomplete or downright deceitful troubleshooting reports
- Unreliable A/C services, including substandard A/C installation
- Unexpected cost increases or poor long-term HVAC equipment reliability
- AND more.
TIP! Before hiring for A/C install or A/C services in your home, ask the contractor for proof of insurance. Even licensed HVAC pros can make a mistake. But consider the damage an uninsured electrical error can do to your home.
Dealing with untrained back-door cooling and heating service techs may seem like a slick way to save on upfront money, but in a heartbeat such preconceived out-of-pocket savings can explode into a massive financial nightmare. Air conditioning technicians, so-called, who work outside the law also tend to ignore HVAC industry-accepted service and installation regulations. According to ACCA senior vice president of government relations, Charlie McCrudden, such individuals “… take advantage of lax enforcement of permitting rules, licensing requirements, and the Clean Air Act.” Furthermore, Mr. McCrudden says that the government is currently unable to track or control the problem. Too many individuals, McCrudden says, “… are posing as professional HVAC technicians.”
TIP! Get multiple bids before deciding on which HVAC company will install or repair your heating and cooling equipment. Most homeowners know better than jumping on the highest bid, but you should also be wary of any super-low bits.
Choose Reputation Over Low-price Unlicensed HVAC Contractors
In the air conditioning industry, a good reputation is paramount to the word-of-mouth advertising, and word-of-mouth advertising is the core of established customer trust. Modern A/C associations, along with reputable A/C installers, have had about enough of the damage unlicensed HVAC contractors are doing to the reputation of the industry. Proper licensing is a must-have component of quality HVAC services.
According to “Hiring Licensed Vs Unlicensed Contractors” from the Arizona Yavapai County Contractors Association (YCCA) out of Prescott, homeowners are free to choose who they will hire: licensed or unlicensed. However, the foreword from YCCA is simple: “Beware!” In fact, YCCA Executive Director, Sandy Griffis, says that contractor licensing does not assure technical skill, proficiency or even a measure of competence. “However,” Griffis continues, “… hiring an unlicensed contractor is certainly a hazard.” Here are three primary points to remember:
- Unlicensed can mean low bids, but the financial and legal consequences may be more than you originally bargained to face
- Hiring a licensed air conditioning contractor provides better protection than any after-event legal remedies
- Most licensed A/C contractors are competent, dedicated, financially responsible, and well trained
- By practicing licensing and a well-crafted regulatory system, the law of the land promotes individual safety and reliable construction practices.
For the legitimate Arizona air conditioning installation and service center that plays by the rules, the battle against unlicensed low-bidders means missed business opportunities and higher cost margins. For you, the caught-in-the-aftermath homeowner, choosing an unlicensed A/C company may mean a risky venture for the sake of possible money savings. Yet in recent years, the number of complaints filed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors has been on a constant upswing. The cost of scamming affects legitimate contractors, society as a whole, and you.
Arizona residents can report unlicensed HVAC contractors via forms on the website of the Arizona Registrar of HVAC Contractors.
Unlicensed HVAC Contractors Miss The Mark
YCCA says that most homeowners could prevent construction problems just by knowing their existing home improvement rights and then by taking personal responsibility for the project. Informed consumers make better buying decisions. Working with reputable air conditioning contractors helps ensure that you do not become the victim of unscrupulous or unlicensed HVAC contractors.
TIP! If you are having a new HVAC unit installed in your home, do not forget to check the condition of your existing ductwork. Even the best of the best energy-efficient air conditioning equipment will fritter away energy in a home where the duct work needs serious repair.
Protect yourself. Avoid working with unlicensed craftsmen, so-called. Don’t get scammed, get cool. Licensed HVAC contractors follow sound business practices, including:
- Paying taxes
- Buying and maintaining yearly insurance
- Running background checks on prospective new employees
- Setting up a bonded practice
- AND More.
To gain a state HVAC license, the contractor must show experience and capability. The test is designed to eliminate shade tree cooling and heating service techs. Construction licensing may not be the ultimate scam solution, but it can help you find a principled and reliable A/C contractor. Furthermore, the heating and cooling industry is evolving, reaching beyond heating and cooling and stretching into the arena of indoor air quality (IAQ). Expect the demand for knowledgeable HVAC techs to be on the rise..
Finance
The Chakras – Understanding and Balancing the Major 16 Chakras
The chakra system is an ancient system, known to many cultures for thousands of years. Chakra (pronounced CHUK-ruh) means wheel or circle in sanskrit. In Tibetan Buddhism the centres are called channel wheels. Taoist yoga is a complex discipline based on the control and circulation of these vital energies seen as vortexes.
Chakras are also called lotuses, which gives us some idea of the nature of the chakras. The lotus with its exquisite flowers blooming on the surface of the water, under the light of the Sun (spirit), has its roots buried in the muddy darkness of the depths (the physical). Just like the lotus blossom, the chakras can be closed, in bud, opening or blossoming, active or dormant.
The ancient western alchemical tradition used the chakra system, with metals and planets being assigned to the chakras in an elaborate system of correspondences, which formed the basis of the alchemists’ quest for spiritual transformation. With the decline of alchemical arts, knowledge of the chakras faded also. Interest in the chakras re-emerged in the west with the appearance of the Theosophy movement in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
The chakra system is an energetic data storage system, very much like a computer, which many healers feel or see. It is the spiritual interface between the physical body, through the nervous system, our spirit body & the holographic web. The nervous system is our physical interface, communicating with all aspects of the physical, giving information to & receiving from the chakras. The chakras function as transmitters of energy from one level to another, distributing qi or prana to the physical body.
While there are many minor chakras in the body & at our joints, it is recognized that there are 7 major chakras between the groin and top of the head, with 2 others that are of major importance located approximately 18 inches above the top of the head, known as the Soul Star, the Earth Star, located approximately 18 inches below the feet. There are differences of opinion as to where some of the minor chakras are. I work with & balance 16 major chakras, from the Earth Star all the way to the Monad:Divine connection, some of which are not recognized by other healers or systems, making my healing work unique.
Personal experience is a vital part of western acceptance for everything, our, “I’ll believe it when I see it” syndrome, & limits humanity’s multi-sensory experiences. There are many reported incidences however, where people have had physical pain, in the heart for example, with no physiological reason found, even after extensive medical testing. When these people went on to have a crystal healing & chakra balance, the healer found that their pain to be connected to a past life injury & the pain resolved after the rebalance. Many healers believe that physical aliments have their root in mental & emotional imbalances & in order to heal the physical body one must also address the mental & emotional bodies as well.
Each one of the commonly recognized 7 chakras corresponds to a physical system and its related organs and glands. Sound, colors and crystals are assigned to each chakra, though the colors and functions of each chakra vary somewhat according to different traditions.
The First Chakra: Base Chakra located at the area of the coccyx at the base of the spine, relates to the adrenals, large intestines and rectum. It shares responsibility of the kidneys with the 2nd chakra. This chakra is known as the kundalini or serpent’s fire; life force for survival, life or “death” struggle, family identity, bonding and loyalty. The root chakra’s expression of energy is directly related to a person’s quality of health. The cosmic fire that awaits release lies dormant until the higher self can properly utilize the potency of its ethereal energy source on physical & spiritual levels of life. The lesson of the first chakra is that of Oneness rather than separation. Its color is red; Crystals: Garnet, Black Tourmaline, Dravite, Black Onyx, Smokey Quartz, Obsidian; & its Note is middle C.
The Second Chakra: Sacral Chakra is located midway between the public bone and naval (some traditions see it at the naval), relates to the testes, prostate and ovaries. The pelvis is the physical representation of the Void & The Goddess. This is where the Inner Feminine/Goddess Self anchors. It is the creative center and relates to sensuality as well as sexuality, power (personal power when it is in balance, & ego domination when it is unbalanced) and money or abundance, the ability to create & take risks, fight or flight, resilience, perseverance, & financial acumen. This then is our creative center, the seat of our passion & our sexuality – being comfortable in our body as a woman or man. Shadow aspects: Disempowering/controlling or using others for your own advantage. Color: orange; Note: D; Crystals: Amber, Tiger Eye, Carnelian.
The Third Chakra: Solar Plexus Chakra relates to the pancreas, liver, gallbladder, stomach, spleen and digestion. This is where our unresolved emotions are stored and is therefore the place where we ‘digest’ our emotions, or not! This chakra relates to will power, self-esteem, self-discipline, ambition, courage, generosity, ethics & instincts, self-respect & honoring of self. Shadow aspects: Giving away personal power of choice out of a need for approval; narcissistic behavior. Color: yellow; Note: E; Crystals: Citrine, Sunstone, Lemon Chrysophrase.
The Fourth Chakra: Heart Chakra is located in the center of the chest relates to the thymus gland and heart. This is the chakra of love of self and others, compassion and forgiveness. Shadow aspects: jealousy, joylessness, resentment, & the inability to forgive. Color: a combination of pink, for self-love, & green, for love of others. We must first love ourselves before we can love another; Note: F; Crystals: Rose Quartz, Green Aventurine, Amazonite, Chrysophrase.
The Fifth Chakra: Throat Chakra is located at the base of the throat, relates to the thyroid and parathyroid voice and the neck. It relates to our ability to speak our truth & trust ourselves, and is where we allow love into our lives. It is where we exert our will over others or give our power/will away to others. This is the center of faith, self-knowledge, personal authority & the ability to keep your word. Shadow aspects: An obsessive need to control relationships & events. Color: blue; Note: G; Crystals: Larimar, Blue Lace Agate, Lapis, Aquamarine, Azurite/Malachite, Gem Silica.
The Sixth: Brow Chakra is often called the third eye, is located between and slightly above the eye brows. It relates to the pineal gland and spiritual sight, and the ability to articulate vision and inspiration. Shadow aspects: defining the truth in self-serving ways. Color: purple; Note: A; Crystals: Amethyst, Sugilite, Kyanite, Azurite.
The Seventh Chakra: Crown Chakra is located at the top of the head & can be found by ‘drawing’ a line up from the top of the ears and straight up from the tip of the nose. It relates to the pituitary gland and is our direct connection to spirit and higher consciousness. This is the center of faith in the Divine as well as in inner guidance, insight into healing & devotion to the Divine. Shadow aspect: the need to know why things happen as they do, which causes you to live in the past. Color: white; Note: B; Crystal: Clear Quartz, Selenite, Indicolite (Blue) Quartz.
I received the following information from the Divine in a healing session many years ago. As I have worked with these chakras my understanding of them has grown. People are somewhat familiar with the eighth chakra, also known as the Soul Star or Interpersonal Chakra. Less is known about charkas nine through twelve. Information varies when it comes to the higher dimensions. That is because people are on different levels of awareness, or hold different vibrational levels. You can only see the truth based on where you are looking from in the moment.
The 5 Higher Chakras, 8 – 12
These five higher charkas were disconnected eons ago & are now being reconnected through our opening to Spirit. The process can be speeded up through an Ascension Initiation. The colors of the higher charkas varies from person to person & is dependent on your individual purpose or function as spirit. Crystals: Herkimer & Tibetan Diamonds, double terminated Clear Quartz, Selenite, Indicolite (Blue Tourmaline in Quartz), Moldavite, Cavansite, Apophyllite, Prehnite.
The Eighth Chakra: Soul Star also known as the Transpersonal chakra, is approximately 18 inches above the head. This is the center that holds all our contracts & agreements related to this lifetime, karmic connections and so on. A person’s Soul Star overlaps with that of the people they’ve had long-term relationships or sexual encounters with, & they don’t completely disconnect on their own, even though the couple may part physically. It’s very important, therefore, to be able to clear all those old relationship contracts, in order to make way for new potential relationships to come to you more easily, or to clear a pathway for the relationship of your current, supporting it to grow more fully. The eight chakra is also the center of detachment, staying in the present moment, unconditional trust, acceptance of intuitive guidance & the ability to discern illusion. It is the center of higher intellect. It marks the realm where the individual soul merges with the Universal Mind. It also marks the point where the soul manifests into matter, into the individual energy body. Note: C;
The Ninth Chakra: Intergalactic Gateway to the Divine and the BluePrint for this incarnation, & our Higher Emotional Center. This is where we hold all the information related to who we will be & are, in this current incarnation – our eye color, hair color, other features, personality characteristics & what we are going to be/do in this lifetime. This information becomes our DNA. We choose all this before we come in to this incarnation. In a healing, the BluePrint may appear fragmented, damaged or fractured, split, cracked, scattered or even dispersed. I worked with one woman who was extremely depressed, and I had a sense that she did not want to be here. She confirmed this when I asked her. Her blueprint actually appeared dispersed or scattered & I believe she would have tried to leave somehow if she hadn’t had the session with me. She burst into tears when I asked that a new blueprint be brought in & she felt completely different after the session. In particular she had a huge release when I cleared her ninth and eleventh chakras. Note: D
The Tenth Chakra: Interdimensional Gateway to the Divine is the gateway to all the other experiences (and dimensions) we’ve had throughout the universe. This chakra is where the soul fragments itself & scatters itself throughout the universe, requiring ‘retrieval’. Once all aspects are retrieved the person has full access to all the infinite possibilities of who they’ve been and are–their ‘universal archetypes’, for want of a better term. By bringing the essence of those aspects or soul fragments into one chakra it gives us the ability to work with all our talents and abilities. Most people only have access to between one and ten of their universal archetypes, and that’s quite limiting because we actually have an infinite number. Note: E
The Eleventh chakra: Universal Gateway to the Divine is where duality begins, so to speak. It is the ‘field of overlap’ between Light & Dark is where we have all contracts and agreements belonging to our soul, whereas the eighth chakra is this current incarnation’s contracts and agreements. Clearing the eleventh chakra is pivotal in bringing a person into balance and allowing them to have full access to their Divinity. I find that blocks in the 11th chakra are most likely to interfere with our Divine connection. This is where our contracts with the occult, black magic & the Abyss are held. We all have aspects of ourselves that have experienced the shadow, because that’s part of the Soul’s journey to explore Light and Dark, Order & Chaos. Part of the Divine plan for us is to experience Duality–Light and Dark and all the rays of the rainbow in between. Sometimes I find that this chakra is very imbalanced and may require a substantial infusion of Love, & perhaps a ‘new’ chakra make by needed. When I clear with this chakra people often experience an instant shift, and they comment that they suddenly feel different, more connected to the Divine. Note: F
The Twelfth charka: Monadic Soul Level Completing the five higher charkas is the 12th chakra or the Monad is considered the individualized Spirit-Spark of the Divine & is often called the I am Presence. The Monad is often considered the Ascended Master Level of the Soul. Each Monad or Spirit-Spark creates & is divided into 12 pairs of Souls. Each pair are knows as TwinFlames. The Monad is often considered the Ascended Master or Spirit level of Soul. When being cleared I see the person’s TwinFlame as well as their Divine Ray – their personal flavor of the Divine, in color frequency, which is their ‘function’ as Spirit.
Here is the BluePrint of the Soul, the Soul’s TwinFlame–twin-self or mirror opposite. Occasionally I see the souls of other significant relationships here. It’s a connection where there is no differentiation between the Monad and the Divine. Often I see that the two BluePrints–Soul’s & this incarnation–reflect one another. Sometimes the same fragmentation is going on in each one. If there is a split in the Blueprints, this particularly relates to a disconnection between the male and female aspects of our being. Unify the male/female energy within us is the most important step to experiencing Unity.
If there is a split between the male/female aspects, one half of the BluePrint may be missing. So the Monad is present but their TwinFlame is usually missing. By bringing the BluePrint back together and making it whole, their TwinFlame comes in and the client has access to working with their mirror-self. Note: F#
The following is based on the my own numbering system to include the other major chakras that I work with. The numbers are not important, where the chakras are & what they ‘do’ is:
The Thirteenth Chakra: Divine Heart Space/ Star Tetrahedron Heart Centre: is situated half way between the Throat & Heart Chakras, over the Thymus, this is the chakra of Co-Creative Divine Consciousness, the acceptance of the Divine within, Unconditional Love & compassion for self & others. When we awaken this centre, wellness is potentially an integral part of our path. Life takes on meaning & fulfillment & we experience the joy of Love, which pours forth from this chakra.
When fully activated this centre becomes one Unified Chakra. This is important because a unified chakra allows you then to align your physical, emotional, mental & spiritual bodies, & to harmonize their energy. Working with the unified chakra you unify the five higher & the ten lower chakras into one so that they all function in accordance with the frequency of unconditional love-based energy flowing through this Divine-Heart centre.
The Thymus gland controls the immune system & our rate of ageing. It is fully functional when the physical body (glands & organs) utilizes the thymus-governing imprint. The thymus naturally gets smaller as we age. By tapping the thymus daily you keep it activated. It is said that certain initiations also keep the thymus activated & that you will stop ageing after the initiation. Reiki is one such initiation, particularly after Level II.
When Divine flow is more direct & powerful, we may move consistently through life in tune with the Intention of Spirit. Then as male (thoughts) & female (emotions) are no longer antagonistic, proper hormone balance will begin to be established. Color: depends on the soul’s purpose; Note: F#
The Fourteenth Chakra: Quantum-Holographic Gateway to the Divine is located between the knees & is where the Universal Holographic Web connects to the physical. The Web is like a highway & connects us to everyone & everything in the Universe. We often have inappropriate connections to others through the Web & give our gifts & talents away to hide ourselves. Healing energy can be directed through the Web in such a way as to repair the Web & thereby heal the ‘physical’ body–which only appears solid but is in fact energy. If the physical body is damaged the Web is also damaged–torn or broken. Color: Green-White Note: B
The Fifteenth Chakra: Physical Gateway to the Divine is between the feet, at the level of the ankles, & grounds & connects spirit into the physical plane. When this center is activated we feel connected to Mother Earth & feel one with her energy, & that of all life forms–referred to by Native Americans as All My Relations. Environmental consciousness resides here & our desire to support our Earth Mother. Color: Navy Blue; Note A
The Sixteenth Chakra: Earth Star is approximately 18 inches below our feet & when activated grounds our Spirit-Self fully into the physical into the Infinite Moment of the Present, where we are the most powerful – Spirit having a human experience. We cannot be anything other than Spirit, although humans tend to ignore this Truth, & there is nothing to look for except within the self – to remember we are a piece of the Divine. Color: Forest Green; Note A#
These 16 chakras, along with other major & minor chakras, make up the most important interface between our spirit & physical bodies. The chakras directly interface with our nervous system, hence the importance of clearing both systems–physical & energy bodies. When we observe our patterns (attitudes, values & beliefs) we see clues as to what chakras are out of balance. There are many visualizing techniques to bring the charkras into balance & alignment & in my experience they need to be practiced every day.
Physical pain associated with chakra imbalances is very real. Having worked with people as a shaman and healer for over 20 years, I have seen many instances where physical pain has been relieved or released during a healing session. I have found that we carry our past predominately in our backs, which represents our past–literally behind us! People often experience a physical sensation related to a ‘broken’ heart. They may experience pain around their mid spinal region between the shoulder blades, and upon visualizing their emotional heart, ‘see’ either an image of something protecting their heart (e.g., a box or cage) or ‘see’ it as broken. When a person has money issues and feels unsupported in some area of their life, they may experience low back pain.
Over the years my work has evolved into my own modality, Micro-Fusion Holographic Healing, which incorporates Shamanic healing practices as well as the many modalities I have trained in. I have found that the body responds to this gentle work by releasing & opening up to the Spirit-Self in a very gentle, yet profound way.
In this final part of The Chakras, I wanted to address some questions & issues that have come up frequently with clients over the years, including some of the ways I’ve found most effective to keep the chakras working in harmony.
Clients have asked me to ‘close my chakras’ at the end of their session & this is a very important issue to address. As a question this also comes up frequently: “Should I keep my chakras open or closed?” Clients have been told by other healers that they need to close their chakras to be ‘protected’. And since my clients know I open all the charkas & bring them into alignment & then give my clients a visualization for keeping their chakras open, it’s natural that this creates confusion.
The chakras are in essence mini computers, gathering & storing information that then gets transferred to their interfaces, the physical & spirit bodies, through the nervous system & subtle bodies. Having your chakras closed is like trying to operate your computer with it switched off. Therefore it’s not a protection, but rather the opposite keeping you unprotected & open to negative or unwanted energies.
When your chakras are open & operating in harmony with one another, you are communicating freely with your Spirit-Self. Most importantly when your charkas are open, your heart chakra is open, & you are exuding Love, in & around you, & this is your greatest protection.
The next question I get asked the most is, “How do I keep my chakras open?” One thing I find is that when the Earth Star is closed, or deactivated, all the other chakras are affected. Some chakras will be partially open but moving sluggishly, some chakras will be closed. Conversely I have found that when the Earth Star is then opened, all chakras are affected in a positive way also.
In order to go through how to open & maintain your chakras, we first need to establish how they spin – in which direction. There are 2 main beliefs about how the chakra system spins – both are valid & work, if that’s your belief. Typically, how you were first taught is the one that works for you. My Crystal Master taught me this way: Each chakra spins the opposite direction to the one next to it, creating a DNA-like spiral that locks them together, starting with the Earth Star spinning counter clockwise. Another easy way to remember it is that all the odd numbers spin clockwise, while the even numbers spin counter clockwise.
How you check this is with a pendulum, which is also how you clear & open the chakras. You can hold a pendulum over any chakra & ask to be shown how it’s spinning. If a chakra is closed, the pendulum will do nothing. If it’s only partially open the pendulum will spin very slowly. When a chakra is fully open the pendulum will spin smoothly & reasonably fast, in large circle. Once you’ve established if your Earth Star is open or closed, & you’ve checked your solar plexus & heart chakras, you can start realigning all your chakras.
It’s best to be sitting in a chair for this exercise, so you have easy access to all your chakras. Starting at the Earth Star, which is approx. 18 cm below your feet point your pendulum at the chakra. Lean forward & rest you elbow on the knee. This will give you the right position, at the level of your ankles & forward of them. Now, make the pendulum spin counter clockwise. Do this for about 30 seconds, until the pendulum spins easily on its own.
Continue up to your ankle chakra–clockwise, then knees – counter clockwise, first chakra at the base of the spine- counter clockwise, & so on, holding the pendulum over the area of each chakra until you get to the crown chakra on top of your head, which spins clockwise.
I know you’re wondering at this point, how you’re going to clear the higher charkas. Since intention is everything, you’re going to imagine bring each one of them down in front of you–out from your body at approximately the level of your heart chakra. Continuing on with the 8th chakra–counterclockwise, & so on to the 12th chakra. Make each on spin until it can spin naturally on its own without your assistance. Sit quietly for a few minutes at the end, with your eyes closed & notice how you feel. Notice if you feel different to how you did before you started this exercise. Do you feel calmer, more at peace?
Another exercise that you can use to open each chakra is to visualize each one spinning in its appropriate direction & visualizing the appropriate color for each. Another way is to hold a double terminated clear quartz crystal or selenite wand over each chakra while you’re using your pendulum. Alternatively you can hold a Herkimer or Tibetan Diamond at the points, between your thumb & index fingers. This will help to clear each chakra of any unwanted energies more thoroughly. Ideally, Chakra balancing should be practiced daily.
Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages to Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing is becoming a hotly debated topic between entrepreneurs. Many businesses are considering making the switch to the Cloud. However, not all is rosy. Although there are a myriad of advantages offered by Cloud Computing, there exist some disadvantages as well.
Advantages
1. Cost Savings
The amount of savings offered by Cloud Computing is extraordinary. Many businesses report a substantial decrease in costs when switching to the Cloud. Furthermore, Cloud Computing also saves time. Many arduous tasks exist in the world of business and with these types of software, those arduous tasks can be lightened.
2. Reliability
Cloud Computing is also incredibly reliable. Typically, the majority of software development companies provide excellent customer support. As the employees tasked with customer support are often experts in the software itself, troubleshooting becomes far less of a hassle and more of an actual problem solver.
3. Server Backup
Cloud software developers are typically in another league of high technology. Due to that fact, these development companies often possess multiple servers. With multiple servers in activation, you can be sure that in the event of a server fail, the backup server will prevent any potential mishaps or interruptions for the work you are carrying out.
4. Storage and Scalability
Through the provision of software companies, clients are provided with free Cloud data storage. What this denotes to is an incredibly large storage space. This eliminates the necessity of purchasing extraneous storage compartments. Furthermore, as this storage exists within the Cloud, sorting and organizing becomes a simple task.
5. Mobility
Cloud Computing exists within the confines of the Internet. As such, access becomes much easier. Your programs, files, and images stored within the Cloud can be accessed anywhere there is an Internet connection. Additionally, these documents can be accessed via other methods aside from a computer, such as a tablet or a smart phone. Through this mobility, urgent files or documents can be accessed and any emergency managed.
Disadvantages
Although there are a myriad of advantages to using Cloud Computing, there does exist a few disadvantages as well.
1. Cost
Quite possibly the most prominent and common drawback to Cloud Computing would be the cost. Cloud Computing often requires costly software. With each custom program created, the cost will increase even more. In addition, an initial down payment followed by monthly payments may be part of a payment plan offered by the business.
2. Downtime
Every now and then, you may experience server downtime. This can happen for a variety of reasons such as weather, malware, or system updates. If the backup servers fail to operate, your work may be severely hampered. Cloud providers take care of a large number of clients per day. With a large number, the company or server may be occasionally overwhelmed and a technical outage can occur.
3. Compatibility
When integrating a completely new system, compatibility issues may be in store. This holds particularly true in occasions where companies wish to retain a pre-existing program. Although it may appear fine on the surface, specific functions may lead to a program failure, resulting in compatibility issues.
4. Security and Privacy Concerns
Security and privacy concerns exist due to the fact that much of the data exists on the Cloud or the Internet. Hackers can potentially access the information illegally and steal the data, much to your chagrin. Furthermore, those with access can potentially utilize the information with malicious intent.
Conclusion
Cloud Computing offers a myriad of advantages and benefits. Although it is highly beneficial, there certainly are disadvantages. Within most of the cases, however, companies and businesses will find Cloud Computing to be extraordinarily helpful for their growth and maintenance.
Finance
Website Linux Hosting Solutions For Affordable Domain Hosting
An introduction:
First of all sites needs to introduce in world wide hosting services provider – Affordable quality Linux hosting services in Linux hosting network to grow people business and web site hosting solutions. Before choosing reliable web hosting solutions for company web site, People have taken a look at some points and not to confuse about hosting services available in market.
The web pages are designed with various software platforms. This can be done using the Windows or Linux platforms, too. How can a web page, developed with the UNIX or Linux operating system platforms as UNIX / Linux based hosting. There is no great difference between these two, and we can say that Linux web hosting is an updated version of the Linux / UNIX systems.
Choosing a web hosting solutions, there is an important decision. So important that it is quite surprising, this is often overlooked or disregarded. There are two main operating systems are Linux and Windows. Now we will discuss about advantages and disadvantages of both operating systems.
Which is better Windows or Linux Web Hosting? On the Internet there is an enormous amount of argument over which operating system is best for web hosting solutions. The web hosting servers run the web site and the server software all run on a computer program known as the operating system. If you use a personal computer chances are that you are using Windows ME, XP, NT or some other similar computer program. This is your computer’s operating system. With web hosting servers they also need an operating system, and there are essentially two different competing versions.
Windows Hosting:
All of the first Windows; Microsoft makes an operating system mainly for servers. This operating system allows for a true integration with Microsoft products and also allows web sites to Active Server Pages. Microsoft server also allows integration with its SQL database, which is a powerful database. The downside of Microsoft’s server software is that it costs several thousand dollars for each server. Possible options include Windows 2000 Server, Advanced Server and Server 2003. Additional software will be extra costs such as: firewall, remote admin programs, ASP Encrypt, ASP Mail, and many other applications needed to make your server ready for production.
Windows hosting should be used if your site is using Microsoft features. If you plan to have a website that uses databases, you will also want to use Microsoft hosting. Web sites where you can interact with your visitors or customers used Windows hosting. Visitors can easily access database and implement online chat services and so many other interactive features.
With Windows hosting, web sites can use e-commerce functions. If someone has little or no experience webmaster, they should consider Windows hosting. Linux hosting services can be a little harder to manage for someone who does not have much experience but good one in web hosting solutions. Sites that are created on the Windows servers can be difficult to convert, so that they can easily be used on a Linux server. This may be something that you want, when planning your web site or the choice between Windows and Linux hosting.
Linux hosting:
The next version of web hosting solutions is the Linux hosting services is actually a common name with quality website hosting services for a variety of operating systems. Linux was developed by a community of people who come together to jointly write, for the most part of Linux. After this largely developed and refined, other parts are in the program in order to end what the end consumer wants.
Although the Windows hosting platforms are generally reliable, but Linux hosting services have a good reputation in particular for the provision of both stable and reliable web hosting solutions. Customers with sites on a Linux hosting server can be sure that their sites are safe. Linux hosting solutions are usually also very efficient and reliable. However, Linux web hosting becomes a top reputation for able, stable, secure and reliable hosting services. If your site is like a brochure, which is online, you may want to use Linux website hosting services for your company web site. The stability of Linux comes with quality website hosting such a website is very good. Linux hosting is also compatible with e-commerce functions for small business web hosting.
A large number of web hosting companies market Linux hosting solutions and you might have heard of a few: Red Hat, Debian, Slack ware, etc. Linux web hosting is good that it is compatible with the popular web programming language PHP. It is also favored by some best web hosting providers in that it generally has a good safety record and is usually on average to a stable operating system.
Linux software is usually free or inexpensive; APF firewall, Apache, Send mail, BIND and much more. We recommend that you use a virus scanner such as Clam-or F-Prot and Mail Scanner. Linux servers are difficult to manage, in comparison to Windows but provide quality website hosting for your business needs. Everything is done by remote shell access (such as Dos, remember Dos!). There is no right interfaces or buttons to click on – just a huge amount of commands. Although all this console power, you have much more control over your actual server compared to Windows.
Finance
Affordable Paralegal Degrees Online – Time to Research
The job growth projection for paralegal is 22% between 2006 and 2014 according to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics. This is faster than the average occupation. Now is a good time to research an online associates, bachelors, or masters degree in paralegal law studies. If you have a bachelor’s degree in another area, there are transitional programs to help you obtain bachelors in paralegal studies in less than two years.
A paralegal works directly under a lawyer and performs a number of duties, such as interviewing clients, investigating facts, drafting legal documents, researching law, and assisting at trial. Earning an affordable online paralegal degree will prepare you for this exciting career in the legal arena.
Online paralegal education programs can specialize in social security law, real estate law, family law, corporate law, employment law, personal injury law, or alternative dispute resolution. Most paralegals work for law firms, but many are employed in the government sector. The pay range for paralegals is $37,000 to $51,000. The exact amount depends, of course, on education level and experience.
Online paralegal programs are available from Pierce College, South University, Colorado Technical University, Virginia College, Kaplan University, Stonecliff College, Everest College and the prestigious George Washington University. An online college degree website can provide further information regarding curriculum, requirements, financial aid and advisors.
Studies can be completed online at the student’s convenience 24/7. Support is available for technical and program questions. Communication between the instructor or professor and other students is available online. Tuition costs are often similar to a traditional based college or university, but without additional housing and transportation costs. Online degree programs are an affordable and convenient alternative to a campus based program.
Celebration and visitation for slain Stillwater teen this week
3 injured in amusement park shooting near Chicago
The bond market remains a key point to watch over the coming week
DJ LeMahieu sidelined by toe pain – The Denver Post
Asian stocks are higher, but beware the words of the Fed; Indian markets closed
Drought Tolerant Perennials – CBS Minnesota
DJ LeMahieu sidelined by toe soreness
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
