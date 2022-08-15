Finance
E-Commerce Supporting Technologies – Computer, Computer Networking, Internet, Internet Connectivity
E-Commerce as the word suggests means doing business on the internet or on-line. The scope of business may involve:
o selling hard goods on-line such as a phone, computer or shoes
o Electronic goods such as e-books, mp3 music, software, graphics or pictures
o selling ideas or services
To sell the goods the merchant has to have a website or a virtual store on the internet for him to sell the goods on line. A prospective customer finds that site, buys goods on it, pays owner using a credit card or via other mode. Merchant receives payment and deliver the goods and supports the customer. Practically, that’s e-commerce in its simplest sense.
In between those e-commerce transaction a lot technology are involve to complete the sale. For instance, the merchant has to design and build a website developed using a complex programming language called HTML. Merchant has to register a domain name to identity his business on the internet. All information and products from his on-line store or business are encoded and stored on the merchant’s computer server or hosted by a third-party web hosting company. In order for the customer to find the merchant’s site, he needs a computer that is in turn connected to a system popularly known as the internet, for him to be able to visit the merchant’s site.
The Personal Computer in relation to E-Commerce
A PC or Personal Computer is a computing device or tool built around a microprocessor. It has lots of different parts — memory, a hard disk, a modem, etc…That work together. It is also called general purpose equipment. General purpose means that you can do many different things with a computer. You can use it to type documents, send e-mail, browse the Web and play games.
On each own, the computer can be used to expedite the processing and storing of information such as word processing. It can also be made to transmit and receive information from other computers. These computers can talk and exchange information from each other through a common computer language or protocol. The PC is the most valuable and core-technology needed to drive E-Commerce and Internet Business.
Computer Network in relation to E-Commerce
Two or several computers can be physically linked and made to communicate with other computers with in a local network (LAN). The term use to describe this interconnection is called networking. Networking of computers can be made using either a wired (cable) or wireless (radio) type of connection. Usually, networking or the linking of computers is subject to the range or distance limitation because the signal and quality of communication will degrade as distance increases. Computer Networking is applied for most on-line internet business for an efficient and productive E-Commerce business.
The Internet in relation to E-Commerce
The internet is a system that connects computer networks. The system of internet enables the interconnection of computers all over the world. It allows your computer to get stored information from other computers far away.
The protocol (TCP/IP) or language when computer communicate in a network is similar to the one used on the internet. That is why computers around the world understand each other despite different maker and place of manufacture.
Lots of computers all over the world are stored with lots and lots of information. The internet system hooked them together. If you have access to the Internet, you can read, hear and view all this information from your own computer. The Internet is all the reason behind the existence of E-Commerce and without internet connectivity virtual on-line business will totally cease to exist.
Telecommunication in relation to E-Commerce
A different type of technology is needed to transmit information from one computer to another over long distances. Telecommunication companies come into the picture to service the requirement of connecting one computer network to another computer network using different kinds of transmission technology.
Telecommunication is a broad term as it also covers not only data communication such as the internet but includes voice telephony as well.
Telecommunication companies are driving internet businesses to achieve internet connectivity. Without them one could never put their business on-line as only telecom companies are able to link networks over very vast geographical distances.
Connectivity in relation to E-Commerce
Connectivity is a broader term than networking. Networking refers to the physical (wired) or virtual (wireless) connection between computers. Connectivity refers to the state of being connected. For instance, a computer can be sync to a phone, music player and other devices. Internet access or the state of being connected to the internet information super-highway is a classic example of connectivity.
Internet Connectivity is important both in urban and rural-remote regions of the world.
Some regions are suffering from lack of telecommunication infrastructure thus internet access service is very limited. In order to achieve internet connectivity, remote villages either use satellite link, wireless radio systems and long-range phone extenders. Some communities have established telecentres which serve as a communication hub and outside link to the rest of the world. All forms of connectivity including internet connectivity are helping push the envelope of internet business as a whole.
So you’ve read about e-commerce overview and its supporting technologies. Try to imagine and picture out how e-commerce is being practice and how important are those technologies to making it possible.
The Five Love Languages of Network Marketers
Imagine what it would be like if you gave birth to a brand new baby and never held it, never kissed it, or never showed it any love? It is a proven fact that if you did that to a newborn, it would certainly die.
Well the same thing holds true for people that we recruit onto our teams, if we don’t show them love, they eventually will either die off or quit immediately.
With that being said, what is the best way for you to demonstrate compassion for your team members?
Dr. Gary Chapman has written several books on the Five Love Languages. He has versions available for couples, singles, teens and children. For the purpose of what we do in our industry, I’ve outlined what I consider to be the Five Love Languages for Network Marketers, which will help you to nurture and develop your team and they are as follows:
#1 – Communication
Communication is such an important part of showing your team members that you care. Recent upgrades in technology, has made it is easy for anyone to send a simple e-mail or e-card to team members letting them know that you appreciate them, or acknowledging something great that they’ve recently done. However, I must say that taking the time to hand write a simple note of praise and sending it in the mail is one of the best ways you can communicate. Your team members will feel even more appreciated.
In this day and age, when so many people are boasting about building teams without picking up the phone, I encourage you to do just the opposite. Calling your team member shows them that they mean more to you than just a dollar sign or a number on your genealogy, and it demonstrates that you’re sincerely interested in building a relationship.
#2 – Recognition
People become a part of network marketing companies because of the recognition and financial rewards. This is a well known fact. Corporate America has gotten away from recognizing their employees for a job well done, and as a result of this, the average person is starving for this type of public showing of appreciation.
Simple acts of recognition not only helps to make a team member feel good, but it goes straight to the bottom line of your business because in network marketing, what gets recognized, gets done.
Therefore, if you recognize the top in sales, then you will have increases in sales and the same holds true for recruiting.
But let’s face it, people need to be stroked. And at the end of the day, there is a little kid in all of us that still gets excited when we receive a gold star. So we must make sure to give out plenty of gold stars.
#3 – Gifts
People love to receive gifts. Giving them is one of the strongest ways to increase retention on your team. Certainly, in an industry with an attrition rate of over 90%, you will want to do everything that you can to reduce that statistic. Also, remember birthdays and anniversaries and send little gifts on these special occasions as well. It acknowledges that your relationship extends outside the realms of just business. Building solid relationships creates loyalty amongst the team that could potentially last forever.
#4 – Servant Leadership
Servant leadership is all about meeting the needs of the people that you lead. A servant leader is one who devotes him or herself to serving their team. Acts of service can range anywhere from being available to assist your team with their events and meetings, or assisting them with closing new business partners, or even being available for them in a time of need.
One of my favorite authors, Marian Wright Edelman, says that “Service Is the Rent You Pay for Living” and I believe that.
#5 – Spending Time Together as a Team
There is nothing that beats the bonding experience of coming together as a team. Gathering your team members for social occasions such as bowling events, pizza parties or team retreats is the perfect way for everyone to get to know each other. This allows your team members to see everyone in a relaxed environment and they get to know another side of each other as well. Life long and life changing friendships are developed in these types of settings.
Here’s the bottom line, after years of working my network marketing business, I’ve learned that it will attract all kinds of people, with different personality types. These personalities will merge together forming a melting pot of opinions and ideals, which will define the culture of your team. You must understand and appreciate each personality for everything that they have to offer because it takes all types to make a team.
As a team leader in the MLM industry, your role is to show love and concern and build relationships.
So, STOP and ask yourself these key questions, how could you not have an affinity for the people that are helping you to achieve your goals and live your dreams? How could you not appreciate those people that work with you and help you even when they don’t have to?
When you are abundantly blessed, it is your duty to be a blessing to others and what a better way to be a blessing than to demonstrate love to our teams.
Doing so gets to the core of our cause as MLM Leaders, which is literally to change lives. Loving your team is not just something that is nice to do. It is something that you must do in order to have long-term success
Useful Hints On Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation Centers
After many hours spent researching on drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, I discovered that many people attending rehab centers often have problem going back to their former state of life. This is worrisome. But there is a solution for you so that your case does not become like several others out there. Make use of the following tested and proven hints.
One, I urge you to consider the length of period at the drug and alcohol rehabilitation center you want to attend. This is very important. Many people, because they’re in hurry enter into a drug rehab center that host them for three weeks. However, they often find themselves back in the problem. I discovered the length of stay at the center matters very much. If you stay for more than three months, you’re sure of getting off addiction. But anything less won’t work. Your body won’t be able to resist the temptation after leaving the center.
Two, another discovery is that what you or the victim does after leaving a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center plays an important role in relapse cases. If the victim does not engage in productive ventures, he or she may find himself or herself in drugs and alcohol again. This is why it’s very important that the victim change his way of life after leaving the center. If his friends are still the same old drunkards and drug addicts, there is tendency of relapsing into the old habit. If he still works in environment prone to drug and alcohol, he or she will easily give in.
Three, from the last point, I discovered that people that attended a Christian rehab center often have more success than those that do not. Though this is subjective, but I want you or a loved one having problem with drug addiction to try out any of the Christian drug and alcohol rehab centers out there. These centers provide good care while you’re there and after you left. You’ll be introduced to the Christian recovery approach which uses the power of God to get and stay off addiction. After leaving the center, you may be counseled on engaging in worthy activities that will keep you at bay from drugs and alcohol.
In all, I want to advise you to enter drug rehabilitation center alcohol rehab. It’s far better than trying to deal with the problem yourself. My research has proved that only the right center can help you out. Please avoid many of the quack drug and alcohol rehab centers charging clients low fees because of inefficient service. On the other hand, you don’t have to go broke to pay for a drug rehab center’s service. Look for affordable one without compromising quality.
10 Steps to Deal With the Loss of Your Pet
Sometimes special animals come into our lives and touch our hearts in a way that leaves us forever changed. A chapter ends as the familiar road you traveled together comes to an abrupt and. You are in uncharted territory without a map. Lost. The world as you know it may look totally different.
Not everyone realizes that the bond between humans and their pets can be deeper than with a loved human. Some people often spend more time with their pets than they do with family members. Pets don’t judge or hurt us the way humans can. The loss of their constant, unconditional love can leave us empty.
There is no best way to get through the loss of a beloved pet. The way through the grief process is different for everyone. Here are some things I found helpful when I lost Maggie, my beautiful black lab with whom I had the most precious of relationships:
1. Hold a ritual after your pet dies and invite friends and family who knew and loved your pet. Share stories about how your beloved animal enriched your life and other lives she touched. You may also want to create a memorial altar with a candle and your pets’ photo, along with other items that belong to or remind you of your pet, such as her dish, special toys, and a lock of her hair.
2. Recognize that the grief of pet loss can be exceptionally profound and honor that by giving your grief the space to be. Allow your tears. Set-aside quiet time each day where you can decrease the demands of the outside world. Write in your journal. Allow your pain to express and release.
3. Let in the compassion and understanding of supportive family friends and strangers.
4. Don’t be surprised if some family members or friends are not as supportive as you might expect them to be. Allow yourself to take time off from friends who don’t understand the depth of your grief, who try to downplay your loss because it’s an animal rather than a human, or who have unrealistic expectations of you at this very vulnerable time.
5. Let people know if you need to talk about your lost pet. Many well-intended people may try to change the subject to make it easier on you and you may need to let them know that it’s okay to talk about it.
6. Find a pet loss support group locally or online and make use of the national pet loss support hotlines.
7. Nurture yourself. Get a massage. Take walks that nature. Meditate. Have lunch with a supportive friend. Do what feeds your soul.
8. Know yourself well enough to know if getting a new pet at this time will help or hinder our grief process. Some people do fine jumping right in with a new dog or cat. Others may resent having a new animal in the house too quickly.
9. Help animals at your local humane society or get involved with the many breed rescue groups in your area. It may help ease your pain if you allow your love from your lost animal to become part of a bigger purpose, such as assisting and caring for homeless animals.
10. Try new things to discover more of yourself; those creative endeavors you have often considered but have never tried.
We all have to face grief and loss eventually. It’s one of the great equalizers in life. Allow your pet’s death to ripple the foundation of who you are, as death often does. When we experienced loss, it may be a good time to let go of what no longer fits in your life; what isn’t you. In my case, after I lost Maggie, I changed both personally and professionally. I hope my steps on the road from loss to healing can now benefit you in your time of loss. As devastating as the loss of our beloved animals can be, this time can also be an excellent opportunity to examine our purpose in life and find new meaning.
©Permission to reproduce granted with credit to the author.
SEO in 2020. Important DIgital Marketing Strategies
Video Digital Marketing
Video digital marketing for SEO is very big in 2020 in the realm of search engine optimization (SEO). First off don’t forget to create videos and submit them to YouTube,Vimeo, Daily Motion, Blip, Wistia, Meta cafe, Veoh, and Mega video. Be sure to make each video at least slightly different. The major search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and Duckduckgo.com really don’t want you to post duplicate content. It’s either highly frowned upon or even Penalized. Check out Google console to see any penalties enforced by Google. You’ll also see keywords that don’t show their origin in Google Analytics in Google console. Make the video descriptions relevant with keywords that you’ve researched on Google Ad planner for traffic volume, and keyword competition.
The Web 3.0
The internet or web 3.0 is still huge albeit the term was coined a while ago. This is that the internet will be semantically or big data driven from now on. Google even uses latent semantic indexing to cross reference web pages and semantically rank them. That’s why it’s crucial to canonize your website pages especially the home page. Make sure your main URL is the same URL throughout the website information architecture.
Web 3.0 was termed by John Markoff of the New York Times in 2006. It refers to the third generation of internet-based services that all in all aggregate the smart or intelligent internet. It’s web based services that compose of the intelligent web. Those using big data are an example, using intelligent analytics reports, Google trends, Advanced advertising mathematics, Google Ad planner, Ubersuggest, and more.
Google introduced Rank Brain which we’re still only even beginning to understand in 2020. It came out five years ago. Rank Brain is Google’s AI that uses machine learning to rank web pages with latent semantic indexing mathematical models, then latent diriclay, and after that dirrivitive allocation.
This can be derived from a list of things that we can’t assume. It could be co occurrence in web documents. This refers to distance between the keywords on the page itself. Google Ranks the importance of keywords in a search phrase. So if you search for “Super Mario Brothers” it will rank the keywords that should come up and give them a score based on abstractions and meanings that Google generates rather than the exact phrase which could return the wrong results without the semantic Rank Brain modeling (connectivity modeling). Citations and links on the web. This would be if there are a lot of pages about Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess, Toad, that link to the web page. It looks at linking in text, Bias to corpuses. This means that Google only cares about trusted sites linking in as opposed to all of the internet. Searcher click data corpi may be used.
So this means that if you can brainstorm keywords that are semantically on topic and use them in the web page, then semantically you have a better chance of showing up first as opposed to just sprinkling in the exact keywords into the article and making the article even sound bad or robotic/un human readable or even keyword stuffed (a big white hat SEO no no).
Where the website is pointing is important. If the site links to a Nintendo website often then this is factored into the semantic connectivity. Also, be sure to look at competitors pages or other sites that are ranking for this phrase and get keyword ideas for semantic connectivity or even keyword suggest tools.
Bidirectional Transformers for Language Understanding (BERT) is the latest addition to Google’s AI.
It touches one out of ten searches. It gives Google a better understanding of how language is utilized to help learn the context of single words inside of searches. It’s important to follow these algorithm changes in case they can be optimized for in the future, which will most likely be so.
Google’s John Mueller finally gave SEO’s hints for optimizing websites and web pages for BERT. BERT focuses on the relevance of the text on the website pages. SEO’s need to make sure that the pages aren’t random at all. Being relevant also means original content. BERT is trying to catch keyword spinning tools. Don’t just post the same old same old, which an auto spinner can spin and pass SEO copy scape tools. Your content won’t be as relevant as more thought out content, more detailed content, and more relevant content that has more depth, content research, on hands journalism, and SEO content correspondence to it.
Drum Call and Response – Another Great Game For Your Music Lessons
Preparation:
Arrange chairs in a big circle. Set aside one chair for yourself. If you have enough drums for the whole class, put one in front of each chair. The children will be using their hands to play the drums. You, the teacher, should ideally have a cowbell and a beater.
If you don’t have enough drums for the whole class, put them in front of every other seat – or even every third seat. You can get everyone to move around regularly, so the instrument distribution will be fair. If you don’t have any instruments at all, just clap the rhythms!
Teacher-led call & response
You, the teacher, make up a simple rhythm: as long as two bars (measures) of 4/4. Start with something really simple and obvious – like eight crotchet (quarter note) beats. The children copy the exact same rhythm on their drums. Without any pause, you play another one, maybe only altering it slightly, and they copy it.
Get gradually more ambitious and more funky, emphasizing some beats more than others. If the children don’t quite get a rhythm, repeat it until they do. Try introducing a few dynamics – see if they notice when you play quietly. Do they respond at all? You can discuss it later.
Give the children lavish praise and talk about what they’ve achieved and what they’re learning by doing it.
Pupil-led call and response
When you feel like a change, you could choose a trusted and reliable pupil to take your place (for a short time) with the cowbell. Then ask for another volunteer. Keep their turns short as by no means every pupil will be able to play rhythmically or come up with the ideas.
Another variation is to get the children to come up with rhythms in turn, going round the circle (on their own drums – not the cowbell this time). Each rhythm is repeated by the whole group.
This can be tricky because, when put on the spot, some pupils freeze, or cause the whole thing to grind to a halt. They won’t know instinctively how long to play or how to give their rhythm a clear end, and so the rest of the class won’t always sense when to repeat the rhythm. Be prepared to rescue the situation by counting in the next player.
However, at least everyone gets to have a go, so it’s perceived to be fair – which is very important. It’s also fascinating to hear how the class will interpret loose or ambiguous rhythms. When they repeat a loose rhythm together, they generally come up with a consensus of something more in-time. The effect is like “quantizing” in a sequencer: tidying up the rhythm and putting the beats and stressed in the right places.
Don’t forget to say something encouraging about each attempt.
SEO Tips for Lawyers – Five Crucial Keys to Organic Search Engine Optimization
Business referrals also play a huge role in building a practice for attorneys, but can only go so far. What happens when you want more business or would like to expand your firm? This is when many practices turn to marketing and advertising– yellowpage ads, radio, TV commercials, lawyer directories.
These are all good ways to promote your practice, but what if I told you there is a “free” source of leads that would facilitate potential seeking you out, right at the time he/she needed your services? Well there is and it’s called the modern day search engine.
Search engines, when used to the fullest extent, can act as pre-qualifying authoritative referral sources. Just as a consumer is more likely to get product or service recommendations form a friend or family member verses take what a commercial has to say at face value, search engines can be a strong lead source in your practice’s marketing mix because of the trust they are given for finding unbiased information.
Have you ever wondered why some attorney websites have top ten rankings on search engines, while others do not? You’re about to learn some of the secrets. Do not take this information lightly. As an attorney, what you are about to read could earn you thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars in new cases and legal fees.
Below are Five Basic Organic Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Tips for Lawyers that have taken me years to understand. While paid listings or “sponsored links” do have a high ROI when managed properly, this article in particular is only speaking toward the natural or unpaid listings you see on popular search engines such as Google, Yahoo!, and MSN.
Some of these techniques may seem very easy to understand, even implement, but that is the beauty of it. With all the false information out there, it takes a long time to know what has value and what does not. As Mark Twain said, “I’m sorry this letter is so long, I didn’t have the time to write a short one.” It has taken me years to weed through the tricks, and fly by night gimmicks, and false information so enjoy and feel free to contact me with any questions. With that said, I present to you five crucial keys to organic search engine optimization.
SEO Tip One: Use Descriptive & Unique Meta Titles
Did you know one of the most important areas for your firm’s site in regard to search ranking is the “Meta Title” of your home page? This is the title that appears on the blue frame around your browser (i.e. Internet Explorer, Firefox). The title also appears in search listings. You can see your website’s title in its raw coding by choosing “View” and “View source code” from your browser.
Anatomy of the Meta Information
In epistemology, the prefix meta- is used to mean about (its own category). A website’s meta information is typically made up of three distinct areas: title, description, and keywords. According to many well-known SEO gurus, the “keywords” section is completely useless, but it can harm you if you use too many keywords.
Most major search engines have now filtered out the importance of the “keywords” section because of past abuse, “keyword stuffing,” as well as placing long lists of irrelevant highly searched terms. Do not put too many keywords in the keywords section, and do not rely on this section to help with search engine optimization (SEO). Some SEO experts still use it “just in case, ” but only place 10 – 15 keywords never repeating, and using a comma after each single term.
The title however, is still a hugely important area to naturally work in highest level key phrases, along with branding the firm, or your name if acting as an independent practice. However, do not repeat keywords, and do not use more than 12 words or around 65 characters. Otherwise, the full title will not been seen in search and having an overabundance of words will dilute its power anyway. Google also has a filter or penalty block for sites that repeat one word too often in titles.
What’s in a Name?
Check your meta title right now! Choose “View” and “View source code” from your browser. Does it only have the name of your firm? That is fine if you are doing other advertising and your firm has lots of name recognition, but you are leaving a lot of money on the table.
What about those prospects you are missing out on who are typing into the search engines more generic phrases without any firms or attorney names in mind? Example, a search engine user types in “Personal Injury Attorney Dallas.” If you do not have specific words that describe your practice in your meta title, your site is less likely to appear in the top then than an attorney who does.
Be Unique
Your meta title can make or break your search engine rankings for valuable placement. Use a different title for every page of your site, making sure it describes the page’s content and/or user function (such as an “About” page, use the word “About So and So Firm.”). With deeper pages further away from the homepage use varying logical keywords that not only describe the page, but are akin to the words a user might type in seeking out that specific information.
It may seem like if you repeat the same title over and over again on other pages your site will perform better for those keywords, but it will not, you will be cannibalizing your efforts. You can use your name or the name of your firm, but place it near the end of the title. Keep the most unique part toward the beginning. Proximity and density also play a role.
This one tip could warrant a whole article on best practices on its own, but for now start with recognizing your meta title’s importance. I will be publishing a more advanced “nuts and bolts” article covering how you should plan a reverse keyword pyramid for your site titles, as well as other titling recommendations.
SEO Tip Two: Acquire Relevant Backlinks
Links to your site are seen as votes in the major search engines’ eyes. Just so we are on the same page, these are links to your website from another website, not links from your website to another. In this analogy these popularity votes are similar to how voting existing before several human rights were established. Some were considered 3/5ths a person, and some not considered at all. Their votes were counted accordingly. In other words, not all backlinks are created equal. The quality of a link toward your site can be determined on multiple criterion.
a). Relevance – Does the subject matter of the page linking out reflect the subject matter of your site or is it about something completely off topic? Example would be another attorney links to your site from his/her blog unsolicited based on your site’s relevant content and merit verses a random site that sells knockoff Viagra wanting to trade links with you.
b). Link & Text Density – This speaks to the amount of other links on the page linking to yours on the other website. If the other site has a listing of 100s of links on all different topics, including yours, the link is most likely devalued in the search engines eyes, not only because of relevance, but because of perceived importance. These are commonly known as “link farms.” The opposite situation would be your link is the only one listed. The backlink could be considered even more valuable if the other site surrounds it with relevant copy before and after (for example in a blog or article). A less effective, but not completely worthless placement would be a listing on a “Links” page from another site where only a handful of other offsite links existed.
c). Second Generation Link Popularity- Your site is deemed more important in the search engines’ eyes not only by how many other sites link to you, but how many sites link to the sites that link to you. The link popularity is passed on using a formula that one search engine originated called PageRank(TM). In essence, you could have 100s of backlinks, but if no one is linking to the other sites linking to you, many of the links may be worthless from a ranking point of view (but could be valuable in other ways to be discussed in a later article). There are tools you can use to “pull up the curtain” and see just how people are linking to your site, as well as how many are linking to their’s.
This is a simplified explanation on how acquiring backlinks can help your SEO. As with titling, the topic of backlinks could also warrant its own full fledged article, or multiple articles. The important takeaway is: backlinks matter for SEO.
SEO Tip Three: Build a Legal Knowledgebase
The Internet was built on the foundation that people want authoritative, quality information fast. Instead of trying to remember the categories of the Dewy Decimal System and searching through different books’ table of contents, the search engine user uses keywords describing what he/she are looking for in order to find that information as fast as possible.
Not all Visitors are Qualified
First, as an attorney, you have to accept this fact that not all the visitors to your website are prospects. Many may be in the research mode of their buying cycle or may be looking for information for a friend or even a school report. The reality is the more original, helpful, and consistently you can put new information on your website, the more the search engines will show you preference. By high quality content I do not mean a sales pitch. You can use that type of language on your main pages, but you will appeal to a much wider audience if you use non-commercial, unbiased information presented as knowledgebase in your deeper pages.
By building a knowledgebase specific to your areas of practice, you accomplish at least two objectives, you are viewed as an expert becoming the authoritative source for that user’s legal question and you will likely pull prospects looking for those specific services right then and there. This is an indirect, but highly effective method of acquiring prospects.
One Page per Area of Practice
Example, if you practice copyright law and the prospect types in the search engine “copyright laws” you could have a page strictly devoted to explaining the different types, penalties for breaking the laws, defenses, highly popularized landmark cases, and other important information pertaining to copyright infringement. Create a page using at least 500 – 1500 words stratifying every area of your practice in fine detail, and your website will dominate the search engines, command lots of relevant traffic and, combined with other tools, bring a steady stream of leads. I will cover this in more depth giving more information on the best practices in future articles.
SEO Tip Four: Use specific Internal & External Anchor Text
Have you ever seen a link that says “Click here?” Oh course you have. That’s actually a waste of a link as far as SEO is concerned. Ok, maybe not a complete loss, but it does not use the link’s full potential. The words used in a link to another URL are called the anchor text and it can be vitally important to SEO.
There is a huge difference in how the search engines see a link with relevant text verses a non-descriptive or irrelevantly anchored link. This is even true for your site’s internal linking structure and calls to action. For example, instead of directing your website visitors to another internal page using the words “Click Here for information on copyright infringement,” make the words copyright infringement the actual link and avoid the cliché. You may have to change your verbiage schema to something similar to: “Learn more about the laws and penalties pertaining to copyright infringement,” which is better anyway.
Anchor Your Links or Site will walk the Plank
The more internal links on your site pointing to that page with those words, and even more importantly links from offsite with those words, the more likely the search engines will see your site, or that specific page, as being relevant for that term. Check your website right now.
Do you have any pointless “Click Here” links or something else just as useless? Right now, change the anchor text to words that describe the page in which they are linking. Or ask your webmaster to do it tomorrow morning. It’s worth it.
SEO Tip Five: Localize Your Content & Meta Descriptions
Are you an attorney who only operates in one city? Or can you work remotely because most of your work is out of the court room? If you operate in one city, or regional area, you need to make the search engines aware by using the most prominent DMA in your homepage title.
When prospects are using search engines, most are sophisticated enough to know, or have learned through search engine experience, to add the city onto whatever service in which he/she is searching. Example, a user types in “Dallas Commercial Real Estate Attorney.”
You may be a real estate attorney and your practice may be in Dallas, but the search engines will give another lawyer’s site preference if you do not spell it out for them. You may have your physical location in a normal 12 point text on the contact page, but that is not enough, since titles and meta descriptions hold more weight in the hierarchy.
Home Grown Meta Description
Some SEO gurus say descriptions are as defunct as the keywords section of your meta info. I say the meta description is the NEW keywords section of web 2.0, only the keywords must be used in a logical sentence form.
Secondly, you do not want to have to specify on a page describing individual areas of your practice or your knowledgebase that you are a “Dallas insert obscure and wordy law practice attorney” in the viable copy. While not terribly lethal, it’s a little awkward and contrived to the reader. You can use the description area of the meta for this SEO tactic.
Stay tuned for more Internet marketing tips for lawyers including more on SEO, pay-per-click advertising, and social media. Thanks for your time.
