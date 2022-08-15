Fda Recommends 3 Home Tests, Covid Alert Levels Change - Nbc Chicago

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes its guidelines regarding COVID, the Federal Drug Association has also revised its guidelines regarding the number of home tests to perform for potential exposure to the virus.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:

FDA recommends doing 3 home tests, even if no symptoms are present

According to revised Food and Drug Administration guidelines, people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may need to take up to three home tests to ensure they are not experiencing asymptomatic infections.

The new guidelines were released last week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its own recommendations for people exposed to COVID, saying quarantine is no longer recommended for people exposed to the virus who are not showing of symptoms.

According to new FDA guidelines, people exposed to COVID are recommended to take a series of home tests to ensure they do not experience asymptomatic infection.

In total, the FDA recommends patients who do not show symptoms after exposure take three tests within 96 hours.

Here’s what to do if you test positive for COVID, according to updated CDC guidelines

Fueled by the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant, COVID-19 infections continue to occur throughout Illinois, with some communities downstate particularly hard hit.

As of Friday, dozens of Illinois counties were listed at the “high” community level, according to the latest measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which improved from a week earlier.

Illinois relaxes COVID guidelines for K-12 schools following change in CDC recommendations

When many Illinois school districts welcome students back next week, classrooms will look very different than last year — at least in terms of COVID precautions.

Following the lead of federal health officials, the state of Illinois announced it is adopting relaxed COVID guidelines for K-12 public schools, which includes dropping the requirement quarantine and the easing of physical distancing.

How many days are you contagious with COVID? Here’s what the CDC and doctors say

Anyone who contracts COVID-19 is advised to self-isolate for at least five days, but could you be contagious even after that?

It’s a possibility, according to Chicago’s top doctor.

Should you test before leaving COVID isolation? Here’s what the CDC says, Chicago’s top doctor

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new set of COVID guidelines on Thursday, clarifying whether recovering people should test outside of isolation.

In its updated guidelines, the CDC has recommended different approaches for patients based on their symptoms.

Here’s what the CDC’s new guidelines say to do if you have a COVID rebound

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a series of new COVID guidelines Thursday afternoon, marking the organization’s ongoing efforts to ease restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue to be released.

The new guidelines, which focused primarily on changing quarantine and isolation recommendations, had been discussed for several weeks, but now the agency says it has streamlined its advice on what to do if people are infected or exposed to the virus.

CDC vs CPS: What to know about the new COVID guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their new COVID guidelines Thursday, changing several recommendations just days after Chicago Public Schools released their own set of policies for the 2022-2023 school year.

Both guidelines reflect ongoing efforts to ease restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue to be released.

Illinois COVID measures: McHenry and Cook counties move to ‘average’ community levels

Two of Illinois’ most populous counties have seen reductions in several key COVID metrics in recent weeks, with Cook and McHenry counties both falling to a ‘medium’ community level of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. and Prevention.

In the Chicago area, Grundy County also fell to the “average” level according to updated metrics. Kankakee County continued its recent decline in COVID measures, falling to a “low” community level of the virus.

New CDC COVID guidelines: How new isolation rules vary by symptom severity

After more than a week of waiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has finally unveiled its new guidelines for isolation, quarantine and social distancing, but one of the biggest changes is for those with more severe symptoms. severe from the virus.

The new guidelines offer different approaches for patients who have traditional mild symptoms, including fever, cough and other cold-like conditions, and those with more serious illness, including those with difficulty breathing. or shortness of breath.

CDC issues new guidelines for COVID isolation and quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released changes to its guidelines for COVID isolation and quarantine, changing recommendations for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to the virus and offering new advice on how to end isolation and what to do if symptoms return.

BA.5: Symptoms to watch out for and more information on the most common variant of COVID in America

With new variants and subvariants of COVID driving the rise in cases in Illinois and other parts of the country, many are wondering if symptoms are changing as more and more people begin to experience them. to feel.

Currently, the BA.5 omicron subvariant accounts for nearly 90% of COVID cases in the United States, according to estimates provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chicago Public Schools Releases COVID 2022-23 Guidelines: What You Need to Know

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assesses potential changes to a slew of COVID protocols, Chicago Public Schools announced changes it will make to the district’s handling of the virus this fall.

According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, CPS will not require students and faculty to be vaccinated against the virus when they return to buildings this fall.

COVID Variant Tracker: BA.5 continues to gain traction, as does BA.4’s subline

According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 subvariant of COVID continues to account for a larger share of coronavirus cases, but another variant is also slowly gaining traction.

Those estimates, released every Tuesday, show the BA.5 subvariant currently accounts for 87.1% of cases in the United States, down from 84.5% a week ago.

Does everyone with COVID have symptoms with BA.5? Here’s What Chicago’s Top Doctor Says

Health experts noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it?

Chicago’s top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms can mistake them for other illnesses.

