Iran accuses Salman Rushdie of stabbing attack
Tehran, Iran – Iran said Monday that Salman Rushdie and his supporters were to blame for the stabbing attack that left the famous author hospitalized with serious injuries.
In its first public comments since the attack, Tehran denied any involvement but sought to justify the attack, which was celebrated on the front page and in media coverage nationwide.
“We do not consider anyone but him and his supporters worthy of blame or even condemnation,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
“No one has the right to blame Iran,” he added. “The insult that was made and the support that was given was an insult to all religions.”
Rushdie, 75, is now “on the road to recovery”, his agent said on Sunday. He was taken off a ventilator a day earlier after being hospitalized with injuries to his neck, eyes, liver and chest. The author was stabbed a dozen times during a speech at a western New York resort on Friday.
Rushdie is best known for “The Satanic Verses”, which has been banned in Iran and is considered by some Muslims to be blasphemous. A decades-old fatwa demanding his assassination still stands, although attention to the issue has faded in recent years.
Tehran said it had no knowledge or relationship with the attacker.
“We didn’t see anything other than what we heard from the American media,” Kanaani continued. “We strongly and strictly deny any connection between the aggressor and Iran.”
The suspect, identified as Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted second-degree murder on Saturday. Initial police investigations revealed that Matar had expressed favorable views of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on social media before the attack.
The incident sparked global shock and outrage and left the Western literary world reeling.
But Iranian media celebrated Rushdie’s attack.
The front pages of state-owned newspapers were splashed with caricatures of Rushdie under headlines gloating over the knife attack.
“The devil is going blind,” read the front page of the Iranian daily Jam e Jam on Sunday, above a depiction of the author as a devil without an eye. Hardline newspaper Kayhan also hailed the attack as “divine vengeance” on its front page.
More than 20,000 migrant boats have already landed in 2022, double that of 2021
The number of illegal migrants by boat who have entered Britain via the English Channel is now twice as high as at the same time last year.
More than 20,000 migrants have now crossed the English Channel illegally in small boats so far in 2022, a figure that is just under double the number who made the crossing by this time last year.
According to a report by The Telegrapha total of 20,017 migrants landed in Britain last Saturday, with official Home Office statistics indicating a further 283 made the dangerous crossing in six separate vessels on Sunday.
This represents an increase of almost 10,000 migrants on last year’s figure, with the publication reporting that around 11,300 had made the journey last year as of August 15.
Notably, this figure does not include migrants by boat who disembark in Britain undetected or migrants who reach Britain by other illicit means, such as hiding in vehicles or overstaying. visas.
Also noted by The Telegraph is the fact that around 15,000 of this year’s boat arrivals have landed in Britain after it was announced that some migrants who entered Britain illegally would be sent to Rwanda and allowed to seek asylum there , with Home Secretary Priti Patel’s insane plan now appearing to provide little deterrent to would-be economic migrants considering coming to the UK.
Nevertheless, the program has been blamed by Irish authorities for the sudden and massive increase in the number of migrants seeking asylum in their country – although no Irish politician seems to have dared to speculate that this increase could more reasonably be attributed to near total coverage. amnesty program for illegal migrants launched in the country earlier this year.
Criminals deported among boat migrants crossing the Channel to the UK
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) July 14, 2022
While the plan to send migrants by boat to Rwanda appears to have been ineffective in stemming the wave of migration, Britain is by no means the only country to see a sudden surge in arrivals.
Having previously mentioned Ireland as a new hotspot for migrants, Italy has also seen another big increase in the number of illegals landing by boat in the state, with more than 45,000 arriving in the country so far. , compared to 32,533 who made the trip at that time. Last year.
Of those, 13,197 landed in July alone – the highest number of arrivals in a month since 2017.
Things don’t seem to be slowing down this month either, with more than 4,230 people arriving in the country this month as of August 12.
The influx of migrants is likely to only further fuel the popularity of populist parties in the country, a coalition of which is now set to return home in the country’s next general election in September.
“We look forward to returning to government to take care of Italy’s work, security and defense,” said former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini, whose Lega party is set to become a member of the new country’s government if the polls are accurate. — said earlier regarding the situation of migrants.
“We need a minister ready to defend the borders, we have to out of respect for the Italians in difficulty,” he continued.
Elections in Italy: Over 45,000 migrant boats have arrived illegally so far this year
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) August 14, 2022
FDA recommends 3 home tests, COVID alert levels change – NBC Chicago
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes its guidelines regarding COVID, the Federal Drug Association has also revised its guidelines regarding the number of home tests to perform for potential exposure to the virus.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:
FDA recommends doing 3 home tests, even if no symptoms are present
According to revised Food and Drug Administration guidelines, people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may need to take up to three home tests to ensure they are not experiencing asymptomatic infections.
The new guidelines were released last week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its own recommendations for people exposed to COVID, saying quarantine is no longer recommended for people exposed to the virus who are not showing of symptoms.
According to new FDA guidelines, people exposed to COVID are recommended to take a series of home tests to ensure they do not experience asymptomatic infection.
In total, the FDA recommends patients who do not show symptoms after exposure take three tests within 96 hours.
Learn more here.
Here’s what to do if you test positive for COVID, according to updated CDC guidelines
Fueled by the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant, COVID-19 infections continue to occur throughout Illinois, with some communities downstate particularly hard hit.
As of Friday, dozens of Illinois counties were listed at the “high” community level, according to the latest measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which improved from a week earlier.
Learn more here.
Illinois relaxes COVID guidelines for K-12 schools following change in CDC recommendations
When many Illinois school districts welcome students back next week, classrooms will look very different than last year — at least in terms of COVID precautions.
Following the lead of federal health officials, the state of Illinois announced it is adopting relaxed COVID guidelines for K-12 public schools, which includes dropping the requirement quarantine and the easing of physical distancing.
Learn more here.
How many days are you contagious with COVID? Here’s what the CDC and doctors say
Anyone who contracts COVID-19 is advised to self-isolate for at least five days, but could you be contagious even after that?
It’s a possibility, according to Chicago’s top doctor.
Learn more here.
Should you test before leaving COVID isolation? Here’s what the CDC says, Chicago’s top doctor
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new set of COVID guidelines on Thursday, clarifying whether recovering people should test outside of isolation.
In its updated guidelines, the CDC has recommended different approaches for patients based on their symptoms.
Learn more here.
Here’s what the CDC’s new guidelines say to do if you have a COVID rebound
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a series of new COVID guidelines Thursday afternoon, marking the organization’s ongoing efforts to ease restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue to be released.
The new guidelines, which focused primarily on changing quarantine and isolation recommendations, had been discussed for several weeks, but now the agency says it has streamlined its advice on what to do if people are infected or exposed to the virus.
Learn more here.
CDC vs CPS: What to know about the new COVID guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their new COVID guidelines Thursday, changing several recommendations just days after Chicago Public Schools released their own set of policies for the 2022-2023 school year.
Both guidelines reflect ongoing efforts to ease restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue to be released.
Learn more here.
Illinois COVID measures: McHenry and Cook counties move to ‘average’ community levels
Two of Illinois’ most populous counties have seen reductions in several key COVID metrics in recent weeks, with Cook and McHenry counties both falling to a ‘medium’ community level of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. and Prevention.
In the Chicago area, Grundy County also fell to the “average” level according to updated metrics. Kankakee County continued its recent decline in COVID measures, falling to a “low” community level of the virus.
Learn more here.
New CDC COVID guidelines: How new isolation rules vary by symptom severity
After more than a week of waiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has finally unveiled its new guidelines for isolation, quarantine and social distancing, but one of the biggest changes is for those with more severe symptoms. severe from the virus.
The new guidelines offer different approaches for patients who have traditional mild symptoms, including fever, cough and other cold-like conditions, and those with more serious illness, including those with difficulty breathing. or shortness of breath.
Learn more here.
CDC issues new guidelines for COVID isolation and quarantine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released changes to its guidelines for COVID isolation and quarantine, changing recommendations for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to the virus and offering new advice on how to end isolation and what to do if symptoms return.
Learn more here.
BA.5: Symptoms to watch out for and more information on the most common variant of COVID in America
With new variants and subvariants of COVID driving the rise in cases in Illinois and other parts of the country, many are wondering if symptoms are changing as more and more people begin to experience them. to feel.
Currently, the BA.5 omicron subvariant accounts for nearly 90% of COVID cases in the United States, according to estimates provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Learn more here.
Chicago Public Schools Releases COVID 2022-23 Guidelines: What You Need to Know
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assesses potential changes to a slew of COVID protocols, Chicago Public Schools announced changes it will make to the district’s handling of the virus this fall.
According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, CPS will not require students and faculty to be vaccinated against the virus when they return to buildings this fall.
Learn more here.
COVID Variant Tracker: BA.5 continues to gain traction, as does BA.4’s subline
According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 subvariant of COVID continues to account for a larger share of coronavirus cases, but another variant is also slowly gaining traction.
Those estimates, released every Tuesday, show the BA.5 subvariant currently accounts for 87.1% of cases in the United States, down from 84.5% a week ago.
See more measurements here.
Does everyone with COVID have symptoms with BA.5? Here’s What Chicago’s Top Doctor Says
Health experts noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it?
Chicago’s top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms can mistake them for other illnesses.
Learn more here.
7th Pay Commission DA update: DA Arrear’s date confirmed! More than 2 lakh arrears of central employees, know when will the money be received?, know details
7th pay commission latest news:
Dearness allowance of central employees is to increase in September. It is expected that the dues of his DA Arrear, which have been stuck for a long time, can also be found. Pensioners and employees have also announced to stage a sit-in in this regard.
18 Months DA Arrear new update: There is a lot of agitation regarding the stuck arrears of dearness allowance of central employees. Employees have not received DA arrears of dearness allowance between January 2020 and June 2021. Arrears outstanding for 18 months. Since the announcement of DA, unions of central employees are continuously demanding the dearness allowance. Pensioners also appealed to PM Modi regarding their DR arrears. But, the solution did not come out. Now once again there is hope. Efforts are on to negotiate with the government regarding the one and a half year arrear (18 Months DA Arrear). The union believes that the government should make a negotiated settlement.
If DA Arrear comes then you will get big money
The employees are still adamant on the demand and talks are on with the government. If the Central employees get the arrears of DA Arrear under the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission), then it will be a huge amount. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM (Staff Side), the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.
How much will be 18 months DA Arrear?
Central Employees (Kendriye Karmchari) whose minimum grade pay is Rs 1800 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) is awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6]. At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] people are waiting for Rs 13,656. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees on the minimum grade pay (Pay grade for CG employees) will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020. At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242. At the same time, if we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6]. At the same time, [{4 percent of ₹56,900}x6] will be Rs.13,656.
4320+3240+4320 will be added according to DA
Means if the minimum salary according to the pay matrix of central employees is Rs 18000, he will get Rs 11,880 as DA Arrear (Rs 4320+3240+4320).
11% will be a lump sum payment
In the year 2021, in the cabinet meeting held on July 14, the dearness allowance was increased by 11 percent simultaneously. It has been implemented from 1 July 2021. The dearness allowance of January 2020, June 2020, January 2021 was kept frozen due to Corona. When the ban was lifted last year, the government announced it. But, there was no talk on DA Arrear. Now if there is talk on 18 months arrears, then a lump sum arrear of 11 percent will be given to them.
Russia is ready to arm its allies with modern weapons: Vladimir Putin
Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa and is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.
President Putin used a speech at an arms fair near Moscow to brag about Russia’s advanced weapons capabilities and declare his willingness to share technology with like-minded countries.
“(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and from artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles,” President Putin said. at the opening ceremony of the “Army-2022” forum near Moscow.
“Nearly all have been used more than once in actual combat operations.”
He was speaking nearly six months into Russia’s war in Ukraine, where Moscow has suffered repeated setbacks and heavy casualties.
Western military analysts say the poor performance of Russian troops and weaponry could make its arms exports less attractive to potential buyers, such as India, which has relied heavily on its technology in the past.
Blake Lively kicks off his birthday celebrations early at Disneyland
Spotted: Blake Lively enjoying a day at Disneyland for her birthday.
While the Gossip Girl alum won’t turn 35 until August 25, she kicked off the celebrations a little earlier by recently visiting the California theme park with her sister, the actress Robyne Animated.
And it looks like they’ve had a blast. They posed for photos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, saw Stormtroopers at star wars: Galaxy’s Edge, found the candle of Encanto and went to Disney California Adventure Park. But that’s not all. Blake and Robyn, 50, also walked past the Bibbidi Bobbidi shop and discovered Winnie the Pooh’s “Hunny” Pot apple. They also saw famous people, including Mary Poppins and Bert, Jessie from toy storyPrincess Jasmine of Aladdin and Princess Tiana of The princess and the Frogwhich Blake joked would be her date for the Met Gala next year.
All in all, it looks like it was a magical day. “Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early,” Blake wrote on Instagram on Aug. 14. “I’ll wait…”
News
Inside the new digital stampede
Most of the time, Nikki Fuego rushes through her day-to-day tasks in just a few hours, fixing customer service issues for an exercise equipment startup before settling into her real job – designing wetsuits. horned and glittering geometric helmets that cannot be worn or touched.
Fuego is among the growing cohort of people turning to the metaverse for extra income, turning their hobbies into sometimes lucrative side businesses in a series of virtual spaces that proponents see as the future of the internet.
Betting that the metaverse will soon become the main place where people shop, work and play, companies and investors have poured money into building its digital and physical infrastructure – which ranges from virtual reality headsets to desktop-like environments. video game like Roblox and Decentraland. As gamers, tech buffs, and deep-pocketed advertisers flocked to the metaverse, aspiring solopreneurs followed.
“I’m gagged every day I wake up and remember making money off of it,” said Fuego, a 29-year-old artist in Kansas City, Missouri.
More than 40 hours a week, Fuego sits at her computer with Blender design software. She uses the program to manipulate points on a graphic mesh, sculpting quirky props to be put on by avatars, the animated characters that people navigate through virtual spaces. Hers, which she uses in Decentraland, wears a tight red and black bodysuit, a black visor and red hair that splits into horns.
A single piece in Fuego’s digital clothing collections can take anywhere from several hours to an entire month. They sold for between 2 and 175 mana, the decentralized currency which is roughly equivalent to one US dollar. Over the past eight months, Fuego says she has earned about $40,000 selling her digital products, more than four times her monthly job income.
“I never thought I would make money making digital things that don’t exist and paying my bills,” Fuego said. “It’s literally an artist’s dream, and I’m living it.”
With Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft collectively boasting hundreds of millions of users, there is a growing demand for avatar prop designers, game developers, consultants and influencers to help accelerate the market for digital goods in the metaverse. While its virtual worlds are ideally navigated in 3D using a VR headset, many are still largely in their infancy and often simulate browser-based video games. Today, anyone with a computer and an internet connection can explore Roblox, the Sandbox, or Decentraland as a digital avatar and buy goods in their respective marketplaces with cryptocurrencies linked to each.
“People often think, ‘What’s the new job in the metaverse?’ And it actually creates some interesting things that people would actually do when they arrive in the metaverse,” said Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University. “Sometimes it’s about engineering, where you have to build software and hardware, sometimes it’s just by showing up and being a character in some type of event.
Avatar accessories, also known as “skins”, can be anything from a pair of elf ears with piercings to a floating rainbow-colored flame aura. Or you can simply outfit your avatar with Prada and Balenciaga from head to toe.
And thanks to creators like CK Bubbles, avatars can adorn their nails, too. The 36-year-old New Yorker, who uses the pronouns they/them, started designing physical nail art away from home after losing her job during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But after watching musician Grimes performing at Decentraland in March, CK Bubbles thought they’d try to nail the metaverse.
They took some photos of real-world nail sets they had already created and sent them to a digital designer known as Mana Daiquiri. In a collection the two developed together for LGBTQ Pride, virtual nails are dotted with lollipops and bows. Another set sparkles in purple opal and sparkling gemstones. Without any promotion, CK Bubbles said he sold around 30 sets of nails for around 10 Mana, or around $300.
CK Bubbles’ main income comes from his work as a creative director in advertising, but they said the side hustle of avatar nail art is more than a hobby. “[The metaverse] has really exploded in a way that I hadn’t anticipated, to the point where it will hopefully be my full-time business,” they said.
Major brands are also eyeing the growth potential of the metaverse. Already, the market is expected to reach $783.3 billion by 2024, a 63% increase from 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Over the past year, brands from Snapple and Gucci to JPMorgan Chase have each invested millions of dollars to reclaim virtual lands in the metaverse where they can deploy games and sell exclusive items. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reorienting the tech giant around the metaverse, saying earlier this year that he expects virtual worlds to generate hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce over the course of the next decade.
To achieve this, companies spend heavily on developers who can create rich experiences in virtual spaces and on influencers who can attract people to them. As a result, much of the metaverse smacks of marketing, but that can still mean money in the pockets of tech-savvy scammers.
Meta is testing new bonus programs for creators in its metaverse platform, called Horizons World, that reward creators for the time users spend in their world. Sandbox’s creator fund pays between $2 and $60 for original artwork that the company can sell in its marketplace. Roblox told investors in November last year that nearly 1,000 developers had earned more than $30,000 in the previous 12 months.
Serena Elis, a 31-year-old former real estate agent in The Villages, Florida, saw the metaverse as the break she needed from her budding singing career. After experimenting with cryptocurrency and streaming on Twitch, she decided to host her first event at Decentraland in 2020, performing some of her synth-pop songs. Only a few people showed up, but she said she saw enough interest to continue.
Over the past two years, its metaverse business has grown, in part thanks to brand partnerships. In January, she performed at the virtual launch of independent lipstick brand Valdé Beauty and created a limited-edition quartz crystal lipstick container and non-fungible token (NFT) artwork. ) for the company. She also performed at Metaverse Fashion Week for nonprofit Crypto Chicks, which educates women about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other emerging technologies.
Elis now estimates that she earns the crypto equivalent of up to $2,500 per month from her metaverse gigs and collaborations. That’s still a far cry from the $4,000 to $10,000 a month she earned as a real estate agent before leaving the field a year ago, and she says she dips into her savings to cover her expenses since then. Elis says she doesn’t cash in on her cryptocurrency income and has few bills to pay, adding that she saves on rent while living with her mother – who doesn’t quite understand what she does.
“I know it’s really risky,” Elis said. “But I really, sincerely believe in what I’m doing.”
Nikki Fuego said she sees a way to quit her customer service job and take on her metaverse projects full-time. She recently ventured into “wearables” for virtual cars in a Decentraland game she helped create, in which players can purchase an avatar that transforms into a light-up vehicle resembling their character’s design. She said she had already sold hundreds of pieces for up to $175 each.
“People see the metaverse as fake, or as this fantasy or escape from reality,” Fuego said, “when I think it actually embraces our reality and embraces who we are as people to the core. .”
