Japan rebounds in economic growth as coronavirus fears fade
TOKYO — The restaurants are full. Shopping centers are teeming. People travel. And Japan’s economy has started to grow again as consumers, weary of more than two years of the pandemic, have moved away from the precautions that have kept coronavirus infections among the lowest levels of any wealthy country.
Lockdowns in China, soaring inflation and brutally high energy prices failed to curb Japan’s economic expansion as domestic consumption of goods and services soared in the second quarter of the year. The country’s economy, the third-largest after the United States and China, grew at an annualized rate of 2.2% during that period, government data showed Monday.
The second quarter result follows 0% growth – revised from an initial reading of a 1% decline – in the first three months of the year, when consumers retreated to their homes in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
After that first Omicron wave dried up, domestic shoppers and travelers returned to the streets. The number of cases then quickly returned to record highs for Japan, but this time the public – highly vaccinated and tired of restraint – reacted with less fear, said Izumi Devalier, head of Japan’s economy at Bank of America.
“After the Omicron wave ended, we had a really nice increase in mobility, a lot of catch-up spending in categories like dining and travel,” she said.
The new growth report indicates that the Japanese economy could finally get back on track after more than two years of yo-yoing between growth and contraction. Yet the country remains an economic “lag” compared to other wealthy countries, Ms Devalier said, adding that consumers, especially the elderly, “are still sensitive to the risks of Covid”.
As this sensitivity has slowly diminished over time, she said, “we’ve had this very gradual recovery and normalization since Covid.”
The second-quarter growth came despite headwinds, especially for Japan’s small and medium-sized businesses. Covid lockdowns in China have made it difficult for retailers to stock in-demand products like air conditioners, and for manufacturers to source some critical components for their products.
A weak yen and higher inflation also weighed on businesses. Over the past year, the Japanese currency has lost more than 20% of its value against the dollar. While this has been good for exporters – whose products have become cheaper for overseas customers – it has driven up the prices of imports, which have already become more expensive due to shortages and supply chain disruptions. caused by the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
While inflation in Japan – at around 2% in June – is still well below that of many other countries, it has forced some companies to raise prices dramatically for the first time in years, which could dampen demand. consumers accustomed to paying the same amounts year after year.
August 12, 2022, 5:21 p.m. ET
Japan faces other challenges, both at home and abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular are likely to struggle as pandemic subsidies come to an end and foot traffic to their businesses remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Additionally, geopolitical tensions are creating greater uncertainty for Japan’s key industries. Friction between the United States and China over President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this month has raised concerns among Japanese policymakers about possible trade disruptions. Taiwan is Japan’s fourth-largest trading partner and a key producer of semiconductors, essential components for Japan’s major automotive and electronics industries.
As for Japan’s overall economic outlook, “in the short term the momentum is quite good, but beyond that we’re actually quite cautious,” Devalier said.
At home, she expects consumption to slow as people adjust to the new normal of living with the pandemic and their enthusiasm to spend wanes. Wage growth, which has been stagnant for years, is below inflation, which should affect spending. And, she said, “for manufacturing and exports, we expect slower momentum reflecting the fact that we expect weaker global growth.”
Even under ideal conditions, Japan’s domestic consumption is at least a year away from returning to pre-pandemic levels, said Shinichiro Kobayashi, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.
“Next year we should be in a situation where there is no need to worry about Covid infections and there are no restrictions on economic activity,” he said.
By then, he said, Japan will most likely have eased restrictions on tourism and business travel from overseas, which has further weighed on its economic performance.
But with Omicron cases continuing to rise, a full return to normal life this year is “impossible”, he said.
nytimes
Erik ten Hag orders Manchester United stars to undergo extra training after Brentford humiliation as ex-Chelsea star admits he mocked Christian Eriksen’s decision
Manchester United players had their day off canceled by Erik ten Hag following a humiliating loss to Brentford.
The Dutchman was furious with his side’s performance in the 4-0 loss which left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League table after two games.
It was a nerve-wracking experience for the Man United players, who reportedly felt the ex-Ajax boss’ wrath in the dressing room at half-time in the defeat.
Ten Hag and scores of stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes have been criticized for the result as a former top club’s decline continues.
But, in an attempt to immediately right the wrongs of Saturday night, their new manager halted plans for a Sunday off and called in his stars for extra practice, according to the Times.
Although the club would have returned to Manchester late last night, Ten Hag was back in his office early this morning before his players arrived.
But former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino believes Ten Hag’s decision to change his goal kicking style during the Brentford game was inane.
He told the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “I get frustrated when I hear about a certain style of play because if the team you’re playing against is good at stopping you, don’t try to stop it.
new
Man United deny claim they will terminate Ronaldo’s contract, Chelsea make offer for Everton man
DIRECT
Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2 LIVE reaction: Tuchel and Conte sent off after heated clash
heated
Conte and Tuchel sent off for clashes as Spurs and Chelsea play fiery draw
update
Man United refute claim they ‘could terminate’ Ronaldo deal if mood doesn’t improve
upset
West Ham fans throw fake money at Jesse Lingard after summer transfer snubbed
wow
‘Worst possible team-mate’ – Man United star ‘gets away with murder’, talkSPORT says
“Man City can do it and Liverpool can do it, because their players are much more capable. Alisson sometimes, with me as a Liverpool fan, my heart is in my hands thinking, ‘wow, what the hell? what are you trying to do there?’
“But there are very few teams in the world that can play that way and get away with it. Barcelona could and have done for years, the Real Madrid midfielder can have the ball in almost any position because they are all so experienced and so good with the ball.
“The counter-argument to that, if you’re supposed to do that, and that’s the idea, you just keep doing it, well, why in the second half did they throw the long ball almost every time.
“If you’re supposed to play this way, why did you take a different attitude in the second half? If you’re supposed to play that way, you stick with that idea, but they can’t, they’ll be beaten badly every week if that’s the case.
Not only that, Cascarino revealed he was laughing at a role switch for summer signing Christian Eriksen.
The Dane, who arrived on a free transfer after six months with United winners Brentford, played a false nine role in the opening weekend defeat to Brighton before playing as a deep midfielder against his former club.
Eriksen then erred for the second goal as part of his goal kick tactic.
And Cascarino, when asked what he thought of the role change, replied: “Well, I laughed.
“He went from centre-forward last week to starting midfield this week. He’s the coach for me.
“I watched Eriksen for 10 years, I saw him against the Republic of Ireland in an international match and he ruined us.
“I watched him for Brentford, Tottenham and other clubs and thought ‘what is his best position?’ It’s like a midfielder who takes the ball and he’s always looking for space.
“You can sometimes play him deeper because he can pick up the ball and use it, but I prefer him to create and shake things up in the forward areas.”
Countries urge Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine nuclear power plant

Dozens of countries, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Turkey, called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas in a joint statement on Sunday.
“We urge the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw its military forces and all other [unauthorized] personnel of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its immediate surroundings and all of Ukraine so that the operator and the Ukrainian authorities can resume their sovereign responsibilities,” the countries said.
Ukraine and Russia have each pointed to the bombing of the facility, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
Communication lines, radiation monitoring sensors, a nitrogen-oxygen station and other parts of the plant have been damaged by explosions in recent days.
RUSSIAN OFFICIALS INSIST ‘ACCIDENTAL’ AIR BASE EXPLOSIONS, SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW NEARLY IDENTICAL CRATER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “trying to intimidate people in an extremely cynical way”.
“Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the factory, or shoots using the factory as a cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army,” he said. he said Saturday night. He called the tactic “nuclear blackmail”.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said Russian forces were targeting the part of the plant “where the energy supply [the] southern Ukraine is stored.
Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said on Sunday that a plant worker was killed by Russian bombing near his home in Enerhodar.

Russian forces have controlled the plant since early March, but Ukrainian personnel continued operations, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“Any military action that jeopardizes nuclear safety, nuclear security, must cease immediately,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this week. “These military actions in the vicinity of such an important nuclear facility could have very serious consequences.”
Chicago White Sox move 3 games over .500 for the 1st time since April 17 after sweeping the Detroit Tigers
The Chicago White Sox were in third place in the American League Central when they began a stretch of 19 straight games against sub-.500 teams July 26 in Colorado.
The Sox trailed the division leaders, at that time the Minnesota Twins, by four games and were 48-48.
The string wrapped up Sunday, and while they didn’t take full advantage by going on a tear, the Sox are tied for second in the Central with the Twins — 2½ games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians — after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-3 in front of 32,154 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Tigers and are three games over .500 (59-56) for the first time since they were 6-3 on April 17.
“It was a good sweep for us,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said. “We have to start winning games, we have to start winning series and then we can sweep the team, especially with the team coming in (the Houston Astros). Hopefully we can keep riding high.
“We have a good team coming in this week, so we have to keep playing good baseball.”
The Sox went 11-8 against the Colorado Rockies (1-1), Oakland Athletics (2-1), Kansas City Royals (3-4), Texas Rangers (2-2) and Tigers (3-0). With Sunday’s win, the Sox swept a home series for the first time this season.
“We got results for our effort,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the series. “There are times it’s been frustrating because the ball has been hit hard, but we hung with it. We hang with it very well. Hopefully we get rewarded.”
There were some injury hurdles during the 19-game stretch. The Sox lost shortstop Tim Anderson for about six weeks with a sagittal band tear on his left middle finger and played the final two games of the Tigers series without center fielder Luis Robert, who left Friday’s game with a sprained left wrist.
“He’s improved,” La Russa said of Robert. “And we just have to wait until Monday to see. He feels better. He did more work with it. If it’s not (Monday), it should be soon after.”
AJ Pollock, inserted in the leadoff spot with Anderson out and playing center field with Robert sidelined, got the offense rolling with a solo homer in the third to cut a deficit to 2-1.
“You look at his credentials,” La Russa said of Pollock. “He’s a quality big-league hitter and big-league defender. He saw the need when Tim was missing. If he had to hit second, third or fourth, he’d do that too.”
Pollock doubled leading off the fifth and scored the tying run on a double by Eloy Jiménez. José Abreu singled, giving the Sox runners on the corners with one out.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander appeared to get out of the inning when Andrew Vaughn hit a grounder to short. Vaughn tossed his helmet after crossing first base, thinking the Tigers completed an inning-ending double play.
“I was running as fast as I could,” Vaughn said. “Just trying to beat it out and didn’t think I did.”
But Kody Clemens didn’t hold on to Willi Castro’s throw to first. Jiménez scored on the play, putting the Sox ahead 3-2.
Vaughn added a solo home run as part of a two-run eighth.
In addition to the timely offense, the Sox got solid pitching from Lynn, Jimmy Lambert, Jake Diekman and Kendall Graveman.
Lynn allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
“We won the game, so that’s all that matters,” he said.
He kept the focus on the offense.
“Offense keeps doing their thing,” Lynn said. “Starting to put some things together, especially with runners in scoring position, and getting that big hit. It’s part of the gig. We just have to keep going and hopefully make a run at this.
“We have a tough opponent this week. They are a playoff team and we just have to go in and keep putting quality at-bats and make quality pitches and see what happens.”
Vaughn referenced starting pitcher Johnny Cueto’s “we need to show the fire that we have — if we have any,” statement Wednesday in Kansas City while assessing the weekend for the Sox.
“Johnny said it best: ‘I want some more fire,’” Vaughn said. “We got some fire. It was good.”
Japan Q2 GDP 0.5% q/q (expected 0.7%)
Japan’s economic growth data from April to June 2022.
This ForexLive Snapshot economic data
Economic data
Economic data usually comes in the form of daily press releases. This information is extremely valuable for retail and institutional traders, given the influence of this data on exchange rates. Most major economic events published are reported by sovereign governments around the world. Moreover, several economic data points are released by private organizations which can also move the market. Overall, when new information becomes available, the value of a currency pair changes to reflect a new equilibrium potentially created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately take many forms, with economic indicators or data being the primary drivers. Why Economic Data Matters in Forex Economic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence exchange rates. For example, the stronger the economic data, the more growth is likely to increase in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, it will help drive up the US dollar. The reverse is also true. Generally, weaker economic data can predict slower growth. The attempt of traders, when trading economic data, is to gauge how economic indicators are perceived against expectations. Before almost every economic release, the market typically assesses the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual version. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders always try to anticipate where the actual numbers will arrive when they come out. Changes to economic data will also filter out potential interest rate changes by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and the Eurozone are highly watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants who help guide interest rates and other monetary policies of the Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank (ECB) respectively.
Economic data usually comes in the form of daily press releases. This information is extremely valuable for retail and institutional traders, given the influence of this data on exchange rates. Most major economic events published are reported by sovereign governments around the world. Moreover, several economic data points are released by private organizations which can also move the market. Overall, when new information becomes available, the value of a currency pair changes to reflect a new equilibrium potentially created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately take many forms, with economic indicators or data being the primary drivers. Why Economic Data Matters in Forex Economic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence exchange rates. For example, the stronger the economic data, the more growth is likely to increase in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, it will help drive up the US dollar. The reverse is also true. Generally, weaker economic data can predict slower growth. The attempt of traders, when trading economic data, is to gauge how economic indicators are perceived against expectations. Before almost every economic release, the market typically assesses the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual version. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders always try to anticipate where the actual numbers will arrive when they come out. Changes to economic data will also filter out potential interest rate changes by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and the Eurozone are highly watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants who help guide interest rates and other monetary policies of the Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank (ECB) respectively.
calendar, access it here.
The times in the leftmost column are GMT.
The numbers in the rightmost column are the “previous” result (previous month/quarter, as applicable). The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the expected consensus median.
The real one is in the box drawn on the photo.
–
Note that the deflator is a inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates pressure from demand on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates pressure from demand on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
indicator. The negative result is his 6th consecutive fall.
–
After:
- GDP growth q/q for the 3rd consecutive quarter
- business capex +1.4% q/q, strongest growth since Q1 2020
- exports +0.9% q/q, up for the third consecutive quarter
- component of private consumption also up for 3 consecutive quarters
Yankees bullpen recovers from recent struggles – The Denver Post
BOSTON — With Scott Effross making the save on Saturday night, the Yankees have recorded a 10-man save this season. That’s the most by any team in the majors and after Clay Holmes’ recent struggles, that leaves the Bombers looking for guys to finish games now.
“I mean, it will evolve. We’ll see,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said ahead of Sunday night’s series finale against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. “I feel like we’ve got a handful of guys who can do that. It would probably be great to get to a point where we just say, okay, Clay, you’re back in there, bit imported.
“But I also feel like they’re all capable of getting back-end releases,” Boone added. “We want to put them in the best positions for them to be as successful as possible.”
Effross was effective in the Yankees’ 3-2 victory on Saturday night. Lou Trivino has closing experience and Boone said Wandy Peralta would be an option.
Aroldis Chapman has made nine consecutive scoreless appearances after a struggling season and a half. The 34-year-old has been used with great care since returning from the injured list, where he spent six weeks with an Achilles problem and worked to sort out his labour.
“He could be,” Boone said of Chapman.
Jonathan Loaisiga, who made five saves last season when Chapman struggled, has been inconsistent this season. Their most reliable relievers aren’t there right now. Michael King is out for the season after fracturing his elbow and Ron Marinaccio, who had gained Boone’s trust for high-leverage innings, is in Triple-A due to a roster crunch.
“They all can be. They’re all in play. They’re all in play, depending on where we are on any given night, their availability, and our position in the lineup,” Boone said. “We’re just going to kind of figure it out.”
Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have taken the lead seven times, just behind the Rockies in the majors. Prior to the All-Star break, the Bombers were tied with the Braves for fewest (11) in the major leagues.
SEATED HICKS
After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday night, Aaron Hicks wasn’t in the lineup Sunday night. The switch-hitting center fielder has struggled to get power this season and his last month has been particularly tough. Over the past 28 days, Hicks has hit .184/.296/.184 with a .480 OPS. His last extra-base hit came on July 9 at Fenway when he homered for only the sixth time this season.
“I know he did some things yesterday in his pre-game work to try to make some adjustments and find some things in terms of hands and pace. Yeah, it’s just something that’s been kind of a struggle all year for us, it’s that extra hit,” Boone said. “He drives the ball so well. He’s still working his way down the base, which is good. So we have to keep working to try to unlock a bit more.
Hicks, who is in the fourth year of a seven-year contract worth $70 million, hit 27 home runs in 2018. He’s struggling to find that form again. He’s also been hit hard by injuries, requiring Tommy John surgery in 2019 and then wrist surgery which cost him most of the 2021 season.
HELP IS COMING
Giancarlo Stanton is scheduled to do all pre-game practice with the team on Monday before playing against the Rays, which includes outfield balls and live batting practices, Boone said.
Stanton could play in minor league rehab games this week, Boone added.
The slugger has been on the disabled list since July 24 with left Achilles tendonitis.
The Yankees could use his bat. Stanton has 24 home runs and 61 RBIs, but was on four 0-for-10 games with seven strikeouts before moving to the IL.
Trump’s shifting explanations follow a familiar playbook
WASHINGTON — He first said he was “working and cooperating with” government agents who he said improperly entered his home. Then, when the government revealed that the FBI, during its search, had recovered nearly a dozen sets of documents marked classified, it suggested that the agents had planted evidence.
Finally, his aides claimed he had a ‘standing order’ declassifying documents leaving the Oval Office for his residence, and that some of the material was protected by solicitor-client and executive privilege. .
These are the changing explanations former President Donald J. Trump and his aides have given for what FBI agents found last week during a search of his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Washington. Florida.
Mr. Trump and his allies framed the search as a partisan assault while amplifying ever-changing arguments about the handling of sensitive documents and failing to answer a question at the center of the federal inquiry: why was he keeping documents , some still marked classified? , in an unsecured Florida resort after authorities had been trying to get them back for a year?
But the often contradictory and unsubstantiated defenses perpetuated by Mr. Trump and his team since the FBI raid follow a familiar playbook by the former president. He has used it for decades, but especially when faced with the investigation of whether his campaign in 2016 conspired with the Russians and during his first impeachment trial.
In both cases, he claimed victimhood and mixed some facts with a blizzard of misleading statements or lies. His lawyers have denied linking his administration’s suspension of vital military aid to Ukraine to Mr. Trump’s desire to investigate Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son, Hunter Biden.
When information contradicting that defense appeared in a forthcoming book by Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, John R. Bolton, Mr. Trump’s lawyers began insisting that he didn’t had not linked the aid to the investigations, but that if he had done so, it would not have been a culpable offense.
Among the multiple investigations Mr. Trump is currently facing — including a state probe in Georgia and two federal grand jury probes, all related to his efforts to cling to power at the end of his presidency — as well as civil and criminal investigations in New York linked to his business – the federal probe into his handling of sensitive documents from the White House has emerged as one of the most potentially damaging.
A search warrant made public on Friday revealed that federal agents had recovered top-secret documents when they searched Mr. Trump’s Florida residence earlier in the week as part of an investigation into possible security violations. the Espionage Act and other laws.
Among the 11 sets of documents seized, some were marked as “classified/TS/SCI” – short for “compartmentalized top secret/sensitive information”, according to an inventory of materials seized during the search. These types of materials are intended for viewing only in secure facilities. The inventory of documents included other items, some labeled “confidential”.
More coverage of the FBI search of Trump’s home
The stunning revelation underscored the seriousness of the Justice Department’s investigation months after the National Archives and Records Administration said it uncovered classified information in documents Mr Trump kept after he left office.
“What he is not allowed to do is possess the documents; they are not his,” said Jason R. Baron, former director of litigation at the National Archives for more than a decade. “There should be no presidential records at Mar-a-Lago, whether classified or unclassified or subject to executive privilege or subject to solicitor-client privilege.”
Documents covered by executive privilege are supposed to be kept in government.
A spokesperson for Mr. Trump did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Mr. Trump used Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified documents, as shown in a Justice Department investigation into his email practices in 2015 and 2016, as a political argument during his first campaign. He is considering another national campaign for 2024, and whether he mishandled the nation’s secrets could be problematic for him, even without an investigation.
After National Archives officials tried for several months to retrieve documents from Mr. Trump, he turned over 15 boxes of documents in January. The following month, the National Archives confirmed the discovery of the classified information and referred the matter to the Department of Justice.
Over the next few months, officials learned that Mr. Trump still had additional equipment at Mar-a-Lago that some of his advisers urged him to give up.
Mr Trump described handing over the 15 boxes as “an ordinary, routine process”. But administrations have been required to turn over documents to the National Archives before leaving office for more than 40 years, under the Presidential Archives Act that was created in response to President Richard M. Nixon’s attempt to take his documents and records with him after resigning in disgrace.
Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official, later justified the handling of the documents by claiming that Mr Trump had declassified them before he left office – a claim echoed by the former president this week.
During an appearance on Fox News on Friday night, right-wing writer John Solomon, one of Mr. Trump’s representatives for interacting with the National Archives, read a statement from the former president’s office saying Mr. Trump had a “standing order” during his presidency that “documents removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence were deemed declassified the moment he removed them.”
This allegation would not resolve the investigation. Two of the laws mentioned in the search warrant executed this week criminalize the taking or concealing of government documents, whether or not they relate to national security. And laws against taking material containing restricted national security information do not depend on the material being technically classified.
Mr Bolton, who served as Mr Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months, said he had never heard of the standing order Mr Trump’s office claimed to have put in place . It is, he says, “almost certainly a lie”.
“I was never made aware of such an order, procedure, policy when I arrived,” Mr Bolton said, adding that he was never made aware of it while working there and that he had never heard of such a thing afterwards. “If he were to say something like that, you should commemorate it, so people know it exists,” he said.
Additionally, he pointed out, secure facilities for viewing sensitive material have been built at Mr. Trump’s clubs in Florida and New Jersey, where he often spent weekends as president. which means they would not need to be declassified. And if they were declassified, Mr. Bolton said, they would be considered subject to requests for public registration.
He continued, “When someone starts cooking up lies like this, it shows a real level of desperation.”
The claim that documents held at the Florida residence have been declassified also undermined a claim made by one of Mr Trump’s lawyers in June. In a written statement, the attorney’s team said all material marked as classified and stored at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government.
This week, Mr Trump again accused the Justice Department of acting as a tool for his political opponents, a familiar tactic for a former president who had repeatedly tried to politicize the department during his four years in office. power. Describing the FBI as corrupt, Mr Trump suggested his agents placed incriminating material at Mar-a-Lago during the search and demanded that they turn over documents he said were protected by executive privilege.
Such politically motivated accusations prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to defend the bureau’s officers during brief remarks earlier this week. Mr. Trump’s unverified accusations also came as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security released an intelligence bulletin last week that warned of an increase in threats against federal law enforcement after the search of Mar-a-Lago, including general calls for “civil action”. war” or “armed rebellion”.
