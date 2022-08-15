Ksi Admits He Has 'No Idea' Of New Opponent Swarmz' Boxing Experience As He Slams 'Fucking Bitch' Alex Wassabi For Pulling Out Of Fight

KSI told talkSPORT.com he was unsure about his replacement opponent Swarmz’s boxing experience ahead of their Aug. 27 fight.

The 29-year-old British rapper and YouTuber returns to the ring for the first time in nearly three years and was originally set to shake off ring rust against American Alex Wassabi, who beat his brother Deji earlier this year.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom KSI is 1-0 as a professional boxer and is preparing for his second professional fight on August 27.

However, with three weeks to go, Wassabi pulled out citing a concussion.

“It was like, ‘Yeah here we go, I knew that, I knew that fucker would do it,’” KSI told talkSPORT.com of when he got the news.

“I’m just glad he didn’t do it fight week. At least he gave us some time before we f***ed.

“I still don’t believe he had a concussion, I didn’t see the doctor’s note, he didn’t say anything, he just stayed silent.

“Once he recovers from his ‘concussion’, I’m going to fly him to wherever he is and spare him.

“I’m going to film him and show everyone in the fucking world that he’s a bitch and I can easily knock him out if I want. As simple as that.”

British rapper Swarmz has since taken Wassabi’s place on short notice.

When asked why him, KSI replied, “Because he wanted to fight me brother. He wanted to fight me, he called me.

“We hired him, we were like, ‘We’ll put you on the back burner if something happens.

“We were thinking of fighting Alex and then moving on, raising the level of the opponents.

“But we were tricked with Alex’s withdrawal, so we were like, ‘Okay, cool, I guess we’ll just have to fight Swarmz.

“So yeah, believe it or not, a lot of people don’t want to fight me on three weeks notice.

“I just have to face the situation and face someone who wanted to fight me.”

DAZN KSI last fought when they beat Logan Paul in 2019

As to whether Swarmz has any previous boxing experience, KSI said in characteristically blunt fashion, “Honestly, I have no idea.

“I have no idea, but the reason I did this anyway was just to get my feet wet, to get in the ring.

“It’s a comeback fight. I just wanted to fight, that’s all.

“And then after, level up and show everyone I’m here, bro.”

“No matter who the opponent is, I train like it’s the toughest opponent of my life.

“And I’m going to keep doing that because I know I’m going to keep unlocking the levels within me and understanding how good I can be.”

