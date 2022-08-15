latest news Black mother sues LAUSD over school cotton picking project

A black parent filed a civil rights lawsuit last week against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Board of Education, claiming a cotton field was set up at an elementary school in 2017 in an effort to teach students about the experiences of slaves.

Rashunda Pitts said her 14-year-old daughter, who is referred to as ‘SW’ in the lawsuit, experienced emotional distress as a result of the Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet project her social justice teacher said he had to helping students “gain real-life experience of what enslaved African-Americans had endured,” according to the lawsuit, which also named the school principal and then-social justice professor as defendants.

Pitts said that in September 2017, she noticed her daughter had become “very quiet and reserved” as she used to “dynamically share her day with her mother,” the suit states.

One day while Pitts was dropping her daughter off at Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet, she saw a cotton field in front of the school and called the office to speak with the school’s principal, Amy Diaz, who was not not available, according to the trial. . Pitts spoke with assistant principal Brian Wisniewski, who explained that the SW class was reading Frederick Douglass’ autobiography and that the cotton field was created so students could have “real life experience” of the slavery, according to the lawsuit.

After Pitts expressed disappointment with the project, Wisniewski agreed and said the school principal would contact Pitts, the lawsuit says. Diaz listened to Pitts’ request for the cotton field to be dismantled in 24 hours, but said the school could not accommodate such a quick turnaround, saying it could aim for the end of the week or the following week, but could not make any promises, according to the lawsuit.

Wisniewski did not immediately return a request for comment. A LAUSD spokesperson said the district had no comment on pending or pending litigation.

Pitts’ daughter also said her social justice teacher made students “pick cotton” and that she herself was not forced to, but had to watch other students complete the project while she tended other crops in the garden, according to the lawsuit. .

Pitts’ daughter said she was afraid to tell him about the project because she didn’t want retaliation from teachers or poor grades. The school did not obtain permission from the parents for their students to participate in the project nor were they informed of the existence of the project, according to the lawsuit.

The school district later issued a statement to a reporter saying it regretted “that an educational activity in the Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet garden was interpreted as culturally insensitive,” according to the lawsuit.

“Caring for the garden where a variety of fruits, vegetables and other plants grow is a school-wide tradition that has been in place for years and has never been used as a tool to replenish historical events,” the statement said. “When school administrators became aware of a parent’s concern about the cotton plant, they immediately responded by removing the plant.”

Pitts alleges the district lied to cover up his conduct and that the statement “directly contradicts” the explanation given to him by the school’s vice principal about the project. As a result, Pitts said her daughter was discriminated against because of her race.

“SW suffered extreme emotional distress,” the lawsuit states. “She has uncontrollable panic attacks and bouts of depression when she thinks about the Cotton Picking project.”