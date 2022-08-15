News
latest news Black mother sues LAUSD over school cotton picking project
A black parent filed a civil rights lawsuit last week against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Board of Education, claiming a cotton field was set up at an elementary school in 2017 in an effort to teach students about the experiences of slaves.
Rashunda Pitts said her 14-year-old daughter, who is referred to as ‘SW’ in the lawsuit, experienced emotional distress as a result of the Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet project her social justice teacher said he had to helping students “gain real-life experience of what enslaved African-Americans had endured,” according to the lawsuit, which also named the school principal and then-social justice professor as defendants.
Pitts said that in September 2017, she noticed her daughter had become “very quiet and reserved” as she used to “dynamically share her day with her mother,” the suit states.
One day while Pitts was dropping her daughter off at Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet, she saw a cotton field in front of the school and called the office to speak with the school’s principal, Amy Diaz, who was not not available, according to the trial. . Pitts spoke with assistant principal Brian Wisniewski, who explained that the SW class was reading Frederick Douglass’ autobiography and that the cotton field was created so students could have “real life experience” of the slavery, according to the lawsuit.
After Pitts expressed disappointment with the project, Wisniewski agreed and said the school principal would contact Pitts, the lawsuit says. Diaz listened to Pitts’ request for the cotton field to be dismantled in 24 hours, but said the school could not accommodate such a quick turnaround, saying it could aim for the end of the week or the following week, but could not make any promises, according to the lawsuit.
Wisniewski did not immediately return a request for comment. A LAUSD spokesperson said the district had no comment on pending or pending litigation.
Pitts’ daughter also said her social justice teacher made students “pick cotton” and that she herself was not forced to, but had to watch other students complete the project while she tended other crops in the garden, according to the lawsuit. .
Pitts’ daughter said she was afraid to tell him about the project because she didn’t want retaliation from teachers or poor grades. The school did not obtain permission from the parents for their students to participate in the project nor were they informed of the existence of the project, according to the lawsuit.
The school district later issued a statement to a reporter saying it regretted “that an educational activity in the Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet garden was interpreted as culturally insensitive,” according to the lawsuit.
“Caring for the garden where a variety of fruits, vegetables and other plants grow is a school-wide tradition that has been in place for years and has never been used as a tool to replenish historical events,” the statement said. “When school administrators became aware of a parent’s concern about the cotton plant, they immediately responded by removing the plant.”
Pitts alleges the district lied to cover up his conduct and that the statement “directly contradicts” the explanation given to him by the school’s vice principal about the project. As a result, Pitts said her daughter was discriminated against because of her race.
“SW suffered extreme emotional distress,” the lawsuit states. “She has uncontrollable panic attacks and bouts of depression when she thinks about the Cotton Picking project.”
News
Oil and gas haven’t benefited from investor largesse in recent years, but renewables have – TechCrunch
With a focus on climate and energy The Cut Inflation Act expected to be signed by President Joe Biden this week, The Wall Street Journal asked Dealogic to analyze the amount of money loaned to “green” businesses and oil and gas companies. Investors, the WSJ concludes, are not ready to give up on fossil fuels.
But the data suggests they are already starting to pull back.
Fossil fuel funding has been more or less stable since 2015, when the WSJ/Dealogic data series began. For oil and gas companies, this should be a worrying trend given the overall low rates and amount of money that has flowed into the market in recent years.
Issuance of investment-grade bonds surged in 2020 before falling to still-high levels in 2021. Still, fossil fuel investment lagged the trend, dipping slightly instead of rising with the market.
Bonds and loans for renewable projects and businesses have done the opposite, increasing steadily from 2015. In 2021, they more than doubled from the previous year, matching for the first time the amount invested in fossil fuels.
This year, renewable companies remain neck and neck with oil and gas companies.
techcrunch
News
Udonis Haslem remains noncommittal regarding 20th season with Heat, ‘Thinking about it’
Udonis Haslem discussed grants Monday at Nova Southeastern University. What he wouldn’t grant, however, was definitive insight on what comes next regarding his NBA career.
“I don’t know,” Haslem said after completing a presentation on behalf of his foundation. “We’re thinking about it. But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.”
Although the intent to return for a 20th season with the Miami Heat had appeared evident, based on the team’s approach with its roster this offseason, the veteran power forward continued to defer an announcement.
Last year, Haslem announced his return for a 19th season on Aug. 15.
“For me,” he said, “it’s just a lot going on. I have a lot of things that I had to really, really think about. Twenty years is a conversation I had with my father.”
Haslem’s father, Johnnie Haslem, died last August at 70.
“Things change,” Haslem said. “He’s not here no more. Goals change.”
The Heat have retained a roster spot for Haslem for the coming season, their lone remaining spot available below the NBA’s onerous luxury tax.
At 42, Haslem is expected to become only the third player to spend an entire career of at least 20 seasons with one franchise, joining retired Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (21 seasons) and late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (20 seasons). A return would push Haslem past former San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan and former Utah Jazz guard John Stockton, each with 19 seasons with their respective franchises.
A 20th season, Haslem said, had stood as particularly meaningful to his father.
“It’s still something that I battle with,” Haslem said, “because it’s something that we talked about and it’s something we wanted to do in a specific way. Things changed when he passed, but we’ll figure it out.”
Haslem’s role largely has been one of mentor for the Heat in recent years. He appeared in 13 games last season, none during the Heat’s run within one game of the NBA Finals. He has not appeared in more than 16 games in any of the past six seasons, appearing in only one in 2020-21.
He nonetheless has remained a presence at FTX Arena this offseason, working out last week with forward Haywood Highsmith, with plans later Monday to meet with center Omer Yurtseven.
Haslem was the oldest player in the NBA last season and is expected to be again this season. With an appearance this season, he would become the fifth-oldest player to appear in an NBA regular-season game, behind only Nat Hickey (45), Kevin Willis (44), Robert Parish (43) and Vince Carter (43).
Haslem is the Heat’s all-time leader in rebounds, despite adding only 26 to his total over the past two seasons, the only undrafted player to lead a franchise in rebounds. He stands second on the franchise list in games and minutes played.
As for Monday’s appearance, FTX and the Udonis Haslem Foundation announced the winners of their Minority Small Business Grant Initiative, with $50,000 grants to minority-owned South Florida small businesses Lil Greenhouse Grill and Kazmaleje. In addition, The Alan B. Levan-NSU Broward Center of Innovation will offer both winners additional resources.
Haslem introduced the winners by noting he was “someone who does business and a little basketball on the side.” He stressed the importance of supporting Miami-based minority-owned business, drawing a distinction from the glare on South Beach as “the other side of that bridge.”
The initiative was announced in May, with the recipients selected after a thorough review of over 50 applications by a selection committee of Udonis, Barbara Wooten, Joseph Bankman, Sylvester King, Jr, Mary Whitehead, Jason Inasi, and Thomas Eugene.
The Udonis Haslem Foundation “looks to impact the world by addressing the socio-economic and mental health issues that plague the inner cities by partnering with programs and organizations to provide increased access to services and opportunities to improve lives.” Details can be found at udcares.org.
()
News
Chicago police are looking for a driver who ran into a group on the South Shore, fatally injuring 3 people – NBC Chicago
Chicago police continued to search for the driver of a silver sedan that ran into a group of people on the street early Sunday, killing three and injuring a fourth person.
The force of the impact threw three of the victims into the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard as bystanders screamed, according to a police report and private video taken at the scene.
Footage from police surveillance cameras “appeared to show that the driver had intentionally struck pedestrians”, according to a police report.
Police offered no motive on Monday, but the report says an investigation into a reckless killing has been opened.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. as several people stood in the street outside the Jeffery Pub. The police report says some of them were fighting when the sedan hit them.
Devonta Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland and a 22-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, were killed, according to police and the County Medical Examiner. Cook. They were all pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A fourth person was taken to Stroger Hospital with leg lacerations, police said.
The Jeffery Pub released a statement on Sunday urging anyone with information to come forward.
“We always encourage everyone to leave and get to your vehicles immediately to get back safely,” the bar said. “And tonight it happened.”
NBC Chicago
News
Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine – The Denver Post
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A United Nations-chartered vessel loaded with 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain destined for Ethiopia was preparing from a Black Sea port on Sunday, the first such shipment in an aid program for countries facing famine.
The Brave Commander cargo ship plans to leave the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odessa, and sail to Djibouti, where the grain will be unloaded and transferred to Ethiopia under the World Food Program initiative.
Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement with Turkey on July 22 to restart Black Sea grain deliveries, addressing the major disruption to exports that has occurred since Russia invaded Ukraine. in February.
Ethiopia is one of five countries the UN considers at risk of famine.
“The ability is there. The grain is there. The demand is there all over the world and especially in these countries,” Denise Brown, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, told The Associated Press. “So if the stars are aligned, we’re very, very hopeful that everyone around this deal will come together on what’s really a problem for humanity. So today was very positive.
On the front line, Russian forces fired rockets into the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least one person. This area lies just north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to recapture. Ukraine’s emergency service said one person was killed Sunday morning in the shelling of the village of Bereznehuvate in Mykolaiv.
A Russian diplomat, meanwhile, called on Ukraine to offer security guarantees so that international inspectors can visit a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that has come under fire.
As fighting intensifies in southern Ukraine, concerns are growing over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the bombing, which officials say damaged surveillance equipment and could lead to a nuclear disaster.
Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said on Sunday that one person was killed in a Russian rocket attack on the town of Enerhodar where the plant is located. The Russian-controlled local government also reported the attack and the death, but blamed it on Ukrainian forces.
The Zaporizhzhia facility is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Russia’s envoy to international organizations based in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has called on Ukraine to stop attacking the plant to allow the arrival of an inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency .
“It is important that the Ukrainians stop bombing the station and provide security guarantees to the mission members. An international team cannot be sent to work under continuous artillery fire,” he told Russian news agency Tass on Sunday.
Ukraine claims that Russia is bombing areas near the plant and stockpiling weapons there.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
denverpost
News
Giuliani is told he is the target of a Trump election investigation in Georgia
ATLANTA — Attorneys for Rudolph W. Giuliani have been told he is the target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference by Donald J. Trump and his advisers, one of Mr. Giuliani’s attorneys said Monday. Giuliani.
Mr. Giuliani, who led efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power as his personal attorney, has emerged in recent weeks as a central figure in the investigation led by Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, in Georgia, which encompasses most of Atlanta. Earlier this summer, prosecutors questioned witnesses before a special grand jury about Mr. Giuliani’s appearances before state legislative committees in December 2020, when he spent hours peddling false conspiracy theories about secret suitcases of Democratic ballots and corrupt voting machines.
For Mr Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, the developments are the latest in a series of growing problems, although he recently received good news when it emerged that he was little likely to face charges in a federal criminal investigation into his ties to Ukraine during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Mr. Giuliani is scheduled to appear before the special grand jury on Monday at a courthouse in downtown Atlanta. His lawyer, Robert Costello, revealed in an interview that prosecutors told him on Monday that Mr. Giuliani was a target.
Mr. Costello said Mr. Giuliani would likely invoke attorney-client privilege if asked about his relationship with Mr. Trump. “If these people think he’s going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they’re delusional,” Costello said.
Also on Monday, Atlanta Federal District Court Judge Leigh Martin May rejected South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s efforts to avoid appearing before the special grand jury. Mr Graham is due to give evidence on August 23. The judge concluded that prosecutors had demonstrated that there was “a particular need for the testimony of Senator Graham on matters relating to the alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the legal administration of the 2022 election in Georgia.”
nytimes
News
Victims of Jerusalem bus attack in Brooklyn reportedly recovering
NEW YORK – We learn more about the victims of an attack that targeted a bus in Jerusalem where eight people were injured.
The State Department confirms that five of them are Americans from Brooklyn.
CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook has a new reaction from people who knew the victims, and the latest on their condition.
The Satmar Community of Williamsburg – a Hasidic sect of Orthodox Judaism – encourages everyone to pray for the victims of Saturday’s Jerusalem attack.
A two-time cancer survivor, a father and a pregnant woman are among the victims.
“The community is devastated that one of our worshipers and his family have been shot in Jerusalem,” said community activist Abraham Rosenberg.
Westbrook spoke to Rosenberg outside Congregation Satmar on Hooper Street, which is also where Shia Hersh Glick visited. Glick, a cancer survivor, was shot Saturday night as he waited for a taxi at a bus stop in Jerusalem.
“The last thing we heard was that he’s getting better, and we’re all praying he makes a full recovery,” Rosenberg said. “We hear about the devastation in Israel all the time, terrorist attacks quite often unfortunately. But it affects the people who live in our community, the families who live in Williamsburg and Borough Park, it’s far more devastating. .. we’re all in shock.”
The horrific attack draws the attention of leaders like Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says Gloick tried to protect his wife, son and daughter from bullets.
“He was shot in the neck and they put him on a ventilator, but it looks like his condition is improving,” Schumer said.
Community leader Isaac Abraham, who spoke with CBS2 over the weekend, said he was related to the Glick family by marriage and the trip to Jerusalem was meant to be a time of prayer.
He also said a pregnant Borough Park mother was also shot in the abdomen and underwent an emergency Caesarean section. We are told that she and the child are in serious condition.
“It shouldn’t happen when you go to a religious place, a mosque, a church, a shul, any place,” Abraham said.
Israeli police said the suspect surrendered and the gun he was carrying was recovered. They also say he is not known for any terrorism related offenses but has a criminal record.
Governor Kathy Hochul commented on the attack on Twitter.
“I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jerusalem… My team is reaching out to the State Department to assist where possible,” Hochul wrote.
New York Mayor Eric Adams also tweeted over the weekend, saying the city stands with Israel.
American casualties who were injured in the attack are expected to survive.
Grub5
latest news Black mother sues LAUSD over school cotton picking project
Dogecoin Ready For 4th Straight Week Of Gains – Even Without Elon Musk’s Backing
Need of Learning Java Programming Today
Oil and gas haven’t benefited from investor largesse in recent years, but renewables have – TechCrunch
Udonis Haslem remains noncommittal regarding 20th season with Heat, ‘Thinking about it’
Child Care Center Startup Costs
Chicago police are looking for a driver who ran into a group on the South Shore, fatally injuring 3 people – NBC Chicago
Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine – The Denver Post
Giuliani is told he is the target of a Trump election investigation in Georgia
Bitcoin Price Gears Up For Another Rally After Testing $25,000
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance5 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide