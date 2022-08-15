Liz Cambage says she’s stepping away from the WNBA for now

Four-time WNBA all-star center Liz Cambage announced Monday that she has decided to retire from the WNBA “for the time being,” publicly addressing her mid-season “contract divorce” with Los Angeles for the first time. Sparks in the heat of the moment. the race for the 2022 playoffs.

“While I will miss the purple and gold rock, I will take this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors,” Cambage said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all of my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with.

Following Cambage’s departure on July 26, the Sparks lost eight of their last nine regular season games to pull out of the playoffs and finish with the league’s second-worst record. The three-time LA champion is now missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998, the league’s first two years.

The Sparks won’t benefit from a high draft pick, as they traded their 2023 first-round pick when they acquired Chennedy Carter.

Cambage arrived in Los Angeles, where she had long made it known she wanted to play, this offseason, eager to help restore the Sparks’ relevance. Head coach Derek Fisher was fired mid-season after a 5-7 start, but until their recent slip the team had still managed to stay afloat under interim coach Fred Williams.

In 25 appearances in 2022, the 6-foot-8 Cambage averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game.

“Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing women for as long as we have,” Cambage said in his post. “I’m sorry I left abruptly and I wish this had ended on a different note…I hope the WNBA does its part to create safer environments and a stronger support system for its players. .”

The Australian star, who has missed six WNBA seasons since being drafted second overall in 2011, spoke about her mental health and the challenges she has faced. His basketball career was also not without controversy. More recently, she was accused of using a racial slur directed at the Nigerian national team and being involved in a physical altercation during a closed-door melee with the Australian national team last year before the Tokyo Olympics. Cambage eventually pulled out of the team shortly before the Games, citing her sanity, though later denying the allegations and proclaiming she had no interest in playing for the Opals again.

Prior to his arrival in Los Angeles, Cambage also did not leave his previous two WNBA teams on the strongest terms, requesting a trade from Dallas one season on a multi-year contract and this final offseason as a free agent. unrestricted criticizing the way the league allows coaches to be paid much more than players. This happened shortly after news broke that the Aces were paying new head coach Becky Hammon over $1 million.

While Cambage’s long-term future in the WNBA remains uncertain, she has built a strong non-basketball portfolio that includes DJing and modeling.