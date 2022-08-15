Finance
Need of Learning Java Programming Today
Java is a high level language which revolutionized today’s Information technology. Java has been evolved from a language known as Oak. This language finds its own position in today’s IT Industry. Every IT professional should be thorough with the Java programming since major projects are done in this language.
Java contains many additional features compared to its predecessors like C, C++ etc. These features make the language more comfortable to work with. It is featured to be platform Independent. You can run your program in any platform that supports Java without any changes in the developed program. Every thing you see in java program is an object thus it is known as an object oriented language.
Java also provides high security. They allow the downloading of un trusted codes from the internet and perform its execution in secure environment. Programmer need not free the memory space explicitly after the use. This is done implicitly by Java. Java also contains a lot of in built standard libraries which helps programming easier and simpler.
Java certificate is an added advantage in an interview. You will always get a priority in the interview for mastering the language. Even though java is simple to learn and understand it includes huge topics. It is therefore necessary to study java from a dependable institution and gain certificates. These certificates convey a message to your employer that you are thorough with the language.
In order to fix root in an IT Industry you need to get updated with the latest additions in the language. Today’s technology demands for an IT expert with updated skills.
Information regarding the programming languages needs updating. Day by day new features are added to programming languages to make the program creation a simpler one. In order to get your Java skills updated the better choice to opt for a Java training course. You need to choose a trust worthy institution for learning the programming languages.
Child Care Center Startup Costs
It takes money to start a child care business and to be successful it is important to have a fairly accurate idea of how much you will need. Child care business startup costs can range from as little as a few thousand dollars for a home-based operation up to more than $100,000 for a larger center in leased premises. Below we discuss some of the typical child care center startup costs and how you should plan and budget for them.
Child Care Center Startup Costs Vs Operating Costs
Don’t forget to clearly distinguish startup costs from operating costs to get a realistic figure of how much capital you will need. Startup costs are the sum total of all the spending that you will need to do up to the point where you can open your doors for business. Operating costs on the other hand are the ongoing monthly expenses associated with running a child daycare.
Eventually your income will cover your operating costs and leave you with a profit every month. Businesses can be slow to take off though and you may not reach full capacity and have everything running smoothly for quite some time after you have commenced business. Therefore it is wise to make sure that you have enough funding for your child care center to cover startup costs as well as operating costs for the first three to six months at least.
Location and Renovation
The main expense associated with running a child care business is having access to suitable premises. While you can in some cases save money here by operating a child daycare from your home, you still have to devote a large part of your property to this venture that won’t be able to be used by your own family for other purposes. This represents an opportunity cost that can be hard to place a dollar value on.
Don’t forget that you may be required to make alterations to your home and property to create a ‘child friendly’ environment. These renovations could include fencing off an outdoor play area or installing gates to keep children from falling down stairs.
Compliance and Safety
Compliance and safety costs can quickly add up with the many necessary devices that must be installed for fire safety (extinguishers, alarms), child health (First Aid kit) and child safety. Combine these with the costs associated with getting a license and permits and you are looking at around $300 to $400.
Toys and Equipment
Next you have to consider all the equipment that you will need for child care, entertainment and education as well as to create a visually pleasing environment. You may need to buy small tables and chairs, toys, books, wall charts, art and craft supplies, play structures and DVD’s.
Requirements will differ depending on the market that you are catering to. If you take care of infants you may need such equipment as cribs, blankets and high chairs.
Children can be really rough on equipment and you have to keep this in mind when pricing your child care services. When buying toys and furniture always go for the best quality rather than the cheaper products which don’t have such a long lifespan. Buying second hand is a good idea but just make sure that any really old equipment meets current safety standards.
If you are preparing meals for children on-site then you will also need to kit out your kitchen if you haven’t done so already.
Also allow for the costs associated with setting up a small office for you to manage the child care business from. The usual costs here are associated with stationary, phone line connection and computer and internet expenses.
General Business Startup Costs
Some other child care center startup costs may also include professional fees to lawyers, accountants and consultants. There will also be an initial cost related to your insurance premiums.
Marketing
Lastly, you will have the marketing expenses associated with launching your child care startup. These promotions could include an opening party, a pre-launch advertising campaign as well as costs associated with getting your brand established such as a logo design, business cards and signage.
It is easy to see how costs can get out of control from the outset and on an ongoing basis. The important thing is to budget carefully and buy only what you need at first. Make a list of priorities and plan to buy some of the less essential items at a later date when your business is already making a profit.
Be disciplined right from the start and keep your child care business startup costs to a minimum while still ensuring that you have everything that you need to serve your customers well.
Replacing a Damaged Wood Fascia Board
If you live in a house that has damaged fascia board, there’s a good chance that it’s going to need to be replaced. Replacing the damaged wood fascia board usually isn’t that difficult a task, depending upon how the home is built.
The wood facia board is the wood nailed at the end of the roof rafters, but not the wood nailed on top of the roof rafters. This wood can easily become damaged from moisture causing dry rot and of course those incredible little pesky critters known as termites.
The best way that you can remove damaged wood fascia board will be to cut it into smaller pieces and then pry it loose from the roof sheeting or exposed overhang. You can also use a reciprocating saw to cut the nails that are holding the fasia board to the wood roof rafter and roof sheeting.
The biggest problem that you’re going to have is removing the damaged sections. Once these sections are damaged, they should be replaced as soon as possible, to prevent the spread of more wood rot or termite damage.
Once you have removed the damaged fascia board, it’s now time to replace it with a new lumber. If you have removed the old fasia board in one piece, you can use it as a pattern, by simply laying it on top of the new lumber and tracing the areas that need to be cut.
If the wood is severely damaged or you need to cut it into small pieces, just to remove it, you will need to measure these angles carefully and cut accordingly.
It’s not always going to be easy to remove and replace the wood fascia board and if you’re not comfortable or it seems like the task is going to be beyond your construction abilities, I would suggest that you hire a contractor to repair these damaged areas.
Basics Of DID (Direct Inward Dialing) and Telephone Systems
For many enterprises, one of the most popular solutions is the DID (Direct Inward Dialing). The DID is a very useful concept that has survived the test of time. As the telephony technology moved from analog to digital to now packet based VoIP solutions, DID continues to remain an important service for most enterprises.
The traditional telephony required that for every individual telephone number, a dedicated number had to be installed and provisioned. Thus if an organisation has twenty employees that required unique telephone numbers, the company would have to order twenty different telephone lines. This was not only inefficient but also quite expensive proposition.
The DID concept solved this problem. The solution combined multiple numbers into a single trunk that connected the central office to the enterprise PBX. What this meant was that the need for operators in the analog telephony world was eliminated.
From the economic point of view, the organisation could not subscribe to the DID service for multiple numbers which was a lot cheaper than getting equivalent number of individual telephone lines. The solution also suited the telephone company, as they could reuse the infrastructure to serve more number of users. This was truly path breaking solution in the telephony space, which is quite significant even today.
With the digitisation of telephony and the introduction of ISDN, the Direct Inward Dialing service was now available over ISDN links. PRI links are quite common solutions to provide this service even today. The PRI link can be used to supply a host of DID numbers which terminate on the customer end PBX.
This concept is relevant even in the VoIP world. It is very easy to imagine that packet based networks, DID may not be required. However, communication gateway linked to the PSTN network has the block of numbers assigned for this purpose.
How to Safely Water Orchids
Are you looking for the most common factors that cause orchid buyers to kill their first orchid purchase? The answer is water. For most plant owners, the first thought, when it comes to water is not enough. But that is not the case with orchids. With orchids, too much water kills them more often than too little.
To water orchids correctly and avoid problems, consider the following…
Get started on the right foot by understanding the watering needs of the specific type of orchid you purchased. Second you must adapt the watering needs of your particular orchid with the climate conditions where you live. Keep these factors in mind.
• Air flow. Good air circulation is good for the orchid’s roots and leaves. But keep in mind that increasing the air circulation dries the orchid sooner which may result in more water.
• Humidity. A higher level of humidity typically suggests less need for water but the potting media affects humidity as well. Home orchid growers often put their orchid pots in a saucer of small rocks filled with water to increase the nearby humidity for the orchid.
• Potting media. Be aware that different potting media retain different amounts of water.
• Temperature. As the heat increases, the need for water increases in most cases;
These are the core tips to success growing orchids. Here are some additional tips to consider:
• Water in the morning to allow for evaporation and drying during the day;
• Water about once every 7 days if you have a 6 inch pot and perhaps a day or so sooner if you use a pot that is 4 inches.
• Potting bark as a medium for your orchid may require watering more frequently than if you use sphagnum moss. To test, stick a thin pencil or your finger about an inch into the pot. If you feel moisture or the pencil is moist, don’t water. Orchids don’t grow well in soggy conditions or when it is bone dry. Avoid the extremes.
• Be careful if your tap water is chlorinated. Pure, non chlorinated water is best.
• Water your orchid with room temperature water. Damage from shock might occur with water that is too cold.
• Orchid roots are covered by a thin membrane referred to as velamen. This membrane serves the orchid by soaking up water quickly, attaching to a variety of surfaces and facilitates the exchange of salts and other minerals. When the velamen is too dry, its color is silvery or white while a watered velamen will appear green or slightly mottled. This various a bit with different species. Accurately reading the roots of your orchid is beginning of good watering habits.
• Error on the side of too little water than too much. An orchid can recover with more water but too much water can cause damage that is difficult to repair. Never allow your orchid to sit in standing water.
• When you water, do it completely. This may mean watering for a few continuous minutes of time or actually dunking your plant, pot and all, into a sink of water. The orchid’s veleman needs to be completely saturated.
• Watch for calcium or salt deposits on your plant. Local water may cause this to happen. If this occurs, find a new water source.
• In most situations, if you aren’t confident that your orchids need water, wait. But there are exceptions. For example paphiopedilum and phragmipedium are orchid species that typically need water before they appear to actually need it.
Market Driven Innovation
Market Driven Innovation (MDI) is designing, managing and implementing your innovation process based on the needs and wants from your key markets. MDI is not new, but still today, many companies have found it difficult to transform their innovation work from their entrenched technology and product forward approach they have been using to a market back approach. Often, their entire business processes have been built around their assets and products they produce and their go-to-market strategy based on their historical sales experiences. The result of this behavior is premature commoditization of their value propositions, their most important assets. Market Driven Innovation is based on a strict set of principles:
o Engineering/technical resourcing decisions are made based on a validated market need and an attractive business case.
o Organizational Focus is achieved from understanding market segments and targeting the most attractive segments for growth
o A cross-functional team approach, marketing, technical, and sales all contribute to the growth initiative together, and thus are aligned on the strategy:
o Accelerated ramp up after launch from a higher operational knowledge of the market
o Accelerated technology development because better design specifications from a segmented market
o Driven by business leaders who make resource allocation decisions consistent with the strategic direction of the business, and link development to marketing process.
Market Driven innovation begins with a business orientation towards specific and targeted markets. These markets define strategy which defines resource allocations especially those resources dedicated to the innovation process. In this context we define innovation as the creation of value, and Market Driven Innovation as placing emphasis on customer values, beginning with choices as how a business goes to market; to how they position their brand and products in those markets they proactively choose to serve; to the nature of their product improvements; and to their search for new products and services that may more effectively meeting the emerging future needs of their targeted markets.
Identifying these target markets is core to Market Driven Innovation. Understanding what drives market growth and major unmet needs of the key market players as well as how they define value and establish the basis for generating growth ideas and concepts – straight from the market. These ideas and concepts are the genesis of the innovation process. The more market back concepts, the more opportunities for successful growth. Knowing target markets enables a business to:
o Design, communicate, and deliver more robust value propositions aimed at specific market segments
o Capture more of the value we provide because they can measure the value and make strategic pricing decisions that are consistent with their marketing strategy.
o Apply resources more effectively where they bring value by focusing them only on where value is identified.
o Develop and bring new offerings to the market faster because they know what the market values and how to deliver their offering based on value.
o Evaluate new markets where they can bring more powerful value propositions and new offerings
These elements of business design when generated from a market back learning model, form the basis for a market driven organization, and more specifically, Market Driven Innovation as a core driver of your growth process:
o Provides business management with facts from direct contact with the marketplace to decide which concepts merit moving forward with resourcing.
o Balances depth and speed in this disciplined approach using an organized set of activities.
o Enables cross function teams to develop a common understanding, direction, and shared values throughout the innovation cycle
o Enhances chances of success
Voice of the Customer (VOC) captured early and operationally is an essential component of creating and delivering value with the growth process. Capturing VOC is not a trivial or casual activity, and well thought our and designed VOC is critical to Market Driven Innovation. Effective VOC requires:
o Learning Customers desired outcomes – what they want to happen to help them become more successful.
o Getting to Fact based and data driven information that can be translated into offering features that address the customer outcomes.
o Clearly identifies the benefits the customer will receive and thus the discrete value they will place on an effective solution to them.
o Must be well understood by both marketing and technical in the same way with an aligned sense of the relationship to strategy and core competencies.
VOC is the work you do and do well before you even think of applying technical resources to do product development work. In this regard, you don’t misuse valuable and limited technical capacity. Technical people need to focus on projects that have been market validated both to focus their limited resources and provide them with advanced market specifications that help accelerate the development cycle.
To this end, as we will discuss more later, you engage your technical resources along side of your Marketing people to co-learn VOC, and thus both are better prepared to do their work that is defined by your targeted markets. In this way our resources are aligned from day one of an innovation effort through to launch of a new offering. A key outcome of an aligned and shared approach is achieving success faster and at less overall cost. No wasted costs as a result of false starts and lingering stops.
The three key components or a successful change to market oriented MDI are:
o Creating The Right Mindset – Leaders set the agenda
o Building the necessary skill set – A common framework for implementing
o Providing the best toolset – Fact based information guides decisions
Incorporating all three into the business process is a requirement for successful transformation to a market driven organization. It’s as straight forward as knowing where you are going, how to get there, and a map to take you there. We will discuss each of these three success drivers in more detail below
Creating the right mindset
Leaders must take charge of the agenda beginning with examining and changing how they lead, what marketing and technical practitioners do differently, and most importantly, how they work together using a rigorous framework from concept selection through to offering commercialization. Leadership owns the MDI process highlighted below. The first two levels in the process, Concept Development/selection and Market Validation are the critical elements. In this model, Leadership does not resource technology development until sufficient market evidence and validation provides the basis for resourcing. Technology resources only work on market validated concepts. Leadership’s ownership of the process means they:
o Demonstrate the value and set expectation
o Focus and align the organization around strategic direction and core capabilities.
o Identify, and guide the performance requirements necessary to generate the profit results.
o Organize people to assure the right combination of organizational strengths are applied to both know and act effectively on markets.
Three crucial questions are answered in market validation and business case development:
1. Is there an external basis for believing the concept has sufficient value to the market to proceed?
2. What is the best validated value proposition that sets the design basis for development?
3. Can we make money from developing and commercializing this value proposition?
Building the Necessary Skillset
The Innovation provides the basis for skill development and tool utilization. Each element of the framework requires specific work designed to deliver decisions to move from one element to the other. A short description of the work elements are describe below.
Concept Development and selection: Developing and characterizing concepts (sometimes called the “Fuzzy Front End”). Idea generation methods are generally well-known and most work well enough to assure a good set of concepts to evaluate. What we uniquely require is a concept characterization approach that helps the evaluators better understand and choose among several concepts.
Market Validation: Once a project has been chartered, a decision (stage gate) is made to resource to development and includes four key components, validated market landscape; Value Proposition Development; Competitive Alternative Assessment; and Business Model Evaluation. A validated market landscape identifies and characterizes the market spaces in which the concept may bring value. In this context, it provides the basis for demand, and thus the first real attempt at generating revenue potential. It identifies the key specifiers and influencers, and begins to describe their unmet needs that the concept may address as well as key hurdles that must be overcome to have a successful and sustainable initiative.
The Value Proposition is a description of the value your concept will bring to the targeted market, the benefits the market will receive, and how you will get paid for bringing the value. Value proposition development is the holy grail of marketing. If you learn your value proposition, and it truly brings the market real value, you can build the remainder of your growth initiative around it. Value propositions must be measurable and actionable.
Business Case Development: Before you engage in developing the required technology, answer the questrion – “Can we make money on this value proposition?”. Market Driven Innovation often requires a new way to go to market to accelerate and maximize acceptance and value capture. Value adding chain analysis through to the end user is an important skillset to utilize for business model evaluation. Business models are defined by what customers are selected; how we capture value; our level of strategic control; and the scope of our value proposition. The Business Case should be determined as early in the innovation process as possible. Opportunity modeling can provide the necessary basis for understanding the top line potential and the marketing cost for the innovation.
Technical Development:Effective market validation provides the product developers/designers a clear and crisp basis for building in the necessary design elements into an innovation. We now know the needs (what the market is willing to pay for) and the wants (potential areas of uniqueness). No more starts and stops caused by changing specifications from learning on the fly. Product developers can utilize their best practices with the certainty that they are on the right track. Because we begin the development process with clear market understanding, we now can bring the key customers into the development cycle early and often. We know their testing protocols, and their current standards by the competitive alternative they are using today. We design, we test, we engage the customer to test, we upgrade. Active parallel processing accelerates the development process and we get to launch faster.
Commercial Launch: Preparing for the launch includes the short term developing the marketing entry plan and the marketing mix, and the longer term multigenerational planning. These should be done together since the longer term positioning could have an effect on the launch protocol. The launch plan includes the target market; the offering positioning based on the value proposition; the communications strategy and plan; the channel strategy and plan; the pricing strategy and implementation plan driven by long term optimal pricing decisions. Multigenerational planning (beyond the launch); includes second and third generation offerings; strategy mapping; and a revenue acceleration plan. The managing process and control plan are incorporated into the commercial launch to assure optimum demand creation and delivery
Providing a Useful toolset
The toolset necessary to enable Market Driven Innovation consists of an integrated qualitative and quantitative set that enables the Market Driven Innovation team to successfully address the critical market questions identified in their chartered project. Two interdependent approaches make up the composite of Voice of the Customer (Market Driven). Together, they are designed to answer all the questions necessary to progress through the innovation process defined earlier.
A qualitative market learning tool should be installed to translate concepts into possible value propositions, begin the segmentation process, define the industry structure and dynamics, and expose the relative value vs. competitive alternatives. It also provides the basis for design of the quantitative VOC that follows once a decision is made to proceed to the business case and technical development stages.
A quantitative instrument that captures: concept tests including value elements and price; attribute importance rankings and current performance ratings; outcomes rankings; feature benefits; and competitive ratings. Other pertinent information to assist in segmentation should also be incorporated.
Getting Started With Market Driven Innovation: Market Driven Innovation can either be installed inside a business unit which is structured with both a technical and marketing unit, or can be institutionalized within a corporation as “the way we innovate”. The initiation for each is different given both the breadth and depth the sponsors must address in the change process. It is simpler and much faster to initiate change in an organization that is both ready and organizationally integrated. The leadership can evolve the change live while doing their innovation work by starting with a few projects that are definitive and have a short horizon. As the teams demonstrate success the change process takes on a life of its own and becomes a natural new way of doing work. The basic framework for such an approach is:
o Leadership diagnostic to define both scope and level of change required. Many groups already have an external perspective to their work and thus, change becomes a reinforcement of their beliefs.
o Develop and agree on a project plan to install MDI.
o Training the leadership and team on MDI elements. Utilize one or two projects to exemplify throughout the training. Note: the idea here is just in time training. Teams are trained on each element then they experience the element and move forward to training and experience thought each stage of the process. Prevents training fatigue and accelerates progress towards commercialization
o Select and charter projects.
o Customize framework to fit organizational culture and existing operational approaches and language.
Market Driven Innovation can be easily introduced into a Lean Six Sigma culture.
What’s the Best Design for Your Website?
Choose to be flexible and customize.
To provide a website with a personal feel, the template needs to be tweaked. If businesses will only depend on regular templates that do not have their own original input, their website will not be set apart from thousands of other competitors that use the same template.
For this reason, those who developed these templates offer customization options. Some of them give a multitude of customization options to users but others only give a few options to make some changes on particular elements of their website.
Those who are not developers may feel that being more flexible in building their website makes it more complicated so would rather go for limited customization options.
However, they should look further ahead into the future. Later on, they may have to include non-default elements to their website and this can only be possible with flexible customization options.
Always decide on a responsive design.
This is quite obvious. A site that is not responsive is considered obsolete. Because of responsive templates, it is now possible to adjust the layout of a website so it can register well on screens of different devices. A lot of traffic is generated from mobile devices since many people use their cell phones to search and shop online and this trend increases each time.
So, businesses need to keep this in mind. No matter what the niche or demographic of their website, even if it is a news feed or an e-commerce site, if the website does not look good on mobile phones and other handheld devices, this will hurt their business.
Not very long ago, responsive design was only optional but things are different nowadays and a lot of templates have changed a lot and provide responsive and mobile-friendly themes. Still, there are a number of templates that do not give mobile-friendly layouts. Businesses should avoid these aberrations.
Go for SEO friendly templates.
Businesses certainly want more people to discover their website and this is not possible without Search Engine Optimisation or SEO. Even if they are not able to create a captivating website with remarkable content, if they want their page to have a better rank in search engines, they have to use SEO techniques.
Aside from using beautiful designs, they have to provide smooth navigation and a solid hierarchy. In addition, they should use a particular template consistently and not a different one in each category. Using a lot of templates make it harder for users to navigate to their website.
Though some templates have an excellent design, SEO may still see it as poorly written so they should get SEO friendly templates. If templates are poorly coded, the website takes longer to load, which will affect their ranking.
Google and other search engines were clear in saying that extra loading time contributes to ranking so it is best to choose a well written template. Even when templates are search engine optimized, they need to be knowledgeable on the subject and for this reason, content is just as important.
