One of the Leading Magazines of Australia – OK! Magazine

The two satellite TV service providers, Dish Network and DirecTV delivers a wide range of programming that includes Movies, Music, Sports and many more to their valuable subscribers. Adult programming is one such programming with lots of adult channels, adult TV shows and movies that will quench the thirst of adult subscribers. Subscribers can subscribe to the Adult programming package on monthly basis. Besides monthly packages, subscribers can order for limited hours of Adult Programming via the amazing Pay per view option also. Through this pay per view, Adult subscribers can enjoy their favorite programming without subscribing to any monthly package and they can pay less to watch what they wish, only for limited hours. This article guides the reader to know more about Adult Pay per view events in both Dish Network and DirecTV and the Comparison between them.

Adult Pay Per view in Dish Network

Dish Network delivers a wide range of the hottest adult programming via Dish Network Pay Per View. Adult Pay Per View option in Dish Network allows subscribers to purchase Adult programming only for limited hours without subscribing to any monthly package. Playboy TV, XTSY, fresh!, Hustler HD, Hustler TV SD, JUICY, Real, Reality Kings TV and Adult Showcase are the Adult channels delivered via Dish Network Pay Per View to adult subscribers.

Playboy TV is a X service channel that allows subscribers to engage in all passion and fun of playboy brand that includes late night movies, wild reality shows and late night specials. Subscribers can enjoy all these programming for just $9.99 in Dish Network.

Xtsy is a XXX adult channel that features top stars showcasing the newest talent. It also delivers adult movies without censor. This XXX channel can be ordered via pay per view for $13.99.

Hustler TV is a XX.5 service channel that delivers the hottest adult entertainment with most exclusive movies from big stars to fresh amateurs. Subscribers can experience the total reality and hilarious porn parodies in amazing high definition.

Hustler TV can be enjoyed by subscribers in both HD and SD just for $13.99. fresh! is a XX.5 service channel that focuses mainly on fresh girls and fresh themes. Newest performers in the business, groundbreaking series, casting calls and much more can be enjoyed for $13.99.

Real takes adult subscribers to a new level where they will experience real scenarios and real content without scripts and setups. It is a XX.5 service channel provided for just $13.99. With XX.5 service channel Reality Kings TV, subscribers can enjoy the new adult TV experience with variety of wild, fun sexual situations for just $13.99.

For $13.99, Juicy, the XX.5 service channel shows lots of fascinating fantasies from all around the globe. It delivers the hottest scenes from movies that cannot be enjoyed anywhere by subscribers. Adult showcase is a XX.5 and XXX service pack that delivers adult channels namely Xtsy, Hustler HD, Hustler TV, Reality kings, Juicy, Fresh and Real for about 3 hours for $17.99 only.

Adult Pay Per View in DirecTV

DirecTV is the abode for the hottest adult entertainment that delivers lots of movies and adult shows to their subscribers via Pay Per View. There is no monthly subscription is needed to view Pay Per view events. Adult Pay per view events can be viewed only for limited hours. Playboy TV, Reality Kings, Real, Juicy, fresh!, Spice: Access, Hustler TV and All Access Pass are the adult channels delivered by DirecTV via Pay Per View.

The Sensual channel that provides adult programming round the clock is Playboy TV. Programming consists of late night shows, adult movies and wild reality shows and subscribers can subscribe to this channel via pay per view for limited hours for just $9.99.

“Milf Hunter”, “In the VIP” and “Money Talks” are the shows delivered by the adult channel Reality Kings TV who are the creators of “Reality” content on Internet. Subscribers can experience a new adult programming in Reality Kings for $10.99.

Real channel showcases lots of reality shows with no scripts, no setups and no pretending shows. Subscribers can enjoy real people in real scenario with raw and uncut action for just $10.99.

The hottest sensual channel that shows lots of Eastern European hotties, Latin Ladies, Asian dolls and some other unique faces from all around the globe is the Juicy. In Juicy, Subscribers can enjoy the hottest scenes from movies for $10.99.

fresh! is the sensual weekend adult premier with fresh faces and fresh content in the business. The groundbreaking series, casting calls, reality programming and theme auditions can be enjoyed by subscribers in fresh! for $10.99.

Spice: Xcess is an exclusive and exciting weekend premier with varieties of performers and specialised content. This channel can be ordered for $10.99. Hustler TV satisfies adult subscribers by providing hottest action, new adult movies and the hottest talent round for $10.99. All Access Pass is an three hour block adult pay per view package where subscribers can enjoy 6 channels for one low price. Subscribers can subscribe to this 3 hour block package with the help of their remote for $14.99.

Comparison

Adult Pay Per view of both Dish Network and DirecTV, the two satellite TV providers delivers almost same kind of programming to their subscribers. Though the programming remains the same in many aspects but differs slightly when compared with each other. Playboy TV, Reality Kings Tv, Real, fresh!, Juicy are the adult channels available in both Dish Network and DirecTV with same programming.

Even though, they are delivering same adult channels and programming, they vary in their pricing. Dish Network provides these adult channels for $13.99 whereas DirecTV offers less than Dish Network ie $10.99. Hustler TV in Dish Network allows subscribers to experience the adult programming in both HD and SD. On the other hand, in DirecTV Hustler TV can be enjoyed only in SD. Xtsy is an adult channel that delivers adult movies without censor is available in Dish Network and not available in DirecTV. On Contrary, Spice: Xcess, the weekend adult premier is available with DirecTV and not in Dish Network. All Access Pass is a three hour block adult pay per view package with 6 channels for one lower price $14.99 is accessible in DirecTV while Dish Network delivers Adult Showcase pay per view package that also delivers three hour block adult pay per view package with 6 channels for $17.99. When comparing the adult pay per view of both Dish Network and DirecTV, they resembles the same in many aspects and differs in Pricing.

In terms of pricing, DirecTV provides adult pay per view programming for less amount than Dish Network.