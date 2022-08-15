News
Russia is ready to arm its allies with modern weapons: Vladimir Putin
Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa and is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.
President Putin used a speech at an arms fair near Moscow to brag about Russia’s advanced weapons capabilities and declare his willingness to share technology with like-minded countries.
“(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and from artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles,” President Putin said. at the opening ceremony of the “Army-2022” forum near Moscow.
“Nearly all have been used more than once in actual combat operations.”
He was speaking nearly six months into Russia’s war in Ukraine, where Moscow has suffered repeated setbacks and heavy casualties.
Western military analysts say the poor performance of Russian troops and weaponry could make its arms exports less attractive to potential buyers, such as India, which has relied heavily on its technology in the past.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Blake Lively kicks off his birthday celebrations early at Disneyland
Spotted: Blake Lively enjoying a day at Disneyland for her birthday.
While the Gossip Girl alum won’t turn 35 until August 25, she kicked off the celebrations a little earlier by recently visiting the California theme park with her sister, the actress Robyne Animated.
And it looks like they’ve had a blast. They posed for photos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, saw Stormtroopers at star wars: Galaxy’s Edge, found the candle of Encanto and went to Disney California Adventure Park. But that’s not all. Blake and Robyn, 50, also walked past the Bibbidi Bobbidi shop and discovered Winnie the Pooh’s “Hunny” Pot apple. They also saw famous people, including Mary Poppins and Bert, Jessie from toy storyPrincess Jasmine of Aladdin and Princess Tiana of The princess and the Frogwhich Blake joked would be her date for the Met Gala next year.
All in all, it looks like it was a magical day. “Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early,” Blake wrote on Instagram on Aug. 14. “I’ll wait…”
Entertainment
News
Inside the new digital stampede
Most of the time, Nikki Fuego rushes through her day-to-day tasks in just a few hours, fixing customer service issues for an exercise equipment startup before settling into her real job – designing wetsuits. horned and glittering geometric helmets that cannot be worn or touched.
Fuego is among the growing cohort of people turning to the metaverse for extra income, turning their hobbies into sometimes lucrative side businesses in a series of virtual spaces that proponents see as the future of the internet.
Betting that the metaverse will soon become the main place where people shop, work and play, companies and investors have poured money into building its digital and physical infrastructure – which ranges from virtual reality headsets to desktop-like environments. video game like Roblox and Decentraland. As gamers, tech buffs, and deep-pocketed advertisers flocked to the metaverse, aspiring solopreneurs followed.
“I’m gagged every day I wake up and remember making money off of it,” said Fuego, a 29-year-old artist in Kansas City, Missouri.
More than 40 hours a week, Fuego sits at her computer with Blender design software. She uses the program to manipulate points on a graphic mesh, sculpting quirky props to be put on by avatars, the animated characters that people navigate through virtual spaces. Hers, which she uses in Decentraland, wears a tight red and black bodysuit, a black visor and red hair that splits into horns.
A single piece in Fuego’s digital clothing collections can take anywhere from several hours to an entire month. They sold for between 2 and 175 mana, the decentralized currency which is roughly equivalent to one US dollar. Over the past eight months, Fuego says she has earned about $40,000 selling her digital products, more than four times her monthly job income.
“I never thought I would make money making digital things that don’t exist and paying my bills,” Fuego said. “It’s literally an artist’s dream, and I’m living it.”
With Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft collectively boasting hundreds of millions of users, there is a growing demand for avatar prop designers, game developers, consultants and influencers to help accelerate the market for digital goods in the metaverse. While its virtual worlds are ideally navigated in 3D using a VR headset, many are still largely in their infancy and often simulate browser-based video games. Today, anyone with a computer and an internet connection can explore Roblox, the Sandbox, or Decentraland as a digital avatar and buy goods in their respective marketplaces with cryptocurrencies linked to each.
“People often think, ‘What’s the new job in the metaverse?’ And it actually creates some interesting things that people would actually do when they arrive in the metaverse,” said Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University. “Sometimes it’s about engineering, where you have to build software and hardware, sometimes it’s just by showing up and being a character in some type of event.
Avatar accessories, also known as “skins”, can be anything from a pair of elf ears with piercings to a floating rainbow-colored flame aura. Or you can simply outfit your avatar with Prada and Balenciaga from head to toe.
And thanks to creators like CK Bubbles, avatars can adorn their nails, too. The 36-year-old New Yorker, who uses the pronouns they/them, started designing physical nail art away from home after losing her job during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But after watching musician Grimes performing at Decentraland in March, CK Bubbles thought they’d try to nail the metaverse.
They took some photos of real-world nail sets they had already created and sent them to a digital designer known as Mana Daiquiri. In a collection the two developed together for LGBTQ Pride, virtual nails are dotted with lollipops and bows. Another set sparkles in purple opal and sparkling gemstones. Without any promotion, CK Bubbles said he sold around 30 sets of nails for around 10 Mana, or around $300.
CK Bubbles’ main income comes from his work as a creative director in advertising, but they said the side hustle of avatar nail art is more than a hobby. “[The metaverse] has really exploded in a way that I hadn’t anticipated, to the point where it will hopefully be my full-time business,” they said.
Major brands are also eyeing the growth potential of the metaverse. Already, the market is expected to reach $783.3 billion by 2024, a 63% increase from 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Over the past year, brands from Snapple and Gucci to JPMorgan Chase have each invested millions of dollars to reclaim virtual lands in the metaverse where they can deploy games and sell exclusive items. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reorienting the tech giant around the metaverse, saying earlier this year that he expects virtual worlds to generate hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce over the course of the next decade.
To achieve this, companies spend heavily on developers who can create rich experiences in virtual spaces and on influencers who can attract people to them. As a result, much of the metaverse smacks of marketing, but that can still mean money in the pockets of tech-savvy scammers.
Meta is testing new bonus programs for creators in its metaverse platform, called Horizons World, that reward creators for the time users spend in their world. Sandbox’s creator fund pays between $2 and $60 for original artwork that the company can sell in its marketplace. Roblox told investors in November last year that nearly 1,000 developers had earned more than $30,000 in the previous 12 months.
Serena Elis, a 31-year-old former real estate agent in The Villages, Florida, saw the metaverse as the break she needed from her budding singing career. After experimenting with cryptocurrency and streaming on Twitch, she decided to host her first event at Decentraland in 2020, performing some of her synth-pop songs. Only a few people showed up, but she said she saw enough interest to continue.
Over the past two years, its metaverse business has grown, in part thanks to brand partnerships. In January, she performed at the virtual launch of independent lipstick brand Valdé Beauty and created a limited-edition quartz crystal lipstick container and non-fungible token (NFT) artwork. ) for the company. She also performed at Metaverse Fashion Week for nonprofit Crypto Chicks, which educates women about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other emerging technologies.
Elis now estimates that she earns the crypto equivalent of up to $2,500 per month from her metaverse gigs and collaborations. That’s still a far cry from the $4,000 to $10,000 a month she earned as a real estate agent before leaving the field a year ago, and she says she dips into her savings to cover her expenses since then. Elis says she doesn’t cash in on her cryptocurrency income and has few bills to pay, adding that she saves on rent while living with her mother – who doesn’t quite understand what she does.
“I know it’s really risky,” Elis said. “But I really, sincerely believe in what I’m doing.”
Nikki Fuego said she sees a way to quit her customer service job and take on her metaverse projects full-time. She recently ventured into “wearables” for virtual cars in a Decentraland game she helped create, in which players can purchase an avatar that transforms into a light-up vehicle resembling their character’s design. She said she had already sold hundreds of pieces for up to $175 each.
“People see the metaverse as fake, or as this fantasy or escape from reality,” Fuego said, “when I think it actually embraces our reality and embraces who we are as people to the core. .”
nbcnews
News
Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become a special officer in Central Bank of India, salary will good
Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become a special officer in Central Bank of India, salary will good
Central Bank of India, one of the oldest and largest nationalised commercial banks in India is recruiting for Rural Self Employing Training Institute in Dhule for the year 2022.
The details of the post as well as the eligibility criteria are mentioned below.
Job Profile:
Office Assistant at R-SETI (on annual contract basis)
Work includes assisting the Director and faculty in functioning of the institute, maintaining accounts, vouchers, books and registers, updating data, periodicals and reports, and similar other activities of the center.
Last date to receive application:
30th August 2022
Date of interview:
To be decided after receiving application
Eligibility criteria:
Qualification:
Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge, experience with basic accounts and book keeping is desired.
Age:
Between 18-35 years, with sound health.
Other requirements:
Should be well conversant with the local language.
Should be resident of the same (preferably Dhule District) or nearby district/residing at the head quarter of RSETI Dhule center
Period of engagement:
The candidate shall be appointed on Contract basis for a period of one year. Renewal of contract may be considered at the sole discretion of Society/Trust and subject to satisfactory performance.
Pay scale:
Rs. 12000 per month. The contract amount shall be fixed at Rs.12000/- per month. No other allowance/benefit/payment/facility will be provided.
Selection procedure:
The eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and the decision of the Society/ Trust will be final.
Submission of application:
Eligible candidates have to submit their applications in the given format (Annexure-A). Last date for receipt of application is 30th August 2022.
No applications shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected.
Address the application, super scribing:
“Application for the post of Office Assistant at R-Seti – Dhule on contract” to ‘Regional Manager, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, P-63, Near Glenmark Company, MIDC Satpur, Nashik- 422007’.
The post Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become a special officer in Central Bank of India, salary will good appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
EURUSD below the hourly MA. 200 hour MA is now resistance.
The EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
move below its 100-hour moving average on Friday. In the process, the pair moved back into the bullish and falling trading range that confined the pair from around July 18 to August 10, when the pair broke higher.
The failure to stay above the top of the downside zone also caused it to fall below its 100 hourly moving average (blue line in the chart above).
In today’s trading, a brief rally during the Asian session brought the price back towards that 100 hourly moving average where the sellers have been leaning in. The price has fallen below its 200 hourly moving average currently at 1.0232 (green line in the chart above) and below the 308.2% retracement of the rise from the July 14 low. This level comes in at 1.02088.
The low price hit 1.0186 before bouncing back, helped by weaker Empire manufacturing data, but the upside move stalled long before the resistance against the 200-hour moving average.
The current price is trading at 1.01975. Traders would like the broken 38.2% retracement level to hold resistance, but ultimately the 200 hourly moving average at 1.02322 is the most important resistance target to stay below if sellers want to. keep control.
On the downside, the 50% midpoint of the rise from the July 14th low is at 1.01597 below, ie a swing zone between 1.0144 and 1.01509.
Sellers are more in control with breakouts of the hourly moving averages. However, the price is mired near the middle of the former upside and downside trading range. The price action up and down in this trading range was choppy and sloppy. This could also be the model in the future.
Look at the 200 hourly moving average above as a risk for sellers. And on the downside, the 50% will be seen ahead of the lower swing areas (lower yellow areas in the chart above).
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
4 things to watch for in the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros series — including 2 Cy Young contenders facing off – The Denver Post
The four-game series that begins Monday between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros has many intriguing storylines, including Tuesday’s game of the American League’s top two Cy Young Award contenders in Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease.
This could be a chance for the Sox to prove they are real contenders. Or it could be another in a series of missed chances for an inconsistent team.
Here are four things to watch for in last year’s AL Division Series rematch.
1. Implications for the playoffs
The defending AL champion Astros are on a season-long streak and bring the league’s best record (75-41) to the South Side showdown. They continued to dominate in 2022 despite the extended absence of Lance McCullers Jr., who returned on Saturday to pitch six shutout innings in his first start since suffering a strained right flexor tendon in Game 4 of ALDS 2021.
The Astros have few flaws. Their starters entered Sunday with the lowest ERA (3.15) in the AL, and the bullpen’s 2.76 ERA was the best in baseball. The offense ranked third in the AL in runs (519) and second in home runs (158).
A first-round playoff bye is pretty much a given. The only race the Astros are in is with the New York Yankees for the league’s best record and home-court advantage in the AL playoffs. They’re 39-18 since June 12, edging the Yankees, who they beat 5-2 in the season series.
The Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to go three games above .500 for the first time since a 6-3 start. They are 2½ games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central despite them.
The Sox are also in a jam-packed joker race, although winning the division is paramount as it would secure home-court advantage in the first round. The top-ranked team wins all three games in the first round of the new, expanded postseason format.
Although the Sox have had more success on the road than at home, they would obviously prefer to play in front of their fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.
2. Verlander vs. Cease
These matchups are rare in modern baseball, so treasure them while you can.
Verlander, who missed nearly two seasons after Tommy John’s surgery in 2020, is the consensus favorite to win his third Cy Young Award. At 39, he’s more dominant than ever, leading majors with 15 wins, a 1.85 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP.
One of Verlander’s three losses came against the Sox on June 18 at Minute Maid Park, where he allowed seven runs (four earned) over 3⅔ innings. Since then, he is 7-0 with a 1.17 ERA.
Cease, 26, leads the Majors in strikeouts per nine innings (12.17) and strikeout rate (33%) and has allowed one or no earned runs in his last 14 starts, setting a major league record (not including openers). His only flaw is a 10.4% walk rate, the worst among qualified starters.
Cease’s 1.96 ERA ranks second to Verlander, but he was oddly cut from the AL All-Star team, a snub that added to his motivation.
Cease started Game 3 of the ALDS last October but was pulled in the second inning of the Sox’s 12-6 win over the Astros. He’s been off since, keeping the Sox in contention during their rocky season.
3. Tony vs. Dusty
The heated rivalry that needs no introduction came to life in the early 2000s when Dusty Baker captained the Chicago Cubs against Tony La Russa’s St. Louis Cardinals. It’s softened a bit with age, and the two veterans now praise each other almost every time they meet, a mutual respect that has survived bitter battles over the years.
La Russa has been a human piñata this season, taking heat for the Sox’s inability to live up to expectations. “Fire Tony” chants have been heard over the past two months at Guaranteed Rate Field, including Friday when La Russa retired Michael Kopech after six no-hitter innings, a decision made for Kopech’s sake.
Baker is having a career year and has weathered injuries to McCullers and left fielder Michael Brantley, who is out for the season after shoulder surgery. Baker returned last week from a COVID-19-related absence, saying he had watched a lot of Netflix, including a Bob Marley documentary.
La Russa has three World Series rings and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Baker is still looking for his first championship as a manager, and this could be his last chance.
It is not known if this will be their last face-to-face.
La Russa, 77, would have signed until 2023, but Baker, 73, signed a one-year contract after taking the Astros to the World Series last year. “I just had a few things to take care of, but we’re close,” he said after signing.
Baker has a 109-106 advantage in head-to-head matchups with La Russa, taking two of three in Houston in June.
4. Joe Kelly’s sulky face
The veteran reliever, who was pulled from his last appearance with what the Sox called “dizziness,” is infamous in Houston for pouting off the mound in a 2020 game when he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kelly allegedly threw at Carlos Correa and grimaced after punching him. The animosity stems from the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal.
The pouty face sparked a bench clearance incident, earned Kelly an eight-game suspension, and it became a meme that is still widely shared.
“Everyone knows they’re cheaters,” Kelly said in 2021. “They know they’re cheaters. It’s over. … But now they mess everything up by ruining other people’s lives, so they (beep) twice…. When you mess up someone’s name to save your own, that’s probably one of the worst things you can do…. I think I’ll be irritated forever.
Rest assured, the feeling is mutual.
()
denverpost sports
News
First meeting of the minimum support price committee likely on August 22: report
New Delhi:
The Minimum Support Price (MSP) committee is due to hold its first meeting on August 22 to discuss future strategies, according to official sources.
The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC) in the nation’s capital, the sources added.
At the first meeting, sources said the committee will introduce members, deliberate on “future strategies” and discuss the creation of sub-groups to cover the broad issues mentioned in the terms of reference.
Meanwhile, the government is in the process of persuading Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to participate in the work of the committee, it remains to be seen whether it will change its mind and appoint three representatives, sources added.
The SKM, which necessitated the creation of this committee after leading the protest of farmers against three agricultural laws and forcing the government to repeal them, has already rejected this committee and decided not to appoint its representatives.
In announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to set up a committee to look into farmers’ MSP issues.
The committee, led by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, was set up on July 18 to ‘promote zero-budget farming’, to ‘change’ cropping patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country and to make the MSP more “effective and transparent”. “.
There are 26 members including the chairman of the committee and three membership slots reserved for representatives of the SKM.
Members of the committee include: Ramesh Chand, Member of Niti Aayog, Agricultural Economists CSC Shekhar of Indian Institute of Economic Development and Sukhpal Singh of IIM-Ahmedabad and Naveen P Singh, Senior Member of Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission (CACP).
Among the farmer representatives, the committee includes national award-winning farmer Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, and five members from other farmer organizations include Gunwant Patil, Krishnaveer Choudhary, Pramod Kumar Choudhary, Guni Prakash and Sayyed Pasha Patel.
Two members of the cooperative and the farmers’ group – IFFCO President Dilip Sanghani and NCRI General Secretary Binod Anand – are also part of the committee.
Senior members of agricultural universities, five central government secretaries and chief secretaries from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are also on the committee.
ndtv
Russia is ready to arm its allies with modern weapons: Vladimir Putin
Blake Lively kicks off his birthday celebrations early at Disneyland
Inside the new digital stampede
Useful Hints On Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation Centers
Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become a special officer in Central Bank of India, salary will good
EURUSD below the hourly MA. 200 hour MA is now resistance.
4 things to watch for in the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros series — including 2 Cy Young contenders facing off – The Denver Post
10 Steps to Deal With the Loss of Your Pet
First meeting of the minimum support price committee likely on August 22: report
Millie Bobby Brown reveals she’s enrolled at Purdue University
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance5 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide