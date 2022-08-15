News
The Best Independence Day Song To Get You In The Patriotic Mood
The day you’ve been waiting for all year long has finally arrived—Independence Day! It’s only fitting that you commemorate this special occasion with one of these amazing Independence Day songs. Whether you’re looking to get your groove on or just sing along to something patriotic, there’s sure to be something on this list of Independence Day song that will help you honor the saffron, white, and green all day long.
Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – A.R. Rahman
There’s something about Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera that just gets us in the patriotic mood. Maybe it’s the catchy tune or the fact that it features one of our favorite independence day picture. Whatever the reason, this Independence day song is sure to get you pumped up for Independence Day celebrations.
Ae Watan – Arijit Singh
There’s no better way to get into the patriotic mood than by listening to Ae Watan. This heart-wrenching Independence day song by Arijit Singh will give you all the feels. The music, the lyrics, and Arijit’s soulful voice combine to create a perfect Independence day picture.
Maa Tujhe Salaam – A.R. Rahman
Maa Tujhe Salaam is the perfect Independence day song to get you in the patriotic mood this Independence Day. The iconic opening lines, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Maa Tujhe salaam are enough to give you goosebumps. But it’s the soul-stirring music and lyrics that really make this song special. Rahman’s soaring vocals and the patriotic lyrics are sure to give you goosebumps.
Teri Mitti – Arko, B Praak
Nothing gets us in the patriotic mood quite like Teri Mitti. The song, sung by Arko and B Praak, is all about love for one’s country. It’s the perfect song to listen to on Independence Day, or any day you’re feeling patriotic. Plus, the music video is simply beautiful, with shots of different parts of India set to the lyrics of the song.
Aisa Des Hai Mera – Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar
No Independence day playlist is complete without Aisa Des Hai Mera. The song is a perfect blend of patriotism and pride. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice is angelic and Madan Mohan’s composition is timeless. Plus, the song features an Independence day picture, making it the perfect addition to your holiday festivities.
Des Rangila – Jatin-Lalit
Independence Day Picture
This upbeat, patriotic song is the perfect way to get you in the mood for celebrating Independence Day. The lyrics are inspiring and remind us of all that our country has to offer. Plus, the catchy tune is sure to get stuck in your head all day long!
Des Mere Des – A.R. Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh
Independence Day Photo
One of the most popular and well-known patriotic songs in India is Des Mere Des by A.R. Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh. The song was released in 2002 and has since been used in numerous movies and TV shows. The lyrics are simple but stirring, and the tune is catchy and easy to sing along to. Plus, the video features some of India’s most iconic landmarks, making it the perfect choice for a patriotic playlist.
Independence Day Photo
Whether you’re looking for a classic patriotic song or something more modern, there’s sure to be a tune on this list of Independence day song that will get you in the spirit of India’s Independence day. From anthems to ballads, these songs will have you feeling proud to be an Indian. So crank up the volume, grab some friends, and get ready to celebrate!
The post The Best Independence Day Song To Get You In The Patriotic Mood appeared first on MEWS.
News
ASK IRA: Are Heat concerningly thin at power forward?
Q: I’m a bit worried our “run it back” mentality will turn into the year after the Finals, when we got swept by the Bucks. We tried to patch the four spot with an undersized Moe Harkless, the same way it seems we’re going to try the same with Caleb Martin. Even if Caleb is our starter, we have no backup four, either. Wouldn’t Haywood Highsmith’s contract be better served as a two-way, so that it opens up a roster spot for say a Blake Griffin? – Sylvester, Philadelphia.
A: The Haywood Highsmith element is one I raised during summer league. The problem is the way that Haywood’s contract is structured, another team can claim him off waivers at the NBA-minimum scale while also not having to worry about guaranteeing his contract. So, basically, it would be unlikely he would clear waivers, which would be a required move if the Heat would want to (and Highsmith would acquiesce to) make the shift to a two-way. But there are other avenues to adding a veteran presence at power forward, be it a Blake Griffin or Markieff Morris or another player still unsigned. Foremost would be utilizing the roster spot otherwise to be taken by Udonis Haslem. Of course, the Heat also could simply play Haslem, who is a power forward. Beyond that, the Heat do retain the option of adding a 15th player now at power forward and then working later to get below the luxury tax at season’s end. Or it simply could be that the front office is comfortable with the pool of Martin and Highsmith, as well as other oversized or undersized lineups, in the power rotation. And remember, if the Heat send out more players in a trade than they bring in, a roster spot would then be opened for such an additional signing of a power forward.
Q: Ira, if Pat Riley can’t find another superstar at a bargain price, or make a trade for someone like Harrison Barnes or Gordon Hayward by the trading deadline, the best move might be to target a player like Kevin Love after a buyout. – Gabe, Miami.
A: First, the Cavaliers, who plan to be in the playoff race, might not necessarily be sellers. But, to the conundrum raised in the question above, an addition at the buyout deadline could also provide an answer. That, however, would be taking a decidedly long view, considering such moves typically don’t come until late February or March.
Q: Bring Hassan Whiteside back. He has matured. – Shane.
A: While that certainly has become a valid position, the Heat hardly are in position to sign another center, with Dewayne Dedmon re-signed and with the developmental possibilities of Omer Yurtseven. Oftentimes it comes down to teams wanting to try something new. At 33 (yes, he is that old), Hassan Whiteside might simply have aged out.
()
News
Brittney Griner’s defense team is appealing her conviction
MOSCOW — Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner filed an appeal on Monday against her nine-year prison sentence in Russia for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported.
Griner, a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was sentenced Aug. 4. She was arrested in February at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow after vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.
Griner played for a women’s basketball team in Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.
Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying the appeal had been filed, but the grounds for the appeal were not immediately clear.
The call was expected. Griner’s defense team said after Griner’s sentencing that they planned to appeal and, under Russian law, had 10 days to do so.
Blagovolina and co-counsel Alexander Boykov said after the conviction that the sentence was excessive and that in similar cases defendants received an average sentence of about five years, of which about a third were granted parole.
Griner admitted she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she inadvertently hastily packed them and had no criminal intent. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.
Prior to her sentencing, the US State Department said Griner was “wrongfully detained.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of publicly revealing in July that the United States had made a “substantial offer” to bring Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for spying. He did not give details, but the AP and other news agencies reported that the United States had offered to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States. United and who once received the nickname “Merchant of Death”. “
On Sunday, a senior Russian diplomat said swap talks had been held.
“This rather sensitive issue of the exchange of convicted Russian and American citizens is being discussed through the channels set by our presidents. These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been calling for the release of Viktor The details should be left to the professionals, on the basis of ‘do no harm,’” Alexander Darchiev, head of the Foreign Ministry’s North America department, told the official Tass news agency.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
espn
News
Orioles reset: Even after series loss to Rays, Baltimore is embracing postseason possibilities
The Orioles were three outs away from being on the wrong side of baseball history, and by breaking up Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss, there still were few positives.
But inside a somber Orioles clubhouse at Tropicana Field, as players packed for a flight to Toronto and another divisional series against an American League wild-card contender, right-hander Jordan Lyles offered a vote of confidence that broke from the deflated air felt elsewhere.
“We’ve got everything we want in front of us, starting tomorrow,” Lyles said. “I think we’re in a good spot. I think we’re very confident.”
Even after two straight losses against Tampa Bay? Losses that dropped Baltimore 1 1/2 games out of the wild-card race? With a heavy dose of AL East competition on the horizon?
“We can put our stamp on things moving forward,” Lyles said. “We’re going to see a lot of guys in the division here shortly, so it’s up to us how we react and handle ourselves.”
Lyles, the veteran voice of reason in a clubhouse full of inexperienced players — whether it’s those new to the league, new to winning or both — looked around that room and felt assured. On a day executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said publicly that he believed Baltimore could reach the postseason, those inside the clubhouse agreed.
The results dampened their spirits, but it didn’t dampen their aspirations.
“It makes the game a lot more fun — you’re playing for something every single night,” outfielder Austin Hays said. “Something that, at this point in the year last year, wasn’t even really a possibility. We were so far out of it.”
When the trade deadline came Aug. 2 and the Orioles sent first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros and All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins, it appeared as if Elias had waved the white flag on the season. At the time, Elias acknowledged how the Orioles could secure a wild-card spot.
“But it is not a probability that we’re going to win a wild card,” Elias noted, a major factor that played into why Baltimore shipped away two of its best players. Elias valued winning next season and beyond over trying to do so this season, so he acquired six prospects with an eye on the future.
After those trades, there was a discussion in the clubhouse. They pointed out how López and Mancini might not be there, but “our record hasn’t changed,” Hays said.
“Just because we lost a couple guys,” Hays added, “we’re still here to win every single night, win every series, and we went to work.”
The Orioles are 8-4 since Mancini was traded to Houston, squarely in the hunt for a wild card spot for the first time since their last playoff season in 2016. They lost this crucial series to the Rays, who clinched the season series against Baltimore.
On top of the Rays, the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins also hold the season series advantage, which acts as the playoff tiebreaker this season. It only complicates Baltimore’s postseason path.
But during an appearance Sunday morning on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Elias showed more outward belief in what’s possible this season, even if he still preached the “big picture” approach that has characterized the rebuild he started in November 2018 and has led the Orioles to this point, an above .500 record with one of the best farm systems in the sport.
“I think we’re going to get into the playoffs,” Elias said. “I like where this is going. I think that this team has staying power for the next month and a half — we have a really tough schedule.”
Part of the big picture is analyzing when to promote and how to utilize several of the top prospects waiting in the wings. Left-hander DL Hall started Saturday, gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings and was promptly optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk to develop as a reliever. The plan, as of now, is to have Hall join the bullpen during the stretch run toward the playoffs.
As shortstop Gunnar Henderson — Baseball America’s top-ranked prospect — continues to excel for the Tides, Elias said he’s “on the radar screen” to join the big league club at some point in the next month and a half.
“I think we’re going to, within reason, do everything we can to enhance our playoff odds,” Elias said. “But obviously, at all times, we have to balance the overall health of the organization when we make decisions. And then we also have to balance the development of a luminary talent like that, and it would be a shame to screw that up.”
That’s all part of the calculus for Elias and the Orioles, balancing the master plan with the immediate prospect of pushing for the postseason.
But for the players in the clubhouse, there’s less to balance. There’s one goal in sight, and it’s clearer than it has been in Baltimore for some time.
“You play to win,” Hays said. “You play to win championships. You play to get to the postseason. That’s why we’re here. That’s the ultimate goal. To actually be in that position, that’s awesome. It’s what all of us want.”
What’s to come?
The Orioles won’t face the Rays again this season, but they still have four series against the Toronto Blue Jays, including three games beginning Monday in Toronto. Should that series against the AL wild-card leaders go awry, Baltimore might find itself even further out of the playoff hunt.
“We’ve fought for four and a half months, and we’ve put ourselves in position,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I’m proud of our guys for what they’ve been able to do so far. It’s a tough schedule the rest of the way. I think our guys are going to compete and try to win every night. I think we have as good a chance as anybody.”
What was good?
Shortstop Jorge Mateo broke up Rasmussen’s perfect game bid with a double down the left field line, and he did plenty more than that this week to build on his breakout July and August. There haven’t been many consistent hitters lately for Baltimore, but Mateo has rebounded to hit .309 since July 4.
That bodes well for the Orioles’ lineup, which can use Mateo’s speed on the bases to create for its offense. In the ninth inning Sunday, for example, Mateo took third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
What wasn’t?
The rotation has been solid for much of the season, but there’s one major issue: The starters can’t seem to complete six innings. Last week, no starter made it through six, and the last Oriole to complete six innings was right-hander Dean Kremer on Aug. 5 in a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The shorter outings add pressure on a bullpen without the reliable arm of López, who frequently covered late-game situations longer than an inning. Félix Bautista has inherited the closer role, but moving a setup man to the ninth inning has a ripple effect, and it could lead to fatigue as Hyde is forced to go to the same arms more frequently.
On the farm
As Henderson approaches a major league debut, he continues a strong season in the minors. The 21-year-old went 3-for-6 with a double, home run and three RBIs on Sunday to improve his batting average to .293 and his OPS to .925 with the Tides.
“We’re watching him carefully and seeing how he might fit in,” Elias said.
[email protected] JAYS
Monday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Police investigate ‘online threat’ against JK Rowling over pro-Rushdie tweet
Police Scotland said on Sunday they were investigating an apparent ‘online threat’ made to Harry Potter author JK Rowling in response to a tweet supporting Salman Rushdie following his assault.
“We have received a report of an online threat and officers are investigating,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.
The 57-year-old writer tweeted on Friday that she was “feeling very sick right now” upon news of the attack on Rushdie in New York State.
In response, one user tweeted, “Don’t worry, you’re next.”
The same Twitter account, believed to be based in Pakistan, posted messages praising Rushdie’s attacker.
Rowling shared a screenshot of the response, asking Twitter moderators “any chance of support?”
But after Twitter said the tweets in question didn’t break its rule, Dowling responded with another tweet, saying, “Those are your guidelines, aren’t they? ‘Violence: you can’t threaten violence against an individual or a group of people.” And, “Terrorism/violent extremism: you may not threaten or promote terrorism…”
The author also tweeted that the police had been notified.
The threatening tweet appears to have been deleted on Sunday.
Also on Saturday, Rowling tweeted her gratitude to donors:
Hadi Matar, 24, was arraigned in New York state court on Saturday, with prosecutors explaining how Rushdie was stabbed about 10 times in what they described as a planned and premeditated assault.
Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie had said the writer was on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye, but in an update on Saturday he said Rushdie had started talking again, suggesting his condition had improved. improved.
Grub5
News
Crypto takes a few smaller banks on a wild ride
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. The distribution and use of this material is governed by our subscription agreement and copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
wsj
News
PM Modi hoists the tricolor at Fort Rouge, interacts with SCC cadets and more
India celebrates 75 years of independence in a euphoric atmosphere. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Habs to Fort Rouge. Anganwadi workers, street vendors, morgue workers and borrowers from the mudra program were among the special guests for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.
cnbctv18-forexlive
The Best Independence Day Song To Get You In The Patriotic Mood
SHIB Army Excited as Shiba Inu Rallies 30% During the Weekend
Top 10 Small Business Tips During a Recession
ASK IRA: Are Heat concerningly thin at power forward?
Brittney Griner’s defense team is appealing her conviction
How to Prevent Your Headlight Bulbs From Blowing Too Frequently
Orioles reset: Even after series loss to Rays, Baltimore is embracing postseason possibilities
Police investigate ‘online threat’ against JK Rowling over pro-Rushdie tweet
Crypto takes a few smaller banks on a wild ride
Monero (XMR) Climbs Over 7% Before Weekend Hard Fork
Relationship E-books
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Relationship E-books
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
News4 weeks ago
Panipat Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 » PO, Clerk & Other Post
-
Finance7 days ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Why Some Contractors Won’t Get More Business Ever
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance5 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide