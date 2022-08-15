News
The bond market remains a key point to watch over the coming week
While the dollar stabilized on Friday even as stocks rallied, Treasuries don’t offer much firm direction following the US jobs report and inflation data consumption in the United States so far this month.
At first glance, yields appear to be falling from a technical standpoint, but since the non-farm payrolls and wages numbers, they have been knocking on the door of the 100-day moving average (in the case 10-year yields):
This action illustrates a lack of firm conviction, as bond sellers appear to need more to build on their recent momentum while bond buyers hang on, in case there is a reason for rates to fall. We’re sort of caught in the middle now, and everyone’s pretty much waiting for the data to make their point.
For this week, we will have US retail sales coming up, so watch out for that. But we’ll have to wait until next month for the big ones, meaning another round of US jobs and CPI data. These will be the critical elements in determining what the Fed does in September and will provide an indication of the outlook for the fourth quarter.
But for now, the broader markets will look elsewhere for direction until bond traders decide to firm up. Today, it looks like weak data from China is weighing on sentiment and this could further impact the sessions ahead.
DJ LeMahieu sidelined by toe pain – The Denver Post
Not only were the Yankees shut out and lost a series here at Fenway this weekend, but now they have to worry about DJ LeMahieu. The versatile Yankees infielder missed Sunday night’s 3-0 loss to the Red Sox with pain in his right big toe, a problem that has bothered him for several weeks.
LeMahieu will have the toe checked Monday, but he said he plans to be in the lineup that night to start the home game against the Rays.
“Just in the last four or five days it affected me a bit,” LeMahieu said. “Really, I don’t foresee this problem in the future. So I plan to go back tomorrow.
LeMahieu said he received a cortisone injection in his toe during the All-Star break, but it had affected his swing in recent days.
“I didn’t feel like I could pick up my swing the last few days and talk to (Aaron Boone) just that he said today was a good day, just to make sure you’re right and that you’re ready to go for that home stand.”
LeMahieu emphasized that this was a problem he believed he could manage and solve.
“Just kind of bumps and bruises from the season, kind of wear and tear,” LeMahieu said. “I had cortisone earlier in the year and felt good for a while/feels like it’s going back a bit. But like I said, everyone’s got something going on. right now. And so just making sure I’m ready for the rest of the season.
On that road trip, LeMahieu went 6 for 35 with a double, a home run and an RBI. It’s probably no coincidence that the Yankees offense slipped at the same time, it was evident last year when LeMahieu struggled most of the season with a sports hernia that he is a very important part alignment.
“He was one of our best hitters. He gets it all started for us or at the top of the command,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “It’s the first I’ve heard of it, so hopefully it’s a bit minor and we get it back there soon.
“We still have a lot of guys coming back, hopefully Giancarlo (Stanton) comes back and they’re healthy and good for us,” Judge continued. “These guys are going to step up. We have a good ball club here that can go out there and win every game, so we just have to pick each other up and move on.
()
Asian stocks are higher, but beware the words of the Fed; Indian markets closed
SYDNEY:
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as investors eager to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes that US inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve this week.
“Wednesday’s FOMC minutes should reinforce the hawkish tone of recent Fed speakers that rates and inflation are far from over,” warned Tapas Strickland, chief economics officer at NAB. .
Markets are still assuming that there is about a 50% chance that the Fed will hike 75 basis points in September and that rates will reach about 3.50-3.75% by the end of the year.
Hopes of a soft economic landing will also be challenged by U.S. retail sales data, which is expected to show a sharp slowdown in spending in July.
There is also a risk that revenues from major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will be associated with warnings about lower demand.
Asian markets are set to navigate China’s retail sales and industrial production data for July, due later Monday, which should show some recovery as coronavirus rules have been eased.
However, figures already released show that new bank lending in China fell more than expected in July.
Geopolitical risks also remain high with a delegation of US lawmakers in Taiwan for a two-day trip.
Early Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan firmed 0.1%, after rebounding 0.9% last week.
The Japanese Nikkei edged up 0.5% as data showed the economy grew an annualized 2.2% in the second quarter, slightly below estimates.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell about 0.2%. The S&P index is nearly 17% above its mid-June lows and just 11% off all-time highs as bets on the worst of inflation have passed, at least in the United States.
Inflation peak
“The leading indicators we are seeing support moderation with easing supply pressures, weakening demand, collapsing money supply, lower prices and falling expectations,” BofA analysts said. .
“Major components of headline inflation, including food and energy, are also at an inflection point. Wall Street and Main Street now expect inflation to moderate.”
The bond market still seems to doubt that the Fed can engineer a soft landing, with the yield curve still deeply inverted. Two-year yields at 3.26% are 42 basis points higher than those on 10-year bonds.
These returns supported the US dollar, although it fell 0.8% against a basket of currencies last week as risk sentiment improved.
The euro was holding at $1.0259, having rebounded 0.8% in the past week, although it moved away from resistance around $1.0368. Against the yen, the dollar stabilized at 133.36 after losing 1% last week.
“Our feeling remains that the dollar’s recovery will resume before too long,” said Jonas Goltermann, senior economist at Capital Economics.
“It will take a lot more good inflation news before the Fed changes course. to ‘pivot’.”
The weaker dollar gave gold some respite as it rose to $1,799 an ounce after gaining 1% last week.
Oil prices fell early on Monday as traders were cautious in case progress was made on a possible European-brokered nuclear deal with Iran.
Brent slid 43 cents to $97.72, while U.S. crude fell 36 cents to $91.73 a barrel.
Drought Tolerant Perennials – CBS Minnesota
Rebecca Kolls shared this list of DROUGHT TOLERANT PERENNIALS
Amsonia
Autumn sage (Salvia greggii)
balloon flower
bearded iris
Blazing Star (Liatris)
Blue flax (Linum perenne)
Blue Spirea (Caryopteris x clandonensis)
Broom (Cystisus and Genista)
Milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa)
Iberis sempervirens (Iberis sempervirens)
Echinacea (echinacea)
creeping phlox
Creeping thyme; woolly thyme
Culinary sage (Salvia officinalis)
Dianthus, including Cheddar Pink and others
Gaillardia
Gaura
Gayfeather or Blazing Star (Liatris)
Field thistle (Echinops)
Bellflower (Campanula rotundifolia)
Hens-and-chicks
Ice Plant (Delosperma)
lamb ears
Oregano, including ornamental flowering varieties
Ornamental grasses (non-invasive varieties)
Pine-leaved penstemon (Penstemon pinifolius)
Violet verbena (Verbena bonariensis)
Red Yucca (Hesperaloe parviflora)
burning poker
Cistus (Cistus)
Rosemary
Russian sage
Sea holly (Eryngium)
Sedum
Sun Rose (Helianthemum)
Spiny Coreopsis
Google Marks ‘Azadi’s 75th Anniversary With Animated Kite-Inspired Doodle
mini
The illustration by Kerala-based artist Neethi depicts a woman making kites and young people practicing the traditional sport in a colorful setting, with the sun and high-rise buildings in the backdrop.
Depicting India’s popular recreational sport, the kite, in a multicolored artwork with an embedded metaphor, tech giant Google marked the country’s 75th anniversary of independence on Monday with a vibrant doodle. The delectable doodle with elements of the tricolor in the kites shown follows the recent launch of the “India ki Udaan” project run by Google Arts and Culture which celebrates the country’s achievements and is “themed with the unwavering spirit and eternity of India over the past 75 years”.
The illustration by Kerala-based artist Neethi depicts a woman making kites and young people practicing the traditional sport in a colorful setting, with the sun and high-rise buildings in the backdrop. Google added a GIF animation to it, infusing a layer of vibrancy and bringing the doodle to life as the tricolor themed kites can be seen moving through the air.
Additionally, in the artwork, a young girl holds a kite with a heart sign on it, while a man watches the flight of a kite with the number “75” attached to a spool in his hand. “On this day in 1947, India officially became a democratic country – ending nearly two hundred years of British rule. The long struggle for freedom resulted in the birth of the greatest democracy in the world. Fighters freedom heroes, such as Mahatma Gandhi, led the country’s independence movement through civil disobedience and nonviolent protests,” Google said on its official page.
The artist said the work depicts the “culture around kites – from the art of creating beautiful, bright kites to the joyful experience of a community coming together”. “I drew kites representing our national colors, a message of love and commemorating 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I would like to believe , the sun,” she said of the doodle. on the official page of the Internet search engine.
The vast expanse of sky brilliantly speckled with soaring kites is a colorful symbol of the great heights the country has reached, Neethi said. The biggest annual celebration took place at Delhi’s Red Fort, where the prime minister hoisted the saffron, white and green national flag in sync with a 21-gun salute, Google said in a statement, adding: “The people also celebrate by flying kites. — a long-standing symbol of independence.” “Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans in protest against British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kiting has become one of the most popular Independence Day traditions. Indians also commemorate this day by spending time with loved ones and organizing cultural programs in neighborhoods and schools. ,” It said.
Earlier this month, a senior Google official, at the launch of the “India ki Udaan” project, organized as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, said that a “very special doodle will be unveiled this year on August 15th”. The dynamic online project captures India’s milestones on its 75-year journey since independence, draws from rich archives and features artistic illustrations to tell the country’s story.
A physical representation of the new digital collection was also installed on the site on launch day, featuring a kite-shaped digital display, images with an augmented reality experience, and other technology-focused experiences. Simon Rein, senior program manager, Google Arts and Culture, said.
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
Heche was “peacefully taken off life support,” spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement Sunday night.
Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury,” caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5, according to a statement released Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends.
She was declared brain-dead Friday, but was kept on life support in case her organs could be donated, an assessment that took nine days. In the U.S., most organ transplants are done after such a determination.
A native of Ohio whose family moved around the country, Heche endured an abusive and tragic childhood, one that helped push her into acting as a way of escaping her own life. She showed enough early promise to be offered professional work in high school and first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991, winning a Daytime Emmy Award for the role of twins Marley and Vicky Hudson, who on the show sustained injuries that anticipated Heche’s: Vicky falls into a coma for months after a car crash.
By the late 1990s Heche was one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. In 1997 alone, she played opposite Johnny Depp as his wife in “Donnie Brasco” and Tommy Lee Jones in “Volcano” and was part of the ensemble cast in the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”
The following year, she starred with Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in “Return to Paradise.” She also played one of cinema’s most famous murder victims, Marion Crane of “Psycho,” in Gus Van Sant’s remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, and co-starred in the indie favorite “Walking and Talking.”
Around the same time, her personal life led to even greater fame, and both personal and professional upheaval. She met Ellen DeGeneres at a the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar party, fell in love and began a 3-year relationship that made one of Hollywood’s first openly gay couples. But Heche later said her career was damaged by an industry wary of casting her in leading roles. She would remember advisers opposing her decision to have DeGeneres accompany her to the premiere of “Volcano.”
“We were tapped on the shoulder, put into her limo in the third act and told that we couldn’t have pictures of us taken at the press junket,” Heche said in 2018 on the podcast Irish Goodbye.
After she and DeGeneres parted, Heche had a public breakdown and would speak candidly of her mental health struggles.
Heche’s delicately elfin look belied her strength on screen. When she won the National Board of Review’s 1997 best supporting actress award, the board cited the one-two punch of “Donnie Brasco” and the political satire “Wag the Dog,” in which Heche portrayed a cynical White House aide and held her own against film great Robert De Niro.
Heche also called effectively on her apparent fragility. In 2002 she starred on Broadway in the play “Proof” as a woman fearful of losing her sanity just like her father, a brilliant mathematics professor. An Associated Press review praised her “touching performance, vulnerable yet funny, particularly when Catherine mocks the suspicions about her mental stability.”
In the fall of 2000, soon after her break-up with DeGeneres, Heche was hospitalized after knocking on the door of a stranger in a rural area near Fresno, California. Authorities said she had appeared shaken and disoriented and spoke incoherently to the residents.
In a memoir released the following year, “Call Me Crazy,” Heche talked about her lifelong battles. During a 2001 interview with TV journalist Barbara Walters, Heche recounted in painful detail alleged sexual abuse by her father, Donald Heche, who professed to be devoutly religious and died in 1983 from complications of AIDS. Heche described her suffering as so extreme she developed a separate personality and imagined herself descended from another planet.
In the final days of his life, Heche said, she learned he was secretly gay and that she believed his inability to live honestly fueled his anger and hurtful behavior. Not long after her father died, her brother Nathan — one of her four siblings — was killed in a car crash.
“I’m not crazy. But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me,” Heche told Walters. In an effort to escape the past, “I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life.”
Heche dated Steve Martin in the 1990s, and is widely believed to have inspired the childlike, but ambitious aspiring actor played by Heather Graham in his Hollywood spoof “Bowfinger.” She later had a son with camera operator Coleman Laffoon, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2009. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series “Men In Trees.”
Heche worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”
